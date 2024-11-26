At the top of every essay that I email to my readers, I quote Egyptian writer, Nawal El Saadawi. My interview with Yasmine Mohammed explains why that quote is so important to me.

“They said, “You are a savage and dangerous woman.”

I am speaking the truth. And the truth is savage and dangerous.”

This is the first time I have ever shared on camera the hard truths about the abuse I suffered in my first marriage, overcoming it, becoming a fighter, and then my story of starting the first boxing club for girls in Luxor, Egypt and how I exposed the scams against foreign women by the men who live there, finally escaping the country.

I do not myself a “survivor” of abuse. I am victorious.

There was so much to cover, I couldn’t possibly fit it all in. I wasn’t able to talk about my spiritual transformation, I am writing about that next in The Egypt Files. You can find my latest chapter on the topic at My Life Under Sharia Law.

With this interview, I discovered that writing is much easier than talking about it. But I know my story is important, especially after the horrors of Oct 7th. Hopefully, what I share will open a few eyes about the reality of living under Sharia law.

God bless you all and keep fighting!

