This is a short piece following up on the person of interest detained in Woodland Hills for allegedly trying to start a fire with a blowtorch. My son originally told me about this incident. Citizens tackled the guy, he was arrested—and then let go!

As it turns out, the suspect’s name is Juan Manuel Sierra and he is an illegal immigrant from Mexico, as well as a convicted felon. He has had multiple encounters with law enforcement since November 2016. Sierra was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon on October 10, 2023, in Van Nuys, California.

He was arrested last Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department for violating felony probation after “attempting to start a fire” in a West Hills neighborhood near the location of the Kenneth fire. He is a suspect in connection with the nearly 1,000-acre blaze, according to law enforcement officials and a document reviewed by The Times.

President-elect Donald Trump and his border czar, Tom Homan, have promised to go against sanctuary laws to achieve their mass deportation plan. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump shared a text message which said there was "irony" in homeowners paying taxes that were being diverted to help migrants in the sanctuary city, rather than funneling the money into fire prevention and fighting resources. (1)

Trump is inaugurated next Monday. Let’s hope we see the end of these insane anti-American citizen, pro illegal aliens’ laws.

