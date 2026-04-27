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I have to start with these verses.

Isaiah 5: 20 says:

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

And Romans 1:22 says:

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.

This is what is happening in America as we witness its descent into hell.

We live in a country where millions of people are so filled with hatred towards President Trump that they are willing to bring the entire country down as long as it means destroying this man.

The media can be held responsible for inciting that hatred relentlessly, ever since Trump declared his run for presidency the first time. This 60 Minutes travesty is the culmination of all that hatred condensed into one revolting hour.

The irony, as Trump pointed out afterwards was that:

“This was an event dedicated to freedom of speech that was supposed to bring together members of both parties with members of the press. And in a certain way, it did, because the fact that they just unified, I saw a room that was just totally unified. It was, in one way, very beautiful.”

Despite any criticisms one might have of Trump, and I have many, you must admire a man who can turn around yet another attempt on his life into a call for optimism. This drives the forces of evil mad. Unity is not what they want. They want the destruction of Western civilization. The more I watch these events unfold, the more I am convinced Trump has placed in this position by God, not by his own merit. I cannot warn people enough that what comes after him will make people wish he was still president.

To start with, in this disgraceful 60 Minutes so-called “interview”, Nora O’Donnell calls the shooter’s manifesto “STUNNING.”

I ask you, is that the word that comes to YOUR mind? How about “horrific” “despicable” “disturbing”. But STUNNING? That’s how you describe a New York Times bestseller, not a deranged shooter’s sick justification for slaughtering the President of the United States and anyone else who gets in his way.

There is no question O’Donnell is applauding the assassin’s actions. THIS IS IRRATIONAL.

The clip of Trump saying, “I’m not a rapist, I’m not a pedophile” and then O’Donnell looking surprised and saying, “Oh, you think he was referring to you,” as if they hadn’t been talking about that fact the entire time, shows how twisted the media is. The focus must NEVER leave Trump’s “sins”, even when an assassin threatens to shoot up a room full of innocent people in order the get at the president.

Trump turns it around and calls her out, saying she should be ashamed of herself. And she should.

What attracted me to Trump in the first place was his honesty in confronting the “fake media”. They hated him and did everything they could to silence him. Remember he was banned from social media, they thought he would be silenced forever. But the more they tried to silence the opposition, the louder that opposition became Somehow, they forget that they were the ones who acted like tyrants and started this ball rolling.

Unfortunately, the “alternative media” that had such promise degenerated into yet another brand of fake news with the likes of Tucker Carlson spewing ever more hateful lies. So, we now have it from both left and right and its brutal.

Then there are the shorts of Erika Kirk crying and saying, “I just want to go home” an opportunity to make fun of her all over again.

The comments sections are appalling. Malicious attacks on how “fake” she is, much laughing emojis, such a drama queen. I have my criticisms of TPUSA, just as I have of Trump, but to mock a widow and mother of her now fatherless children, whose husband was gunned down as he debated youth on a college campus, how can people be so callous?

More than Erika, I think of her young children. They will grow up with this dark shadow upon their lives.

It would be bearable if they had the support of the nation, no matter people’s political ties, because everyone knows what happened to their father was wrong. But to live with constant mockery and accusations and sick “influencers” like Candace Owens making up lies (her constant, “I don’t know, I have a feeling, this doesn’t feel right to me”) lapped up by her millions of followers as she leads them into Dante’s hell, how can those children ever grow up without some sort of hatred in their own hearts towards those who ground their father’s and their mother’s names into the dirt.

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Melania Trump on his show, saying:

"OUR FIRST LADY, MELANIA IS HERE. LOOK AT MELANIA, SO BEAUTIFUL. MRS. TRUMP, YOU HAVE A GLOW LIKE AN EXPECTANT WIDOW."

And the audience howling in agreement like the hounds of hell.

Her response:

Just days before this latest assassination attempt on President Trump, leftist agitator Hasan Piker publicly called for his assassination.

He mischievously tells his audience “Someone has to do it” and then laughs because everyone knows who and what he’s talking about: the assassination of President Trump. His audience laughs and applauds along with him.

“Influencers” with massive platforms should be held to the same standard as therapists or teachers. In a similar way, they have influence over the impressionable and vulnerable minds of their followers.

A teacher cannot advocate to his students that “someone has to do it.”

A therapist cannot suggest to his clients that “someone has to do it.”

In either case, as in the case of an influencer, one of those impressionable and vulnerable clients or students or followers might be “inspired” to follow through and “do it” whereas they would never have “done it” if someone they admired hadn’t told them it was okay and given their blessing.

The shooter in this most recent assassination attempt was a 31-year-old middle school teacher.

As we have seen in the protests on our most prestigious college campuses, there are thousands of teachers across the country indoctrinating their students with hatred of their own country and their own leaders. I’m not saying we shouldn’t criticize our country and our leaders. I do it all the time. But hate-filled incitement to violence has now become the definition of criticism.

And by the way, for all those self-righteous “no kings” protestors, Trump isn’t a “king” (translation: tyrant.)

A tyrant doesn’t sit down with a so-called journalist who despises him and wishes for his death and calmly answers her questions as she seeks to entrap him by twisting his words to inspire more assassination attempts.

No. If Trump were a tyrant, he would chop off her head and be done with it.

And let’s take this a step further. If Trump were a tyrant, he would not have pulled back ICE agents in Minnesota. He would have brought in the army and seized control.

If Trump were a tyrant, he would not have paused bombing Iran for peace talks. He would have carpet bombed Tehran with no mercy for civilians.

Americans have no idea what tyranny is. They call Netanyahu a tyrant and Israel an apartheid state, while uplifting monsters like Yahya Sinwar and labeling Hamas “freedom fighters.”

Israelis are always protesting their government freely in the streets. Israel is 20% Arabs. It has the only growing Christian population in the Middle East. In Gaza, not a single Jew can live or they will be slaughtered. If anyone protests they are tortured and killed.

I just posted Prince Reza Pahlavi’s response to the despicable questions asked by European so-called journalists.

They called him a tyrant because of his title as “prince” as if he will bring tyranny back to Iran. BRING TYRANNY BACK TO IRAN? Twelver Shia Mullahs head a tyrannical regime that in two days killed over 40,000 of their own people. They are hanging beautiful young Iranians daily in the town square. Yet, the left and the right say nothing about that, choosing to call their own nation of the United States the tyrannical regime. This is insane.

What is wrong with the West that seems intent on bringing about its own demise?

How do these influencers and journalists sleep at night? What sort of legacy do they think they are leaving for their children and grandchildren? There is no rational explanation for any of this. I can only conclude that a Satanic force has been unleashed, darker than at any other time in history. That is why it is more important than ever for me to read my Bible and pray every morning. That is why I repeat what my father taught me to say every day before I went to school, from Ephesians 6: 11-20. Paul wrote this from prison:

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;

And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel,

For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.

I pray every day that I will be an ambassador and speak boldly. I am not in bonds, not yet!

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