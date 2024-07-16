You can listen to me read this essay here:

The conspiracy theories are flying on social media. It’s brutal out there in LaLa Land. On the other hand, there’s some truly inspiring posts. Like the Republican National Convention opening with a prayer for Jerusalem and the hostages. You can listen to the prayer here. This was heartening for me since the hostages seem to have been all but forgotten and there are still 5 Americans to be brought home.

For anyone who stupidly blurted out that Corey Comperatore, the man who was shot and killed at the Trump rally, didn’t exist, you need to seriously take a step back and start thinking before reacting.

The New York Post reported that Corey's widow, Helen, declined a condolence call from Biden after her husband's death.

She said: "My husband was a devout Republican, and he would not have wanted me to talk to him."

Corey, a volunteer firefighter, died protecting his family from a sniper at the rally.

No doubt, there are a lot of unanswered questions about how such a weaselly little guy, Thomas Crooks (what a perfect name) carrying a rifle got past what should be the best security team in the world, climbed up onto an unsecured roof with a perfect view of the president and shot 5 bullets at him before he was eliminated.

Alexander — a 14-year veteran of the Canadian unit with the world’s longest confirmed kill — said that rooftop would be one of the most obvious points to check for specialists sweeping the area long before Trump arrived.

“The second I saw that aerial photo of what they say happened, it immediately made no sense to me,” he said of the rooftop Crooks climbed onto, within direct sight of where Trump was speaking roughly 400 feet away.

“You don’t even need to be a sniper — it’s the most f–king obvious thing. The most obvious place in the whole world,” he said.

We now find out that the building was “the staging area for the local police tactical team doing overwatch of the crowd, two law enforcement officials told ABC News." Investigators are trying to figure out how Crooks was able to get roof access.

How, indeed.

Inside job, that’s what people are saying. The Secret Service has a lot of explaining to do, especially the director Kimberly Cheatle, who boasted her DEI goal of 30% women in the SS.

Why, just why?

Can’t we please get back to hiring the best people for the job? Seeing the little overweight woman “protecting” Trump was an embarrassment. I’m 6 feet tall and in my day, if I’d had the training, I could have done that job, I have no doubt. There are women who can do it. But nobody should be hired unless they meet that standard of excellence that should be expected of them. This madness has to end.

Of course, if she’d been taller and had actually protected Trump’s head, he wouldn’t have been able to raise his fist like that for what will surely become one of the most iconic photos in modern history.

Now, let’s move on to what Vladimir Putin had to say.

Having lived in communist Yugoslavia in the 1980s and having traveled extensively through the USSR and the "Iron Curtain" when East Europeans looked to the US as a paradise of freedom that they could only dream of escaping to one day, this is so surreal to me.

Smuggling Bibles into Romania with my family as a child, knowing my parents could be imprisoned if caught and then, seeing the tears of joy on the faces of the people when they received the Bibles, the contrast between freedom and oppression was apparent to me. Then, marrying a Slovenian pop star in the 1980s and living in a village in communist Yugoslavia, everyone I met was obsessed with America.

Never would I have thought the tables would turn like this.

Here’s what Putin had to say:

“As for the persecution of Trump, for us, what is happening in today conditions, in my opinion is good.”

Why, asks the reporter.

“Because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy. Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the US public and the whole world. They simply exposed their internal problems.”

Of course, he has to be saying this tongue in cheek. At last count, over ten of Putin’s critics have died mysteriously. Newsweek: “From poisonings to shootings, mysterious falls from windows, and even plane crashes, there is a long trail of silenced voices.”

But then, when it comes to assassinations, I guess if anyone knows what they’re talking about, Putin does.

Moving on to Trump who seems to be leading a charmed life. The day after he dodged that bullet, he was announcing his VP pick of JD Vance. It couldn’t have been more brilliant for Republicans or more repulsive for Democrats.

Yes, Vance might have once called Trump a ‘moral disaster,’ and possibly ‘America’s Hitler’ but in this mad, mad world where anything goes from one day to the next, such comments are old news.

It’s as if the world has turned upside down in the space of a few hours. For the past almost eight years, the state media has painted Trump as the vilest, most despicable and dangerous warmongering fascist in the world.

Now, suddenly, he is up for superhero status. Is it just luck or divine intervention? Today it was announced that a judge has dismissed the classified documents case against him. He was supposed to sentenced on July 11th for his 34 felony convictions but that’s been postponed. Does any judge dare put Trump in prison now?

Elon Musk has suggested, with all the craziness going on, that maybe it’s time to “build that Ironman suit.” X went wild with approval.

It’s being said that Trump’s near-death experience is going to bring him closer to God and he will have a true conversion experience. Indeed, he has said he is changing the speech he will be giving at the convention. I look forward to hearing what he has to say. Millions, perhaps billions of people around the world will be listening.

But then, knowing the Bible as I do, I can’t help but think of Revelation 13:3:

“And I saw one of his heads as if it had been mortally wounded, and his deadly wound was healed. And all the world marveled and followed the beast.”

If you believe in prayer, and I do because I have seen it work miracles in my own life, pray for America. And pray that we will all have discernment and not be caught up in hero worship—or hate.

At the risk of making some people angry, I said it before and I’ll say it again, the only way Trump becomes president is if the forces of evil want him there. And yes, I use the word evil, and if we are going to fight this battle, we all need to acknowledge that evil exists.

I do believe we are on a path toward greater chaos and strife and Trump could well be used as the scapegoat when things get really bad. The masses are fickle and easily swayed. Or maybe he will usher in a false peace, as the Bible talks about, too.

Right now, though, people are feeling hopeful, and that’s like sweet water in the desert, we’ve been discouraged for so long.

So, I don’t want to dampen anyone’s spirits. Just stay vigilant.

As for Trump, probably the best advice anyone can give him is to “keep on doing what you’re doing, it’s working!”.

Oh, and humble yourself before God, and pray. That’s the best advice we can all take.

