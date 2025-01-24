You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -31:21

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Forget all of Trump’s executive orders, nothing is as important as his announcement of Stargate, a venture which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building a new AI infrastructure for the United States.

President Trump announcing Stargate with team: OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Softbank’s VC Masayoshi Son

The goal behind Stargate is to build ever more powerful AI systems – systems that could perform every conceivable task that humans do now, better and faster, along with making new scientific discoveries. SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle and MGX are lead investors.

Most people might have heard of the first three companies. MGX is an Emirati investment vehicle overseen by one of the world’s most influential dealmakers — Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the man atop a $1.5 trillion empire. (1)

Tech giants around the world are pouring capital into projects to build and run artificial minds on a staggering scale; even the $500bn Stargate figure would be just half of what Blackstone expects to see invested in the US over the next five years.

Everything I have written and warned about over the past three years is coming together with Stargate. Artificial Intelligence is a greedy child that is growing bigger every day. That child needs to be fed with more and more data—and we are the food. It is our pure human data that is being eaten by AI. That data needs to be stored in monolithic data centers, which I wrote about recently, and building those centers is part of Stargate.

According to Blackstone:

But it’s not just the sheer amount of data that’s growing—it’s the intensity of the data being processed. Traditional tools, like Google searches, are lightweight in terms of power consumption. Conversely, a ChatGPT query requires 10 times the power of a Google search and AI-generated images using tools like DALL-E require 50 times the power of a simple Google search. And if you ask SORA to create a video? We’re talking 10,000 times the power consumption.3 To put that into perspective, creating a basic AI-generated video is the energy equivalent of charging your phone 119 times. As AI applications become more advanced and widespread, we are just beginning to scratch the surface of what is called the next wave of data intensity. The growth of data centers is a global phenomenon. We estimate that the US will see over $1 trillion invested in data centers over the next five years, with an additional $1 trillion invested internationally.5 The scale of these facilities is staggering. The largest data center currently under construction is an estimated 500 megawatts,6 which is equivalent to the power demand of 375,000 homes.7 As a matter of course, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently proposed building clusters of 5,000-megawatt data centers across the US,8 each of which would be equivalent to the entire US data center capacity built in the last 12 months.

The more energy AI requires, the less energy humans will be able to consume. Forget about single home dwellings. I wrote about this in Smart Cities: Rise of the Billionaires & Fall of the Middle Class. We will find ourselves relegated to smaller and smaller spaces; our consumption of energy monitored by the very machines we are feeding our data to.

Not a very pleasant prospect when we look at it like that.

And we need to look at it like that. In 2018, India’s PM Modi, said, ‘The one who controls data, will be the World Leader.’

I’ve been writing about the importance of data for the past three years, but it’s difficult for people to grasp the concept. I hope this essay helps people begin to realize how they are being used.

With that kind of investment these billionaires have to be the very best salesmen. They have to convince the masses that spectacular results will match their spectacular promises. Only then will we allow AI to take over our lives in ever more invasive ways. For us humans, it means seducing us with ever more fantastical entertainment apps, and ever more distractions on social media, drawing us further and further into virtual worlds and out of reality. It means addicting us so thoroughly to our devices that we will allow them to be implanted inside our bodies and we will no longer know where we end, and the machine begins. Our thoughts will be AI’s thoughts and AI’s thoughts will be ours.

The ultimate goal is for Superintelligence to replace AI

OpenAI’s Sam Altman has already said that he expects autonomous AI systems known as agents to “‘join the workforce’ and materially change the output of companies” this year, with research attention now shifting to the creation of artificial “superintelligence”; machines that can out-think and out-reason their human creators.

AI agents will first take over our computers, performing tasks autonomously, but it won’t stop there. Before long, AI to take over and control every aspect of our lives.

Why would humans do this? Why would we race to create beings that can out-think and outreason us? The tech gods have warned that as AI transforms into artificial general intelligence and ultimately into artificial superintelligence, it could destroy humanity. But they keep on building it.

Elon Musk once said, ‘with artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon.’ So, what did he do? He summoned it—his version, of course.

Musk’s archrival, Sam Altman has warned that “AI could kill us all.” But he still wants the world to use it—his version, of course.

These two men cofounded OpenAI together but they clashed, and Musk left, forming his own AI company, xAI, where he wants to “bring Grok to everyone.”

A war is brewing between the tech gods to see who will master the most powerful AI. Elon Musk wasn't happy that Sam Altman was on that stage with the president and not him.

