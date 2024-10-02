You can listen to me read this essay here:

But now the Lord Who made you, O Jacob, and He Who made you, O Israel, says, “Do not be afraid. For I have bought you and made you free. I have called you by name. You are Mine! When you pass through the waters, I will be with you. When you pass through the rivers, they will not flow over you. ~ Isaiah 43

You can watch Iran’s attack, live, HERE. It is eerie to listen to the Adhan (the Muslim call to prayer) as the sirens sound and the bombs fall and the Iron Dome protects the people. Many of the bombs that you see falling were on uninhabited ground, so they were not intercepted.

Only one person was killed in Iran’s attack, and that was a Palestinian boy on the West Bank. When I mentioned in a Notes post that Israel protects its people while Hamas and Hezbollah do not, I got replies like, “Israel hides behind the Iron Dome.” As if inventing and building such a structure for its citizen’s protection is an act of cowardice. This is the crazy thinking that has infected the West.

Just so we don’t forget the facts as we move forward….

It is Hamas, Hezbollah and Iranian leaders who are cowards, and no one illustrates that more than Hamas. Instead of protecting its people, Hamas built tunnels larger than the New York subway system to hide in, knowing full well that Oct 7th would unleash a severe response from Israel. The very next day, on Oct 8th, Hezbollah started lobbing rockets into Israel, displacing almost 100,000 people. They have not stopped for one year.

Finally, Israel responded with a brilliantly precise strike, blowing up Hezbollah terrorists’ pagers, killing 12 and wounding 3,000 others.

Site of the assassination of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday, September 29, 2024. - Hassan Ammar/AP

Israel then killed Nasrallah along with seven other high ranking Hezbollah leaders. Eighty 2,000-pound American-manufactured bombs were likely used in the Israeli strike.

TWA Flight 847 out of Athens was hijacked by terrorists in June 1985.Sygma via Getty Images

Kenneth Stethem, a retired Navy SEAL whose brother, navy diver Robert Dean “Robbie” Stethem, was killed by Hezbollah terrorists during the June 1985 TWA Flight 847 hijacking, expressed relief when he heard that Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

“When the sun went down yesterday, the world was a better place with Nasrallah not in it,” he said.

All that needs to happen for the war to end is for the rocket attacks, the terrorist attacks and the taking of hostages to stop. Israeli’s enemies need to let Israel live in peace. But they refuse.

Amid the Iranian missile attack, eight people were gunned down by terrorists in Tel Aviv. Above you can see them gloating over a victim.

A young man from Jaffa, Lev Kreitman, stopped one of the terrorists. Kreitman is a reservist, who served in Khan Yunis. He was having a drink in a nearby bar when he heard the shooting. Immediately he ran to the site and shot a terrorist with his pistol.

Lev Kreitman, who fought for the IDF in Gaza, was sitting in a nearby bar having a drink when he heard gunfire

Bearded with a hair bun and t-shirt, he looks like a hippie. He escaped on October 7 from the Nova Music Festival.

“If anyone wonders how the young generation in Israel is capable of winning a multi-front war while leading a normal life in Tel Aviv - Jaffa, Lev Kreitman is all you need to know.” - Robert Silverman

Compare him to the terrorists pictured above. Unless you have completely lost all sense of right and wrong, you will see who the hero is and who is the villain.

This idea that Israel wants to take over the Middle East, that it is the aggressor, is laughable. It just happens to be very good at protecting itself. Leave Israel alone and problem solved.

But of course, the Iranian regime had to respond.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei’s message for Israel:

בעזרת השם, מכות חזית ההתקוממות יהפכו חזקות וכואבות יותר על הגוף השחוק והנרקב של המשטר הציוני. With God's help, the blows of the uprising front will become stronger and more painful on the worn and rotting body of the Zionist regime.

"No notice was given to the United States prior to our response," the Iranian Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek, "However, a serious warning was issued afterwards."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said that the United Nations General Assembly should recommend the use of force, in line with a resolution it passed in 1950, if the U.N. Security Council fails to stop Israel's attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

Since the United Nations has yet to condemn Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis or Iran, I won’t hold my breath for them to condemn Iran’s attack on Israel.

In response to the attack, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, declared:

“We proved our ability to prevent the enemy from an achievement, by combining exemplary civil behavior and a very strong air defense array.”

Israel has sent troops into Southern Lebanon. As has happened before, Israel needs to gain ground to protect its people from these constant attacks, so they can return to their homes.

But who does the world blame? The tiny nation of Israel, surrounded by enemies on all sides that vow its total destruction. Apparently, the more Israel defends itself—and wins—the more hatred of Israel, and of Jews specifically, spreads beyond just Arab nations.

