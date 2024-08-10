Imane Khelif’s dreams just came true with a Gold Medal.
There is something seriously wrong with women’s sports when a boxer can win an Olympic Gold Medal in women’s boxing, and NOBODY KNOWS IF THE PERSON IS A MAN OR A WOMAN.
I’ve written three in-depth articles about this so my readers will know all the facts about this important issue—and it is one of the most important issues of our times.
Khelif remains a mystery, and I guess that’s how the powers-that-be want it.
One thing I DO know: When they refuse to answer, “what is a woman”, it isn’t a win for women, it’s a win for transhumanism.
What do you think?
Spot on Karen 🙏
yeah, I watched the match (lazy day here) and it was a weird fight. The announcers on the Peacock tv NBC conglomerate called her a she and a woman. They spent several minutes scolding viewers for saying mean things and reminded us of all the suffering we caused
After the medals were passed out, she he went off with his her people and the other "contestants" that won silver and bronze (two won bronze I believe?) were all hugging and congratulating each other. Funny. Sad. I think the Olympics is gonna go down the tubes, sadly. The "breaking" sport was narcissistic, and show offish and not sporty.
We officially live in a loonie bin.
Spot on Karen 🙏
yeah, I watched the match (lazy day here) and it was a weird fight. The announcers on the Peacock tv NBC conglomerate called her a she and a woman. They spent several minutes scolding viewers for saying mean things and reminded us of all the suffering we caused
After the medals were passed out, she he went off with his her people and the other "contestants" that won silver and bronze (two won bronze I believe?) were all hugging and congratulating each other. Funny. Sad. I think the Olympics is gonna go down the tubes, sadly. The "breaking" sport was narcissistic, and show offish and not sporty.
We officially live in a loonie bin.
