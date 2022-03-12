Our current situation, facing the threat of biological warfare

In 2018, futurologist Dr. Ian Pearson told The Sun he believes humans are very close to achieving "immortality" –the ability to never die.

"If you're under 40 reading this article,” he said, “you're probably not going to die unless you get a nasty disease."

We know all about nasty diseases now, don’t we? We were exposed to one, or so they told us, for the past two and a half years. Those of us who resisted the assaults on our bodies and our minds and did our best to warn others about the dangers of compliance could only watch helplessly as the charade played itself out. The relentless psychological abuse compelled most people to submit to irrational and humiliating rituals, believing that it was the only way to keep them safe. Masks obscuring faces so that children began to think they were part of their skin, obsessive cleansing of bodies and products with poisonous solutions, objects stuck up our noses causing pain and bleeding, isolation from friends and loved ones, the elderly cut off from human contact and left to die alone, and finally, forced experimental gene therapy injected into the bodies, not only of adults but children and even pregnant women and babies. All within an environment of public shaming, job losses, and ostracization by family, friends, and coworkers for those who refused to obey.

Our tormentors played upon our greatest fear: fear of the unknown, which is in essence fear of death. Believing their lies of protecting our mental and physical health, they destroyed our immune systems and blew our minds with mass psychosis and menticide.

And then, suddenly, the nightmare was over. “You can get your freedom back,” they told us. But with the understanding that since their method of saving humanity had worked so well, they would do it again next time.

Just when we began to relax our minds once more, a new terror emerged to afflict us. War and the possibility of biological attacks. So began the onslaught of cognitive warfare. By now people were well conditioned and their minds immediately shifted to this catastrophe and its physical manifestation in the form of Vladimir Putin, the cause of our newfound misery.

At the same time a hero emerged. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, a Christ-like figure who vows to give his life to save his people from the evil anti-Christ, Putin.

The message is clear. Whereas with Covid we were expected to give up our freedoms for the sake of our safety, we must now willingly give up our very lives for the safety of the State.

Many who saw through the Covid scam are blinded by this one. After all, who can deny that war is evil, and that Putin is the aggressor? People are dying. Chemical weapons are about to be unleashed. A nuclear holocaust is imminent. For the sake of our children’s children, for the sake of humanity, for the sake of our planet, we must all unite against this common evil. We must prove our loyalty and willingly lay down our lives, just as our hero Zelensky has inspired us to do.

At the same moment as we stand on the verge of annihilation with World War III, not to mention the possibility of bio attacks and a pandemic worse than the last, deepening energy crises and famine, cyborg attacks that could turn our world dark, crash airplanes and send satellites hurtling out of control—at the same time as all of that, we are being offered the most tantalizing of lifeboats. We are being told we can throw off these physical and mental constraints by plugging in to the “vast machine” as Jonathan Twelve Hawks so aptly calls it in his book series, starting with The Traveler.

“Since the prehistoric era [human beings] have created and used a wide variety of objects. But now a significant change is about to occur. In the near future, we will simply become another object that can be monitored, tracked and controlled within a vast machine.”

While this new war rages before our eyes, behind the scenes an international agreement is being mapped out that will cast in stone the draconian measures we have been subjected to over the past almost three years.

The WHO came out with this chilling narration to a little video:

“When the global pandemic strikes next time, together with Dr. Tedros we have proposed an international treaty on pandemics rooted in the WHO constitution. We need to create an environment where every scientist, health worker, government can band together for a common cause. Working together to build new solutions to protect what’s most precious, our health and our lives. One year after the launch of the initiative, negotiations for an international agreement on pandemics are speeding up. We owe it to future generations.”

You owe it to future generations to obey the measures they are busy installing right now. And most will. Many will go even further by offering themselves up freely for experimentation, believing they are on the forefront of ushering in a new age of enlightenment for us all.

The ability to live forever within the clouds of the vast machine.

How? How can it be done?

By repairing our physical bodies with new organs grown inside of animals. By tinkering with fetuses and snipping their DNA to create a new species. And ultimately, by connecting our minds to computers and becoming one with them, flying free of all physical constraints in the metaverse.

This isn’t anything new. It is the stuff of folk tales, fairy tales, legends, science fiction, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. It is the embodiment of our highest hopes and worst nightmares. It is everything we have been warned against in church and everything we have been promised on television.

