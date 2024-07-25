You can listen to this article here:

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

How long did it take for people to forget about Joe Biden? About five minutes.

Oh, well, he did give his sunset speech last night. At the risk of sounding like a conspiracy theorist, was that really him? I mean, I don’t say this easily, but come on, man, he looked downright weird. Almost as orange as the Orange Man Bad. His face looked like a mask. I kid you not.

We know, we just know that something is seriously wrong in this Funhouse. It’s getting curiouser and curiouser out there in LaLa Land….

Judge for yourselves:

Yes, Biden had to make one more appearance. His last mask and wow, hardly a wrinkle on it. He’s now morphed into the selfless saint giving up the throne. Seriously? If he was such a saint, he would have given it up long before this.

Nobody could have known better than Kamala Harris how badly Joe Biden was declining. On Saturday, she tweeted that as vice president she sees Mr. Biden “when the cameras are on and when the cameras are off—in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room, and on the campaign trail.”

Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump campaign adviser, quickly responded: “Yes you did . . . and you lied about it every day.”

Yes, she did.

This is not some little white lie. This is like, the biggest lie anyone could tell. And now, Kamala is the person Americans, indeed, the entire world, is supposed to trust as president of the United States. How much lower can our country sink? Do we have no pride left?

Irony of all ironies, even Black Lives Matter, the organization that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden so supported, smells a rat and is demanding the DNC host a virtual primary:

"The current political landscape is unprecedented, with President Biden stepping aside in a manner never seen before. This moment calls for decisive action to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters." “…the DNC Party elites and billionaire donors bullied Joe Biden out of the race… and now, Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate Black voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public.”

But nobody’s listening to Blacks. I’m not sure why they ever thought the Democratic party was listening to them, except when it came time to rile folks up before elections.

Before the debate, the media was all up in Biden’s corner. The second the debate ended; he was kicked to the curb. The brutal trashing went on mercilessly for a few days, preparing the public for what conservatives have called a coup—with BLM actually agreeing. Crazy times.

Then, the media turned its powerful attention to Kamala Harris. As mercilessly as it had torn Biden down, it built her up. Now, she is all we see. Story after glowing story.

On Sunday night, Biden had barely been put out to pasture when the pop singer Charli xcx declared on X: “kamala IS brat”, an acronym for bold, real audacious, trend-setting.

“You are just that girl who is a little messy and maybe says dumb things sometimes, who feels herself but then also maybe has a breakdown, but parties through it," says Charli xcx.

By Monday, Rachel Maddow and Senator Amy Klobuchar were earnestly discussing “the possible meanings of the post on MSNBC, while on CNN, Jake Tapper quipped that he ‘will aspire to be brat.’ People shared screen shots to social media of text messages in which they attempted to explain ‘brat’ to their parents.”

Ugh, aren’t people fed up with the media treating them like idiots? Don’t people realize they are being played and there’s nothing new under the sun; it’s the same old tired manipulation that it’s always been. Only magnified a billion times on screens and inside our heads. Just “Google” “brat” and see for yourself.

It’s quite incredible that my Democrat friends aren’t angry. They aren’t demanding to know why they were lied to for the past three and a half years. They aren’t demanding to know who was running the country since it clearly wasn’t Joe. They aren’t demanding to know who will be running the country for the next few months, since obviously it won’t be Joe. They aren’t demanding to know if that same shadow government will simply continue to run the government if Kamala Harris wins the presidency. They aren’t demanding to know, if they’ve been lied to about such a fundamental thing, what else have they been lied to about?

Instead, everyone’s preoccupied with a new hashtag: #brat.

They have even turned Kamala’s “unburdened by what has been” word salad into a profound statement highlighting news articles, even though the reality looks more like this, with a few other examples of her word salad mixed in:

I really wonder if these media pundits and the government officials are human anymore. They are vampires, and not the ridiculous Twilight ones that sparkle in daylight. They will seduce you one minute and drink your blood the next. They will turn on their own and cannibalize themselves if necessary. They will show no mercy to anyone who gets in their way because no mercy is shown to them by those who dangle them over the flames of hell.