The nations of the world are coming against Israel, just as the Bible foretold. As I watched the bombs fall on Tel Aviv, I was overwhelmed with the realization that we are seeing Bible prophesy fulfilled before our eyes. Here are just a few of the verses that come to mind and God’s promise to his people:

You will come up against my people Israel, like a cloud covering the land. In the latter days I will bring you against my land, that the nations may know me, when through you, O Gog, I vindicate my holiness before their eyes. ~ Ezekial 38:16

On that day I will make Jerusalem a heavy stone for all the peoples. All who lift it will surely hurt themselves. And all the nations of the earth will gather against it. ~ Zechariah 12:3

I will gather all the nations and bring them down to the Valley of Jehoshaphat. And I will enter into judgment with them there, on behalf of my people and my heritage Israel, because they have scattered them among the nations and have divided up my land. Joel 3:2

For they are demonic spirits, performing signs, who go abroad to the kings of the whole world, to assemble them for battle on the great day of God the Almighty. ~ Revelation 16:14

Alas! That day is so great there is none like it; it is a time of distress for Jacob; yet he shall be saved out of it. ~ Jeremiah 30:7

As I write these Bible verses, memories of my childhood come flooding back to me. Listening to my dad’s sermons on the End Times. His warnings. How he quoted Bible verse after Bible verse with such conviction. How he would love to be alive today.

I miss my dad. I wish he was here right now. I know exactly what he would be doing. He would be standing up for Israel, speaking out against the rise of antisemitism.

Not only that, but he would also be speaking out against the rise of the Christian Nationalist, the Christ is King and now the Rescue the Republic/Join the Resistance movements. He would be warning Christians not to follow false prophets, just as he did his entire life when he warned against the prosperity preachers of the 1980s. These new celebrity Christians are like the next incarnation of those preachers.

I pray every day for the strength to speak with wisdom about all of this. I know that’s what my dad would want me to do. Even as I write this, I can’t believe I’m doing it. I’m sure my dad would have never imagined I would be doing this either. My life has taken an incredible path and now, I can see how my time in Luxor, Egypt especially prepared me for this. When I was in the middle of that danger, I thought many times, why did I ever come here. Now I know why.

And being there as an adult wouldn’t have happened if my family hadn’t been stuck in Cairo just days before the 6 Day War. Of course, we didn’t know what was about to happen then, just as I didn’t know what I would face so many years later in Luxor. Nassar’s voice screaming on loudspeakers in the streets. “Death to America and its stooge Israel.” The hatred. The obsession with killing every Jew and every Christian. When I hear the same shouts now, it gives me chills. Nothing has changed, the hatred has only grown.

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei saying “When you chant ‘death to America’ it’s not just a slogan, it’s a policy.”

These two faiths, Judaism and Christianity, are inextricably linked. We must stand together against evil. Sometimes, evil is obvious. Islam is evil. And yet, incredibly, people are cheering for it. This is frightening since if they can’t even see what’s obvious (or they refuse to see it), how will they see the more subtle manifestations, like what is happening with these far-right Christian movements. They won’t.

I know that many who see the obvious dangers of Islam and support Israel, are upset that I speak out against these Christian movements and those who are promoting them. But the Bible is clear. As Christians, we fight, not for a Christian empire on earth but we fight a spiritual battle. That doesn’t mean we don’t support our country, or that we don’t fight for its freedom.

I find it interesting that conservative influencers who warned about the “New World Order”, are now advocating for a new “New World Order”, only they’re calling it a Christian one. A New Republic. With a man leading it and I guess that man is Donald Trump.

Yes, that is an AI generated picture of Donald Trump as the Archangel Michael. (I’m kind of wondering what happened to his sword)

I follow this stuff carefully and there’s a huge push on the right, and I hope I don’t have to start saying categorically the far right, for Donald Trump to be seen as the savior. Suddenly, all at once, the Archangel Michael is trending all over social media. Here’s Trump, taking full advantage of it, using the Catholic prayer, which I am fairly certain he never, in his entire life, said before this post:

As a follower of Jesus, I pray to no man, only to my Father in Heaven. However, I am not trying in any way to disrespect Catholics or tell them how to pray. What I want to do is to encourage everyone to please be aware how all of these traditions are being hijacked and used to promote the political agenda of those who see an opportunity to gain more power.

On the technological side, AI is used to further dangerous agendas and indoctrinate the populace. If you’ve read my essays, like Beaten by a Chimpanzee, you know how the algorithms work, you know how we are purposely fed certain information. Just be vigilant.

I know I am ruffling some feathers here. But open your eyes and ears. If you are a Christian, and that includes Catholics, Protestants, Evangelicals, whomever, Jesus’s kingdom is not of this world. We fight a spiritual war.

Watch as the world blames Israel for this war, instead of standing with Israel against this encroaching evil. Disconcertingly, that chorus is beginning to include more and more Christians, those who believe Jews are no longer God’s Chosen People, but that God is forming a new Christian empire. This is a lie of Satan, and I will elaborate on this in another essay.

You don’t have to be a Christian to agree with what I’m saying. Take out the words that disturb you, like Satan and God and so forth. Reduce it down to the words “light and dark” if you will. You can see how this battle is forming along clear lines.

The United States is at a crossroads with this election that is happening in a little over a month. Donald Trump might be the best option, but keep in mind that there is no savior but Jesus Christ. Don’t put your trust in a man. Humanity is on a course of destruction due to sin and that course can only be changed by a change of heart, not a change of government. Don’t expect Trump to be your savior. Don’t look for a kingdom on this earth.

