Click on the link above to go to the video. It’s just over 30 minutes long. Here is a summary:

Today, Rick Munn and I talked about the LA fires. We discussed the incoming reports that are devastating the city and look set to continue doing so; the bizarre decisions that were made around water supplies and the LAFD budget; the ineptitude of Karen Bass and Gavin Newsome; lack of insurance and homelessness for many; possible land grab from outside speculators and what the future may hold for LA.

That future might have something to do with smart cities, the topic of my next essay, to be published tomorrow.

I also want to add some insane new info here. I wish I could say it’s funny, but there’s nothing funny about these fires, especially not the antics of the top LAFD brass.

A shocking video has re-emerged of Deputy Chief Kristine Larson - who heads the Equity and Human Rights Bureau - defending the fire department's use of DEI hiring practices.

The Deputy Chief appears to blame helpless fire victims as massive blazes continue to tear through the City of Angels.

When concern is expressed that female firefighters may not be strong enough to carry a man out of a burning building, Larson responds: 'He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire.'

Unbelievable. The comment has infuriated many, considering at least 16 people have died in the California fires.

‘Larson should NOT be in her position if a heavy man is someone she won’t even consider rescuing from a fire,' one California resident posted on X. 'She’s better off working at Walmart or McDonalds.'

Larson also claimed that residents want to be rescued by someone they can ‘identify’ with:

'You want to see someone that responds to your house, to your emergency - whether it's a medical call or a fire call - that looks like you,' she said. 'It gives that person a little bit more ease, knowing that somebody might understand their situation better.'

Uh, nope. NOBODY CARES what their rescuer looks like.

Does Larson seriously think that a black lesbian, let’s say, who is terrified of losing everything, including her life, her children’s lives, her pet’s lives, is going to feel ‘ill at ease’ if a white macho firefighter comes to rescue her?

“Oh, hell no, you bring me a black lesbian fire fighter or I’m not budging” is what she will say NEVER.

All she will care about is that he’s physically fit for the job. In fact, she’ll be crying her eyes out with thankfulness, hugging him, and blessing him to high heaven.

I hope you enjoy my conversation with Rick conversation; we always have a great time!

And be sure to subscribe to Rick’s Substack at No Risk No Reward.

Share

Leave a comment