The Olympics are over, but the battle has just begun.

Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting displaying their Gold Medals.

Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting won Gold Medals in their respective boxing divisions. Controversy has raged over whether or not these two fighters are women or men. Lin stayed out of the foray. But Khelif did not.

Now Khelif has lawyered up to fight the ‘digital lynching mob’.

It’s good to keep in mind how this all started, with a dispute between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Russian-led International Boxing Association. Just to recap:

The World Championships were run by the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA), which disqualified the two fighters for reportedly failing what it called "eligibility criteria" following "gender testing" as a result of "many complaints from several coaches". The IBA says blood testing on the two fighters was conducted in May 2022 and March 2023, and that the results “conclusively indicated" that the pair “didn’t match the eligibility criteria for IBA women's events". Since then they have claimed that male XY chromosomes were found in both cases. IBA President Umar Kremlin also said that the tests "show they were men". Lin did not appeal the decision, while Khelif did take her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), but then withdrew the appeal.

I received a lot of criticism from some people for not stating flat out that Khelif and Lin are men. The FACT is that we do not know. No one has seen the results of the tests conducted by the IBA. No one except for the IBA, Khelif and Lin, their coaches, doctors, lawyers, presumably the IOC and anyone else with whom the results have been shared.

What’s the big mystery?

Defining a woman hasn’t been mysterious for the entire known history of the human race—until now. In fact, it should be even easier to define now. In modern times, a simple blood test will do, presumably like what was done on Khelif and Lin (although, again, I stress, we do not know what type of test was conducted, due to privacy issues).

Here’s a great meme that expresses the reality:

There are always exceptions to the rule, of course. Not every woman can have children. Not every woman has the same level of hormones. But there has to be a norm. Some standards by which we are to judge. Clearly this should be obvious. But not anymore. Not in the Lalaland in which we now live.

Being clear is not in the best interests of the billionaires who drive the transhumanist agenda. Absolutes are the enemy. Ordinary folks can’t possibly figure this out. Only the experts know the answers. And the answers are that there are no answers.

Many of us fight stringently against this madness. But just because we don’t agree with these corrupt “experts” and their nefarious agenda, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have love and compassion for those outside the norm. All those online busybodies who smeared Khelif or Lin with abusive language should be ashamed of themselves. Should they be legally punished? That’s another question worth answering.

I’ve said from the beginning that we should not demonize these athletes. They are pawns in a bigger game. I don’t know what is inside Khelif’s head. I cannot imagine what it would be like to be born and raised in a Muslim country where being trans or gay or intersex can get you killed. If Khelif is intersex, he/she could truly believe he/she is a woman. This would have been engrained since birth. Religiously and culturally, nothing else would be accepted. Khalif could genuinely believe he/she is a woman. (Again, some will be annoyed with my he/she but I have to stay accurate). We cannot assume that Khelif is some devious, manipulative monster who loves beating up on women.

Despite Carini crying and saying she had never been hit so hard in her life, I didn’t find that either Khelif or Lin fought as if they were obviously males with a massive advantage. No one got unduly hurt. Didn’t even see a black eye in any of the fights. If Carini was hurt so badly, I’d have thought she’d be eager to display her black eye or her broken nose, or whatever. Two women fighting each other can easily inflict more damage than I saw in any of these fights.

Khelif and Lin won by being better than their opponents. Especially Lin who was always a calm, strategic and intelligent fighter.

Of course, none of that is the point when it comes to whether or not they are really men. But it is important when people are being manipulated to react emotionally rather than intellectually.

People have shown the photo of Khelif on the coach’s shoulders, saying it proves Khelif is a man since no man in a Muslim country would carry a woman like this.

But again, this proves nothing. Sorry. I say this as having experience both as a full contact boxer and having started the first and only boxing club for girls in Luxor, Egypt (which I am writing about in The Egypt Files.)

My student Aya, in Luxor.

Algeria might be a Muslim country, but when it comes to sports and elite athletes, the rules can change (remember, exceptions to the rules). These coaches are assuredly progressive, or they would not be training women to fight in the first place.

I can give an example of what I mean: I trained in Okinawan weapons with a very strict Master from Iran. I would not have wanted to be his wife, never in a million years! But training with him in the gym and most often being the only woman to do so, he treated me no differently than he did the men. In fact, my ankle was sprained sparring with him, and I didn’t complain about it. It’s just what happens in sports—to men and women equally.

When Alborzi had to leave the class for a phone call or some other reason, he had me take over while he was gone. Being a woman had nothing to do with anything. He considered me the best person to take over the class, that’s all.

When it came time for me to test and I found out I was pregnant, he fought for me to be able to do so, against the wishes of the grand master, who was a tough ex-marine. I got the approval, thanks to my Iranian master.

Again, as a fighter, I have been in all sorts of situations with men where women might normally take offense, but I did not. This is why I say that in their moment of jubilation, I’m not surprised one of the coaches hoisted Khelif on their shoulders the way he did.

Another point I want to raise is that people are saying after the fight that the coach supposedly hit Khelif’s breast, and somehow that proves Khelif is a man because he would never do that to a woman. In another situation it is said that Khelif suggestively felt his opponent Angela Carini’s breast. Once again, speaking as a woman who has fought with men, sparred with men, trained with men, this kind of thing happens all the time and it’s not intentional. No one is thinking about your breast, believe me. They’re just patting you on your chest, it could as easily be your back if that’s what was easiest to reach. It’s a sportsman-type gesture, nothing else.

