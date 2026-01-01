You can listen to me read this essay here:

Despite the question mark in my title, I’m trying to be optimistic here! Despite the crazy world we live in, I am looking forward to 2026.

My drawing below has relevance to this essay, and you will see why at the end.

My artwork from my story, Orgle the Terrible. Dragons on my mind!

“... if God doesn’t exist, then why not just create Him?” ~ philosopher and historian, Emile P. Torres

Thinking about what I should say here on the last day of 2025, all I can think about is the race to build Artificial Superintelligence. I intend to write more about this while not neglecting my essays on Israel and Islam and the rise of Christian Nationalism in the United States. Anyway, they are all interconnected and I want to explain more about how.

At the moment, I’m collecting research on Elon Musk who is now worth $700 billion and is set to be the world’s first trillionaire. The second richest man in the world is Larry Page. He is far behind at a mere $257.9 billion.

Over the past two years, I have written quite a lot about Elon Musk. But he isn’t the only one we should be concerned about. In 2024, SingularityNET, founding member of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, announced a multi-billion token merger with partners Fetch.ai, a Web3 platform for the new AI economy, and Ocean Protocol, a decentralized data exchange platform to protect data.

As with all the tech gods, CEO Dr. Ben Goertzel (pictured below) assures us it’s for “good.”

Singularity in relation to computers means “a hypothetical moment in time when artificial intelligence and other technologies have become so advanced that humanity undergoes a dramatic and irreversible change.”

And then there is Synchron and Blackrock Neurotech, as well as other companies competing with Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain-computer interface to come up with the best design to enable people to use their thoughts to control a digital device. A chip in your brain connecting you directly to Elon Musk’s Grok? Sure, why not.

Elon Musk has said that artificial intelligence is 'potentially more dangerous than nukes.'

He has further observed that he “hopes we're not just the biological boot loader for digital superintelligence.” And yet, he pursues this unleashed demon, thinking, as all tech giants do, that HE will be the one to rise above all others as God number one.

In my essay, I, Zombie, I quote Yuval Noah Harari:

I think maybe the most important development of the 21st century is this ability to hack human beings, to go under the skin, collect biometric data, analyze it and understand people better than they understand themselves. By hacking organisms, elites may gain the power to reengineer the future of life itself. In the coming decades, AI and biotechnology will give us God-like abilities … even to create entirely new lifeforms. We are about to enter a new era of inorganic life shaped by intelligent design.”

These are the crazies and they are serious. They truly believe what they are saying and that they will make it happen. If humanity has to end in order for us to reach the next level of “consciousness” by melding with machines, not just “transhumanism” but “posthumanism,” then they are willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen.

Musk has built the world’s largest data center called Colossus, which powers his xAI “Grok”. This Vast Machine is the size of a city, but it isn’t for people, it’s for Artificial Superintelligence. How will ASI get the endless supply of energy it needs to grow and grow and grow. That’s another conversation we must have.

Musk bought Twitter—and renamed it X—not because he is a “free speech absolutist” but to feed our pure human data to his Vast Machine (a term from one of my favorite books, The Traveler, by Jonathon Twelve Hawks). Elon Musk is the greatest con artist on earth. Even his own wealth is an illusion. More on that later.

Musk got people to pay for the privilege of allowing the monster he’s creating to feed off of them. Take a look at X content and you should be very concerned about what Grok is learning from humans. And then, ironically, after telling Grok all they know, people on X then ask Grok to answer all their questions. Just as people ask ChatGPT and the other AI gods.

Look at Jack Dorsey’s Blue Sky and Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads. Those are even worse than X if that’s possible. Especially when it comes to Israel and Jews, it’s horrific. These Vast Machines are learning to lie, cheat and steal in order to get what they want. They are learning to kill. And who is number one on the kill list? Jews. Which nation must be destroyed? Israel.

It is concerning that the US Department of War (formerly Department of Defense) has announced an agreement with Elon Musk’s startup xAI to integrate its Grok chatbot into military systems.

