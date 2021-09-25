One-time or recurring donations can now be made at Ko-Fi

A brilliant drawing in a COVID series by @HowardSteen4

In my woke fairytale, The Perfect Little Town, a boy escapes from a futuristic town where:

“The houses were all painted a soft shade of gray and looked the same so no people felt left out. There were numbers on the doors so no people got confused. There were no parents and there were no children. There were no men and there were no women.

“All such divisive labels had been dropped long ago.

“There were people. And they were all united as one. There were no reasons to feel jealous or sad. There were no reasons to feel anything at all, except when watching the screens.”

In such a world, all the inhabitants are connected to one another through implanted devices. High above them live the gods in magnificent castles.

A glitch in a little boy’s system stops the constant flow of drugs and distractions into his body and his brain. This glitch causes him to disobeys the rules. He walks out of the building where he lives, climbs over the town wall and runs down a grassy hill, disappearing into a forest. And that’s the end, the essay moves on from there.

But what happens next?

Where will the boy go now that he is disconnected from the machine—his drugs and his distractions? How will he survive?

If I want a happy ending, he can find a colony of humans hidden deep within the forest where he lives happily ever after.

In real life, however, this will never happen. In real life, becoming unplugged will result in death.

This is what is happening to us, right now. We are plugged into machines that control us. The day may soon come when if we unplug ourselves, we will die.

Most people will laugh at this and say, “conspiracy theory!” Or they will shrug and say, so what? “We already have IDs, we’re already under surveillance, we’ve already given up our personal information to companies like Facebook. If you want the privileges of technology, it’s the price you pay. It hasn’t made life any worse. It’s made it better.”

I’m not going to lie. I love my technological devices as much as the next person. And I am thankful for health services. My life was saved once by antibiotics and I had emergency surgery on another occasion. I would not presume to order another human to take or not take a medical procedure. We should each have the freedom to make those choices.

All of this does not absolve me—or anyone else—from the responsibility of using my brain to see where these growing restrictions are leading us and to try and do something about it. If most of us had been told, even three years ago, that a virus would be used to curtail our freedoms, we would not have taken it seriously.

And yet, incredibly, all of this was predicted shortly before the pandemic struck.

On October 18, 2019, The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.

Surely, this should give us pause, especially when Dr. Fauci and President Biden keep repeating in the most ominous fashion that we must prepare for the “dark winter” ahead and the next pandemic.

How did we fall so quickly into this dystopian world?

Many factors have led to our present state. Two of the most important were the invention of the World Wide Web by Sir Tim Berners-Lee in 1989 and the founding of the NeXT computer by Steve Jobs. The first website at CERN – and in the world – was dedicated to Berners-Lee’s World Wide Web project and was hosted on a NeXT computer.

As with so many Big Ideas, the World Wide Web began with a hopeful ideal: to make information free and easily accessible to everyone. But, like all Big Ideas, the ability to control and disseminate information was exploited by those in power. One of the ways they did this was by gathering information on every human being in order to enslave us with enticing products that promised to fulfill our every need and desire. And we fell for it.

In a 2018 interview, Berners-Lee warned that “Silicon Valley’s abuse of personal data and the creation of social media platforms that spread hate have played an important role in undermining what was supposed to be a positive technology for everyone to access.”

“I am disappointed with the current state of the web,” he said. “We have lost the feeling of individual empowerment and to a certain extent also I think the optimism has cracked.”

Berners-Lee went on to “criticize Facebook for enabling Cambridge Analytica to obtain the personal data of 87 million of its users and questioned whether Twitter Inc. (TWTR) was built to fuel hatred. If you put a drop of love into Twitter it seems to decay but if you put in a drop of hatred you feel it actually propagates much more strongly. And you wonder: ‘Well is that because of the way that Twitter as a medium has been built?’”

It is unfortunate we did not listen more closely to the warnings of Berners-Lee. After all, he invented the World Wide Web. Just as we should now be listening to the warnings of others, such as Kary B. Mullis, inventor of the PCR test, and Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology.

