Make America Great Again, or the MAGA movement, is sweeping across America.

Three years ago, Trump had been silenced. According to Democrats, nobody had to listen to his dangerous lies anymore.

Incredibly, not only is Donald Trump and his MAGA movement back with a vengeance, but it’s sweeping across the UK and Europe.

The left has consistently accused those who want to “make American great again” of being “far-right”.

The same is being said of those who want to make their countries great again across the pond. But are they? Or are they simply normal citizens who love their countries and want to live their lives free of corrupt, greedy politicians’ interference.

As of Monday, Donald Trump had a 73% out of a 100% chance of beating President Joe Biden in a rematch this November, according to The Economist.

How could such a thing have happened? Surely all the blame cannot lie on Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance—as if he hadn’t been behaving like this all along. Biden had been the perfect puppet for what conservatives have dubbed the “Deep State”. Over the course of the last three and a half years, the media, big tech, big pharma, and global corporate elites conspired together to completely obliterate Trump and his MAGA movement.

The Assault on MAGA

The assault began on Biden’s first day in office. His inaugural address made a clear reference to Trump as he warned that the biggest danger to America is “…a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront, and we will defeat it.”

Those are serious accusations to make of one’s political rival. Maybe Biden’s advisors should have thought about the consequences of making enemies not only of Trump but of 80 million people. Yet, the assault continued unrelentingly. In a May 2023 speech at Howard University, Biden called white supremacy the ‘most dangerous terrorist threat’ to the nation.

The idea of making America great again, the idea of loving your country, of being a patriot, was turned into the most dangerous ideology on the planet. If you are going to demonize half your population, those who are “patriots” and proudly display American flags in front of their houses, you’re going to have to make everyone else believe that being patriotic is downright evil. You’re going to have to make them embarrassed to be American. You’re going to have to convince them to accept ridiculous new rules like critical race theory. New nonsense words like equity and inclusion. You’re going to have to twist their brains so that they agree there’s no such thing as men or women. Toddlers should be allowed to choose their own “gender”.

You’re going to have to convince them that welcoming millions of illegal foreigners across their borders, even when they know that open borders are the cause of fentanyl killing their children, is the right thing to do.

Who can forget the cartoonish images of AOC crying at the southern border in her pure white outfit.

Or “The Squad” breaking down in tears on multiple occasions. I’m not a fan of women throwing fits in order to get their way. It gives the rest of us rational females a bad name.

We had the “hate yourself if you were white” campaign. Literally, get on your knees to prove how far you will go to debase yourself. Even if you’d never oppressed anyone, because most ordinary folks haven’t—but if you said that, it just proved you were a racist white supremacist oppressor. Word salad became more important than facts.

Somehow, those in power thought that if they pummeled people with their insane propaganda hard enough, they would eventually believe it. And they did. But the thing is, none of it was founded on any real, deep conviction. It was just a fad. Like so many fads that Americans have been conditioned to latch onto and then discard when the next one comes along.

During the crazy years of the BLM riots and Covid lockdowns, in my daughter’s neighborhood, a few families had those virtue-signaling signs outside their houses about BLM, LGBTQ+, equity, inclusion, etc. And then, one day about a year ago, all the signs just disappeared, as if they had never been there. I mean, how long can you keep signs like that up? They didn’t really mean anything. Because of course, all decent people, no matter what side of the aisle they are on, believe they should be kind to one another. This isn’t some new, radical concept.

But in the meantime, those who had resisted the propaganda and been attacked for three years as a result, had grown stronger in their convictions. It wasn’t a passing fad. They’d stood up for something they believed in.

Most dissenters probably wouldn’t have called themselves “MAGA” in the beginning.

Many simply questioned what was happening and for that, they were thrown into the MAGA pot. So, the movement grew, ironically fueled by its detractors. More and more people of all ethnicities started supporting Trump. Whereas once they were afraid of losing their jobs for saying they supported him, they began to boldly speak up.

Why should American citizens who work hard and pay their taxes have to prostrate themselves, not just physically like they saw athletes, celebrities and politicians do on TV, but in their everyday lives, their jobs, homes, schools. Treated with suspicion because they went to church and sent their children to Christian schools.

I remember in 2023, something incredible was happening. Parents across all faiths were uniting to fight woke policies in public schools. At the time, Zainab Chaudry, director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Maryland said that parents “personally just want to have a right to say when and how their children are exposed to content that conflicts with their beliefs. The school system has unilaterally made this decision."

