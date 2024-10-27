If there is one thing you do today, watch Donald Trump on the Joe Rogan Experience.

In the world of politics, there has never been anything like this interview. Donald Trump sits down with Joe Rogan, and do you know what they do?

They talk. Honestly. No cue cards. No preapproved questions. No reading prewritten words, squinting at a monitor. Nothing off limits.

This is unprecedented.

Trump talks about mistakes he made about people he hired. He describes what it was like coming into the White House as a complete outsider, without ever having been a politician, without knowing anyone in Washington, and having to rely on the advice of others.

Toward the beginning, Trump remarks at how much publicity he’s had, and he isn’t quite sure why or how it happened.

Rogan’s answer hits the nail on the head:

I could definitely tell you. You said a lot of wild sh*t. And then CNN in their all their brilliance, by highlighting your wild sh*t, made you much more popular, yeah, and they boosted you in the public eye because people were tired of someone talking in this pre-prepared politician lingo.

And even if they didn't agree with you, they at least knew whoever that guy is, that's him, that's really him.

When you see certain people talk, certain people in the public eye, you don't know who they are, you have no idea who they are. It's very difficult to know. You see them in conversations they have these pre-planned answers. It's very rehearsed. You never get to the meat of it.

One of the beautiful things about you is that you free ball, like you get out and you do these huge events and you're just talking. That kind of stuff was unheard of as a politician. Like, no one had done that.

This is why people loved Trump. Ordinary folks. For the first time, someone was up there talking straight to them as if they really mattered, not the glitzy celebrities with their fake smiles on their botoxed faces. Academics, intellectuals, the woke establishment was horrified. Who did that uncultured buffoon think he was? They wrote Trump off just as they wrote off all the hicks in those “fly-over states”, all those uneducated useless idiots who voted for him.

The woke establishment still doesn’t get it. I don’t think they ever will. They call Trump a narcissist when they are so wrapped up in their own importance, so convinced that they are smart and cool, when they are the useless idiots.

THE PEOPLE ARE RISING UP.

I know, I have warned about the push toward extremism on both sides. Fascists are coming together for The Perfect Storm. As I said before, I pray Trump does not make the mistake he made last time, to listen to the wrong people.

If he is elected, he will be going back into the snake pit. Whereas last time, he was isolated, this time, the smell of power and success are all over him, and it’s a different vibe. He is surrounded by a new set of vipers who want to slither up the ladder of success on his back. One of my biggest worries are the tech gods using him for their own purposes. I pray God gives him discernment. I pray he keeps his promises to the American people and to our greatest ally, Israel.

No matter who becomes president, the same problems will still be here; they will not magically disappear. Chaos, confusion, wars, plagues, it’s all on the table. So, here’s my advice to all my readers and listeners:

Keep this interview and whenever you are confused in the future, wondering if something is real or not, if it is AI generated, if people are speaking truth or conning you, go back and look at this. It will remind you of what it means to be real.

Don’t misconstrue what I’m saying because I do not believe Trump is anyone’s savior. I am talking about this moment in time. We need more of it. Maybe this interview can go a little way to waking people up to rebel against the AI gods. But I fear there is too much else going on for people to see the danger.

I would love to hear your thoughts about this interview.