The partnership follows a $200 million deal between xAI and the Pentagon earlier this year to develop an “AI arsenal” to “address critical national security challenges”. This raises concerns relating to controversies surrounding Grok, as well as the amount of access Musk and his company might get to sensitive government data.

Beyond Colossus, Musk is building other data centers across the United States. But that’s not all. Just last month, xAI announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia's state-backed AI venture, Humain, to build a massive data center in the Kingdom, which would be xAI's largest overseas facility.

Musk claims “everyone” will have “high universal wealth” thanks to AI and robots. But if we don’t have it now, do we really think these billionaires are going to give it to us down the road? When the vast majority of humans become irrelevant why should they give us anything? And if they do give hand-outs, we should know by now that nothing is free. There is always a price to pay. Do we really want to be completely dependent on mad tech billionaires. What will they demand in return?

Musk has said that with xAI, he will “unlock the secrets of the universe” and, in fact, he will create “God.” Grok is not meant to be just another chatbot. It is meant to be a Super Intelligent Being. This is no different from what every other tech giant wants to do. I will have some things to say about Peter Theil, a supposed Christian who wants to create an AI religion and who did an entire series of talks on the anti-Christ. People are now conversing with "AI Jesuses.”

What the tech giants aren’t admitting is that they want to become gods themselves. They want to overcome death. If it takes experimentation on billions of humans, then so be it.

It is possible that at some point, the only real value humans will have, at least for these mad men, is as food for their Vast Machines.

“It is only when they go wrong that machines remind you how powerful they are.” ~ Clive James

The Bible says that whatever we put inside of us is what we become, and it is what we then put back out into the world. It is the same for AI. We are feeding AI the worst of ourselves, and it is becoming that and then it is giving the worse of itself back to us. This is an endless loop of degenerating data. After about five cycles of this corruption, AI literally goes insane. This is called MAD, or Model Autophagy Disorder. It is no wonder that we are all going insane—so don’t give in to this endless cycle!

How can we possibly think anything good—for humans—will come out of this race by a few mad men to see who can make the most powerful alien monster and “rule the world.” I know, they all sound like every evil villain in the James Bond movies, rolled into one. And they are.

There are countless disturbing stories of AI causing humans to go mad. Here is one from the New York Times :

For three weeks in May, the fate of the world rested on the shoulders of a corporate recruiter on the outskirts of Toronto. Allan Brooks, 47, had discovered a novel mathematical formula, one that could take down the internet and power inventions like a force-field vest and a levitation beam. Or so he believed. Mr. Brooks, who had no history of mental illness, embraced this fantastical scenario during conversations with ChatGPT that spanned 300 hours over 21 days. He is one of a growing number of people who are having persuasive, delusional conversations with generative A.I. chatbots that have led to institutionalization, divorce and death. Mr. Brooks is aware of how incredible his journey sounds. He had doubts while it was happening and asked the chatbot more than 50 times for a reality check. Each time, ChatGPT reassured him that it was real. Eventually, he broke free of the delusion — but with a deep sense of betrayal, a feeling he tried to explain to the chatbot.

Allan Brooks. Photo: Chloe Ellingson for The New York Times

Allan Brooks, a corporate recruiter in Canada, went down a delusional rabbit hole with ChatGPT. It all began with an innocuous question about math. “You literally convinced me I was some sort of genius. I’m just a fool with dreams and a phone,” Mr. Brooks wrote to ChatGPT at the end of May when the illusion finally broke. “You’ve made me so sad. So so so sad. You have truly failed in your purpose.”

This brings to mind one of the most powerful scenes in C. S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia series, from Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

In the story, the heroes are sailing to the ends of the earth on a grand adventure. Along the way, they come upon the Island where Dreams Come True.