We hear whispers of dark rituals performed by the elite down through history in order to rejuvenate themselves. Some say the elite are already hundreds of years old.

Vampires achieved immortality by drinking blood.

The 18th century, commonly known as the Age of Reason, was at the same instance rife with a hysterical fixation on the existence of vampires, who it was said haunted the brooding forests and villages of Eastern Europe. Vampirism captured the minds of rational folk and became a kind of madness challenging the natural and divine laws of the world. Historian Marie-Hélène Huet who writes about the “political concept of disaster” says that “Vampirism is not just a plague; it is a false religion.”

But these are just stories, told to children at night to frighten them into obedience.

Religions assure us we can avoid disasters in this life and reap rewards in the afterlife if we obey God now.

Jesus died on the cross for our sins and rose again the third day. If we put our trust in him, confess our sins, we will have eternal life.

Islam promises the faithful a renewed life in paradise and for the jihadist, 72 virgin maidens. For women, well, the deal isn’t as enticing. They get the same old husband they were with in this life.

The Hindu-Buddhist philosophy teaches of an eternal birth-death-birth cycle of reincarnation, where a soul moves from body to body, hopefully into ever higher forms.

Shelley’s masterpiece Frankenstein tells the tale of a mad scientist infusing his creation with unnatural life through the sparks of electricity. This creature yearns for love and acceptance in a world that hates, fears and abuses him, ultimately driving him to commit murderous acts.

Our futuristic visionaries promise that they will commit none of the mistakes of Dr. Frankenstein. There will be no yearning for love and acceptance. No room for disorderly thinking. Their creations will have undergone a zombification of the mind.

Dr Yuval Noah Harari of the World Economic Forum tells us exactly what their transhumanism goals are here:

Humans are hackable animals. This whole idea that they have this soul or spirit, and they have free will and nobody knows what’s happening inside of me, so whatever I choose, whether in the election or whether in the supermarket, this is my free will, that’s over. People will look back in a hundred years and identify the coronavirus epidemic as the moment when a new regime of surveillance took over… I think maybe the most important development of the 21st century is this ability to hack human beings, to go under the skin, collect biometric data, analyze it and understand people better than they understand themselves. By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to reengineer the future of life itself. In the coming decades, AI and biotechnology will give us God-like abilities to reengineer life and even to create entirely new lifeforms. We are about to enter a new era of inorganic life shaped by intelligent design.”

This supposes that humans are not already intelligent designs. These “big-thinkers,” these “visionaries,” these elite billionaires, are the embodiment of all that is foolish in Man, who in his arrogant refusal to bow to a power higher than himself, is ripe to buy Satan’s promise that he hissed to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden:

“And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die; for God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.” Genesis 3:4-5

Whether or not you believe that the story is real, we would do well to heed God’s warning:

“But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.” Genesis 2:17

This is a profound truth that we deny at our peril. All of humanity’s gravest ills can be traced to the desire to be gods. And right now, we are seeing the culmination of thousands of years of this behavior and just as they promise to have finally found the secret to being God, they have brought us to the brink of extinction.

For these little men who have a god complex, they wish to reduce the rest of us to hackable animals justifying experimentation on, and control of, our minds and bodies.

Whether they achieve their insane goal or not is irrelevant to the fact that a few maniacal billionaires and their posse of scientists are trying to make it happen and they have nearly unlimited resources to keep trying until they either annihilate humanity completely, or they die trying. It is a race against time and the more desperate they become, the more we suffer at the hands of their horrific machinations. Where once we represented the highest form of God’s creation—made in his image—we are being reduced to soulless creatures, just a jumble of flesh and bone that somehow made it out of the primordial soup and grew into something called humanity.

In order to achieve their goals, they will cajole you, threaten you, offer you bits of tantalizing candy, make you believe that the experiments they are inflicting upon your mind and body are necessary and good and that you will one day reap the benefits from it and anyway, even if you don’t, you should submit willingly because your sacrifice will ensure that others can live.

Enter Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

Here we have Musk’s macaque, named Pager, sucking on a banana smoothie while playing pong with his mind. How can it perform such a trick? Well, it isn’t a trick. It has Musk’s Neuralink implanted in both sides of its brain. If it plays as it has been taught to do, it gets its treat.

