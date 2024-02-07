One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Just when you thought you’d heard the last of the Covid vaccines—those mRNA vaccines you’ve come to “know and love” as MIT so endearingly puts it— there’s a new version in town.

Welcome to the next generation of self-amplifying Covid vaccines, also known as replicons.

No, they aren’t “replicants” like in my favorite movie, Blade Runner (the original from 1982).

Replicant Roy, Blade Runner

Although, in a way, it is disturbingly like that. Except they’re replicating inside our bodies. Like a photocopy machine. Yeah, inside our bodies.

Whatever will they think of next?

Japan just announced it’s become the first country in the world to approve the new vaccine , called LUNAR-COV19.

FYI, I found it interesting that they named it LUNAR and introduced it at the same time as Japan’s LUNAR landing touched down on the Moon just days ago. Talk about synchronicity—or good marketing.

The collaborations on these vaccines get a little complicated but to break it down, Meiji Seika Pharma is the company that obtained exclusive rights to distribute Kostaive (LUNAR) from CSL Seqirus. They are collaborating with ARCALIS INC. to establish integrated mRNA vaccine manufacturing capabilities from drug substance to drug product.

Now, I know that’s a boring read. But I include the information to emphasize a point. If I were to list all the companies involved in this type of research, production and manufacture, the list would be almost endless—and even more endlessly boring.

That list would also be extremely incestuous. For example, Bill Gates invests billions of dollars in multiple rival companies, in anticipation that a few will stick. In this race, only the most powerful can enter and the stakes are high. Astronomical amounts of money, beyond what we can imagine, are invested into these technologies. Not to cure us of anything—how absurd! But to make even more astronomical amounts of money for the men behind the technology. None of these powerful players—I mean none of them—is going to let these vaccines fail. Even if they do fail—they won’t. Do you get what I’m saying? This is as obvious as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. Those who dare dispute the wonder and magic of these vaccines are often discredited or worse.

Okay, with that out of the way, let’s continue.

This technology takes the mRNA vaccines to a new level. The vaccine contains not only the gene for the spike protein, but it has added the gene for a protein called replicase which allows the RNA to self-replicate. What is the end result? The cells have significantly more of this RNA inside of them. This leads to more production of the spike protein and, theoretically, more antibodies.

Here’s how MIT explains the advantages of saRNA vaccines:

Because saRNA vaccines come with a built-in photocopier, the dose can be much lower…. researchers testing [both vaccines] in mice found that they could achieve equivalent levels of protection against influenza with just 1/64th the dose. Second, it’s possible that saRNA vaccines will induce a more durable immune response because the RNA keeps copying itself and sticks around longer. While mRNA might last a day or two, self-amplifying RNA can persist for a month.

Here’s a break-down of the doses:

saRNA: 5 micrograms

Pfizer: 30 micrograms

Moderna: 100 micrograms

Yes, the dose is smaller. However, once inside the body, it keeps copying itself and sticks around longer. The claim is that since less RNA is injected it will make for less side effects. But it’s the spike protein that causes the problems. With saRNA vaccines more spike proteins will be encoded, and they stick around longer. Doesn’t that mean it will cause more side effects, not less. But what do I know?

NIH itself warned that the “SARS-CoV-2 spike protein causes cardiovascular disease independent of viral infection. Nature reported that the “ circulating spike protein may contribute to myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination” .

This was found to be especially prevalent among youth and younger adults. Among those who developed post-vaccine myocarditis was “the presence of a surprisingly high level of full-length unbound spike protein that remained detectable for up to 3 weeks after vaccination and somehow eluded antibody recognition”. That was in the regular mRNA vaccines—where we were assured the spike protein only lasted a couple of days. Imagine what could happen with these spike proteins in the saRNA vaccines.

Considering that heart disease is already the leading cause of death worldwide and all cardiovascular diseases together cause around 17.9 million deaths annually, it seems the experts would want to avoid adding to that number with ever younger victims.

But as I said, what do I know?

They are working on multivalent vaccines or combined vaccines, which are designed to immunize against two or more strains of the same microorganism or against two or more microorganisms.

Just with corona virus alone, there’s an ever-increasing number of sub variants. Instead of letting the disease play out naturally and become less virulent as it mutates, as well as allowing our natural immune systems to learn to fight it naturally, they are developing vaccines to fight as many of these subsets as possible. Now they want to make vaccines for multiple variants. It’s cheaper to produce. And it will bring in more profit.

However, a big problem when you start inputting all these antibodies into a person is antibody-dependent enhancement which leads to adverse effects.

ADE occurs “when the antibodies generated during an immune response recognize and bind to a pathogen, but they are unable to prevent infection. Instead, these antibodies act as a “Trojan horse,” allowing the pathogen to get into cells and exacerbate the immune response”.

Safety hazards of replicon vaccines:

Replicon vaccines could persist in immunocompromised individuals as clearance may be less efficient.

Pregnant women are of concern, especially when using replicon vectors derived from viruses that cause congenital infections.

