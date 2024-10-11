You can listen to me read this article here:

Why do conservatives go gaga over Elon Musk? Serious question.

Elon Musk and Optimus

Last week, Donald Trump returned to Butler, the scene of the first attempt on his life back in July. He was joined on stage by Elon Musk who publicly declared himself “dark MAGA.

The richest man in the world, who is also predicted to be the world’s first trillionaire, jumped around on the stage, as he gave a speech to the pumped-up crowd.

Elon Musk’s mom, Maye, had come advice for voters.

In a now deleted post, Maye reminded MAGA voters:

"The Democrats have given us another option. You don't have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That's 100 votes, and it's not illegal. Maybe we should work the system, too."

She’s right about the Democrats. Just take California where it is now illegal to ask voters for an ID. California continues on its insane path of self-destruction.

But why are those who claim to be the good guys advocating, not just for the self-destruction of their states, but for the destruction of humanity.

This week, Musk gave us an update on his products, including his Optimus robot, and it was all, well, dark. It isn’t anything like the Jetson’s futuristic world, with their robot-maid, Rosie:

This is “Dark Optimus”, the 5’8” faceless robot that you can welcome into your home for a mere $20,000 to $30,000. You can see it for yourself in the video below at the 6-minute mark (you can also see all the dark products he promotes if you watch from the beginning:

"What can it do? It can basically do anything you want," Musk said. "It can be a teacher, babysit your kids, it can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do."

"I think this will be the biggest product ever, of any kind," he continued. "I think everyone is going to want their Optimus buddy, maybe two."

And why not? With Optimus in your home, you won’t have to do anything—except fall deeper and deeper inside the metaverse, while Optimus takes over the real world. Your children (if you have any, but why would you when they are so much bother—and expensive, too?) can be taken care of by Optimus. It can even “be your friend” because who would want real friends in the real world when all they do is betray you anyway.

I’ve seen this film, and it doesn’t end well.

The Terminator

Do people really want this? If you listen to their reactions on Musk’s X, yes, they do. Comments like this:

Elon is saving humanity, free speech, preserving America, building badass cars, rocket ships, going to mars and robots. How can anyone not like the guy? Dark MAGA.

At least they are countered by comments like this:

So the guy who was against AI now has his own AI platform, wants to create a fleet of AI robots, put chips in people's heads, control global satellite networks, create a fleet of automated cars that can be controlled remotely, and you guys cheer for this?

But when you talk against Musk, you get punished on X. You get pushed way down by the algorithms and after a while, nobody sees what you write. Free speech, remember?

As I have explained in Beaten by a Chimpanzee: the dystopian world of click farms (and I really want everyone to read it) we don’t even know if the comments or the posts we read are my made by real humans or by bots. At this point, though, does it even matter? People are so conditioned to buy the products they are told to buy; they no longer question why they are doing it.

We have to, don’t we? If we don’t buy what we are told to buy, especially when it comes to technology, we cannot function in our world, we cannot hold a job, we cannot buy food or a plane ticket, we cannot sign up for school or communicate with our friends and colleagues.

Everything is leading us to lose control over our bodies and our minds. We are being influenced not to trust ourselves. Our natural instincts are being destroyed because we no longer use them. Increasingly, the way we express our emotions is online, where we are ‘free’ to express ourselves, is in an ever more aggressive and hateful manner. We cannot even imagine the psychological damage this is doing to everyone. If we are honest, we all have to include ourselves in that realization.

Inside virtual worlds, you are free to be anything you want. You can be the worst part of yourself and that’s what people are doing. This is how children are being raised—by influencers online who they listen to. Teenagers now do not take ear pods out. I see them walking around after school with those things in their ear, phone never leaving their hands. How inconvenient to have to hold a phone. Imagine how easily they will transition to implants.

In the near future, if you do happen to venture outside your house, you will be one more step removed the reality—the reality you no longer trust yourself to interpret—by wearing Zuckerberg’s smart glasses or another version thereof. Our distrust that we already have online will be extended even to what we actually see with we real eyes. Just as we enhance photos now, making the colors brighter, so that reality looks drab in comparison, wearables will probably come with filters we can put on our faces and our bodies. Fat in real life, nose too big, didn’t bother to wash your hair? Since everyone will be looking through their wearables, they will see your avatar, not the real you. And you will see their avatars, not the real them. To look at the real world will become, perhaps, one day, impossible, or at the very least, taboo.

