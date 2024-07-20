Oh dear, I “clicked” send before I added the audio. Please go to the essay, it is now added:
Karen I paused during my reading of this really thorough article (I don't know the correct term) because I needed to thank you for writing it. I'd like to forward it to our kids and downstairs to my husband but when I've tried to forward things like substack articles and other writings I receive because I have signed up for them, the people receive the email but the article is not included. However, I also want to say, I am a Christian and I believe God has ultimate control of everything but the place I'm in now...I consider everything from the world is a lie. I don't believe Trump was hit by a bullet. That entire event was a Psy-Op. Most of those people were actors and so is Trump. I've heard him called a showman but I call him an actor. He is said to exaggerate but I call it lying. Our only hope is in the LORD.
Oh wow, I wanted to respond to you and couldn’t find your comment for a bit. I am not sure why the articles (essays) aren’t included when you forward them. Do you forward it as an attachment? I am pretty sure anyone can read the essays if they go to Break Free with Karen Hunt. Sorry for the trouble you are having.
I have no proof one way or the other if the assassination attempt was real or faked. At the end of the day, I am not sure that’s what matters when we observe things inside the machine. I’ve written a lot about my views on Trump over the past three years so I won’t go into it more here. But as a follower of Jesus, if I keep my focus on that, everything else tends to fall into place and I don’t really worry too much about it.
Here is the audio for Beaten by a Chimpanzee
Here is the audio for Beaten by a Chimpanzee
Here is the audio for Beaten by a Chimpanzee
Oh dear, I “clicked” send before I added the audio. Please go to the essay, it is now added:
Beaten by a Chimpanzee
Karen I paused during my reading of this really thorough article (I don't know the correct term) because I needed to thank you for writing it. I'd like to forward it to our kids and downstairs to my husband but when I've tried to forward things like substack articles and other writings I receive because I have signed up for them, the people receive the email but the article is not included. However, I also want to say, I am a Christian and I believe God has ultimate control of everything but the place I'm in now...I consider everything from the world is a lie. I don't believe Trump was hit by a bullet. That entire event was a Psy-Op. Most of those people were actors and so is Trump. I've heard him called a showman but I call him an actor. He is said to exaggerate but I call it lying. Our only hope is in the LORD.
Oh wow, I wanted to respond to you and couldn’t find your comment for a bit. I am not sure why the articles (essays) aren’t included when you forward them. Do you forward it as an attachment? I am pretty sure anyone can read the essays if they go to Break Free with Karen Hunt. Sorry for the trouble you are having.
I have no proof one way or the other if the assassination attempt was real or faked. At the end of the day, I am not sure that’s what matters when we observe things inside the machine. I’ve written a lot about my views on Trump over the past three years so I won’t go into it more here. But as a follower of Jesus, if I keep my focus on that, everything else tends to fall into place and I don’t really worry too much about it.