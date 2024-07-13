Trump appeared to be bleeding from the ear when he was escorted off stage following loud pops that rang out during a rally in Pennsylvania. Evan Vucci© Evan Vucci

This is only the beginning of the violence leading up to the election. Whether this assassination attempt of Donald Trump was part of an orchestrated “plot” and Trump was never in real danger, or it was real, and nobody saw it coming, the fact remains that we are all in danger of our country disintegrating before our very eyes.

We have a corrupt, doddering fool, Joe Biden, as president.

And now this attempt on the life of the man who is set to unseat him. Trump with blood on his face, clutching his ear, in front of a screaming crowd, being escorted offstage by Secret Service.

What will be next on the agenda?

This nation has never been in a more precarious situation.

The wolves are watching. We already opened our doors to them. They are just waiting for the right moment to attack.

Civil War. World War III. Will we even have elections in November?

Adding some news: Live rounds fired from outside the security perimeter. Shooter is dead, possibly a second one. He knew how to shoot; it wasn’t some random attempt.

Adding one more comment: As an example of what I warned about, when I posted this on X, the first comment made by someone was: “Do you have proof or are you just pulling this stuff out of your ass?”

The menticide is escalating.

Leave a comment

Share