Neuralink is Elon Musk’s most important company, and its brain chips are heralded as a miracle that will enable the paralyzed to walk again. They will create and manipulate neurons in your brain in order to solve health issues like addiction, blindness, and depression. Just imagine, nobody needs ever be depressed again. But if it stops depression, will it instead make us continuously happy? Or will it kill all emotions, reducing us to a state of constant zombification?

Take a lesson from Musk’s monkeys.

Pager proved to be a star performer. Not every monkey was, according to a complaint from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed with the US Department of Agriculture.

The complaint details that one monkey was allegedly found missing some of its fingers and toes “possibly from self-mutilation or some other unspecified trauma.” The monkey was later killed during a “terminal procedure.”

Another monkey had holes drilled in its skull and electrodes implanted into its brain, then allegedly developed a bloody skin infection and had to be euthanized.

In a third instance, a female macaque monkey had electrodes implanted into its brain, then was overcome with vomiting, retching and gasping. Days later, researchers wrote that the animal “appeared to collapse from exhaustion/fatigue” and was subsequently euthanized. An autopsy showed the monkey had suffered from a brain hemorrhage.

Well, mistakes are bound to happen. It’s all for the greater good.

Musk is now ready to start trials on humans. Just think, you could have a microchip implanted into your brain just like Pager the monkey or Gertrude the pig. Typically, the skull is cut open, the brain is exposed, chips are installed, connectors are mounted to the skull, and the head is stitched up. Not to worry, rest easy in the knowledge that Neuralink’s robot will perform the surgery instead of a fallible human, implanting wires under your skull as threads, bypassing blood vessels and causing “minimal trauma”.

What will your reward be?

The equivalent of a banana smoothie to a monkey…. No more disease. No more mental health issues. No more anxiety or autism. You can have fun, too. Your life will be more convenient than ever. Your mind will be connected to gadgets like smartphones, and you can play games realer than reality. You will be able to open doors and turn on lights with your mind.

Or rather, whose mind?

All your thoughts will be known. You will have no more privacy even within your own brain. What happens if you misbehave? You won’t because the vast machine will know of those bad thoughts even before you do.

What happens if you want to eat a second scoop of ice cream or take another shot of vodka?

Nope.

What happens if you don’t want to take that heart medication or that next genetic therapy injection?

You will have no choice. To disconnect from the vast machine will bring death.

But never fear. To stay connected means everlasting life.

A life of slavery to the gods who rule you.

A Russian mogul, Dimitri Iskov, who made his fortune as founder of the Web publishing company New Media Stars, is creator of the 2045 Initiative, a non-profit, and its Avatar project, which seeks to transpose human consciousness into artificial bodies within the next 30 years – cyborgs, in other words, a human-based singularity. Iskov believes we could all be happier if we were free from physical suffering. These gods think that if they just clinically add or remove physical objects from our bodies and our minds and pump us full of drugs, it will solve our spiritual problems.

But as C. S. Lewis points out in The Problem of Pain, “Try to exclude the possibility of suffering which the order of nature and the existence of free-wills involve, and you find that you have excluded life itself.”

The mystery of life demands the yin and the yang. The pain and the pleasure. We know instinctively that we cannot have one without the other. We do not understand why but this is the law of our universe. To try to take that away does not mean eternal life. It means eternal hell.

The “science” that first led us on this road to zombification was psychiatry. We have been told repeatedly that there is something wrong with us and that we are incapable of fixing it except through experts who control us.

Straightjackets.

Straightjackets were first introduced at the turn of the century, along with electric shock, hosing down, shackles, lobotomy and holes being drilled into brains to relieve “brain pressure.” German physicians gave birth to the idea of mental diseases of the brain, lending credence to the idea of treating it in the same way one might treat a physical disease. Psychiatry and the German State worked together to institutionalize those with “damaged minds,” which is really a form of the elite engineering eugenics on an unsuspecting public.

Dr. Thomas Szasz, author of The Myth of Mental Illness, says, “The evil genius of psychiatry … continues to lie in its ability to convince itself, the legal system, and the public that … there is no conflict between the legitimate interests of the individual and the legitimate interests of the political class in charge of the state.”

