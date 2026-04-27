Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
2h

Excellent, thx .. put into words what is in my mind and heart

However an additional warning I would add is be careful of AI it is EVERYWHERE

and has no place in Bible studies devotionals etc 🙌🏼

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
2h

The West is a sick society. Key symptoms include Jew hatred and sexual deviation.

This is what ended Rome.

So it shall be again.

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2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
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