I know people will insist that I’m wrong, but then, I doubt they are women boxers. You won’t find a sport that invades your space more than boxing (except other similar sports like MMA, wrestling and jujitsu). If women got upset about every little tap on their bodies, they wouldn’t be in the sport. They’d be driven out quickly.

I can give an example where something occurred that really wasn’t right. This was at The Jet Center. I was helping a new guy; we were in the ring and were supposed to do some light kickboxing, nothing serious. Well, he purposely kicked me hard, right up the groin. I’ve seen this happen to men and it’s excruciating. Even as woman, it was the worst pain I’ve ever felt in the ring.

Now, let me tell you what happened next. The men in the gym took that guy out back and beat him to a pulp. They told him never to come back. Of course, they didn’t have to tell him that. He wouldn’t have dared set foot in the gym again.

There is a standard of behavior, of respect in the gym, towards women and towards each other. Or at least there should be. Men know who the women are, and women know who the men are, and when it comes right down to it, men always protect women.

Training people at Tarzana Boxing

I’m a fighter. But I would never say I am as strong as a man can be. I am strong in other ways. I give birth. I bring life into this world. I had an abusive husband, as I’ve written about, and the day I gave birth to my daughter was the day I started to regain my self-respect. Suddenly, I knew I had done something miraculous that my brutal husband could never do, nor could he ever take that accomplishment away from me.

If they destroy a woman’s ability to give birth, they destroy the beauty, the wonder, the very essence of who we are and how God made us. We can’t let that happen.

I harp on about this case because it’s the perfect example moving forward of how confusing and chaotic life will continue to grow. Don’t get caught up in the madness. Don’t react emotionally. Take a step back. Take a breath. Use your God given common sense and critical thinking skills. Don’t lash out.

It’s very easy for people to get sidetracked with irrelevancy due to ignorance, but also due to the fact that we so often WANT a certain thing to be true. Millions of people WANT Khelif to be a man. They want to be proved right so they can then take revenge on this person. This is toxic, feeding frenzy behavior and I completely stand against this base mentality.

I am for integrity, respect and an honest desire to know the truth, whatever that may be.

Having said that, we should not be forced to abandon reality to fit the desires of a very small portion of the population who suffer from delusions or fetishes or who might have been mistakenly labeled as women at birth but are not, or those who are born as men but have decided at some point they want to be women.

The Olympics’ standard is to have no standard. If it says female on a passport, that’s all it takes. But why stop there? At some point, there will be no more line drawn anywhere in the sand. There will be nothing except “gender fluid”.

It will be the exception that rules, not the norm. No doubt even to say there is a norm will be deemed hate speech and cause for some sort of legal penalty.

With this lawsuit, we are entering dangerous territory. Presumably the lawyers have thought hard about this case before taking it on. They know the test results. They know if Khelif has XY or XX chromosomes.

Perhaps they will stick to the online smearing campaign that called Khelif transgender. That would be easy since Khelif is not transgender. However, one would think they would still have to address the IBA tests. Now, if those tests showed that Khelif is XY and not XX, and the lawyers are still taking on this case, it’s because they think they can win by discounting the tests as irrelevant. Therefore, proving that there is no clear scientific definition of what a woman is.

The scientific “experts” we hear from on this topic are those who are being paid big bucks to experiment on us, our children and our fetuses in the search for immortality for the elites. Along with them, media pundits will relentlessly push this narrative upon the masses. No absolutes. Just feelings.

As is so often the case, science cannot settle what are really social questions,” says Sarah Richardson, a Harvard scholar, historian and philosopher of biology who focuses on the sciences of sex and gender and their policy dimensions. “In any particular case of sex categorization, whether in law or in science, it is necessary to build a definition of sex particular to context.”

This goes along with the indoctrination of our children that they can be anything they want to be. Anything. And no one has the right to tell them otherwise—not even their parents. The state will protect you. The state will give you whatever drugs and surgical procedures they determine you need to be your true, authentic self.

It is all based on lies. It is the worst nightmare for our children that we could ever imagine.

We of the older generation will soon be gone—-we who lived in what seems like a long-gone era when there were absolutes. An era that existed since the dawn of humanity until now. Until AI took over our lives. Our children and our children’s children are growing up in a world where AI imparts truth through algorithms that reenforce whatever it is deemed they need to hear and see. This means not only gender fluidity, but fluidity in every sense. The world is fading away into digital fakery where reality itself becomes a question mark.

I am going to go out on a radical limb and say we should kill AI. NOW. But those in power, those with such massive power, unlike anything any evil dictator has ever had in the past, will not agree. Why would they? They are seemingly beyond our reach.

This boxing controversy will now be battled out in the courts. But there is so much more at stake. A bigger war is being waged against our children, with billionaires pulling the strings, investing massive amounts of money into paying scientists to tinker with our lives, all in the hope that they can find the secret to immortality. No good will come of this, I can assure you.

What do you think. Can we kill the machine? Would we be willing to live without AI and our technology that entertains us and makes our lives so much easier? So far, there is still a barrier between us and the machine. It hasn’t yet, literally, entered our bodies and our minds. That is the next step.

Perhaps we think we can we capture the power from the hands of the elitists and control it ourselves? If you watched the latest Mission Impossible movie, this is the central theme. Only one person, Ethan Hunt (of course), has the courage and integrity to know that he cannot control an AI that has become sentient, and it must be destroyed. Everyone else has fooled themselves into thinking that they, unlike everyone else, can control it and use it for good.

Are we helpless on this course? Is it the fate of humanity to sacrifice ourselves for the sake of a new entity who will rise above us on the evolutionary path?

What is the answer? I think by now those of you who have read my work know what I think.

“I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” ~ Psalm 139:14