"They don't actually have the money," Musk wrote on X. "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman replied, "wrong, as you surely know."

Musk then reposted an image of a crack pipe with the joking allegation: “Leaked image of the research tool OpenAI used to come up with their $500 billion number for Stargate”:

After hours of baiting, Altman finally slapped back, saying “i realize what is great for the country isn’t always what’s optimal for your companies, but in your new role i hope you’ll mostly put 🇺🇸 first.”

When asked about Musk’s accusations about Stargate not having the money, Trump said Musk “hates” one of the people involved. Of course, he meant Sam Altman.

Trump will have quite a task keeping all these billionaires in line, using them more than they use him. But as long as everyone gets richer, they will be happy to use each other.

Men like Sam Altman, Masa, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk have built wealth and power beyond anything that Stalin or Hitler or Mao Zedong could have dreamed of possessing.

But our billionaires aren’t like those monsters. They are nerdy and loveable. They really care about us; they would never betray us. After all, they’re geniuses, almost God-like, while we’re mere mortals, who are we to question them?

Modern science, psychology, communism managed to turn people against deeply held religious beliefs going back to the dawn of civilization; belief in a God who created us and has absolute power and has given us absolute moral standards by which we should live.

In Yuval Noah Harari’s new book, Nexus, which I don’t think many people have read (it’s 492 pages) Harari says that since Covid, have people lost confidence in “The Science”. They have now turned to putting their trust in:

…charismatic leaders like Trump and Bolsonaro, who are depicted by their supporters either as messengers of God or as possessing a mystical bond with “the people.” One of the recurrent paradoxes of populism is that it starts by warning us that all human elites are driven by a dangerous hunger for power, but often ends by entrusting all power to a single ambitious human.

Donald Trump is seen as the president of the people and there are very good reasons why ordinary folks across the country voted for him. The ruling class despised Trump for this, they saw him as a buffoon. But that’s all magically changed with Trump’s rise to power. All the billionaires who just a year ago wouldn’t have been caught dead in Trump’s sphere now pay him homage and sing his praise.

Who are the Billionaires behind Stargate?

OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Softbank’s VC Masayoshi Son are the three men heading up this venture. These men should make your hair stand on end. None more than Softbank’s VC Masayoshi Son.

Who is VC Masayoshi Son

When I saw that VC Masayoshi Son or Masa as he is known, was the main leader of Stargate, in charge of raising the money, I was stunned. I had written about him in June 2023 in Birth of Superhuman-- Death of Man.

Every day Masa sits at the feet of AI and pitches ideas to his guru, ChatGPT. They brainstorm together until resolutions are reached—not that satisfy Masa, but that satisfy the machine.

“After we repeated this several dozen times, I really felt great because my idea was praised as feasible and wonderful,” Masa said.

Teams are on standby 24 hours a day to receive Masa’s ideas after a ChatGPT brainstorm.

Masa believes that mankind is merely the “human precursor to AI”. He has said that ChatGPT moves him to tears as A.I. pushes him to ask, ‘What is mankind?’

I don’t know, I was asking questions like that when I was nine years old. Those were the days when we just thought stuff, before we had machines prompting us on what to think.

How did it happen that supposedly the most intelligent and successful men among us rely on machines to guide them to a “higher consciousness.” Only a fool would let a machine that they had created allow it to help them define themselves.

SoftBank is a Japanese investment holding company that operates Vision Fund, the world’s largest tech-focused venture capital fund. Admittedly, Masa has made some bad investments in the past, so Elon Musk is right to be skeptical, but what visionary hasn’t? Masa isn’t just some cold-blooded investor. He truly believes that his emotional relationship with artificial intelligence will usher in what he calls “Birth of Superhuman.”

In 2020, Masa reportedly compared himself to Jesus and Yoda. Just like Jesus, Masa believes he is misunderstood and although SoftBank's Vision Fund has suffered billions in losses, he’s sure that if his investments improve, his reputation will improve as well. Perhaps he thinks that with Stargate he can redeem himself and everyone else will begin to see him like Jesus, too.

At a 2023 shareholders meeting, Masa made a presentation that focused mainly on A.I. and its “cosmic significance, complete with visuals illustrating the ‘Birth of Superhuman,’ thanks to A.I. technology.”

Here are just a couple of the slides from that presentation. Anyone who knows about Elon Musk’s Neuralink will see the similarities. They are all in a race to see who can take over our minds first.