Except that we don’t. These voices of reason threaten the agenda of the elite and therefore must be discredited. Most people accept the explanations disseminated in mainstream media without question. We are too enamored with the latest update on our phones. We are too terrified by the latest disaster. We are too busy accusing our neighbors of being unclean, as we retreat further and further into the comfort and safety of our technological devices.

As we give ground, the elite take more.

In The Lost Interview: Steve Jobs gives us insight into the minds of those who control us.

“If you set a vector off into space, and you change its direction just a little bit at the beginning, the difference is dramatic when it gets a few miles out in space. If we can nudge it in the right direction, it will be a much better thing. I think we have had a chance to do that a few times.”

Robert X. Cringley, the interviewer, then asks an interesting question: “How do you know the right direction?”

The crux of Jobs answer is here: “Picasso had a saying: ‘Good artists copy. Great artists steal.’ We have always been shameless about stealing great ideas.”

What these guys at the top do is they steal. Shamelessly. They steal from each other, they steal from artists, writers, scientists, anyone who will give them what they need to achieve their goals.

Let’s get back to CERN, the place where the melding of Big Ideas happened between Sir Tim Berners-Lee’s World Wide Web and Steve Jobs’ NeXT computer.

What is CERN?

If you go to their website the first thing you see are the basic questions plaguing humanity:

What is the nature of our universe? What is it made of?

Scientists have labeled everything that exists in the universe as matter. Mass measures the amount of matter in a substance or an object. So, right from the start, this quest to discover the mystery of life discarded the spirit and focused on the physical.

Everything is reduced to matter.

This is important because it aligns with Marxist/communist ideology that life is nothing more than matter. And we can see the relentless push within our culture now toward communism. This is no accident.

When we reduce humanity’s existence down to matter, human life becomes expendable in the “struggle for the greater good.” In The Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels state that this struggle “abolishes all religion, all morality.” People can die. They can die in the millions. To leaders with this mentality, famine, genocide and war are a necessary part of this struggle.

To understand what is happening with COVID, we must understand the minds of those who are manipulating this virus and justifying their response to it, for the greater good.

In CERN’s quest to discover the mystery of life, they created a machine far beneath the earth in Switzerland that could search for a subatomic particle called the Higgs boson or the God Particle.

In layman’s terms, different subatomic particles are responsible for giving matter different properties. One of the most mysterious and important properties is mass. Some particles, like protons and neutrons, have mass. Others, like photons, do not. The Higgs boson, or “God particle,” is believed to be the particle which gives mass to matter. The “God particle” nickname grew out of the long, drawn-out struggles of physicists to find this elusive piece of the cosmic puzzle.

After years of design and construction, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN first sent protons around its 27 kilometer (17 mile) underground tunnel in 2008. In 2012, CERN announced the discovery of a new particle referred to as the “God Particle.” This discovery provided the final missing piece for the Standard Model of Particle Physics—a piece that may explain how otherwise massless subatomic particles can acquire mass.

May explain, in other words, the creation of life.

There’s a lot of mystery attached to this vast machine whirling around and around in the depths of the earth. Some have said it might open a door to another world. It might let the Devil in. It might let us out into another dimension.

CERN has chosen as its mascot a Hindu god. But not just any Hindu god. Just outside of its headquarters building sits an ancient statue to Shiva, or Apollyon, also known as The Destroyer.

Sergio Bertolucci, Director for Research and Scientific Computing at CERN, even said: “Out of this door might come something, or we might send something through it."

“The God particle found by CERN could destroy the universe,” Stephen Hawking wrote in the preface to a book, Starmus, a collection of lectures by scientists.

This hasn’t stopped the quest. Humans want to make everything knowable. One way to do this is to create infrastructures of “solid objects” (which aren’t even really “solid”) so that we can connect and interact with them. Those in power then seize on these solid objects, or things that we have now defined within our dimension as such, and say that they “own” them.

This habit of ownership is no more elevated than that of a dog pissing on its territory to prove “This is mine.”

