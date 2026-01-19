Please support my work by becoming a free or paid subscriber. And hit the like button to battle the algorithms. Thank you!

After what happened at Cities Church, I am transitioning from using the terms “protestors” or “agitators” to calling these men and women what they have now become: terrorists.

This is a turning point in the United States. We are heading for civil war.

These terrorists invaded the church during a worship service and terrorized the congregation and the pastor.

Watch the video below as this terrorist compares what happened at Cities Church to what Jesus did. He says they “went into that church and flipped tables.’

Judge for yourself if you think this is what Jesus did or that Jesus would have anything to do with monsters like this man:

As U.S. Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said, “A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws!”

Here is another video, taken by gutless Don Lemon. He reminds me of the Al-Jazeera journalists spreading Hamas propaganda in Gaza. If they are not stopped, what will be next on their agenda?

And here is Don Lemon lecturing the pastor on the First Amendment.



Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It's shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship…”



Lemon: “Listen, there's a constitution, the First Amendment to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble and protest.”



Pastor: “We're here to worship Jesus because the hope of the world is Jesus Christ…”



Lemon: “But did you try to talk to them?”



Pastor: “No one is willing to talk. I have to take care of my church and my family so I ask that you would also leave this building.”



Can people clearly see the difference between the calm, loving attitude of the church members and the demonic behavior of those who invaded the church.

Here is another horrible view that was posted on Facebook.

The excuse used by ringleader Nekima Levy Armstrong is that David Easterwood, who is listed as a pastor at the Cities Church in St Paul, has been serving as the Field Office Director for ICE in the city.

Below you will find Pastor Easterwood:

And yes, it looks like he is the same person as the man who appeared with Kristi Noem in this VIDEO HERE:

Pastor Easterwood was not at the service they disrupted. What would have happened had he been there? I dread to think.

To go into a church to terrorize members because one of its pastors is also a lawful employee of the government, doing the same job that every single government ICE official did when Obama was president, shows this has nothing to do with justice and everything to do with creating the most sensational viral videos they can think of producing.

How far will they take this? Who will be next on their list? Is every ICE officer, every police officer, every government official fair game?

But let’s get back to Nekima Levy Armstrong. Remember in my last essay, Not Everyone Hates ICE, I added a photo of her, stating she was active in organizing the riots (I refuse to call them protests) after George Floyd’s death. She is now hoping to turn Renee Good into the next martyr. This is not because Armstrong cares about Renee Good or because she cared about George Floyd. In fact, to monsters like Armstrong, they are better dead than alive, just as Gazans are better dead than alive to Hamas. Such “martyrs” are used to create narratives that promote chaos, hatred, and violence.

One could also argue that Armstrong simply hates White people.

She has described how her first experiences with racism came early. In third grade, a white teacher would “pop me on the hand with a ruler for no reason,” she said. The experience left her shocked and confused, and it planted an early awareness of racialized power.

Hmm, in 1966, when I was ten and in school in a village in Switzerland, my brother and I were treated like aliens from another planet. My brother’s teacher tormented him with raps on the hand repeatedly. But I didn’t think that all Swiss people hated me, nor was I so “shocked and confused” that I now hate all Swiss people.

The End Goal for the Armstrong’s of this world is the destruction of the United States of America. Just as the End Goal with Hamas (and every Islamic State) is the destruction of Israel.

Nekima Levy Armstrong is a terrorist. I am not being a sensationalist in saying this. I am not exaggerating. How long do we put up with this before it turns into extreme violence that spreads across the country? If it isn’t stopped, that is what will happen. But there is little chance it will be stopped. The fire of hatred was lit years ago.

“It is time for judgement to begin and it will begin in the House of God!!!” says Armstrong.

Armstrong is a BLM activist who used to be the president of the NAACP in Minneapolis. Here is how she explained what she does to Don Lemon:

Here is what prominent Christian pastors are saying, this is one quote but there are many others:

“We condemn the actions of Don Lemon and the group of activists who stormed Cities Church today in St. Paul, Minnesota, in clear violation of the FACE Act. Christians everywhere should demand that the Department of Justice arrest those who participated. We must protect religious liberty in this country.” Senior Pastor, Lancaster Baptist Church | President, West Coast Baptist College

The FACE Act, passed in 1994, makes it a federal offence to use force, threats, physical obstruction or property damage to interfere with a person's ability to practice their religion or access a place of worship. Violations can carry fines and prison sentences of up to 10 years.

This goes a bit further into the actions of Don Lemon:

I would like to know where these terrorists where when Obama was president. Nicknamed the “Deporter in Chief," Obama deported millions of immigrants during his two terms. And he used ICE agents to achieve his record number of deportations.