The ability of replicon vaccines to recombine with circulating viruses. This risk is based on reported genetic interactions between traditional live-attenuated vaccines and viruses in nature. Attenuated Vaccines Can Recombine to Form Virulent Field Viruses.

Yeah, yeah, okay. Read the label on any drug in your medicine cabinet and it has a list of side effects as long as your arm and written in very teeny, tiny script so it will fit on the bottle.

It’s not a big deal. Not when a uniform vaccine that can be used for multiple diseases to vaccinate people worldwide will make whoever develops it the richest and most powerful drug company in the world. That’s what matters!

As per the World Health Organization’s Global Vaccine Action Plan, to reach full potential of the replicon technology, registration as a vaccine platform is required.

A vaccine platform consists of:

licensing a single replicon vector

a standardized delivery method

a well-defined process for inserting the transgene to generate different replicon vaccines which do not require extensive re-evaluation as part of the authorization procedure.

In other words, a vaccine platform will enable them to vaccinate billions of people worldwide for multiple illnesses—over and over again—with little or no oversight or re-evaluation. This is exactly what happened with subsequent variations of the mRNA vaccines that the FDA cleared without requiring safety trials first.

With all of the unknowns, not to mention the concerning side effects, why do they keep pushing these RNA vaccines for COVID, an illness that has been shown to be no worse than the flu. “Overall, COVID-19 tends to look more like a cold, with a sore throat, runny nose, and maybe a fever and aches,” says Thomas Russo, M.D., professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo in New York.

Besides enormous profits, a more concerning consideration is that the military is using us as guinea pigs for other purposes.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been working on RNA technology for years. According to the NIH :

While the NIAID was funding these basic science innovations, the US Department of Defense was making high‐risk investments in RNA vaccine technology through its Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). In 2011, DARPA awarded CureVac (a Sanofi‐affiliated company) and In‐Cell‐Art $33.1 million to advance their vaccine platforms and test candidate products. 6 In 2017, CureVac researchers published the first phase I clinical trial demonstrating that an mRNA vaccine could induce functional antibodies against a viral antigen, the rabies virus. 7 In 2013, DARPA awarded Moderna $25 million toward developing RNA vaccines against the viral diseases Zika and Chikungunya, validating the concept that mRNA sequences could be used to produce a secreted human protein and potentially scale antibody responses against a specific target in the human body. 6

Moderna, the first company to enter mRNA clinical trials, was funded by DARPA. So was Pfizer.

The list of companies funded by DARPA is long. As just one example, Touchlight and Vanderbilt University Medical Center collaborated on the DARPA Pandemic Prevention Platform program to develop synthetic DNA-based antibody to protect against emerging threats.

Touchlight, based in London, UK, is the world’s leading manufacturer of synthetic DNA. The company is pioneering enzymatic DNA production to enable the revolution in genetic medicines, including DNA and mRNA vaccines and cell and gene therapies. Touchlight has developed a novel, synthetic DNA vector known as “doggybone” or dbDNA™

By the way, remember when we were told if we talked about the Covid vaccines inserting DNA into our bodies we were derided as conspiracy theorists and banned from social media? Well, now it’s all about DNA and no one bats an eye.

Why is DARPA, the central research and development organization for the US Department of Defense, behind the funding of RNA technology?

Call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but maybe because messenger RNA is a great way to take over a person’s body. Just imagine all the messages they could send through our bodies once they get that kind of control.

They’ve tried all kinds of approaches for all kinds of problems soldiers might face, like sending messages through the blood.

Back in 2014, they were working on genetically engineered blood. They figured out how human red blood cells can be modified to produce and deliver protein antidotes and other antibody-based medicines throughout the body. With blood transfusions, these cells could theoretically neutralize biological toxins for soldiers on the battlefield.

As always, we were assured that “these innovations certainly have greater medical implications for civilians as well. For instance, instead of carrying antitoxin antibodies, red blood cells can be engineered to deliver drugs to organs, remove bad cholesterol, carry proteins to treat clots and thrombosis and more”. Blood is just one way to send messages through the body.

DARPA intends to explore genetically editing soldiers to turn them into ‘antibody factories’; they would be made resistant to chemical or biological attacks.

And some reports suggest that China would use CRISPR to ‘boost troops’ combat effectiveness’. Well, if China's doing it you can be sure we're doing it too.

Stefanie Tompkins is the DARPA Director

DARPA’s latest effort, “known as ADAPTER involves cyborg implants to toughen soldiers against two of the commonest health issues in modern warfare: limited access to safe food and water, and sleep disruption. Each implant will be a miniature factory full of bacteria producing therapeutic substances on demand”.

There are two main areas into which this technology could expand. The first is the weaponization of viruses or bacteria. These include smallpox or tuberculosis and could be extremely destructive. The production of deadly bacteria and viruses is easier and cheaper than ever before. Figuring out how to target certain groups of people without the ones using the bioweapon being affected is a challenge.