All of this made sense. It was rational. To the dismay of the left, Latinos and Blacks started joining MAGA in ever increasing numbers. As a result, they had to be called white supremacists, too. It was absurd. And you will now notice how that promising alliance between parents of varied religious groups has trageically been destroyed.

The theme of “far right”, “white supremacy”, “Christian Nationalism”, “Neo-Fascism”, came to be firmly associated with Trump and the MAGA movement.

This is dangerous because it is purposely pushing people towards extremism. Fear and hysteria result in violence. That’s just how it goes. Half the country is terrified that we will turn into a fascist state if Trump wins. The other half wants Trump to win so we can “Make America Great Again”. What that turns out to mean a year from now, two years, remains to be seen. And that’s the scary part.

Trump’s influence on causing the same winds of change in Europe and the UK cannot be overstated.

He didn’t create the slogan “Make American Great Again” although of course he claims he did. But he sure knew how to market it.

The slogan was first used by Ronald Reagan in a Labor Day speech in 1980:

“This country needs a new administration with a renewed dedication to the dream of America, an administration that will give that dream new life, and make America great again.”

In December 2011, following speculation that he would challenge sitting president Barack Obama in the 2012 United States presidential election, Trump released a statement in which he said he was unwilling to rule out running as a presidential candidate in the future, explaining "I must leave all of my options open because, above all else, we must make America great again."

In 2016, former President Bill Clinton suggested:

…the phrase is actually a racist dog whistle, one “white Southerners” would surely understand. But the phrase could regularly be found in the 42nd president’s own campaign speeches. “I believe that together we can make America great again,” said Clinton in his 1991 presidential announcement speech. In a campaign stop almost a year later, he called on voters “to make America great again economically, educationally, and socially."

It’s no surprise the phrase didn’t start with Trump. After all, it’s a perfectly reasonable thing for anyone who loves their country to say. But because Trump turned it into a powerful slogan, it had to be demonized, along with anyone who said it. But that didn’t stop the movement from growing.

To see right wing European and British politicians now using the same slogan is an incredible turn of events and has the ruling class trembling. These elitists are destroying Europe and the UK. Destabilization due to migrants flooding across their shores, the energy crisis, the “green” policies being imposed, and the prospect of war with Russia looming, have made the people angry and demanding change.

There is a desperation amongst the ruling class that their tactics are no longer working. They made a mistake in thinking ordinary folk were too stupid to see through their lies. From Washington, to London, to Brussels, the powerful are digging in. Just as Democrats are considering that they have no choice but to support a declining Biden to the bitter end, all these EU leaders have no choice but to stick to they're disastrous policies, their only hope being to completely discredit and destroy any and all outsiders threatening to topple them from power.

Anything to do with “nationalism” or “patriotism” or making one’s country “Great Again” must be perceived as akin to fascism.

However, this is exactly what nationalists, patriots and those who want to make their countries great again are accusing the ruling elites of being. Who are the real fascists?

A big concern is that these parties that want to make their countries great again—and with good cause—will move too far to the right. We have to acknowledge this possibility. The pendulum had swung so far to the left, it would not be a surprise to see it now swing too far to the right.

In order to be well informed about all of this, I have put together some headlines to show how the media is pushing this extremist agenda.

All of the winners mentioned are outsiders, just like Trump. I have highlighted every time the media uses the phrase “far right”, or similar words that are meant to trigger hysterical fear in the populace.

Europe in Danger!

Marine Le Penn’s National Rally party in France wants to crack down on illegal immigration, particularly of Muslims, inspiring mems like this one

Germany

The AfD, or Alternative for Germany, has been considered a right-wing populist political party in Germany. It is now being defined as far-right, due to opposition to immigration particularly in relation to the dangers of Islamism. It is the first far-right nationalist party to enter the German parliament since World War II.

The AfD is considered antisemitic, yet it openly supports Israel and says it has worked hard to get rid of its association with Nazism. The party has called for a cut in aid and funding supporting Palestinians since the October 7 Hamas attacks. The party is especially strong in eastern Germany and there are worries that the country could once again be torn in half.

When asked what he thought about it all, Marcus, a German man in his 30s, said, “When you hear them say ‘Germany first’ or ‘Germany for Germans’ it reminds people of the past and they call AfD Nazis. But on some points, AfD is right: We can be proud of our country and nationality, just like they are in France or the United States. I mean, ‘America first?’ It’s the same, yet we’re not allowed because we’re Germans. It’s unsustainable.”

