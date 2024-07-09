Emanuel Macron's party colluded with the far left in order to block a Le Pen win.

Prominent French Jews have sounded the alarm after the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance took a surprise victory in parliamentary elections, blasting its key leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon, for anti-Semitism.

Although Le Pen’s National Rally (NR) won 37 per cent of the votes, far more than any other party, Emmanuel Macron's party colluded with the far-left socialists, the Greens and the Communists in order to block a Le Pen win. 200 candidates dropped out last week, coalescing against the "far-right".

Blocking Le Pen also meant handing a huge increase in power to an NPF dominated by Jean Luc Melenchon’s far left France Unbowed (LFI). Ironically, it’s even more extreme than Le Pen’s NR. On October 7, the LFI group described the Hamas attack as “an armed offensive by Palestinian forces” that occurred “in a context of intensification of the Israeli occupation policy”. Melenchon and his party have refused to label Hamas as a terrorist organization.

In a 2017 speech, Melenchon called French Jews “an arrogant minority that lectures to the rest.” He was also on record in an earlier speech as celebrating anti-Israel protesters days after some of them stormed a synagogue, condemning in that speech only French Jews who demonstrated to show solidarity with Israel, or Zionists.

Melenchon is parroting exactly what the media has been pushing; the distinction between passive “Jews” who walk into the ovens willingly, and aggressive “Zionists” who dare to defend themselves and are therefore dangerous and no one should feel guilty about killing them because they deserve it.

In a blog post published less than two months ago, Melenchon declared that antisemitism in France was 'residual' and 'absent' from pro-Palestinian rallies. Three weeks later, a 12-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped and called a 'dirty Jew' in a Parisian suburb.

With a blatant antisemite at the helm, joining forces with radical Islamists, what could possibly go wrong for Jews in France.

Jews around the Western world should be paying attention to France because they could be next—stuck between the far-left and the far-right with nowhere to go:

Following the success of the “far-right” in the first round, Moshe Sebbag, a rabbi at the Grand Synagogue of Paris said, 'it seems France has no future for Jews' and advised younger Jews to 'leave for Israel'. 'People my age, we've made our life here... we fear for the future of our children,' he told The Times of Israel.

And then, following the success of the “far-left” in the second round, French-Jewish philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy said: 'The left is once again kidnapped by the infamous Melenchon. Divisive language. Hate of the republic on the lips. Around him right now are some incarnations of the new antisemitism... Continue to fight against these people.'

To see this happening in France, a country that fought against Hitler’s Final Solution —not just from the fascist far right as one would expect, but from the communist far left is an odd twist. But then, haven’t Fascism and Communism always been two arms of the same monster?

The media is terrifying the public with news of France’s Le Pen and Italy’s Salvini joining Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s EU alliance. The alliance is gaining in popularity in large part due to its promise to “firmly say no to illegal immigration”, meaning the huge influx of Muslims from the Middle East. That doesn’t seem fascist, it just seems reasonable. But then, Trump was also accused of being fascist for wanting to close the US southern borders.

It’s all a big, contradictory mess, with Jews being blamed by both sides. In Russia, for example, Jews continue to be blamed “by some, for Communism and its depredations by virtue of the fact that a number of prominent Bolsheviks were of Jewish origin; by others, for Communism’s collapse.”

Trying to make sense of these contradictions, we can learn a lot from Chinese dissidents from the communist era; how to uncover the truth when all that we are fed by the media are lies. The first time I wrote about this was back in June 2021 in Gods of Tech and Pestilence, when I quoted Perry Link who addressed these tactics in a WSJ article:

“Many years ago, a distinguished Chinese writer, Wu Zuxiang, explained to me that there is truth in Communist Party pronouncements, but you have to read them ‘upside down.’ If a newspaper says ‘the Party has made great strides against corruption in Henan,’ then you know that corruption has recently been especially bad in Henan. If you read about the heroic rescue of eight miners somewhere, you can guess that a mine collapse might have killed hundreds who aren’t mentioned. Read upside-down, there is a sense in which the official press never lies. It cannot lie. It has to tell you what the party wants you to believe, and if you can figure out the party’s motive—which always exists—then you have a sense of the truth. “A few years ago, another outstanding Chinese writer, Su Xiaokang, brought me one step deeper. You Westerners, he explained, are too hung up on the question of whether propaganda is true or not. For the regime, truth and falsity are beside the point. A statement might be true, false or partly true. What matters is only whether it works. Does it advance the interests of the party? The top leaders hand out words and phrases for their minions to use, like trowels in a garden. The minions dig with them.”

Those minions are the media, and they are very busy digging the holes that we are being buried in right now.

The concept of left vs right was invented to categorize the good guys as left, and the bad guys as right, or visa-versa. But it’s all cosmetic. Left/right labels are used to appeal to different classes of people, giving the illusion of free choice in elections. Just like cereals in the supermarket appeal to different classes, although they are made by the same company. So, remember when you read “far-left” and “far-right” it’s an invention meant to influence the masses.

Maybe Russia and China are behind the unrest. For years, all we heard was that the fascist Donald Trump was colluding with Russia. Yet, Trump showed more support for Israel than almost any other president by moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem, negotiating the Abraham Accords and shutting down funding to UNRWA.

Once again, it’s all upside down and who are we supposed to believe.

The far-left are using Muslims to gather votes, even though radical Muslims, now defined as “Islamists”, have made no secret that they want to take over the world, just like the far-right claims the Jews, now defined as “Zionists”, are trying to do, too.

So, who’s the bigger threat, Zionists or Islamists? You’d think a world under Sharia Law would worry the left. Islamists are against every woke policy and vow to kill anyone who promotes or follows woke ideology. Last time I checked, Zionists weren’t killing all the woke people in Israel. Far from it.

The Gay Pride Festival in Tel Aviv is said to be the best in the world.

But for some reason, it’s Zionists that are the biggest threat to the world. Bigger than microplastics being found in men’s testicles. But then, it’s probably Zionist scientists who put them there. It’s all part of the plot to rule the world. Global warming? It’s the Jews’ fault. World War III? It’ll be the Jews’ fault.

France’s descent into chaos is only the start of what’s spreading across the Western world. The left is moving further and further toward extremism in its obsessive desire to win against the right at all costs. The right is doing the same. Fragmentation and division are making it increasingly difficult for governments to hold power over an unruly populace.

But remember, left vs right is an illusion and the elites above it all use both sides to their advantage. The globalist elites’ minions, the media, produce a constant diet of divisive propaganda, while the tech gods ensure the masses are mesmerized by technology and drugs. Meanwhile, paid agitators create chaos in the streets and angry, impressionable youth eagerly join in.

As the unrest spreads, wars and plagues increase, a scapegoat will be needed. And who better than the Jews. They will have no place left to go except Israel.

But will Jews even have that. Populations world-wide are screaming for the destruction of Israel. Jews should “go back where they came from”. Back to the countries that killed them in and after World War two and want to finish the job now.

Israel is fighting for its very existence, but even that is not acceptable. A tiny country surrounded by enemies who publicly vow to exterminate every Jew on the planet. How dare Israel insist it has a right to exist as a safe haven for Jews. Israelis should give everything they worked so hard to achieve over to their enemies. They should pack up and go… where?

The fact of the matter is those who are against “Zionism” are in favor of exterminating Jews. They can say, no, no, that’s not true, but it is. And eventually, they will see it, and come to accept it, without even realizing what they have done. By then, the idea that all Jews, not just “Zionists”, are evil will be so firmly implanted in their heads that they will rabidly cheer on every Jew’s murder without ever a moment of guilt.

