Once again, Hamas failed to hold up its end of the deal. It refused to release two civilian women hostages, Shiri Bibas, and her two small children, and Arbel Yehud, raising fears for their fate. Hamas refuses to say whether they are dead or alive. This is despicable. But what can Israel do? They must bow to Hamas, if they want to see the other four young women released: Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag.

This time, it’s a little different. Hamas put together a theatrical production. A stage upon which the girls stand like actors at the end of a play, smiling and holding a thumbs up to a cheering crowd. It’s a sick show and I pray the day comes when Hamas and every Gazan who participated pays the price for what they have done.

Behind these brave young women are these mocking words:

PALESTINE - THE VICTORY OF THE OPPRESSED PEOPLE VS THE NAZI ZIONISM

PALESTINE FIGHTERS OF FREEDOM WILL ALWAYS BE VICTORIOUS

Having traveled extensively in the Soviet Union and behind the “Iron Curtain” when I was a child and then having lived in communist Yugoslavia in the 1980s (my daughter is half Slovenian), this language of the “oppressed people vs Nazi Zionism” takes me right back to the struggle of the “proletariat against the bourgeoise.” It is no different from the tactics used by communists.

It was the same when I was in Cairo, days before the 6 Day War of 1967. I will never forget Nassar’s voice screaming on loudspeakers “Death to America and its stooge Israel!”

Russia’s fingerprints are all over this most recent conflict, as it was in 1967.

According to Middle Eastern Review for International Affairs:

The Soviet Union played a central role in escalating Middle East tensions to the brink of war in 1967, and evidence is accumulating that it actually instigated the conflict. In his published memoirs, Nikita S. Khrushchev asserts that the USSR's military command first encouraged high-ranking Egyptian and Syrian delegations, in a series of "hush-hush" mutual visits, to go to war, then persuaded the Soviet political leadership to support these steps, in the full knowledge they were aimed at starting a war to destroy Israel. 4

The playbook is always the little people rising up against the ruling class. Except the ruling class never really gives up control, it’s just that sometimes they replace top brass with someone “new”, and the people fall for the lies every time, believing they are being rescued by a new group of superheroes.

Hamas has sold themselves as the little guy, the champion of the people, when in reality, it cares nothing for its people, it only wants power, and it will take that power in the cruelest ways imaginable.

Hamas has a very good propaganda team.

Close-ups of these beautiful girls, clean and healthy, their hair back in ponytails, all wearing what looks like some sort of army attire, holding their “gift bags” from Hamas, as if they have been on a holiday. Surrounding them are their protectors, Hamas “freedom fighters.”

A propaganda video released by Hamas shows the hostages thanking the terror group in Arabic. Hamas gave each of the hostages a “prisoner release form,” along with a framed certificate and a keychain with the Palestinian flag, the video shows.

I mean, it’s almost as if these poor girls are being forced to go back to the real oppressors, the Nazi Zionist state of Israel when they would much rather stay with their handsome saviors, Hamas.

The propaganda “Nazi Zionism” has successfully spread across the Western world, picked up on college campuses, repeated by self-loathing Jews like Norman Finklestein, and spouted by the fascists who crawled out of the woodwork, social media influencers who rose to power during Covid by standing up against the mask, lockdown and vaccines mandates, garnering massive loyal followers who then swallowed, hook, line and sinker, the propaganda of the evil Zionist Nazis that they now spread.

Young boys across the world are being radicalized by Hamas, by video games romanticizing the terrorists.

Boys who are fed a diet of superhero tales and love to dress up on Halloween as Batman and Spiderman, see Hamas attire as another cool superhero look.

Older boys can play a video game called Fursan Al-Aqsa: The Knights Of The Al-Aqsa Mosque where Hamas freedom fighters blow the heads off of IDF soldiers.

You see, once upon a time there was a Palestinian student who joined a resistance movement to get revenge after he was tortured by Israeli soldiers and an Israeli airstrike killed his family….

According to Forward:

The game, Fursan al-Aqsa, puts players in the shoes of Palestinian guerilla fighters, their faces covered by keffiyehs, shooting Israeli soldiers at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as well as in Palestinian cities in the West Bank. The game is graphic — the Palestinian fighters can be heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” as they stab uniformed IDF soldiers, and big plumes of blood spurt out. In one scene, a guerilla fighter kneels to pray in front of a pile of dead bodies.

WARNING: This is extremely violent, so only watch this if you can stomach seeing the propaganda children are exposed to:

In November, the game saw an update that allows players to recreate aspects of the October 7 attack by Hamas, such as paragliders landing in Israel to attack. The game has been banned in the UK but not in the United States.

The makers defend the game, saying its goal is to show the Israel/Palestine conflict ‘from a Palestinian perspective, breaking the cliché of portraying Muslim and Arabs as terrorists, bandits, villains and the Americans/Israelis as the ‘good guys’ and ‘heroes’ of history.’

Sorry, but Hamas jihadists kidnapping innocent civilians, including babies, going on killing, torturing and raping rampages and vowing to keep on repeating Oct 7th over and over until every Jew is dead, is not a cliché.

This is the sick world we live in, where anyone can justify anything if it makes them money. And children can be indoctrinated and radicalized and nobody stops it.

God save us from this madness.