A woman had this to say, “I’m not a racist but I think it’s very sad how retired people have to pick up bottles on the street to make a living, while the budgets go to Ukraine, to immigrants.”

Marcel Yaron Goldhammer, a German Jew who is gay and also a citizen of Israel, is a member of AfD. He said in an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that “AfD has milder views than many other right-wing parties in Europe, but it is being singled out because it’s German.”

Concerns over a rise in Neo-Nazism are valid. The problems Germany and the rest of Europe are facing are similar to what they faced after World War I. Economic woes and anger over those perceived as not Germans being blamed for taking the jobs away from “real” Germans, were major factors contributing to the rise of fascism.

If a fascist leader rose up with the charisma of Hitler, Europe would be in real trouble. We would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge this.

Hungary

Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ leftist Washington Post, warns us with the headline:

With ‘Make Europe Great Again,’ Hungary taunts allies, touts hard right.

Perhaps the most pertinent news in Europe is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s influence as he takes over as president of the European Union for 6 months. Orban is in a battle against the elites of Brussels and the very European Union he is now president of.

AP news reported yesterday on the dangerous alliances Orban is forming:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Sunday presented a new alliance with Austria’s far-right Freedom Party and the main Czech opposition party, which hopes to attract other partners and become the biggest right-wing group in the European Parliament. The European Parliament elections in early June strengthened hard-right parties overall…

But as we are seeing, people have had enough of these labels forced upon them. What Orban is saying is what they want to hear:

“What Europeans want is three things: peace, order and development. And what they are getting from the elite in Brussels today is war, migration and stagnation.”

France

“Those connected to Islamist Ideology must be stripped of their Nationality and expelled. The French who adopt the Ideology of the Enemy must be punished. Radical Mosques will be shut down…and the Muslim Brotherhood will be dissolved…” -Marine Le Pen

France is one step away from civil war, says Metro:

Furious protests erupt in Paris after Marine Le Pen’s far-right party wins first round of elections.

Picture: Luc Auffret/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Just hours ago, Metro announced:

France’s foremost far-right leader Marine Le Pen declared ‘Democracy has spoken!’ after her National Rally party secured more than 33% of the popular vote tonight. The results pave the way for France electing its first far-right government since the Second World War.

You can listen to a fiery speech by Marine Le Pen here:

Italy

The same lingo “right-wing government since World War Two” was used to set the stage back in 2022 when the BBC announced:

Ms. Meloni is widely expected to form Italy's most right-wing government since World War Two. That will alarm much of Europe as Italy is the EU's third-biggest economy.

On June 10th, the AP announced:

Prime Minister Meloni’s far-right party won European elections in Italy with a strong 28% of the votes, boosting her leadership at home and consolidating her kingmaker role in Europe.

Giorgia Meloni has done her best to distance herself and her party from its roots in a post-war movement that rose out of dictator Benito Mussolini's fascists.

In a campaign video she stated:

“The Italian right has handed fascism over to history for decades now, unambiguously condemning the suppression of democracy and the ignominious anti-Jewish laws.”

So, what is her party? Is it far right? Or is it center right?

If you haven’t heard her speak, I encourage you to listen to at least part of this incredible speech. I must say, Giorgia Meloni and Marine Le Penn are two women I’d think twice about sparring with.

Meloni ends her speech with these words:

“We believe in immigration that is legal, based on the interest of national states. I remind colleague Scalforotto, when he says Italians were a people of migrants, when we migrated, nobody maintained us with 37 euros a day!” The applause was thunderous.

Voters no longer seem to care about the media’s “far right” labels. What they care about is feeding their families, keeping their jobs, keeping a roof over their heads. They are fed up with illegal migrants taking housing, collecting social services— and citizens having to pay for it. They are angry with politicians pushing for Islam to be taught in schools. They are deeply concerned that their children are converting to Islam out of fear. They don’t want their sons to be sent to fight in a war with Russia, brought on them by opportunist elites that could have stopped it in the beginning but didn’t.

This summer, speaking in perfect Spanish at a rally of what the media terms is Spain’s hard-right Vox party, Meloni said exactly what the people wanted to hear, and the tone-deaf ruling class don’t understand:

“Yes, to the natural family. No to the LGBT[Q+] lobby. Yes, to sexual identity. No to gender ideology.”

Spain

As for Spain, NBC had this to say in 2023:

Spain’s far-right Vox party is on the brink of sharing power as a conservative kingmaker. For the first time since the Franco dictatorship ended in 1975, a far-right party could enter government.

