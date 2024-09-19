I will be interviewed on Yasmine Mohammed’s podcast on November 15th, so mark your calendars.

When Yasmine heard how I had started the first, and only, boxing club for girls in Luxor, Egypt, and the dangerous situations I faced while living there, she invited me to come on her podcast. I am looking forward to sharing my story at last. There aren’t many with my perspective who can speak knowledgeably on the topic—an American woman who grew up in a Christian family, the daughter of a highly respected Christian author, with firsthand knowledge of what it’s like to live under Islam/Sharia Law in a Middle Eastern country. In fact, I have yet to tell the full story of my three years in Luxor, I just haven’t had time to do it yet. I’ve set myself a deadline to get it out there before the interview with Yasmine. You can read more in The Egypt Files.

I agree with Yasmine when she stresses “the importance of hearing from people with direct experiences, such as those who have lived under the oppression of Hamas’s rule in Gaza, rather than relying on outside commentators who may lack firsthand knowledge of the situation.”

Over the course of my writing, I’ve sought to introduce readers and listeners to courageous heroes that inspire us all to take a stand during these dystopian times. Yasmine is such a hero. Today she is featured in The Jerusalem Post: Yasmine Mohammed: Activist fights Islamist extremism and antisemitism.

I read Yasmine’s book Unveiled and I highly recommend it. Yasmine is Egyptian/Canadian who grew up in a strict Muslim home where she suffered unimaginable abuse. As a young woman, she was married off to a terrorist. How she escaped from Islam and a life of abuse by sheer willpower resonated with me because of my own experiences, some of which I have shared in my essays. She now helps others through her Free Hearts Free Minds organization.

Because of my support for Israel, many of the podcasters who once interviewed me don’t call anymore. Fine by me. When one door closes, another opens. Over the past year, I’ve connected with so many courageous activists like Yasmine fighting against Islamic extremism and the rise of antisemitism worldwide. Often at great personal sacrifice and facing threats upon their lives. Dalia Ziada is another courageous Egyptian woman that comes to mind.

God bless you all and I expect to have The Perfect Storm, Part II for you within the next day or so. If you haven’t yet, please read Part I.

