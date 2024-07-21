You can listen to me read this opinion piece here:

Joe Biden is out.

He should never have been in.

At this time four years ago, he was hiding in the basement and nobody in the media remarked on it. Anyone with an ounce of intelligence could have seen that something was seriously wrong with Biden. He was never in control of his faculties over these past three and a half years, let alone in control of the country.

Now, Kamala Harris has announced she will seek the nomination in his place, endorsed by Biden. “Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Hold on a minute. Before we go any farther, can we at least know who’s been running the country up until now?

All those times when Biden lost his train of thought, who brought him around to the conclusions he finally made?

We have lost all credibility on the world stage and yet half the country still holds onto the lies that they have been told, disseminated by the state run media.

I find it incredible that Democrats aren’t angry. In their intense hatred of Donald Trump, a hatred built on eight years of propaganda, all they still care about is keeping him out of office. At all costs. Yet the media that lied to them about Trump is the same media that lied to them about Biden. Shouldn’t that give them pause? Don’t they care that they were deliberately deceived? Shouldn’t every single person who fell for the Biden deception begin to question what other ways they have been manipulated?

If everything they were told about Biden was a lie, isn’t it possible that what they are being told about Trump is a lie, too?

But we have been conditioned to no longer care about truth or lies. Outrageous lies have been told and people just shrug their shoulders, oh well. No lie illustrates it more than the lie of a man being a woman. A lie actively promoted by our government. That those in control could actually get people to go along with this insanity shows how successful they have become at manipulating the populace.

Under the Biden administration, Rachel Levine was celebrated as the first openly transgender four-star officer in the nation's eight uniformed services. This MAN was named as one of USA Today's women of the year in 2022, which recognizes women who have made a significant impact on society.

If this kind of absurdity is acceptable and no one dares to stand up and refuse to accept it—I mean REFUSE to accept it—why are we surprised that nobody has ever stood up and said, wait a minute, Biden has lost his mental faculties. Has everyone been bought off or being blackmailed.

The president of the most powerful nation in the world, and nobody dared to say anything. Even foreign leaders went along with the lie. They didn’t dare do otherwise, I guess. For three and a half years, this lie was foisted upon us all. Biden sat in meetings with other world leaders, staring vacantly into space. He strayed off stages and had to be led back by his wife, time and time again. Conversing with Putin, he squinted at cue cards because his mind couldn’t find the words, while Putin pontificated easily because his mind was sharp as a razor.

And now, will Democrats learn their lesson? No. They will flock to vote for Kamala Harris for the same insane reasons that got us into this mess in the first place. Because she is a Black woman. It’s historic! Look at the United States, how “progressive” we are. How stupid.

What will it take for people to learn that “diversity, equity and inclusion” are meaningless made-up words that make zero sense when choosing the president of the most powerful country in the world.

Oh, sorry, I forgot. For four years we have been told we should be ashamed of our nation. We should debase ourselves in front of other nations. Showing strength is wrong. We should be embarrassed that we are the strongest nation in the world. Madness!

I am the first person to criticize my country. But that doesn’t mean I want us to stop being strong. I want to live in the freest and the strongest nation in the world. And that is still the United States of America. And any American who wants this country to fail because it “shouldn’t be strong” is a fool too spoiled by the privileges they have—privileges that no matter how they protest otherwise, they would never want to give up.

It’s easy to be self-righteous when you live in a country that has never been attacked and isn’t border by enemies on every side. It’s very easy to look down on Israel for example and say, they shouldn’t defend themselves. Israelis should just give up what they’ve fought for and go live somewhere else. The absolute arrogant insanity of such a statement shows the complete disconnect between reality and the propaganda so many in the United States have come to believe.

Shouldn’t every American want a president who will actually lead, not be led? Isn’t it time to expose the shadowy figures hidden behind the curtain, refusing to allow them to continue dragging us into their nightmare? Isn’t it time to drag THEM into the light and expose their lies once and for all?

Why would anyone with an ounce of self-respect want to go from a man who was completely controlled by the “Deep State” to a woman who has spent her entire life “sucking up” to the Deep State? And yes, if you balk at “Deep State” just stop. Who can deny such an entity exists. It’s time to demand its exposure.

At least Biden had some old-school faith left in him. Harris will push even harder for “transgender” rights in women’s space, sports and for transitioning children. She will have no trouble abandoning Israel. Who knows, she might even go so far as to court Islamists and persecute Christians and Jews.

Trump on the other hand speaks out with characteristic bluntness: “Those holding US hostages will pay if they’re not freed by time I return to office.”

Yet, still, many of my Jewish friends will vote for Kamala Harris, or whichever puppet ends up being presented to them. I appeal to them to think further about this. So intensely have they been conditioned to believe Trump is a fascist that they are not seeing the fascist right in front of their eyes.

I have had my criticisms of Trump and I still do. However, there is no question Trump should win in a fair election. The problem is, will they be fair? We cannot trust those in power to tell us the truth—about anything. Today of all days, this should be apparent to everyone. Elections will take place in less than four months. I really do fear for our country.

I am adding something I just read that Brandon Straka wrote. I have always liked this guy. What he says right here is called realism:

“Since becoming a Republican in 2017, I watched as the party said:

•We’d have a huge red wave in 2018. We didn’t.

•We’d win 2020 in a landslide. We didn’t.

•We’d have that big red wave in 2022. We didn’t.

The Democrats aren’t messing around. They just bullied and forced out the same guy they chose and installed to remove Trump.

Anybody still saying that victory is assuredly ours in November is detached from reality, and obviously incapable of learning from the past.

We’re going to have to work our asses off every day to pull this off.”

Learning from the past is a necessity on both sides.