Whereas in the past, objects that one owned were outside of the human body, it is now possible for those in power to own what is inside of our bodies. Even down to our unique DNA or, to what has been called the Language of God.

I’m sure Steve Jobs would have loved to be here now, at the forefront of harnessing other people’s DNA.

But that will never be.

No matter how much power, wealth and fame he had, in the end, like all mortals, death called his name and he had no choice but to obey.

This must have been a wakeup call to the others like him.

Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest human on earth, invests in anti-aging startups, such as Altos Labs. Scientists working in these labs receive salaries as much as $1M in exchange for researching how cells age and how to reverse them. In Calico, researchers were able to study the effects of transient reprogramming by performing single-cell RNA sequencing for tens of thousands of individual cells.

Is it any wonder they are now injecting all of us with an mRNA vaccine?

Elon Musk made fun of Bezos in a now famous Tweet, “And if it doesn’t work, he’s gonna sue death.”

These are all fun games but make no mistake, beneath the frolicking, the fear only grows with each passing day. Imagine, if you had power over everything on earth, but you still could not escape death? How much more impotent could you feel than that?

In an interview on The Epoch Times Cross Roads, founding member of the Department of Homeland Security and publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, Gary Miliefsky, explained how the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use gene modification and how the modified genes can potentially be owned.

Milfiesky likens the virus invading our bodies to a virus invading our computers. Viruses travel in computer networks in a similar way to how they travel through our bodies. Create a virus, whether within a computer or a human body, and then create a way to combat it. Use the fear of the virus and the offering of an antidote as a way to make people amenable to having their freedoms taken away.

It was on June 13, 2013 that the Supreme Court published their ruling in an important lawsuit case, unanimously finding that isolated but otherwise unmodified genes were products of nature and therefore not patent eligible subject matter. However, cDNA, or synthetic DNA molecules that contain only the exons of a gene, do involve an inventive step, and thus remain patent eligible.

According to Miliefsky, if you are injected with mRNA, that newly formed DNA could make you patent eligible.

Not only that, but India has developed the first DNA COVID vaccine. The ZyCoV-D vaccine heralds a wave of DNA vaccines for various diseases that are undergoing clinical trials around the world. “Unlike mRNA vaccines, DNA vaccines penetrate inside the main body of the cytoplasm, and are translated into the spike protein itself. The body’s immune system then mounts a response against the protein, and produces tailored immune cells that can clear future infections.”

Miliefsky uses the analogy of football players to describe how these vaccines work. To paraphrase, let’s say you convert one of your players into a COVID-19 defender. This conversion is permanent. Therefore, you now have less players on the field to defend against flu, pneumonia, anything except COVID-19. Then what happens? Boosters become a life-long necessity. In the meantime, your immunity decreases because you do not have enough players to defend against other illnesses.

There are hundreds of thousands of viruses and all sorts of illnesses that our bodies deal with on a regular basis. But we will no longer be able to do so by relying on our natural immunity. This is why it has been necessary for “natural immunity” to become a dirty phrase. We have been led to believe that our bodies can no longer take care of us.

Just like the unhappy ending to The Perfect Little Town, if we unplug from these drugs being pumped directly into our bodies, we will die.

It seems incredible that we could move so far in such a short time away from natural immunity. But to the elite with their view that all of us are just expendable matter, it’s okay if people die in the quest for a “better world” where everyone is chipped and feeds into their desires.

I recently read this article: “Daycares in Finland Built Their Own 'Forests', And It Changed Kids' Immune Systems.”

"We found that the intestinal microbiota of children who received greenery was similar to the intestinal microbiota of children visiting the forest every day," explained environmental scientist Marja Roslund from the University of Helsinki in 2020, when the research was published.

This makes me a little crazy. Since when did we need a study to figure this out? We know this instinctually. Yet, we are being programmed to distrust our own bodies to take care of us. And we are happily doing the unthinkable: masking and isolating our children, making them unhealthier, not better.

During the communist era in the 1980s, I lived in a village in Yugoslavia. I came from Los Angeles, what did I know about village life? It was a humbling experience. These people had survived two world wars. They did not throw away anything. They ate every part of an animal--and I was a snooty vegetarian at that time.

