Hostage Lair Horn was forced to hold an hourglass above the photo of hostage, Matan Zangauker- who is still being held- and his mother.

The poster was accompanied by the caption “Time is running out.”

I cannot express how outraged I am. We are right back where President Trump vowed that we wouldn’t be, with hostages being released piecemeal, two or three here and there, as Trump described.

“Release them all by Saturday or there will be hell to pay,” he said.

Instead, once again, we see the hostages paraded in the same manner, confused, in some cases helped to walk down steps, forced to play their macabre rolls in the humiliation of Israel and Jews and the promise that Hamas will keep on killing them. Terrorists shouted “Allahu Akbar” as they forced hostages into their vehicles. Gunmen surrounded them, barking orders, treating them like property instead of human beings. The frenzied crowds of Gazans were there, too, pushing in to watch the scene with glee.

In exchange for these three innocent men, over three hundred jihadist prisoners were released by Israel. So far, over 1000 have been released to great celebrations in Gaza.

What kind of world do we now live in, that we can all be held hostage by such blatant evil?