In May of this year, Reuters reported:

Spanish far-right party Vox held a mass rally in Madrid on Sunday ahead of the European election, touting the support of international allies including Argentinian President Javier Milei.

Great Britain

Reform leader Nigel Farage on the campaign trail in Clacton CREDIT: Jason Bye

In the UK, Trump fanboy Nigel Farage is shaking things up with his Reformist party. Politico warns that he “hopes to emulate his friend Donald Trump’s destruction of the center right”, so that’s kind of the same thing as calling him far right.

Farage is described as leading “a new insurgent party that rails against immigration and promises to upend Britain’s impending general election.”

Early in his campaign, after a journalist asked if he wanted to merge Reform with the Conservatives, he replied: “More like a takeover, dear boy.” Which is essentially what Trump did to the Republicans.

Winston Marshall interviewed Nigel Farage and some of his supporters, which you can watch here.

Here is a response of a supporter that sums up the pervading point of view:

I believe in Britain. I see the EU as a really bad expression of so-call democracy. It isn't a democracy, it's what they call a benevolent autocracy—not even benevolent now. I've always believed in this country. I've always been very patriotic I served in the armed forces. I worked in the NHS for 30 years. I love my people; I love my country no matter what their background, what their culture their color or anything like that, but I've seen a degeneracy amongst the mainstream politicians. Labor, Liberal, Democrat, to me they're all one and the same. They're the uni-party. They don't represent the British people, they represent globalist corporations, and they represent themselves so that's how I see it.

When the concern of fascism is raised, one young woman says, “Yes, the Reformist movement could appeal to far-right extremists but that isn’t what the party is about.”

Nigel Farage explains the position of his supporters like this:

“I think what unifies these people is being unashamedly patriotic, believing that politics doesn't work anymore. The uni-party and the mainstream media has done you wrong.”

While the media tries its best to push Nigel Farage into the far-right camp, as with all these candidates, contradictions abound. Farage is against open immigration. This should get him labeled as a racist by the left. Yet, he is particularly proud of the fact that Reform’s biggest donor during the election campaign is a British Muslim entrepreneur.

Farage has his problems with actual white supremacists joining his party, as is the danger with all these outsiders. A Reformist candidate was suspended in May after sharing a social media post from a former organizer of the neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative. Earlier this month a Reform candidate resigned after he had urged people in the past to vote for the fascist party, British National Party (BNP).

Back in the United States, more upheavals are occurring in the attempt to get rid of the “fascist” Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Supreme Court granted Trump broad immunity from prosecution for official actions taken as president, dealing a major setback to his federal criminal case in Washington, where he is accused of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.

As a result, it was announced today that Manhattan prosecutors would postpone Trump’s criminal sentencing set to occur on July 11th. Convicted of 34 felonies he faces up to four years in prison, though he could receive as little as a few weeks in jail, or probation.

The Democrats are calling the Supreme Court’s decision a “blueprint for dictatorship”. On the other hand, Republicans see Biden as a dictator who has weaponized the justice system against his political opponent.

But dare I say the Supreme Court got it right? Didn't they just say what was already known?

Imagine if they ruled that the President doesn’t have immunity. Every bid for Presidential power thereafter will be about prosecuting and jailing your opponent.

Presidents aren't held accountable criminally because anything could be turned into a crime. Acts committed in wars for example.

Who would want to be president under such circumstances, knowing they will surely be prosecuted and jailed when their term ended? Don't even know why anyone would want the job now.

“While it’s becoming increasingly clear Democrats believe their only path to victory in November is through prosecuting their political opponent, today’s decision makes it clear this is not allowed in our constitutional system,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said in a statement.

The fact that this one decision by the Supreme Court is being interpreted in such polarizing ways shows the dangerous path of extremism we are on.

Today, Rachel Maddow warned Democrats that “[Trump] plans to build camps to hold millions of people, and to 'root out' what he's described in subhuman terms as his 'enemy from within”.

Alternative news sites claim Gulags for election denying conservatives are being erected in all 50 U.S. states.

None of this bodes well for ordinary citizens who’ve had enough of all this fearmongering. Not only in the United States, but throughout the Western World, ordinary people just want to make their nations great again. They want to be proud of their history, their culture, their religion. They’re wondering what could possibly be so terrible about that.

Whichever candidate convinces the people that they are for the people will win. What the other side does to sabotage those wins is another matter. Cyber-attacks, terrorist bombs, plagues—anything and everything will be fair game.

No doubt China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are all watching with bated breath, just waiting for the right moment to pounce.

