You can listen to me read this article here:

1× 0:00 -20:50

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi.

Today, the first hostages will be released in exchange for terrorists.

The three hostages set to be released are:

1. Romi Gonen, kidnapped from the Nova music festival

2. Emily Damari, a British Israeli kidnapped from her home in Kfar Aza

3. Doron Steinbrecher, kidnapped from her home in Kfar Aza

Below are the two children and their mother, scheduled to be released at some point by Hamas. Yarden Bibas, his wife Shiri, and their children, Ariel and Kfir, the youngest hostage, who was just seven months old when the family was taken captive from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

In the demonic world of jihadists, these babies are their most prized possessions. They will not even say if they are dead or alive:

The photo below of Shiri clutching her babies as she is led away by terrorists will forever haunt me.

Below you can see a Gazan child holding a rifle, participating in the “victory” celebration last night, as if they have won the war. You can click on it to see the short video.

elicalebon A post shared by @elicalebon

And here is a child from the Balata Refugee Camp, surrounded by the jihadists he is being indoctrinated to become. Perhaps you can see some differences between how these children are being raised and the two Israeli children above.

Palestinian terrorists from Fatah carry their weapons during a parade in the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus, September 29, 2023 photo credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Balata Refugee Camp

When talking about refugee camps, the first question for any inquiring mind should be why are there still camps like Balata? Why weren’t they disbanded long ago, the inhabitants absorbed into the surrounding area. Why are children born there still being labeled “refugees?”

Here is what the United Nation’s UNRWA says about Balata:

Balata camp is located in Nablus, in the northern West Bank. Originally intended to serve approximately 5,000 Palestine refugees, it is today the most populous camp in the West Bank with a registered population of 33,078 people.

Balata refugee camp. © 2015 UNRWA Photo by Dominiek Benoot

Poor and insufficient infrastructure puts pressure on camp residents as the effects of overpopulation profoundly impact daily life. Over the years, construction of new residences has encroached on public spaces and turned streets into narrow alleys with barely enough space for people to pass. This results in a sense of lack of privacy and living space for camp residents.

Any decent person would and should feel sorry for these “refugees.” They are being treated abominably.

In the video below, the beloved travel documentarian, Rick Steves, strolls through Balata, lamenting, “These have been refugees living here ever since the 1940s. All they want to do is return to their homes.”

James Sinkinson, president of Facts and Logic About the Middle East, wrote an excellent essay about the unique refugee status of “Palestinians”:

In 1948, following Israel’s declaration of independence, five Arab nations launched a genocidal war to destroy the nascent Jewish state and annihilate its Jewish population. Despite overwhelming odds, Israel managed to repel the Arab invasion and preserve its independence. Because of this war, hundreds of thousands of Arabs—who would later call themselves “Palestinians”—found themselves homeless. Hundreds of thousands heeded the commands of Arab leaders to leave their homes, with the promise they could return pending extermination of the Jews—a promise unkept to this day. But two sad, disturbing questions—almost always ignored by the media—loom: Why do more than a million Palestinians still live in refugee camps after 75 years? How could the number of refugees—just some 700,000 in 1948 (and most no longer alive)—magically mushroom to seven million today? In fact, the Arabs, not Israel, are responsible for creating the Palestinian refugee crisis. They rejected the U.N. partition plan for Palestine in 1947, because they refused to accept a Jewish state in what they regarded as Arab, Muslim land. Then, they invaded Israel, attempting to destroy the new Jewish state and its Jewish population. Note that without the Arab attack on Israel, there would be no Palestinian refugees at all. During the war, Arab leaders ordered their kinsmen to evacuate, promising they could return after their armies had decimated Israel and the Jews. Some Palestinian Arabs also fled after hearing false Arab propaganda about Israeli atrocities. In short, the vast majority of the Palestinian Arab population was not forcibly expelled. Moreover, some 170,000 Arabs remained in the new State of Israel and received full and equal Israeli citizenship. Many remained because their communities chose not to participate in the war, as was the case with Nazareth and Abu Ghosh. Today, about two million Arab Israeli citizens enjoy the same rights and freedoms as Israel’s Jewish citizens. Virtually all refugee crises in the last century have been resolved through resettlement. More than a million Jewish refugees fleeing the Holocaust and expulsion from Arab lands, for example, were welcomed by fellow Jews in Israel. Likewise, millions more refugees were resettled in the 20th century, including Germans expelled from Poland, Hungarians from Austria, Latin Americans from Chile, and Bosnians from the former Yugoslavia. But the Arab states bordering Israel, to which most Palestinian Arabs fled, discouraged Palestinians from permanently resettling within their borders—refusing them citizenship, limiting their employment prospects and confining them to refugee camps. Surprisingly, Palestinian leaders have supported this dead-end strategy, helping them feed the lie that Palestinians have a “right of return” to “Palestine”—a state they never possessed. Moreover, the Palestinians and the United Nations have rewritten the definition of “refugee” for the Palestinians only, to include both the original refugees and their descendants—children, grandchildren and offspring without end, now numbering seven million worldwide. A “right of return” for these “refugees” would swamp Israel, negating its Jewish majority, and therefore, the Jewish state itself. As long as Palestinians remain refugees, they can collect financial aid from the international community. Each year, for example, countries like the United States give over one billion dollars to UNRWA, the U.N. agency that provides basic services to the Palestinians, including healthcare and education. Over the decades, the international community has donated more than $20 billion to the Palestinian Authority, though the Palestinian economy remains bankrupt and most of its people are destitute. UNRWA was supposed to be a temporary organization set up to resettle Palestinian refugees. But to this day, it has failed to resettle even one refugee.

I don’t know how many times I have heard people in the West demand that Israel allow itself to become “one state” with Muslim Arabs in the majority. They don’t seem to care that every Jew would no doubt be slaughtered. Not only that, but it is the height of hypocrisy because when I ask these people how they would feel if their own country had a majority Muslim population, they never answer the question. They know they would not want it. And they know all the reasons why. Yet, somehow, Israel is a racist, apartheid state for not doing what they would never do themselves.

It must also be stated that from 1948 to 1988, all of these refugee camps were controlled by Jordan, funded by UNRWA. Jordan had every opportunity to improve the lives of these displaced Arabs, and they did not. Somehow, that, too, is Israel’s fault.

It is no surprise that jihadists rise up from these claustrophobic streets, where they have been indoctrinated in victimhood and hatred of Jews since birth.

One such jihadist, set to be released, is Zakaria Zubeidi.

Zakaria Zubeidi. Jenin, December 30, 2004. Photo: Reuters, Ammar Awad

Born in 1976, at a young age Zubeidi’s first offense was throwing stones at a civilian vehicle.

This led to Zubeidi being arrested at age 14 and imprisoned for half a year for throwing a Molotov cocktail. He was subsequently sentenced to four and a half years.

In his book Son of Hamas, Mosab Hassan Yousef describes how children are drawn into terrorism by being encouraged first to throw stones and then move on to bigger and bolder crimes. This is familiar to me. In the late 1990s, I founded a creative writing program in Los Angeles juvenile halls. The teens I worked with were High Risk Offenders, HROs, all facing long sentences, even life sentences, for serious crimes.

Similar to what happened to Mosab and Zubeidi, once in prison these young gang members are surrounded by others in their gang, along with leaders they look up to and indoctrination continues in earnest. But in contrast to LA gangs, jihadists have a higher loyalty then just their gangs and leaders. A fanatical loyalty to Islam. Obedience to Allah’s highest command to kill Jews and to martyr themselves in the process. There is no reasoning with such fanatics. It is kill or be killed.

During his first sentence, Zubeidi joined Fatah and when he got out, it seems he tried to have a normal life.

He joined the Palestinian police, worked as a builder in Tel Aviv, and a truck driver in Jenin. But as so often happens, in the depths of Los Angeles as in the depths of Balata (and certainly to a much greater degree), the world they are born into is more powerful than any outside force and it draws them back again with horrific acts of violence.

