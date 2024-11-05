Warning for those of you with sensitive eyes and ears, some foul language below, but hey, that’s the reality.

Say her name: Ahou Daryaei.

Say her name for the flash of courage in the endless night.

Say her name for this fire of freedom that burns in silence. ~ Stéphane Gemmani ॐ חי

Cardi B has 165 million followers on Instagram. She is a celebrity/rapper, made famous by taking her clothes off and twerking her great big booty.

When it came to choosing who to put on the stage to represent how in-touch she is with America women, Kamala Harris chose Cardi B, reenforcing the age-old adage that the only way for a woman to achieve success is through selling her body.

Around the same time Cardi B took to the stage to give her heartfelt endorsement of Kamala Harris, a college student far away in Tehran had stripped off her clothes and the world was taking notice. As images started circulating, no one knew who she was. But one thing was clear—she hadn’t taken off her clothes in order to be seductive, and she most certainly would not be rewarded for it.

Allow me to introduce you to Ahou Daryaei. Say her name once, twice, three times. Do not forget it.

Because she has now disappeared and perhaps will never be seen again.

Cardi B and Ahou Daryaei could not be further apart. One is held up as a model of success. The other has now been labeled mentally ill. Can you guess which is which?

Well, let’s see. First, let’s find out more about Cardi B.

Here she is, just days before her speech, complaining on Instagram about drinking too much at her birthday party the night before.

“They need to [ban] Hennessy out this country," she wrote over the screenshot, in response to one of her friends texting that she had drank an entire bottle of the cognac.

Getting ready for her birthday bash, she bragged about where she got her dress:

"So I got my a-- in a truck and went to Staten Dolls Gentlemen's Club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night," she continued, referencing the club where she used to work as a stripper. "I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name 😂😂😂)."

Just think, your daughter can become a stripper just like Cardi B. It’s the sort of “fresh-out-of-high-school” decision that can ensure future success.

Here’s an example of Cardi B’s friends, just the sort you’d want your daughter going on a date with.

That’s rapper Dougie B, facing 25 years in prison for a pair of violent robberies, including a stickup involving a 5-year-old, authorities said.

In August, while pregnant with her third child, Cardi B was accused of cheating on her husband.

To which she tweeted, “AND DID !!!!!!,” along with this response for all her loyal followers to applaud:

“All weekend you was blowing up my phone, I blocked you … You tryna get me mad, ‘Let me show you the b—-s I’m f–king,'” she said. “I don’t care. … You’re f–king lame.”

Here are the lyrics of her latest hit “song”, glorifying everything we all want our daughters to aspire to (at least this song isn’t as X rated as her other ones where every other word is “d**k” and “p***y”):

Hey

Yeah baby, I like it like that

You gotta believe me when I tell you

I said I like it like that

You gotta believe me when I tell you

I said I like it like

Now I like dollars, I like diamonds

I like stunting, I like shining

I like million dollar deals

Where's my pen? Bitch I'm signin'

I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks

I like going to the jeweler, I put rocks all in my watch

I like texts from my exes when they want a second chance

I like proving niggas wrong, I do what they say I can't

They call me Cardi Bardi, banging body

Spicy mami, hot tamale

Hotter than a Somali, fur coat, Ferrari

Hop out the stu', jump in the coupe (coupe)

Big Dipper on top of the roof

Flexing on bitches as hard as I can

Eating halal, driving the Lam'

Told that bitch I'm sorry though

'Bout my coins like Mario (Mario)

Yeah they call me Cardi B, I run this shit like cardio

Oh, facts

Diamond district in the Jag' (I said I like it like that)

Certified, you know I'm gang, gang, gang, gang (I said I like it like)

Drop the top and blow the brains (I said I like it like that)

Oh, he's so handsome, what's his name? (I said I like it)

Oh, I need the dollars (I said I like it like that) (ch-ching)

Beat it up like piñatas (I said I like it like)

Tell the driver, close the curtains (I said I like it like that)

Bad bitch make him nervous (I said I like it)

Cardi B

And you know what? It took FOURTEEN people to write that garbage—yes, I counted them: Belcalis Almanzar / Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio / Craig Richard Kallman / Edgar Machuca / Edgar Wilmer Semper Vargas / Jermaine White / Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin / Luian Malave / Manny Rodriguez / Noah K Assad / Pardison Fontaine / Tony Pabon / Vincent Marcellus Watson / Xavier Alexis Semper Vargas

So, what exactly did Cardi B say when she finally had her moment onstage in front of the entire world, stomping for Kamala Harris for president of the United States?