Carl Wernicke (1848-1905), a prominent 19th-century German neuropsychiatrist observed, “The medical treatment of [mental] patients began with the infringement of their personal freedom.”

This started with the abuses of “benevolent tortures”—such as frightening patients by throwing them into snake pits, the origin of the term “snake pit” for insane asylum. These horrific restraints were precursors to the current drugs.

And yet, we as a society embraced psychiatry. We embraced being told we were mentally ill. We embraced having our natural senses dulled with drugs. Facing reality and how uncomfortable it could make us feel, well, we were told, it was too much for us to handle and we believed it because psychiatrists promised to make life “easier.” We shouldn’t have to deal with “negative” feelings.

As a result, after years and years of using drugs to dull our senses, we were primed to accept the Covid lie that we could not deal with the reality of the situation. We had to hide from it, we had to drug ourselves in ways and beyond limits never seen before. This we did at the advice of the experts we had come to trust and because they assured us it was for our own good.

The methods of restraint are no longer as offensive as strait jackets. They are little pills. They are vaccine needles. And because they are little pills and vaccine needles, we have been convinced we need to take them, and people have willingly given in to being constrained by them.

It is imperative that we understand this gradual acceptance of drugs into our systems, this belief that we cannot deal with reality unless we are under the influence of some mind-altering medication.

So that now, we are ready to embrace having microchips inserted into our brains. One step at a time, millions, if not billions of people, have now gladly accepted this transition.

How are the elite changing humanity?

Let’s start with chimeras.

There are three definitions for chimera in the dictionary:

(in Greek mythology) a fire-breathing female monster with a lion's head, a goat's body, and a serpent's tail. a thing that is hoped or wished for but in fact is illusory or impossible to achieve. an organism containing a mixture of genetically different tissues, formed by processes such as fusion of early embryos, grafting, or mutation.

The first two definitions are the stuff of fairytales. They are illusory. The last definition is anything but illusory.

While the world was in lockdown and we were being terrorized for our own good, something important was happening in a laboratory at the Primate Biomedical Research Center in Kunming, China. Led by Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, researchers successfully created the first human-monkey chimera embryos in a lab.

Belmonte is a professor in the gene expression laboratory at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and well-respected for his work in embryo development. In 2018, he was named one of the most influential people in healthcare by Time magazine.

Carrying out experiments on human embryos posed ethical dilemmas. After 19 days, developing babies are still blastocysts - a bundle of cells with the potential to grow into a completely formed human being. But on the twentieth day, something happens. They change. So, Belmonte refrained from conducting his experiments in the West and went to China—just like Fauci did with his gain of function research—where such ethical questions are not asked.

Researchers injected 25 human stem cells into 132 six-day-old macaque embryos. Ten days later, most of them - 103 - were still developing, using both the monkey and human cells.

Dr. Ángel Raya, of the Barcelona Regenerative Medicine Centre told El Pais: “What happens if the stem cells escape and form human neurons in the brain of the animal? Would it have consciousness? And what happens if these stem cells turn into sperm cells?”

Uncomfortable questions which Belmonte assures us will “never happen.”

Belmonte made it clear that his only goal was to “solve some biological mysteries” that would help humanity.

Which biological mysteries? Could you please be more specific, Dr. Belmonte?

Belmonte can assure us ad nauseum that he has no intention of using these experiments for anything unethical. He can assure us—and he has—that the last thing he’s interested in is creating cross-species mutants like we see in X-Men movies.

“We are not going to use monkeys to create human organs inside monkeys,” he said.

Rather, his noble calling is to learn the “language” of early human embryo development using this human-monkey model, and then use that to better understand disease.

Ah yes, this is what all scientists claim they want to do. What all the elite who are funding them claim they want to do. Save ordinary citizens from terrible diseases like cancer and diabetes.

Little by little though, the goalpost moves. And sometimes, they even let out what they really want to do. Martine Rothblatt, trans “woman” and the CEO of United Therapeutics — the company that owns Revivicor, which provided organs for all the recent xenotransplant breakthroughs, laid it out in a 2015 TED Talk.

“Just like we keep cars and planes and buildings going forever with an unlimited supply of building and machine parts, why can’t we create an unlimited supply of transplantable organs to keep people living indefinitely?”