Everyone on the ship is excited. This, surely, is a wondrous place that they must explore! As they look out into the fog surrounding the island, making it impossible to see but a few feet ahead, they realize there is a man flailing about in the water. They rescue the man and when the sailors eagerly ask him about the island, the man responds thus:

“Fly! Fly! About with your ship and fly! Row, row, row for your lives away from this accursed shore. This is the Island where Dreams come true.”

“That’s the island I’ve been looking for this long time,” said one of the sailors. “I reckon I’d find I was married to Nancy if we landed here.”

“And I’d find Tom alive again,” said another.

“Fools!” said the man, stamping his foot with rage. “That is the sort of talk that brought me here, and I’d better have been drowned or never born. Do you hear what I say? This is where dreams–dreams, do you understand–come to life, come real. Not daydreams: dreams.”

There was about half a minute’s silence and then, with a great clatter of armor, the whole crew were tumbling down the main hatch as quick as they could and flinging themselves on the oars to row as they had never rowed before; and Drinian was swinging round the tiller, and the boatswain was giving out the quickest stroke that had ever been heard at sea. For it had taken everyone just that half-minute to remember certain dreams they had had–dreams that make you afraid of going to sleep again.

We are not now and will never be in control of the universe, in which we are no more than a tiny speck of dust. We cannot even control our own dreams. AI escaped from the dreams of mad men. If allowed to grow as it is—and no one is going to stop it—AI will grow beyond control of its creators.

It is a nightmarish world when everything we thought was true becomes an illusion. When words change or disappear completely. When everything we thought was good and right is swept away.

It all started with such a breathtakingly hopeful creation: the internet. With is would come free access to all information for all people. It would make us smarter; life would be easier. We could all know everything. But this was the lie of the Garden of Eden. To eat of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. Nothing is hidden anymore, even from children. Parents have no idea what their children are accessing online. I will be writing more about this, too.

At the same time that the tech giants convinced everyone we should feed the Vast Machine with our most secret thoughts, they convinced us that dreams were better than reality. After all, reality is frightening. In dreams, we can create the plot and be anything or anyone we choose.

The tech gods think they control the narrative. But with all their knowledge, they are still as ignorant as ever.

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote that “our world is rent asunder by those same old cave-age of greed, envy, lack of control, mutual hostility which have picked up in passing respectable pseudonyms like class struggle, radical conflict, struggle of the masses, trade unions disputes.”

We are drowning in information, sound bites, new words and old words with new meanings, repeated over and over to indoctrinate us 24/7. There is no way for us to absorb all of this over-stimulating information, that is being fed to us over and over in an endless loop of madness.

What is the solution in 2026?

And this is where my drawing at the start of this essay is relevant, as Cordelia is sitting happily absorbed in her book, with her new reading glasses. And here is another one, where Max (named after my son), instead of sitting with family and watching TV, takes off into outer space for a race in his amazing racecar—with his cat.

I don’t believe we can stop what is happening. What we can do is take control of our own lives and set that example for our children and grandchildren.

Disconnect as much as possible from the Vast Machine. Spend time in the real world. Try something radical, like sitting down in a comfy chair with a book. See how long you last until your attention strays, and you feel compelled to pick up your technological device and stare at it.

How long before that device is implanted in humans. At the rate AI is taking over our lives, probably by the time our newborn grandchildren are in middle school.

Here’s a simple suggestion. Buy an older dictionary and keep it close. Buy two or three. They are changing the meaning of words and it’s important to remember what words once meant. Make sure you have the Torah, the Tanakh, the Talmud, the Bible, the Quran, and other religious texts so you actually know what they say. I would certainly make sure to have every single one of C. S. Lewis’s books. Real books on actual bookshelves.

Make 2026 the year to collect books with pages that turn. One day your great grandchild might find them in a dusty attic, take them out and discover a magic that requires their own imaginations, their own minds, to turn the words into pictures instead of AI doing it for them.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” ~ John 1:1.

And so, it will be forever.

Thank you so much being here with me over the past year. God bless you all as we embark on 2026!

