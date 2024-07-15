Here's what Corey Comperatore’s daughter has to say about her father:
Yesterday time stopped. And when it started again my family and I started living a real-life nightmare. What was supposed to be an exciting day that we had looked forward to (especially my dad) turned into the most traumatizing experiences someone could imagine.
I know the media will cover this event. And I’m going to try my best to stay away from looking at everything, especially because I’ve already seen and lived through it in real time. But I want everyone to know what the media will not cover, and will not say about him.
He was the best dad a girl could ever ask for. My sister and I never needed for anything. You call, he would answer, and he would do whatever it is you needed, and if he didn’t know how he would figure out how. He could talk and make friends with anyone, which he was doing all day yesterday and loved every minute of it. He was a man of God, loved Jesus fiercely, and also looked after our church and our members as a family.
The media will not tell you that he died a real-life superhero. They are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us.
He loved my family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us. And I want nothing more than to cry on him and tell him thank you. I want nothing more than to wake up and for this to not be reality for me and my family.
We lost a selfless, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son and friend. And I will never stop thinking about him and mourning over him until the day that I die too. July 13th will forever be the day that changed my life. I will never be the same person I was less than twenty for hours ago.
There are a lot of children out there that say their dad is their hero, but my dad really is mine. I don’t think I would be here today without him.
Dad, I love you so much that there aren’t enough words to express how deep that love goes. I know you’ll give heaven some hell. I know God is proud of the man that came to His gates yesterday.
Praying for his family. Praying for our nation.
So tragic and sad. May our Lord give them strength to live without their dad. Let's pray for the fallen, America and the world. We're facing turbulent times. May God help us all.
KHM: thanks for your work and insights. I am sure enduring inane and mean spirited comments is at least 80% of the pain of publishing your efforts.
Thank you 🙏
Lifting up the family to the Lord in prayer...thanks for sharing Karen!🙏
😔🙏😖💔
Rip
Fyi
Meanwhile- Most likely all our intelligence institutions are as compromised, afterallook at the ASIO "media personality stars" etc that Putin outed as intelligence assets.
ALL Parroting "SAFE AND EFFECTIVE" all looking as compromised as the us.
The televisions will be bleating don't think, don't question and crapping on about conspiracy theories and miss/disinformation. "Safe and effective" parroted by most likely literal intelligence assets
"My name is Jonathan Willis, I'm the officer in the famous photo of the two snipers on the roof at Trump's rally. I came here to inform the public that I had the assassin in my sights for at least 3 minutes, but the head of the secret service refused to give the order to take out the perp. 100% the top brass prevented me from killing the assassin before he took the shots at President Trump"
https://x.com/CultureWar2020/status/1812525591104766418
What are the odds of BlackRock putting out a commercial that has Donald Trump's shooter Thomas Crooks being shown two different times?
I circled Crooks in red at the 3 and 19 second marks of the video.
https://x.com/dschlopesisback/status/1812600998286049589?s=46&t=G8osZoHuXTQhHbGFJD4WZg
There is a gofundme for Corey's family-
https://gofund.me/ca823e31
Goal $7,000. Almost $800,000 raised. That's a lot of money.
This is all fakery. Have you not watched hundreds of movies where profiles online are built for the nonexistent? It's incredibly easy.
Pray for the living all around you, not for manufactured CIA profiles.
I pray for this country, not because of a manufactured assassination attempt, but because so many are falling for the lies. It's very sad.
My question to you is - Why do you need to invest yourself in this?
Wow. And you know that...how?
Your concern about all the psyops that can be in play for mass shootings are not groundless.
However in this case, we don't have all the video footage available to make a firm judgment. Earlier today I saw the video "proving" that the whole thing was a fake by showing 3 shots in a row (it appeared, by looking at the gun recoiling), showing that the shooter was Secret Service and the shots away from Trump.
Then, about 20 minutes ago, Meryl Nass posted a link to a video on X showing numerous people calling attention to the would-be-assasin, in beige pants crawling on the roof. It was asserted by other witnesses that there were at least 5 other shots besides the 3 from the SS agent. I still haven't formed a 100% opinion, but it looks like he was trying to kill the president and killed a real human, the subject of this article. I don't think we should piss on his grave by calling him a fake CIA profile at this point, even though I do think such things have happened at other shooting events in the past.
I'm taking him to be a real person and I am so so sorry about his murder. May god bless his eternal soul.
Keep looking and your mind open and unclouded by emotion. You'll find the truth if you sincerely want it.
One note about this man who is claimed dead - Look carefully at the footage of the moment Trump is "shot" and the people behind him. Does it appear anyone in that crowd is fatally wounded? Ask yourself - If you were in a crowd that was being fired upon would you stand up to get a better look to see what's going on with Trump, ignoring the fatally shot man in your midst? Instincts take over and people cover themselves.
There is no reason not to think the man's profile is manufactured. The entire thing is manufactured so why not the "victim's" profile as well?
The "assassin" was likely an MK Ultra sadly programmed person. He fit the profile of all the other "assassins". Aurora, CO. Sandy Hook, CT, etc., etc. He even looks like them. He appeared in a TV commercial produced by Black Rock (Larry Fink) who have their hands all over this.
Profiles like this are engineered to provoke emotion. No "movie" can succeed unless the audience becomes emotionally invested.
The future is rapidly unfolding and discernment is vital.
"They", including Trump and Biden and all other puppets and their masters, are doing everything they can to provoke civil war in America. Europe as well. It's the only viable option to bring the West down and will be devastating for the people.
Think about it. My people perish for lack of knowledge. God listens to prayers for actual living souls that He created. Not psyops. If you have doubts, reserve your prayers for the living who are all around you, not an imaginary person you don't know even exists.
God Bless.
OMG.
Are you a real human being?
If so, PINCH yourself. One REALLY HARD PINCH right on the inside part of your leg.
Are you a blind fool?
If it makes it easier for you, then yes, I'm a blind fool.
Geez, that's a mean comment. You know nothing more than anyone else. What makes you so certain of your assertions? Why do you need to invest yourself in commenting? Lay off.
There is nothing mean in what I wrote.
Apparently I do know more than other people. There is plenty of precision analysis, that do not involve emotion, proving this the entire "assassination attempt" is a controlled psyop. I suggest you look into it. For your own sanity.
I am commenting because I am trying to help people. If you find the truth to be "mean" and need to silence those telling it, it makes you so uncomfortable, I suggest taking at look at yourself.
Every time I come across someone emotionally promoting this psyop as a truth, I see it as an infection that needs to be humanely swabbed with a disinfectant.
Yes, that can sting. Wake up before it's too late.
Wow. Like get help.
I see you're fully engaged in the movie.
Not sure you can be reached but maybe this will help:
https://open.substack.com/pub/sashastone/p/oh-the-inhumanity?r=1x1wzs&utm_medium=ios
The assassin learned to shoot on his birthright trip to Israel.
Absolutely disgusting comment.
