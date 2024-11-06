It told me a lot about Donald Trump, and all of it reassuring, that the person he chose to have on the stage with him last night was Dana White.

“Nobody deserves this more than he does. Nobody deserves this more than his family does. This is what happens when the machine comes after you. What you’ve seen over the last several years, this is what it looks like. Couldn’t stop him. He keeps going forward. He doesn’t quit. He’s the most resilient, hard-working man I’ve ever met in my life.” ~ Dana White

You can listen to me read this piece here:

So many angry messages awaited me this morning, I was a bit surprised, actually. It was hilarious, but also a little sad to read all the woke comments, people just falling apart, terrified that they are now living in a totalitarian state under a fascist dictator. A lot of the fear was pretty extreme.

And then my spirits were raised by the MAGA humor:

I didn’t want to get sucked into social media, so I took off for the gym, where I spent three hours. And guess what, life carried on as usual. Okay, people were a little subdued in the spin class, but the instructor, who I absolutely love (a Trump supporter), played all the right 80s music about everyone getting along and by the end of the class, people were feeling better, which is what working out is supposed to do.

I had contemplated taking a hike and using the time for prayer and reflection, but it’s terribly windy today. In fact, while I was in the gym, the electricity went out all across the city. But weights don’t need electricity, and it was a nice change having blank TV screens and no annoying music. I don’t wear those ear pods in my ears, I like to be connected to my surroundings.

I couldn’t get a coffee afterwards, couldn’t sit outside at my favorite little cafe and do some work. I couldn’t even get a bottle of water. No one would take cash. They couldn’t do the calculations.

Consider that for a second. When the grid crashes, if you think your greenbacks will be worth something, they won’t.

The world shuts down without electricity. It made me think of the insanity of wanting all cars, and everything else, to be electric. I doubt Trump will go for that, thank goodness.

Tomorrow, I will do some boxing with a friend. It’s a regular thing that I do, a time when I let everything go, cleanse my mind, renew my spirit. I bring it up because I say something about Dana White further down.

I’m copying a response I made to a comment by someone who unsubscribed this morning (someone who has been here for a long time, so it really made me sad). They announced it in the comments of my piece, Trump Victorious that I wrote at around 1:30 AM last night. This person was upset because: “Your lack of your own comments, says perhaps your not as supportive. You just quoted what he said. I do not want to read negativity on Trump.”

I’m still confused about what that means—I guess I didn’t respond enough in the comments section? But like I said, all I wanted to do was get to the gym this morning; I’m not sitting at my computer 24/7.

What was of greater concern to me was that this person doesn’t want to “read negativity on Trump”. I think a lot of people feel this way. For that reason, I am putting my response that I made after I finished at the gym here:

Thank you for being so supportive of my work for so long. I am sorry you feel that way and wrote it in a comment here, not a private message. I'm confused by what you say here. I have repeatedly expressed my support for Trump. On the other hand, I am not interested in being positive or negative, I am interested in reporting the truth. That doesn't mean I don't make mistakes sometimes, everyone does. I do not believe I have made a mistake with Trump in anything I have said thus far.

My main concern that I have expressed over the past couple of weeks is that Trump listen to the right people. I think he has a better chance of doing that this time than last time, when he had to accept the advice of others because he was new to the whole political game. He has been tried by fire and he is still here. I have repeatedly expressed my admiration and respect for him as the fighter he is. I DO worry about him becoming some kind of Messiah figure, which he most certainly is not. I worry about extremism. That is a valid concern. Saying that you don't want to hear anything negative about him, I hope that isn't how most people feel. Any mere mortal who is put on a pedestal like that is sure to be knocked down, and often in a vicious manner. I wouldn't want that to happen.

I have more faith in the people of America right now than I do in a leader. I am so proud of hard-working Americans who saw through the lies and stood up against it. The people spoke. For three years I have talked about the people being that despised voice. I have talked about how when I founded InsideOUT Writers all the way back in 1996, how I saw that the elites, the Hollywood crowd, the socialites and all of them made fun of ordinary Americans while they claimed to care about youth in prison. That is when I first heard the term "fly over states" and I have written about it a number of times. I wrote about how when I stood up to the board of IOW and said I would rather live in a cardboard box than take their money and I went down that elevator to the street, from high up in that Los Angeles skyscraper, I felt more at home on the street than I ever did up there.

Do you know what really encouraged me more than anything else? It was seeing Dana White on the stage with Trump. Of all the people who could have been there with him, Trump asked him to be there. That tells me a lot. Dana White is the most down-to-earth, the most honest one of them all. I pray Trump keeps him close.

He didn’t have Elon Musk, or Joe Rogan, of Tucker Carlson. He had Dana White. As a boxer, this was meaningful to me because I am aware of that world.

If you look at the kings from the Bible there were the false prophets who hung around the king, the "yes-men" who flattered the king and told him what he wanted to hear. And then there was the prophet Jeremiah who spoke the truth, and the king hated him and cringed when he came into the court. But he could not turn him away. The truth stands alone against lies and the king had no choice but to listen to Jeremiah. It is often those who speak the truth who are persecuted the most, as happened to Jeremiah. My prayer is that Trump listens to the right prophets.

For myself, I do this because I love it, I feel a sense of responsibility that God has given me to write. I get plenty of hate for it, even on the small scale where I write. I cannot even imagine the strength that it takes to withstand what Trump has withstood. I give him much respect for that.

In closing, if I think I should say something that is perceived as "negative" I will say it. But right now, I am opening my heart to America and a hope for a better future.

God bless you.

You can watch Dana White’s emotional speech here:

And now, I am going to enjoy the rest of this beautiful, very, very windy, day! I am spending a lot of time praying for Trump today—he’s going to need all of our prayers.