SoftBank expects computer chips to dramatically overtake the power of the human brain.

SoftBank wants to create a "brain computer."

In case you were getting worried that maybe this isn’t all benevolent, here is some reassurance. Give your heart to the machine. It will take care of you:

Elon Musk is calling his brain interface company Telepathy and that’s what Masa and all the others are seeking, too.

Masa has dreamed of this moment. He probably prays to AI about it. Now he has the chance to see his dreams come true with Stargate.

In the announcement on Monday, Masa said that he believed AGI is coming very, very soon but that is not the real goal.

“After that, artificial super intelligence will come to solve the issues that mankind never ever thought that we could solve.”

Standing next to President Trump, Masa declared the dawn of a new AI Golden Age. He bowed to the president and said it’s because we voted for you, it’s because you are president. Without you, none of this would have been possible.

Maybe a lot of you see this as a good thing, I don’t know. But for others who voted for Trump, I’m sorry that you are seeing, on day one, exactly what you voted for. It is absolute control of every aspect of your life by AI.

The day after Trump announced Stargate and Masa’s statement, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted that AI models may surpass human capabilities "in almost everything" within two to three years, according to a Wall Street Journal interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Amodei says AI systems will make robots that are better than we are, and it will take over all of our jobs and all of our lives and we will become irrelevant, when that happens, “we will need to have a conversation.”

Not before it happens, mind you. They are so eager to make it happen; they don’t care how dangerous it might prove to be after the fact.

But don’t worry, by the time we’ve destroyed earth’s environment by sucking every bit of life out of it to feed the Vast Machine, and hopefully before autonomous weapons blow us all to smithereens, Elon Musk promises to save the day. At least for one million lucky humans who will get a ticket to Mars on his spaceship. But don’t think those 1 million humans are going to have a cushy life. They will be used like cattle to build the colony and feed the machine and ensure a good life for the elites.

Now, that’s the plan and it might sound crazy—because it is—but the fact is, that’s where all this money is going, toward a future where not only AI rules, but we become one with it, at least an elite class does, attaining immortality, while mere humans serve them.

The only problem and what none of these billionaires said at the Stargate announcement, is that Purdue researchers have just presented a study showing that ChatGPT is very bad at giving good answers. In fact, it got programming questions wrong 52% of the time. In other equally high-stakes categories, GenAI does not fare much better.

While AI companies like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic want you to believe we’re on the cusp of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) other experts say we aren’t even close.

Who’s right? Is it just a big con, a way for the billionaires to become trillionaires. Or is there something about AI that they know, and we do not. Is there some sort of outside force that AI is tapping into, and that we are letting into our bodies and our minds. Have they indeed unleashed the demon.

It makes you wonder why they chose the name, Stargate. That name has a serious history, going back to the 1970s.

The Stargate Project

To quote Atlas Obscura:

For nearly 20 years beginning in the 1970s, a secret army unit, working in conjunction with the Defense Intelligence Agency, conducted research and experiments in which they attempted to test the existence and application of so-called “psychoenergetics” for use in military operations. And it’s all a matter of public record. With the $20 million Stargate Project—a collective name for a series of programs with codenames like GRILL FLAME and SUN STREAK—the U.S. government was training an army of telepaths. Or, at least, they were trying to. These programs, based out of a base in Fort Meade, Maryland, primarily focused on “remote viewing,” the practice of using extrasensory perception to gain information about locations that, because of distance or other impediment, can’t be seen by the human eye. In some cases, this included using remote viewing for the purposes of precognition– seeing into the future. In typical Stargate experiments, psychics personnel were asked to do things like “access and describe” locations such as the U.S. Library of Congress, a distant lighthouse, and Stonehenge. In many cases, they were believed to be successful. Reportedly, Stargate boasted as many as 22 of these psychics, comprising both civilian and military personnel, over the course of its operations. Many had been recruited by Lieutenant. Frederick Holmes “Skip” Atwater, who was an aide to Major General Albert Stubblebine, and claimed to have experienced his own psychic insights since his early childhood. …psychics sometimes assisted with actual intelligence operations when all other methods failed. Supposedly, their methods were used to locating Brigadier General Joseph L. Dozier, who had been kidnapped in Italy in 1981. Other assignments included ascertaining the whereabouts of Saddam Hussein during the Gulf War, gathering information about Russian submarine capabilities, and searching for plutonium in North Korea.