Here is what was written on the Homeland Security’s page in 2010, under President Obama:

“This administration has focused on enforcing our immigration laws in a smart, effective manner that prioritizes public safety and national security and holds employers accountable who knowingly and repeatedly break the law,” said Secretary Napolitano. “Our approach has yielded historic results, removing more convicted criminal aliens than ever before and issuing more financial sanctions on employers who knowingly and repeatedly violate immigration laws than during the entire previous administration.”

“ICE is committed to tough law enforcement that protects the safety and security of the American people,” said ICE Director John Morton. “These record-setting numbers are the result of strong, sensible enforcement programs and priorities, and the dedication of thousands of ICE agents and officers who work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe.”

This further proves that they really aren’t interested in the “rights” of illegal migrants. They use whatever they can to destroy our nation.

But this destruction goes beyond America.

PLEASE LISTEN TO THIS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT POINT:

I have repeatedly warned that over the coming year we will see attacks against evangelical Christians intensify in the United States and beyond.

Cities Church is a Baptist Church, which most often aligns with Evangelical Christian theology which means they stand with Jews and with Israel, often calling themselves Christian Zionists. As my readers know, I am not big on labeling myself beyond a follower of Jesus, but I proudly call myself a Christian Zionist.

I don’t know if this particular church is outspoken in support of Israel or how evangelical it is, but of far greater importance is the fact is that it is not an “ecumenical” liberal church of the type that far-right Catholic pundits like Jack Posobiec, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens and others of their ilk would support.

These terrorists would not invade the landmark Washington National Cathedral, for example, that allows Muslim prayers on Fridays (no mosque will ever allow Christians to worship Jesus).

This attack on a Baptist church will further embolden attacks on evangelical Christians everywhere who stand with Israel.

While Christian churches are being attacked and intimidated, Muslim mosques are gaining more power.

In 2023, the mayor of Minneapolis signed into law a new ordinance allowing the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, to be broadcast on loudspeakers from the city’s nearly two dozen mosques five times a day, including at dawn and late evening.

"The Constitution doesn't sleep at night," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). He said the action in Minneapolis shows the world that a "nation founded on freedom of religion makes good on its promise. You will find more on Hussein in my previous essay as well.

These people have a very twisted view of “freedom”.

And unfortunately, although people like to reassure themselves that this is only happening in “blue states” that is not the case. Houston, Texas is one of the largest centers of Islam in the country. In Florida, the Muslim population has risen by approximately 350% from 2000 – 2025.

Turning to a world view, it is no accident that while Muslims are allowed to take over cities with the call to prayer at all hours of the day and night and Christian churches are being invaded by terrorists, Jerusalem Church leaders have just issued this ominous statement on Christian Zionism, stating that ““Christian Zionism” is a damaging ideology that sows confusion, wounds Church unity, and serves political agendas that threaten Christians in the Holy Land.”

Here is the full statement:

The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem issued the following statement on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in the Holy Land affirm before the faithful and before the world, that the flock of Christ in this land is entrusted to the Apostolic Churches which have bore their sacred ministry across centuries with steadfast devotion. Recent activities undertaken by local individuals who advance damaging ideologies, such as Christian Zionism, mislead the public, sow confusion, and harm the unity of our flock. These undertakings have found favour among certain political actors in Israel and beyond who seek to push a political agenda, which may harm the Christian presence in the Holy Land and the wider Middle East. Holy Scripture teaches us that “we, though many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another” (Romans 12:5).



To claim authority outside the communion of the Church is to wound the unity of the faithful and burden the pastoral mission entrusted to the historic churches in the very land where our Lord lived, taught, suffered, and rose from the dead. The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches further note with concern that these individuals have been welcomed at official levels both locally and internationally. Such actions constitute interference in the internal life of the churches and disregard the pastoral responsibility vested in the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem. The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem reiterate that they alone represent the Churches and their flock in matters pertaining to Christian religious, communal, and pastoral life in the Holy Land. May the Lord, who is the Shepherd and Guardian of souls, grant wisdom for the protection of His people and the safeguarding of His witness in this sacred land.

-The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem

This is about destroying the very strong evangelical Christian vote in the United States and it is about destroying Israel. It is about the fact that we still answer to a higher power, God, not a political party that seeks to force people to bow to a certain theology or church or political agenda. Christians who follow the teachings of Jesus and understand that God has not forgotten his people, the Jews, and that he has established them back in their land of Israel, are being targeted because they refuse to surrender their convictions.

Christians who stand with Israel are now being called heretics. I include myself in this group and with such attacks we are being dehumanization. There is no honest debate as there once was, only mockery and attacks. It is about silencing and destroying all dissent.

These attacks are coming from all sides now, so it is hard to process what is going on in the broader scheme of things. That is why I do what I can to bring it all together so people can see the bigger picture.

I don’t believe this is going to get any better. I write these essays so people will be aware of what is coming and will have a firmer resolve to stand strong in their faith.

