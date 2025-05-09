Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Shine's avatar
Michelle Shine
5d

Firstly, I am so happy that you are healing from your op. Anyone who is so healed in mind and spirit deserves to have optimum physicality as well. Secondly, thank you for focusing on Tommy Robinson. He is a hero and imprisoning him in isolation in an effort to break him is such a big injustice. The Pakistani rape gangs in the UK have been grooming, raping and torturing girls who are still children almost with impunity in the UK for well over 20 years and the blame for it gets put onto the girls themselves as their lives get ruined. Parliamentarians have publicly opted to do nothing about it because they want the Muslim votes. The police have to undergo 'Islamaphobia' training run by a company called Respect that is owned by the Muslim Brotherhood. School teachers, social workers, councillors, the judiciary, etcetera, all have a part to play in its continuation, and the scandal is so big now it could bring down the whole country if justice came into play. We need to keep talking about it. We need to not let them get away with it any longer. We need to save more girls from getting swept up into this evil. I'm not sure how we can do that but as long as people are speaking about Tommy it helps. So thank you again. xxx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debbie Cohen's avatar
Debbie Cohen
5d

Wow!!! 6 days and you are walking! I am so happy for you, and for me. You have no idea what a Boost you have given me. I hope things go that well for me in a month. You are a blessing for me.

Keep healing and enjoying life. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture