I like strong men, and I like strong woman. When I say strength, I don’t mean some sort of brute strength. I mean the whole package.

Strong in mind, body and spirit. I trained in martial arts, in boxing, kickboxing, Eskrima, Okinawan weapons, I pushed myself physically and mentally, because I wanted to be strong. I know that’s not normal as a woman, but it gives me an edge that probably 90% of women don’t have when talking about this topic.

As a woman looking forward to Trump’s presidency, I look back, remembering the women in his first presidency. Women I had so much respect for because I recognized their fighting spirit.

It wasn’t a big surprise to me when other women viciously attacked them. I have been on the receiving end of women’s attacks, and they can be much worse than men, trust me. Still, it’s always disappointing when women tear down other women. All they achieve is making themselves look bad, while damaging respect for all women. Those of us who work hard, train hard and don’t accept excuses but strive to be the best we can be without crying or using our “female weakness” as a crutch, we really don’t appreciate the damage these women do to the rest of us.

Let’s look back at some of those women in Trump’s administration. First of all, there was Kellyanne Conway.

Who could forget that infamous photo of Conway in the oval office (the photo on the left) sitting so casually on the sofa, busy with her phone, with all those men in suits around her (black men, hmm, all those black men supporting Trump, and black women, too).

The photo was presented as proof that Conway was a silly emptyheaded woman, an embarrassment. So disrespectful of the Oval Office. She didn’t belong there. On the other hand, it was also seen as proof of how disrespectful Trump and his administration was toward women. Forget that Conway was actually positioning herself on the sofa so she could take a photo of the people in the room, as is shown in the second photo. The media never gave out that information.

I happened to love the photo of her on the sofa. To me she stood out as such a strong, confident woman. Yet, apparently, I was seeing the exact opposite of what most women were seeing.

Of course, because Trump hated women and abused and used them, all the women in his administration must be weak, abused, fearful slaves. Never mind what Clinton did while IN THE WHITE HOUSE. Never mind that John F Kennedy probably had Marilyn Monroe murdered or at least was the cause of her death. They are respected, JFK is a legend, while Trump is a monster.

And then there was Kayleigh McEnany who went out there every day to face the wolves in the media.

Watching this lone woman standing at that podium, going to war with the press, I was blown away by her intelligence, her quick wit, her stellar preparedness, mesmerized as she won that war every single day. She had enormous strength and will power, she never faltered, she didn’t give in to emotion. She is a woman who underwent a preventative double mastectomy in 2018. She is a mother. And she excelled at one of the toughest jobs in the world. You would think other women would admire her. Yet all they did was try to tear her down.

How about Melania Trump?

What a poised, elegant woman. Clearly her own person who did not seek power for herself (think Jill Biden leading her husband around on the stage, speaking for him when all he could do was mumble). She deflected the brutal attacks of the press that called her a prostitute, and came out victorious, no emotional breakdowns. A stoicism that I recognized as truly Slovenian. Remember, I was married to a Slovenian pop star, my daughter is half Slovene, and I consider Slovenia a second home. For the most part, Slovenes are private people, stoic like Melania, they don’t open up easily, but once you get to know them, they are warm and loyal.

Again, it was women mostly hating on Melania.

Like a true mama bear, Melania protected her son Barron from the knives of the press. Horrible attacks such as in 2017, when SNL writer Katie Rich tweeted that as a president’s son, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

Melania was accused of not supporting her husband with enough public appearances. She didn’t care. She devoted herself to her son during those years. But it wouldn’t have mattered what she had done, she would have been criticized anyway.

In a January 2017 opinion piece Doug Wead predicted: I have a feeling that [Barron] will one day have the last laugh on all of this. Maybe it's just me, but I think he looks just as tough as his dad.

Seeing Barron on that stage on Tuesday night with his mom and dad, all grown up, you can be sure his resilience and his poise owe a lot to his mother. And as I have mentioned before, I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of this young man, when it comes to the Trump dynasty.

Way back there at the beginning of Trump’s first presidency, when I expressed admiration for these women on social media, I knew I would get some pushback, but I was unprepared for the hate. All from other women, calling these women in Trump’s administration everything from sellouts, to idiots, to prostitutes. And then accusing me of abandoning women by daring to say something positive about them. It got ugly.

When did it become an embarrassment to be strong—either as a man or a woman? When did it become a badge of honor to be weak, to cry in public, to express fear and moan endlessly about stress and trauma and feeling alone and needing “space”. Over the past few years, I’ve really grown tired of that language of self-pity.

With Trump’s win, we see these same pitiful women coming out of the woodwork all over again, in full force to express their rage and fear. Although, for what it’s worth, I thought Kamala Harris gave a really good concession speech. But then, she was never a fighter, was she. I felt that giving that last speech and walking away, she was the most comfortable and honest she has ever been. Almost as if she was relieved to see the end of that charade.

Let’s look at some responses from the women who supported Kamala. This post by a professor at Ohio University says it all:

Canceling class so they can wallow in self-pity, not keep on going and talk about it as rational human beings?

This is how our children are being raised in our current educational system. Their parents are doing the same thing. Cosseting their children, encouraging emotional meltdowns instead of self-control. This isn’t how I was raised. It isn’t how I raised my children, even as a single mother. This isn’t how anyone learns to succeed in life. This is accepting defeat before you ever even start.