Well, the teleprompter broke, you see. And there she stood, deer in the headlights, unable to think of anything to say at all. Finally, someone brought her a phone and her mouth started moving as she read the prepared words, her arms started making the appropriate gestures, she got herself all worked up, and the audience applauded and screamed as they were programmed to do.

I don’t know how much she got paid to be on that stage, but you can be sure it was more than your year’s wages. Yet, it meant so little to her, she had such disrespect for her audience (even though she said it was the most important moment of her life—yes, because of all the money and new followers she would stack up), she didn’t even take the time to memorize her “heartfelt” speech.

Cardi B wanted the world to know how she felt about women’s rights.

“Protection for women, especially if we’re talking about maternal and mental health care, isn’t telling them what to do with their bodies. It’s supporting them and giving them the care that they need for what they choose to do with their bodies. If [Donald Trump’s] definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it!”

Yes, girls, this is freedom. You can be anything, do anything. There are no consequences for your bad behavior. In fact, the more sexualized you are, the fouler your language, the more promiscuous, the more successful you will be.

But wait, what you are NOT free to do is to protest if a boy takes over your spaces, like the bathroom at school, or the sports field. Then, you need to shut up like a good little girl and take it.

Everything is reduced to sex. Change your sex if you want to be happy. Sexualize your body if you want to be successful.

This is not women’s rights. This is not freedom. It is abuse. Promoted by a woman was accused of cheating on her husband while pregnant with their third child, to which she tweeted, “AND DID !!!!!!

This is how she talks: All weekend you was blowing up my phone, I blocked you … You tryna get me mad, ‘Let me show you the b—-s I’m f–king,'” she said. “I don’t care. … You’re f–king lame.”

Think of it, parents who defies the experts who say their child is trans are in danger of having their child taken away by the State, but no one seems concerned for the safety or mental health of Cardi B’s children.

I am sick and tired of being force-fed these examples of “influencers” who are supposed to tell, not me (I’m too old, I don’t matter) but my children and my grandchildren how they are supposed to think and the standards by which they should live their lives. Which are no standards at all.

How is it possible that celebrities, now called “influencers,” like Cardi B, are chosen to stand on a stage in front of the entire world, promising Americans that if Kamala Harris is elected, women will be “free”, holding themselves up as an example of what that freedom means.

Now let’s find out more about Ahou Daryaei.

Below is a report of the incident.

“The regime rules by fear,” explained Abbas Milani, director of Iranian Studies at Stanford University.

Women like Daryaei are dangerous to any totalitarian regime because they are fearless. They cannot be manipulated or controlled. They destroy the paper tiger of power through letting go of fear. They show us what true freedom means.

An online student group said Daryaei was assaulted during her arrest by plainclothes security forces, leaving her bleeding heavily after her head was struck, possibly against a pillar or the door of the car.

“Blood stains from the student were reportedly seen on the car’s tires,” the online groups said, according to Iran International.



She was taken to a police station and then admitted to a mental-health facility, the report said — with the university official saying she had suffered “severe psychological distress” before the incident.

Videos on social media appear to show Daryaei being arrested and placed in a car.

When I write about how these women look to Israel with hope, as the one free country in the Middle East, and how they want Israel to win this war, I continually get responses siding with Iran and its proxies, and completely ignoring their voices. As if they are invisible. As if no matter how loud they scream, no matter how many of them are tortured, imprisoned and killed, they must be silenced.

For, if they were listened to, it would destroy the narrative that Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran are part of a “resistance movement” heroically fighting against the “apartheid state” of Israel.

And so, we are subjected to Cardi B’s drivel, praised as “powerful” by Rolling Stone. While women like Ahou Daryaei are accused of mental illness.

If Ahou Daryaei is mentally ill, I want to be mentally ill too. If Cardi B is sane, I want to be insane. I end with a poem written for Ahou Daryhei, written by Stéphane Gemmani ॐ חי, translated from French.

Say her name: Ahou Daryaei.

Say her name for the flash of courage in the endless night.

Say her name for this fire of freedom that burns in silence.

Say her name for the literature student, for the reader of free words.

Say her name for the one the mullahs have declared mad, because the free spirit frightens them.

Say her name for the madness of living, for the madness of thinking, for the madness of loving justice.

Say her name for the cry of women who rise up, without fear of chains.

Say her name for the heroines we would like to keep silent about, but whose echo persists.

Say her name for the broken heart of the world, unable to save it, spectator of the outrages.

Say her name for the murderous indifference, for the ignored crime.

Say her name for what we should be, for what we have lost.

Say her name for the future that is collapsing, for the present that is dying.

Say her name: Ahou Daryaei, and never forget it.

Say her name, for silence is complicit, and memory is a flame.