How soon will it be before we won’t rely on our ability to hear or our sense of touch? You can bet the tech gods are working on that, too. Complete removal from reality.

We know, of course, what is taking us there. The Internet of Bodies (IOB).

Academic and author Andrea M. Matwyshyn, who coined the term in 2016, describes it as “a network of human bodies whose integrity and functionality rely at least in part on the internet and related technologies, such as artificial intelligence.” (1)

The global connected medical device market alone is worth around $66 billion and is expected to reach more than $132 billion by 2029, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Who will own you? You think you will own a robot, and you will be some kind of God with control over it. You will be able to do anything you want to the robot and there will be no consequences. Of course, it will have cost you a pretty penny, so you might want to be careful about kicking it, for example. But you can do a lot of perverse things to a robot.

AI generated stories have emerged of Elon Musk and his robot girlfriend:

The stories and images and videos are fake. I was telling a friend I was writing this and she told me about his robot girlfriend. She was sure it was real. “It’s all over the internet,” she said.

It’s fake, but not for long. I can assure you there are plenty of men working on this. Imagine how big that market will be. You know, there’s always the good wife, think Stepford Wives:

And the kinky mistress or prostitute:

Harmony the robotic AI sex doll and CEO Matt McMullen of RealDollX

All of this is not making you freer. It is imprisoning people in a hellish world where you are a slave to the worst of yourself thanks so those who now control your mind and body.

Here is a breakdown of the IOB:

The first category is external. First-generation technology such as smartwatches or rings have become mainstream ways to track our steps or heart rate. Smart glasses, which can function as cameras, headphones or monitors, are another example of early IOB devices. The second generation is internal. These are devices you ingest or have implanted. Think of pacemakers with digital implants, smart prosthetics hardwired into patients’ nerves and muscles, or even digital pills that transmit medical data after you swallow them. Finally, there’s the third generation. These devices completely merge with the body while maintaining a real-time connection to an external machine and the internet. One of the most notable companies in this space is Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which is developing a brain computer interface, or BCI, called “the Link.” The coin-sized chip is implanted under the skull, where it can read a person’s brain signals and allow them to control an external machine. While the IOB’s proponents are excited about the advancements it could bring, especially to health care, many, including Matwyshyn in her original paper, have privacy and ethical concerns. “As bits and bodies meld and as human flesh becomes permanently entwined with hardware, software, and algorithms, IOB will test our norms and values as a society,” she wrote. “In particular, it will challenge notions of human autonomy and self-governance.”

I don’t try to always end up back with Elon Musk, that’s just how it happens. He wants his robot in your home and his chip in your brain. And he wants them connected by his Starlink, which will oversee every corner of the earth.

This is the guy who acts like he is every conservative’s best friend, who only wants ‘free speech’—as long as you give that free speech to him on X, so he can feed it to his AI, so he can then turn around and control you thanks to the information you have given him—for free. Oh, wait, people actually pay Elon Musk (and Mark Zuckerberg and others) to “verify” they are human. That way, Musk knows their data is “pure” and can be used to build better AI.

Elon Musk has ingratiated himself to Donald Trump, who he is banking on winning, and has become his most important asset on the campaign trail. Trump has promised to appoint Musk to oversee a government-efficiency team if he is re-elected. Won’t that be great?

“I’m not sure there is a precedent in modern history to how Musk has inserted himself into the presidential race,” said Benjamin Soskis, a historian of the ultrarich.

Musk’s intention with buying Twitter and turning it into X was never about making money. Musk has enough of that. It was about creating his own personal advertising platform; a way to manipulate millions if not billions of people around the world.

“Unless Trump wins and we get rid of the mountain of smothering regulations (that have nothing to do with safety!), humanity will never reach Mars,” Musk wrote this month in a post that has gained nearly 18 million views.

Elon Musk wants you to be ‘safe’. He wants you to be ‘free’. Vote MAGA.

What he really means is that Trump’s election will pave the way for him to do virtually anything he wants, without restraint, in space and on earth and even inside your head.

I’m not saying don’t vote for Trump. That’s not the point of this post, so don’t get hung up on that. I’m just saying, stay on guard. Where there’s light, there’s dark. Dark MAGA is knocking on the door of your home and of your head.

