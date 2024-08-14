The palms of a patient with mpox during an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1997. The country is now seeing a dramatic spike in mpox — with a strain that is deadlier than the one that sparked the global outbreak in 2022. CDC/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -15:30

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Buy Me a Coffee

It’s pandemic season!!! Just in time for the presidential elections!

Two years ago, Monkeypox was first introduced to the public. And now, lo and behold it should come as no surprise that the World Health Organization (WHO) has today declared Monkeypox an international health emergency. Only they’re calling it Mpox now because that other name was racist and stigmatizing (don’t ask me to elaborate, it’s a waste of time).

The World Health Organization is warning that the spread of mpox in Africa needs to be addressed urgently. A mutated version found in the Congo is said to be extremely dangerous with a fatality rate of around 5% in adults and 10% in children.

Researchers say the new strain has “pandemic potential”.

"What we're seeing is the tip of the iceberg" because of weaknesses in the surveillance system, says Dr. Dimie Ogoina, chair of the emergency committee convened by WHO.

70% of cases in the DRC are in children under 18. Of the 14,000 reported cases in 2024, there have been 511 deaths so far.

“This one is a major alarm for the world,” says Dr. Jean Kaseya, director-general of Africa CDC. “We are losing the youth in Africa.”

Uh oh, you know that improving the surveillance system and focusing on our children will be a top priority.

In 2022, the media reported that a less severe strain was spreading largely through sexual contact among men who have sex with men. We are now being told that with this more lethal strain, everyone is at risk. And unlike Covid where it mainly affected the elderly, we aren’t hearing anything about old people at all. This time, it’s children and pregnant women that they are focusing on.

It’s been reported that there is “evidence of transmission at school and from caregiver to child. The disease also seems to be causing miscarriages among pregnant women as well as a longer-term rash and other lingering symptoms. This lethal new strain may be evading diagnostic tests. Cases are also reaching record highs, and vaccines are not widely accessible.”

Apparently, the reason the 2022 outbreak amongst gay men was contained was mainly because they changed their behavior, not because of vaccines. All good and much healthier. But this begs an ominous question. What behaviors will they insist everyone must change this time around? With Covid, it was lockdowns and masks and vaccines. What new ways will they find of invading our personal lives and punishing us if we refuse to comply?

This is the menticide that I keep reminding my readers about, all the way back to Utopian Madness. The psychological abuse that we have been subjected to for years now is escalating on every front. Not only do we have World War III to look forward to, but a scary disease that will attack our children.

In June 2022, I wrote a piece called MINDPOX, because that’s what this is. It isn’t Monkeypox, or Mpox. It isn’t Bird Flu, another scare that I recently wrote about. It isn’t Covid, or AIDS, or depression, or anxiety.

Who cares which illness it is? They could pull one out of a hat. Identify an illness that they can then use a newly developed drug or perhaps one that has been lying around for a while and they need to find a use for.

For the past two years they have been busy building mRNA vaccine hubs throughout Africa and now they will be able to start using them in earnest. However, just as happened with Covid, they are lamenting the fact that they don’t have enough money, and the vaccines aren’t ready yet to help poor Africa. Oh dear. Maybe Mpox will spread to Western nations. Yippee! If Mpox spreads to Western nations, that’s where the money is and that’s where the drug companies make their billions and satisfy their shareholders.

JYNNEOS vaccine is recommended for smallpox and mpox. Remember back in 2021, Bill Gates warned governments to prepare for smallpox terror attacks and future pandemics by investing billions into research and development. Gates advised:

“It'll take probably about a billion a year for a pandemic Task Force at the WHO level, which is doing the surveillance and actually doing what I call ‘germ games’ where you practice.”

Germ games (modeled on the military’s war games). World War III. Mpox. Bioterrorism. And billions upon billions of dollars needed.

It’s reassuring that Bill Gates has it all figured out. All we need to do to be ready for the next pandemic are things like “making vaccines cheap, having big factories, eradicating the flu, getting rid of the common cold, making vaccines just a little patch you put on your arm…”

Do you ever feel like the inmates are in charge of the insane asylum?

It’s all about a pox on our minds. A manipulation of our psyche for the benefit of those in power. Never has a better weapon been developed to bring submission of the masses than psychiatry. In fact, none of this madness would have ever been possible without psychiatry and psychoanalysis.

It all can be traced back to psychiatry and the development of techniques for manipulation and control. Convincing everyone that they are sick mentally and physically—all the time—and the only solution is a drug, an injection, a pill, a surgical slice. Now, constant surveillance by AI will tell us if we are sick or well, it will remind us to take our meds and if we have an unhappy expression or an angry one, if we disobey the rules imposed upon us, we can be diagnosed with something more severe and placed under observation in a medical or mental facility. For our own good and the good of others.