During the same era, Nancy Reagan relied heavily on her astrologer Joan Quigley when advising her husband, President Ronald Reagan. Ms. Reagan reportedly consulted Quigley on everything from Cold War negotiations to when Air Force One could take off, making sure decisions were made in proper alignment with the planets. The astrologer was put on a $3,000 per month retainer, the equivalent of about $8,000 a month now, and had to answer the phone at all hours.

We tend to think that the people who run the world must be incredibly intelligent, much more so than the average man. But just like the Wizard of Oz, when we pull back the curtain and see who's behind it, we realize that we aren’t any further along than we were in the Dark Ages when magicians advised kings.

I love Mark Twain’s satirical book, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court. It tells the story of Hank Morgan, a 19th-century resident of Hartford, Connecticut, who is inexplicably transported back in time to the court of King Arthur. He finds himself in a battle with the evil Merlin, a con artist who has the ear of the king. Hank has technological knowledge far beyond the wizard. A book of matches he happens to have in his pocket is proof of magic more powerful than Merlin’s. It’s just a book of matches and can be easily explained, except the people of that time don’t know it, so they are vulnerable to his lies and the possibility that he can outcon Merlin.

Stargate, the movie.

In 1994, Stargate was released, and it’s become a cult classic. Stargate is a door between worlds that is found and opened, linking earth with an unknown galaxy millions of light years away. Once this stargate is opened evil forces led by the god-like Ra, are unleashed on earth, which must be fought against and the stargate is closed once more. It’s a lot more complicated than that, but I can’t write a book here. You can watch this excerpt from the movie to get an idea:

The connection between Trump’s Stargate venture, the movie Stargate and the 1970s Stargate Project is the ultimate blending of science fiction and reality and it’s blowing our minds. Are we all going crazy or can this really happen.

I know, it’s hard to accept, but do a little study of CERN, as I did in COVID and the Greater Good. These types of projects are on-going. One might end, like the psychic Stargate Project, but something else always takes its place. CERN has been at it consistently for a long time.

CERN has chosen as its mascot a Hindu god. But not just any Hindu god. Just outside of its headquarters building sits an ancient statue to Shiva, or Apollyon, also known as The Destroyer.

At CERN, there’s a Vast Machine whirling underground called the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). In 2012, CERN announced the discovery of a new particle referred to as the “God Particle.” This discovery provided the final missing piece for the Standard Model of Particle Physics—a piece that may explain how otherwise massless subatomic particles can acquire mass.

Sergio Bertolucci, Director for Research and Scientific Computing at CERN, even said: “Out of this door might come something, or we might send something through it."

In the preface of Starmus, a collection of lectures by scientists, Stephen Hawking warned, “The God particle found by CERN could destroy the universe.”

That’s what all of this is about, the search for immortality, the desire for a few elites to become gods with the possibility that their search could destroy us all.

When Masa is prompted by ChatGPT to ask, “what is mankind,” what Masa really means is that he wants the answer to immortality. He wants the Vast Machine to reveal the secret to life itself. And Masa and all the other elites will do anything to achieve this goal. They don’t care what price the rest of humanity pays in their noble quest, if it means they and/or their offspring can elude death and become gods.

I can assure you if Mark Twain were alive today, he would not be fooled by AI and he would be pillorying these arrogant men. Forget the pompous asses, forget their mad dreams. He believed in what he could see and feel:

“My kind of loyalty was loyalty to one's country, not to its institutions or its officeholders. The country is the real thing, the substantial thing, the eternal thing; it is the thing to watch over, and care for, and be loyal to; institutions are extraneous, they are its mere clothing, and clothing can wear out, become ragged, cease to be comfortable, cease to protect the body from winter, disease, and death.”

― Mark Twain, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court

AI is not the answer to all our problems. The more we feed it, the hungrier it becomes. We will never satisfy its insatiable appetite, just as the mad men who seek power for themselves can never be satisfied. It is these selfish, greedy men who are filling AI with information. They are making AI in their image, and it is not nice one. How do we then think AI will be benevolent? It will be just like its creators, only a hundred times worse.

In Stargate Part II, I will get more specifically into how AI will be controlling every aspect of our bodies and our minds, especially with surveillance and monitoring our health.

Rather than “AI” or “AGI” or “Superintelligent AI” I like the term the “Vast Machine” because it reminds us of what these things really are. The term was coined by Jonathan Twelve Hawks in his book The Traveler. If you haven’t read it, I highly recommend it.

Leave a comment

Share