On one occasion, a nephew of my husband tried to fool me into eating brains by mixing them with scrambled eggs. But the eggs were suspiciously grey and I refused, much to his disappointment. It was funny, he was always trying to fool me.

My mother-in-law, or stara mama, would shake her head with disapproval at my confusion over the two or three pots under the sink and the fermenting concoctions within. There was nowhere to throw old food except in these pots. There was a compost heap outside and a bin to collect every scrap of paper, to be used as fuel for the beautiful tile stoves that heated each room. Nobody had plastic bags and if you happened get ahold of one, it was used and washed out and reused. Even the egg shells were ground to be fed back to the chickens.

Mind you, all of this happened before the massive recycling industry took over. How much good has that done, really? Back then, recycling was a natural thing that people did because they appreciated what it was like to be in need and they did not want to waste anything. It made sense.

The people who taught me these truths are long gone now. They would not stand for this nonsense today. They would see clearly and be appalled at our stupidity. How, they would say, could we throw ourselves away as easily as we do our garbage?

An article in Alliance for Science, is a perfect example of how our betters mock us if we dare to question what is happening:

“Yes, some COVID vaccines use genetic engineering. Get over it. It won’t reprogram your brain. But it does reprogram some of your cells, in a manner of speaking. And that’s not a defect — it’s intentional.”

Great!

Francis Collins was leader of The Human Genome Project and is now director of the National Institute of Health.

The Human Genome Project (HGP) was an inward voyage of discovery led by an international team of researchers looking to sequence and map all of the genes -- together known as the genome -- of members of our species, Homo sapiens. Beginning on October 1, 1990 and completed in April 2003, the HGP gave us the ability, for the first time, to read nature's complete genetic blueprint for building a human being.

In June 2000 Collins helped President Bill Clinton write his speech hailing the discovery of the genome sequence. In his book The Language of God, Collins described the moment when Clinton delivered his speech:

”Clinton said, ‘Without a doubt, this is the most important, most wondrous map ever produced by humankind.’

But the part of his speech that most attracted public attention jumped from the scientific perspective to the spiritual. ‘Today,’ he said, ‘we are learning the language in which God created life. We are gaining ever more awe for the complexity, the beauty, and the wonder of God's most divine and sacred gift.’



”Was I, a rigorously trained scientist, taken aback at such a blatantly religious reference by the leader of the free world at a moment such as this? Was I tempted to scowl or look at the floor in embarrassment? No, not at all. In fact I had worked closely with the president's speechwriter in the frantic days just prior to this announcement, and had strongly endorsed the inclusion of this paragraph.



”When it came time for me to add a few words of my own, I echoed this sentiment: ‘It's a happy day for the world. It is humbling for me, and awe-inspiring, to realize that we have caught the first glimpse of our own instruction book, previously known only to God.’”

What happened to Francis Collins along the way? He now advocates for the elite stealing the “language of God” from all of us. More vaccine mandates, he says. Vaccinate the children. Boosters will come, despite FDA voting against it. And in fact, I just read that the CDC is overriding the FDA’s decision. No surprise there.

Nor should we be surprised at Collins’ about-face. It is impossible for any expert, all the way from the highest power-players down to the doctors who now mostly work for, and are under the thumbs of, monolithic medical institutions, to hold onto their jobs and their credibility without bowing to the State narrative.

I am not against science. I am not against medicine.

I am against a small group of elite who are so lustful for their own power that they seek to enslave us—more heinously than all previous slaveries have done down through history. They seek to own the very essence of what makes us human: our DNA or the Language of God.

They have figured out a way to do this by creating a vaccine, using a novel approach, and calling it a messenger RNA platform that is then patentable.

Bill Gates owns a patent called 22-060606, Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data. Not only is it about putting a vaccine into your body based on RNA manipulation of your DNA, but it would include a sensor, a user device, a communication network and a cryptocurrency system. Humans taking this vaccine can be scanned remotely, just like an orange is scanned at the market.

Once these vaccines have taken over our bodies, we will be scanned when we go to work, when we go to the pub, the doctor; our behavior will be biometrically monitored. If we perform our jobs well, we will get cryptocurrency to be used to buy what we need. Maybe we will get a little extra if we are extra good. If we do not perform well, if we do anything that falls outsides the rules of good citizenship, we will be shut off from necessary funds.

This might sound crazy. And it is! But as I talked about in Utopian Madness, we are being controlled by maniacal, over-grown teenagers who think they know everything. And we have allowed them to take over our lives.

Bill Gates’ calls for rich countries to shift entirely to synthetic meat is a prime example of the greed and complete lack of regard the elite have for the rest of us.

In an interview with MIT Technology Review, Gates says that, “I do think all rich countries should move to 100 percent synthetic beef. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.”

Without any pang of conscience, Gates boldly states that people’s behavior can be changed through psychological means or, if that doesn’t work, people can be forced by “regulations” and a “wide range of government policies” to do what he wants us to do.

This, mind you, from a man who loves real cheeseburgers.

Small farmers are being squeezed out of land ownership and who is gobbling it all up? Bill Gates. Ostensibly, so he can “save the planet.” But when we put together all the pieces of the puzzle, his claims of benevolence become farcical.

The media is saying that most of us approve and even welcome this invasion into our bodies. At least, no one is stopping its progress, certainly not our elected officials, no matter how many press conferences they hold claiming the contrary.

In the European Union, vaccine passports have been issued in 17 countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Italy have all issued and/or verified at least one certificate.

We are told that most Canadians approve of a vaccine passport - at least for travel.

It is claimed that most Australians are comfortable with vaccination passports for domestic travel and venues. However, like everywhere else, it is difficult to get any real news out of Australia. The shocking footage we are seeing could well signal the end of communications. Be prepared for communications to be cut off more and more as we head into the “dark winter” ahead.

It was only in April of 2021 that the US government assured the public it does not plan to mandate vaccine passports.

Right up until the moment that he declared all large private employers in the country would be forced to require COVID-19 vaccinations, President Joe Biden consistently opposed COVID vaccine mandates.

But if there is anything we should have learned by now it is that when we are assured of one thing, it most likely means the opposite will occur.

All of this leads to chilling statements made in the most normal of ways. Such as CNN's Leana Wen, smiling benignly as she tell us that “the unvaccinated should not be allowed to leave their homes.”

I do wonder sometimes about people like Leana Wen, Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow, Brian Stelter and all the other clones who parrot the same words over and over. Do they feel any guilt when they lie outright? What are their stories? Were they coerced? Tempted by the money? By the power and the privileges it affords?

It is all presented to us in such a rational, scientific manner. In response, we are driven to ever higher levels of illogic and hysteria. The more Psaki says irrational things in her rational voice, the more enraged and unbalanced the populace becomes.

Josef Stalin said: “The death of one man is tragic, but the death of thousands is statistic.”

We have been programmed to believe that everything can now be reduced to statistics and data. Once it is, anything can be justified as the “greater good.”

We are scared into submission by the horror stories of unvaccinated individuals succumbing to COVID. We watch them on camera confessing their sins of denying the vaccine. They plead on their deathbeds for those of us who remain in our sinful state to get vaccinated so we don’t end up punished as they have been.

At the same time, we are being told that there is this malignant horde of the unvaccinated out there, intent on killing us all. Today I listened to Biden once again call this a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and how these vile creatures are making the world unsafe for everyone.

The refrain is being repeated over and over, in stronger and stronger terms. While they focus on dehumanizing the unvaccinated, we fail to realize that the ultimate goal is to dehumanize everyone, no matter our vaccination status.

In the preface to The Screwtape Letters, C. S. Lewis writes:

“I live in the Managerial Age, in a world of "Admin." The greatest evil is not now done in those sordid "dens of crime" that Dickens loved to paint. It is not done even in concentration camps and labour camps. In those we see its final result. But it is conceived and ordered (moved, seconded, carried, and minuted) in clean, carpeted, warmed and well-lighted offices, by quiet men with white collars and cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks who do not need to raise their voices. Hence, naturally enough, my symbol for Hell is something like the bureaucracy of a police state or the office of a thoroughly nasty business concern."

