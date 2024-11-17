Money makes the world go ‘round, the world go ‘round…

Happy Meals and Happy Deals.

This is how we “Make America Healthy Again”! MAHA!

During the campaign, Trump’s team spent a whopping $31,000 at McDonald’s.

RFK Jr looks terrified but then, he got himself into this pickle, didn't he.

It’s horrifying to think that 1 in 5 US children are obese. When will they start marketing Ozempic to children? Maybe they already have, I'm sure they want to.

Promoting bad habits by picturing America's top leaders eating fast food in their private jet isn't going to help “make America healthy again”. But what do I know?

A Happy Meal has never passed my grandsons’ mouths. But my daughter and son-in-law are aware that the older they get, the harder it will be. Parents fight an uphill battle in a world where even toddlers are catered to and enticed to make unhealthy choices by constant indoctrination through advertising.

Is it about health or is it ALWAYS about profit.

Oh boy, I had to add one more thing.

Donald Trump was drinking Logan Paul’s Prime, one of the top-selling sports drinks. Prime is marketed primarily to teens and contain high levels of caffeine and PFA chemicals that are linked to cancer.

Thoughts?