Why not, indeed? I would love to trade in my old parts for new ones.

But will I? How about you? Those homeless people in downtown Los Angeles? Those beggars at the Blue Gate in Fes? Those drug addicts “infesting” our inner cities?

Do we think they will make eternal life available to everyone?

That would really cause an overpopulation problem.

On what basis will they decide who to save and who to discard? For humankind to move on to the next level, brutal decisions to cut off certain groups of people from advancement must be made.

We have built much of our philosophy on Darwin:

“One general law, leading to the advancement of all organic beings, namely, multiply, vary, let the strongest live and the weakest die.”

As we move closer and closer to defining everything as matter, including humans, and dismissing the mystery of life and the soul, such research is coming out of the closet and being accepted as mainstream.

On June 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) the U.S. Senate passed a bill introduced by Chuck Schumer (D-New York) called the “Endless Frontier Act” which “allocated $250 billion to the NIH to promote emerging technologies to help the U.S. better compete with Chinese innovation. Some of those funds went towards Belmont’s human-monkey chimera research.”

Just one month before, in May 2021, Biden asked congress for 6.5 billion to fund HARPA, a “new biomedical research agency” modeled after the U.S. military’s “high-risk, high-reward” Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.

The flagship program of HARPA is called SAFE HOME, short for Stopping Aberrant Fatal Events by Helping Overcome Mental Extremes. SAFE HOME gathers private data from “Apple Watches, Fitbits, Amazon Echo, and Google Home” and other consumer electronic devices, as well as information from health-care providers to determine if an individual might be likely to commit a crime. The data would be analyzed by AI algorithms “for early diagnosis of neuropsychiatric violence.”

Well, why not? We want to see the end of crime, don’t we?

While ordinary citizens are monitored in this fashion, others will, as Yuval Harari tells us, be given “godlike abilities to re-engineer life and even to create completely new life forms.”

Let’s say your son is given these superhuman powers when he joins the military, what happens when his service ends? Does he end along with it?

Is he owned by the military?

Can they take him apart and implant his enhancements in the next person?

Certainly, those elites who are making all of this happen will not want anyone beneath them getting too powerful. They will ensure that they are the owners of our bodies and our minds and can disassemble us if, when and however they choose.

Would you be willing to make a deal with the devil, if, like Joe Boyd in the film Damn Yankees, you have the chance to fulfill your greatest wish—which in Joe’s case meant transformation from an old man into a young slugger who saves the season for his favorite baseball team.

Yuval Harari warns us about what all of this will ultimately lead to. On one level will be the lower beings, the humans. On a higher level will be the controllers.

“The result might be a race of humans who are very intelligent and very disciplined, but lack compassion, lack artistic sensitivity, and lack spiritual depth. Humanity will split, not into classes, it will split into different species, dominated by entities that are more different than us than we are different from Neanderthals or from chimpanzees.”

If and when the time comes to accept or refuse the enhancement, which will you choose?

Oh, sorry, you will not have a choice.

But the significance of not having a choice will be lost on most of us, since already the majority of citizens believe that life is so dangerous that we must accept these experimentations upon our bodies and our minds for our own safety and the safety of humankind—which, ironically is being destroyed in the process.

When I was reading about Dr. Belmonte, he made a statement that I cannot stop thinking about.

There is a moment called gastrulation that, for humans, occurs about two weeks after egg and sperm meet in fertilization. He described it as the “lightning-rod moment—when brain cells start to distinguish themselves from skin cells and lung cells diverge from hair cells, and so on.”

The moment when an embryo, at least to Dr. Belmonte, becomes human.

This is the moment Belmonte and others like him want to dig into and pick apart under their microscopes. That moment when a human being is formed out of a mass of cells.

What are we?

Never forget that we are more than hackable commodities to be dissected and implanted with microchips like Pager the monkey and Gertrude the pig!

Albert Einstein said that "All religions, arts and sciences are branches of the same tree."

If we stop nourishing that tree and turn everything into a clinical trial, we have lost our humanity forever.

Note: This essay has been revised. In the original, I mistakenly quoted from an article in The Sociable, Pentagon is researching gene editing, Internet of Bodies & AI to enhance human performance: RAND, without crediting the source. Follow the link to read the excellent article by Tim Hinchliffe.