According to The Jerusalem Post:

During an IDF raid in Jenin, his mother was shot and killed by an Israeli sniper. His brother was later killed during Operation Defensive Shield, which was triggered by a slew of Palestinian terror attacks in March 2002. Zubeidi later joined the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades where he organized a number of terror attacks, including a suicide bombing… where six people were killed. He is currently serving time in prison for a slew of offenses including murder, attempted murder, planting of an explosive device, membership in a terror organization... Zubeidi's son, Mohammad, was killed in September during targeted Israeli air force strikes in the Jenin area.

Violence begets violence and Zubeidi is a product of that violence as are so many others who are now going to be released back onto the streets from where they came. They will be filled with renewed rage and the young ones will look up to them with stars in their eyes, dreaming to be heroes just like them.

The list includes 230 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment:

Ahmed Barghouti

Ahmed Barghouti is the operational commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades. Ahmed supplied weapons and was involved in orchestrating multiple fatal attacks. These include the 2002 bombing at Tel Aviv’s “Seafood Market” restaurant, which left three Israelis dead and 30 injured, a February 2002 attack in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood that killed a policewoman and injured nine, and a bombing on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem that claimed the lives of two women.

Wael Qassem and Wisam Abbasi

Wael Qassem and Wisam Abbasi are members of the Hamas “Silwan Cell.” Both men were linked to bombings in the early 2000s that resulted in dozens of casualties. Their attacks included incidents at Café Moment in Jerusalem, the Sheffield Club in Rishon Lezion, and the Frank Sinatra Cafeteria at Hebrew University.

An example of women being released:

Nahil Masalmeh, 37, who planned an attack on a security officer at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron. She was arrested while carrying a knife.

An example of “children” being released:

A 17-year-old East Jerusalemite girl who attempted a stabbing attack on police officers in the Old City in May 2024 will be released in the deal's first phase, as well as Noal Abd Fattah, who stabbed a 70-year-old man with a 20 cm knife.

On Sunday, just 3 female hostages will be released in exchange for monsters like these. The other 30 hostages on the list will be released each Saturday until the end of the 42-day deal.

This is how they barter human lives:

For each of the living women, children and elderly, 30 Palestinian murderous prisoners will be released; for all nine sick hostages, 110 prisoners will be released; for each of the female IDF soldiers, 50 prisoners will be released; for hostages Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who have been held in Gaza for a decade, 30 prisoners will be released for each, in addition to 47 Palestinians released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal and re-arrested; and for the bodies of hostages in the first stage, Israel will release the 1,000+ Gazan detainees.

In the meantime, since they can’t fight Israel, they fight amongst themselves as factions battle for power in the West Bank:

Armed groups such as the Jenin Battalion have gained significant prominence in the northern West Bank over the past several years, with the Palestinian Authority seen to have largely lost control over the area. The PA launched its counterterrorism operation ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, as it seeks to demonstrate its ability to maintain stability in the West Bank.

As long as Hamas and PA have Israel as a common enemy, they can unite against it. But take Israel out of the equation, and they fight each other. Don’t expect any miraculous end to this conflict. The PA is hated by those in the West Bank and in Gaza, seen as collaborators with Israel and the United States.

Because, you see, there should be no negotiation, no partnership, no rising above refugee status to build new homes and a life for themselves. Just death to the Jews.

In fact, as the ceasefire was about to go into effect, a 19-year-old terrorist from the West Bank traveled illegally to Tel Aviv and committed a knife attack, seriously injuring a 30-year-old man. Such attacks will not end, and Israel will forever have to protect its borders, just as we demand our government protect our borders as they have failed to do for so long.

Hamas and these various factions will regroup and start all over again. Unless the mentality of victimhood and hatred miraculously changes, they will continue their indoctrination of children within Balata and other camps. And ever more willing martyrs will rise up from hell for a phantom cause that doesn’t really exist.

Keep in mind that the youngest hostage, Kfir Bibas, turned two yesterday. This was Tel Aviv last night with everyone praying for his safe return. And if he is dead, cries to level Gaza to dust.

Leave a comment

Share