The military’s P3 program led to the world’s first study in humans of a potential covid-19 antibody treatment.

The U.S. Army Materiel Command’s Public Private Partnership (P3) program is an agreement between an Army organization and one or more private industry entities to perform work or to use the Army’s facilities and equipment.

And don’t forget that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) “has joint ownership of the Moderna vaccine patent because of its fundamental role in research and development, starting from the inception of that work and continuing to the present. This includes the nearly $6 billion from US public funds, which supported an enormous proportion of the development costs of the Moderna vaccine from bench to bedside”.

The mRNA and now saRNA vaccines are part of a huge, interconnected web that extends from DARPA to other nations to private companies throughout the world. They have cleverly found a way to convince most of humanity to offer up their bodies as guinea pigs in this grand experiment. It is all part of a quest to find the best ways to send messages through human bodies and make those bodies perform in whatever way they are ordered to do.

With all those profits— Pfizer made nearly $37 billion in sales from its Covid-19 vaccine last year making it one of the most lucrative products in history—why aren’t we THE PEOPLE being reimbursed?

Are we expected to keep on funding these experiments on our bodies, suffering untold and unknown side effects? Those producing these drugs will continue to get richer and richer while those who are subjected to taking multiple vaccines for an ever-increasing list of illnesses will grow weaker and weaker as our immune systems stop working properly. Vaccines that are sending messages into our bodies, over which we have no consent or control, and no way of knowing what they are telling our bodies to do.

The US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Defense invest billions of dollars (our tax dollars) in this technology. As just two examples:

In August 2023 the DHHS announced Project NextGen Awards Over $1.4 Billion to Develop the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics.

Battelle, one of the 100 largest defense companies in the world, and the prime contractor on a $10 billion contract to provide medical and health care services to the U.S. Department of Defense. You can look at some of those contracts here, which include preparations for the next Covid pandemic or pandemics in general.

I don’t see any of us getting richer as a result. We are the ones providing much of the money for these contracts, resulting in tragedies like a surge in myocarditis in teens and young adults. Meanwhile, celebrities like Dolly Parton (worth $650 million) who donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for Covid vaccine research, are lauded as heroes.

I wish I could say we, the taxpayers, were heroes, but we are more like suckers.

Pundits in “alternative media” would have you believe the Covid vaccines were not a success. But they did exactly what they set out to do. At the height of the Covid pandemic, more than 5.55 billion people worldwide received a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, equal to about 72.3 percent of the world population. More than 2.72 billion additional doses have been administered worldwide.

See if you can wrap your head around those numbers for a moment. Nothing like this has ever happened before. The planning. The rollout. Yes, it’s true that the heady days of Big Pharma raking in billions upon billions of dollars for Covid vaccines is in decline. Most people aren’t interested in the old vaccine. By the onslaught of winter, just 14 percent of adults had received a pick-me-up shot.

That’s why there’s a new one. A novel one. New and improved. As good American consumers, we’ve been conditioned to respond to wanting the latest, the newest and most improved version of everything and anything. And it isn’t just about Covid, it never was.

I n anticipation of the need to manufacture billions of vaccines against every disease imaginable, vaccine factories are being built all over the world. (Find out more in my essay Building the mRNA Empire .)

CSL and the myriad investors in the LUNAR saRNA vaccine have high hopes that their vaccine will be the one to take over the world market. Below is CSL’s new vaccine factory in Melbourne which promises to be the largest in the southern hemisphere.

In 2020, CSL received $1.8 billion to build a vaccine factory in Melbourne to help secure the nation against future pandemics and flu seasons. It will be the largest vaccine factory in the southern hemisphere

CSL’s brand value has jumped more than 30% over the past year to make it the fastest growing brand in the biopharmaceutical industry. A Brand Finance report lists CSL’s brand value at USD $1.3 billion, which is up 80% since 2020.

Here are just a few other examples of how mass vaccination of the world’s population is being organized.

In partnership with Pfizer, BioNTech is building factories in Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa. They also plan to set up BioNTainer-based manufacturing facilities in Australia and Israel.

At Davos 2023, Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to build mRNA factories on every continent. The company is already building plants in Canada, Australia, Britain and Kenya.

We are constantly warned about China, but in November 2023 it was announced that Moderna began work on its China mRNA manufacturing site. The facility in Shanghai will manufacture medicines for the domestic population, the world's second largest after India.

Bill Gates has promised, “For the next pandemic, we’ll have gigantic mRNA factories in India.”

India already has the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses). …65% of the children in the world receive at least one vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute”. And yes, like all responsible drug companies, they test their products on African children first. Take a look at the stupefying scope of their contracts here.

Big Pharma and the powerful forces behind it never thought the mRNA Covid vaccines would last forever. They were just a steppingstone.

Welcome to self-amplifying vaccines that replicate in your body. Welcome to your next dose. And your next. And your next. That is, if every single powerful drug lord, politician, military official and global health leader has their way. And trust me, they will settle for nothing less than total control. Nothing less than total success.