This mentality might win in the short term because it makes the child “feel good” and that’s all that seems to matter. But it destroys a person’s character in the long run. Pandering to emotions, as if my feelings are all that matter, does a disservice to our children because once they get out into the real world, they discover it isn’t like that. Of course, children are now encouraged to live in virtual worlds, another huge problem that we need to fix. Millions of entitled young people, all of them thinking that the world has to cater to them—right now—or else they will have a meltdown, is a sure-fire way to weaken a nation, not make it stronger.

Here’s another example of a meltdown. An emotional young woman advises women who are listening to abstain from sex with men for the next four years and instead “hug, cuddle, and kiss their female friends.”

One person shot back in the comments, “how great that would be, no abortions for four years.”

And another curse-laced post by a black woman advising other black women not to date white men. “The racism just came over me, now it’s back on.” She is screaming as if she has lost her marbles.

I remember years ago when I was sitting in the passenger seat of a black man’s car, a good friend of mine. We were stopped at a light and a black woman on the sidewalk started screaming and cursing at me to get out of the car, how dare I “be with a black man.” I wasn’t doing anything except sitting in his car. It was terrifying.

The most cringe-worthy one is this blue-haired girl called Tempest, who informs the listener in what she thinks is a threatening manner, “if you don’t want me to step on your toes, move your feet.”

Really? That’s the best she can do.

No one has mastered emotional blackmail more than AOC.

AOC tells us “We now find ourselves in a period in history where mass groups of people mobilized to protect one another in times of fascism and authoritarianism.”

Push the Nazi narrative enough and you will find yourself living in a Nazi world. But it will be the world you created, AOC, that’s what you fail to realize.

As for men, women should love strong men!

I remember years ago, a single friend of mine bought a house and she would go to the hardware store, and she said, “Wow, suddenly all the guys in the store look so hot to me. They can build stuff; they know how to fix stuff!” Ordinarily, she would have disdained those men as beneath her. She was a liberal intellectual and her respect for the working class was short-lived. We are no longer friends. Sadly, her mind was open to those men before we all got divided and told we needed to hate one another for stupid reasons.

I am thankful we can now look at the man on the left as a nightmare of the past, and forward to the man on the right with hope for the mental and physical health of our children.

In my last piece, Let's Just Be Happy Today! I talked about how encouraged I was to see Dana White up on the stage with Trump on Tuesday night. I want to explain why. I respect warriors, but not just any type of warrior. I respect warriors who have integrity and who keep their word and are loyal to those who depend on them.

Please watch this interview between Big Boy and Dana White! It is one of the BEST interviews you will ever see about what it means to have the counsel of good people around you.

Dana White tells the incredible story of the rise of UFC. He talks about how just a couple of years ago he was unhealthy, and he changed his entire life by changing his lifestyle, turned his back on doctors and drugs. Most importantly in relation to why I mentioned him in my last piece, he talks about his relationship with Donald Trump and how Trump was there for him, believed in him, when no one else did. He talks about LOYALTY. What it means to be true to your friends and allies.

This is a big thing for me. I have mentioned more than once, in essays like War Fever, how much the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and our abandonment of our own people and those Afghans who had worked for us made the world lose respect for the United States.

White talks about how when Covid happened, he saw through it and when other companies were laying off employees, he didn’t lay off a single one. His attitude was if the ship goes down, we all go down together. As the leader, he was never going to abandon anyone on that ship.

Now, you might not like the UFC. It’s a bloody sport. Someone made a comment that they assumed I used Dana White as an example because he was the successful head of a huge fighting enterprise. Not at all. I mention it for all the reasons White talks about in the interview. It is to Donald Trump’s credit that he inspires this kind of loyalty in people. But he inspires loyalty because he gives that loyalty back. It’s a two-way street, as Dana White points out.

In a speech at a rally, after his first assassination attempt, Donald Trump had a message for the entire world:

“We want our hostages back and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price. In November the years of war weakness and chaos are over.”

I will take the strength of Donald Trump over the weakness of Kamala Harris any day. Could you imagine Kamala Harris standing up to Vladimir Putin or Iran? What a disaster that would have been. I don’t care if my leader is black or white or man or woman. Strength. Determination. Integrity. Loyalty.

Golda Meir was as great a warrior as any man could ever be and for all the right reasons. She said:

The world hates a Jew who hits back. The world loves us only when we are to be pitied.

Somehow, being strong has been turned into a vice. Being weak has been turned into a badge of honor. This has got to change. Trump stands with Israel as our closest ally and a nation we should never abandon. There’s something seriously wrong that every American doesn’t understand why.

In The Trouble with Trump, I said that if Trump succeeds in becoming president, it will because he gave in to the Dark Side. Otherwise, it will never be allowed. This was true when I wrote it. But since then, the American people came through in a landslide.

There is no question that the American people elected Trump, not the Deep State. So, there is hope for the future.

That holds true for the popular as well as the electoral vote, and in the Senate and the House. Truly historical.

Trump has made some mighty big promises, and he will need to follow through. I’m still not sure it isn’t too late; if too much damage hasn’t been done over the past four years, especially on the international front, for him to turn it around. But if you are a warrior, you don’t give up. You fight to the end.

The seas are going to be stormy. In the words of Donald Trump, “Like we’ve never seen before.”

But as Dana White said, when you lead that ship, you don’t leave anyone behind, and you don’t abandon it. Either you go down with the ship, or you sail it through the storm and come out the other side. Either way, I pray this ship keeps sailing in the right direction.