We are all in a well-lit room, under a microscope, being inspected by men in white coats with cut fingernails and smooth-shaven cheeks. We are all bowing to the rules and regulations imposed on us. How do we free ourselves?

Back in the late 1990s, I don’t remember exactly what year, I was invited to the Reebok Human Rights Awards in Boston. It was an inspiring event. Someone from an African nation—I don’t remember which one—won an award for their bravery in printing a newspaper advocating freedom. By receiving the award, this person could well go back to his country and be imprisoned or killed. A woman who ministered to the mentally ill homeless in New York also received an award.

After the ceremony, a few of us went to a nearby restaurant and talked about the wonderful event. As we left the restaurant and began to walk back to our hotel, we saw a man wandering aimlessly on the other side of the street. He was naked.

It was a freezing April day, and the man was blue with cold. People passed him by quickly and without comment. They never looked directly at him, just made sure to create a wider distance as they passed.

For a moment, our group watched in stunned silence and then everyone continued to walk back to our hotel. I couldn’t join them. I thought of the ceremony we had just attended. If we could not help this man, our claims of caring about others were meaningless.

I found myself walking towards the man. It was a little frightening. He was like some alien, fallen from another world, and I had no idea how he would react to me. I took off my coat, and he paused in his muttering to watch me. When I tried to move close enough to give it to him, he drew back and cried, “Don’t come near me!” as if he were a dangerous, unclean creature, concerned he might hurt or contaminate me. He told me to put the coat on the ground and move away. This I did. He then went and picked up the coat and put it on. He thanked me, calling out a blessing that somehow was deeply spiritual and touched my soul.

The moment of our connection passed. The police drove up, got out of the car and grabbed the man to take him away. One of the officers asked me if I didn’t want my coat back. I said of course not, it belonged to the man now. She shrugged cynically, as if I was some kind of bozo, just like he was. He was put in the police car and they drove away.

I stood uncertainly for a moment. The strangers passing on the street were looking at me in the same way the police officer had done.

I began to walk back to the hotel, feeling like a fool. How could I have been so naive? Perhaps the police officer and the others who regularly traversed this street had encountered this man before—perhaps walking around naked was something he did on a regular basis. What would happen to him? No doubt the police would let him out, he would lose or sell my coat, and end up in exactly the same situation again. My gesture had been pointless.

I was a single mother, struggling to start a creative writing for incarcerated youth in Los Angeles. I’d been invited to the awards ceremony by a wealthy individual who had paid my way. I couldn’t afford another coat. What was wrong with me?

As I was about to enter the hotel, a young woman came up to me. “Excuse me,” she said. “I just wanted you to know I saw what you did. That took a lot of courage. Thank you so much. I’m a college student and you’ve really inspired me.”

My heart flooded with gratitude. Yes, I had done the right thing. I had listened to my heart. I shouldn’t have needed such reassurance, but it helped to know that my actions did indeed have consequences and had spread a little bit of good in the world.

The young woman went away and I never saw her again. But just as I had inspired her, so she had inspired me.

My point is that it’s easy to do nothing. And even when we do stand up, it’s easy to doubt ourselves afterwards. Most people will not praise you for doing the right thing. Rather, they will resent you for it. They will try to bring you down. But by standing up instead of fading into the background we encourage others to find some courage too. We may never know how big an impact we have had. But even a little bit is better than nothing.

What will we do if the day comes when we will have no choice but to comply or unplug? Noncompliance could mean our children being taken from us. It could mean being relegated to second class citizens. Called heathens. Put into interment camps.

Forced to flee into the forest like the boy in my woke fairytale.

Climb the wall, run down the hill and into the forest. No matter the cost, do not let them steal the essence of who you are. Your DNA.

Continue to speak the Language of God.

