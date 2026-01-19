Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemarie Weleski's avatar
Rosemarie Weleski
10h

This is no different than having people come into your home uninvited. It is an invasion...not a protest. And if they want to protest, do it on public, not private property. This is a church home...supported by the people of the church for worshipping Christ. Nobody deserves to be disrespected in this way. They are violating the rights of these people and need to be brought to court to settle this, so it does not happen again.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Alan's avatar
Alan
10h

We should all enter Lemon's house and claim first amendment right to assemble and protest.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Alaine Hunt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture