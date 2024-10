I never think about making videos but I should do them more often.

I love boxing, the fighting arts. Training has been a part of my life for over 30 years. I encourage everyone to get out, do something you love. Something that pushes you a little harder, a little further, that clears your head and helps you focus on the tasks ahead.

Just because the world is falling apart doesnt mean we have to!

God bless you all and have a beautiful day 🌞