Institutional psychiatry is a continuation of the Inquisition. All that has really changed is the vocabulary and the social style. The vocabulary conforms to the intellectual expectations of our age: it is a pseudo-medical jargon that parodies the concepts of science. The social style conforms to the political expectations of our age: it is a pseudo-liberal social movement that parodies the ideals of freedom and rationality. ~ Dr. Thomas Szasz

Psychiatrists were first known as alienists, those who treated mental alienation. Psychiatry literally means the medical treatment of the soul. But no psychiatrist should ever meddle with another person’s soul. Especially when psychiatrists are no better off mentally than those they are treating—and often much worse off.

Freud developed psychoanalysis to treat "neurotic" patients. Based on what? It doesn’t take a psychiatrist to determine that his conclusions were a result of his own neurosis. How could his made-up mental diseases, especially in women, be deemed accurate when it was impossible for him to be impartial? An explanation of Freud’s view of women is that he “saw women's sexual development as an aborted development based on discovering that they didn't have penises, and therefore that they were thrown off course for the rest of life.” Wow, that could open a whole new conversation about transgenderism, couldn’t it? But it will have to wait for another day.

This is the man we call the “Father of Psychology.” And with good reason, since all his craziness was transferred to everyone else.

Psychoanalysis was built on the suppositions of men like Freud who were no doubt insane themselves. Someone should have psychoanalyzed Freud but who could do it? Any other man making a diagnosis was in the same boat, fulfilling his own fantasies by giving credence to them, creating terms and identifying them as “mental disorders.”

Most people give in to being experimented upon and they will give in to the Mpox or the Bird Flu craze, or whatever else it turns out to be, because they have been psychologically abused for so long that they are terrified to disobey the experts.

Mind you, there are bad diseases out there and we do have to be careful. That makes it even worse. Just as with “fake news” we don’t know what’s true and what isn’t anymore. So, I’m not saying something real couldn’t come along. It’s all part of the mind games. We are kept in a constant state of unease.

Experimentation on humans became the norm in the 1800s. Electric shock was applied to people’s brains. Lobotomies were performed as a “treatment.” C. Lüscher Nature 555, 306–307; 2018). Straightjackets were first introduced in the 18th century, along with hosing down, shackles, and holes being drilled into brains to relieve “brain pressure.”

German physicians gave birth to the idea of mental diseases of the brain, lending credence to the idea of treating it in the same way one might treat a physical disease. Psychiatry and the German State worked together to institutionalize those with “damaged minds,” which is really a form of the elite engineering eugenics on an unsuspecting public.

Dr. Thomas Szasz, author of The Myth of Mental Illness, says, “The evil genius of psychiatry … continues to lie in its ability to convince itself, the legal system, and the public that … there is no conflict between the legitimate interests of the individual and the legitimate interests of the political class in charge of the state.”

Dunning Asylum, a tomb for the living. WBEZ ChicagoWe

Carl Wernicke (1848-1905), a prominent 19th-century German neuropsychiatrist observed, “The medical treatment of [mental] patients began with the infringement of their personal freedom.”

With each new crisis, we are giving up a little bit more of our freedoms to be “safe”. But safe from what?

Is it just a coincidence that this is happening right before another presidential election in the United States? If you even ask that question, you are labeled a conspiracy theorist. You are the crazy one. Put on the straight jacket. Only the straight jacket isn’t something you can see anymore. It isn’t as obvious as that. It’s a drug, prescribed by the state psychiatrist, which could well end up being your personal AI assistant, that everyone will soon be required to have. Oops, I’m sounding too conspiratorial again.

But come on. You’d have to be crazy not to notice that the closer we get to this presidential election, the more we are being manipulated. The more we are finding ourselves on an emotional rollercoaster. The more out of control our world seems to be. The more terrified, angry and anxious our friends and family are becoming. Half the country is convinced that if Donald Trump is elected, we will descend into a nightmarish fascist dictatorship while the other half is terrified that Kamala Harris will do the same.

Here’s my suggestion. Turn off the machine. Take a deep breath. Go for a walk. Pet your dog. Laugh with your kids. Read your Bible. Or some other spiritual texts that offer wisdom. And I mean actually read, you know, the old-fashioned way. Listen to music—without headphones. Meet up with friends. Tell your children a bedtime story. Sing a song with them. Pray at their bedside. Teach them to be still. To listen to the sounds of nature.

And here is a little drawing of mine to counteract the darkness. It’s from a story I wrote called The Pool of Labrith.

I’m thankful God gave me an active imagination. There’s a big difference between using your imagination and being used by AI in a virtual world. But that’s a subject for another day…

The New Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccines Promise to be Double, Triple, Quadruple the Fun!

Building the mRNA Empire

Get Ready for Pfizer's "TURBO-CHARGED GUIDED MISSILE" Cancer Drugs

Leave a comment

Share