In light of the “excitement” around Kamala, I want to remind people of a few things. We cannot let the media (now AI) wipe the truth from our memory.

Here is a little reminder of who Kamala Harris is; a reminder that she is the kind of creature that would betray her own child, if she had one. Surely, as a former prosecutor, you’d think she’d have better judgment than this.

Harris once called infamous hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett a “victim of an attempted modern-day lynching.” And said he was “one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.”

To this day, she has not deleted her 2019 social media post that repeats the falsehood.

Remember Smollett claimed two masked men doused him with bleach and put a rope around his neck and said, ‘This is MAGA country!'” in Chicago during the height of the 2019 BLM riots.

At that time, she was Biden’s rival as Democratic presidential candidate. Not to be outdone by Harris, Biden tweeted:

“What happened today to Jussie Smollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie.”

Biden & Harris. Two peas in a pod.

As the democratic vice-presidential nominee, Kamala Harris did the same thing with Jacob Blake.

I’ve written about him before, but I am writing in more detail here since these two incidents show a concerning pattern of behavior, especially for a former prosecutor.

Blake’s the guy who sexually attacked the mother of his children (not the first time he’d done it), stole her car and put their three young children in the car, while brandishing a knife. He was shot by police because he refused to put down the knife and give himself up. If he had not been shot, he would have driven off with those children.

Kamala Harris never mentioned the mother’s name, the real victim of abuse, nor did she visit her to see if she was okay. Instead, as her first solo campaign trip since being nominated as Biden’s running mate, she visited Jacob Blake’s family, commiserating about what “they've endured, and they just do it with such dignity and grace. And you know, they're carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders."

She said she was “proud of Jacob Blake and he was working through his pain”. She said his shooting “pierced the soul of the nation.”

Kamala Harris purposely fanned the flames of hatred in Kenosha, where Blake lived, just as she had done in Chicago. She knew full well the effect her words would have on an already angry mob.

If you were the mother of those young boys, what would you want the police to do? Personally, I wouldn’t mind if they shot him dead. Losing his ability to walk at least meant Blake could never violate the mother and kidnap her children again. And yes, I pray he has found peace and turned his life around. It is never too late for redemption.

With Kamala, the past continues to haunt the present. It’s shocking to know that the Kamala Harris-backed 'Freedom Fund' that put murderers, rapists back on streets still up and running.

Here’s her tweet from 2020:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.

In 2021, a Minnesota man freed by the bail fund was soon charged with murder during a road rage altercation.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, anointed by the media, went on to become President and Vice President of the United States. This after conspiring together, at the orders of their handlers, to ignite racial hatred across the nation, setting an example for Americans of rewarding evil and demonizing good; an example that goes against the very foundation of what we have always known to be true.

It was on the day that I heard Kamala voice her concern for Jacob Blake and none for the children’s mother that I lost all respect for her. Enough was enough.

This is a woman who gets offended if you pronounce “Kamala” wrong but refuses to admit that the word “woman” can be defined.

Just because she is “Black”, and a “woman” means absolutely nothing. In fact, it is offensive to Blacks and women that this is the top criteria, as if we have nothing else to offer except the color or our skin and our gender. Especially as our gender cannot even be defined anymore.

Kamala is no friend of women. She is no friend of Blacks. But she is BEST FRIENDS with whoever’s boots (some people might use a different word here) she happens to be licking at this particular moment. She is the perfect candidate to fill Biden’s shoes.

He at least had some old-school convictions—not a lot, and in the end, he couldn’t even remember them. But she is an empty vessel, ready to be filled with whatever the powers-that-be want.

Out with the old and in with the new. Kamala Harris is “young, fun, and unburdened by what has been”. She is a BRAT.

