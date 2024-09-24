Should Transhumanism Overwrite our Defective Reality?

Sunday night I did a really great interview about the advance of transhumanism and its pitfalls, featuring Jennifer Bilek, Dianne Landy, and myself, hosted by Larry Kirkpatrick.

It is divided into three parts and the first part is now available here (or at the link above).

I wish I could upload it directly to Break Free, but so far, it’s just on X. I know a lot of you don’t go on X, but I encourage you to watch it anyway!

LARRY KIRKPATRICK serves as pastor to the Muskegon, Michigan Seventh-day Adventist Church. A pastor since 1994, Kirkpatrick has authored books including Real Grace for Real People, and Cleanse and Close, along with numerous articles. He also has a YouTube Channel

JENNIFER BILEK is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the new book: Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches from The 11th Hour. You can find her on Stack at Jennifer Bilek

DI LANDY is a co-founder of Mana Wāhine Kōrero. Her organization is “committed to fighting against Wokeism, DEI and other academic theories that seek to steal and subvert our culture and harm our tamariki”. Wāhine is a Māori term that refers to women, females, ladies, or wives.