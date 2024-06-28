In the light of morning, I have a couple more things to say regarding last night's Funhouse Freak Show Debate:
Jill Biden is a despicable woman. At the ‘afterparty’ she treated her husband like a performing animal, as she always has done. “You answered all the questions Joe, every single one!” Good boy!
She sold her soul for a moment of glory and now the Devil is cashing in. Terrifying.
And most importantly:
The media (serving their masters) is now doing to Biden what Biden did to our people in Afghanistan. Throwing him under the bus. Biden was crooked but these people are evil. They made him into the most powerful man on earth with their lies and now they are tearing him down to the lowest.
“How easily the mighty are fallen."
And they are trying to take the entire nation with him into the depths of hell with WWIII.
The world is watching. Especially our enemies.
But most disheartening:
Look at the reaction on the left. On Facebook I see people acting like they've been hit by a bus. They just can't believe what happened, as if they never saw Biden’s frailty before last night—before the media told them it's okay to think about it. He was so wonderful, so like a grandfather! Someone they trusted! What will happen now? They are terrified of Trump. Unhinged terrified. They are just waiting to be told what to do.
The powers that be will usher in Newsom/Michelle Obama or some such new scenario and suddenly, like a light switching off, the masses will forget all about last night. A new light will be switched on, capturing their attention and they will get all excited again. And so the madness will continue.
If ever we needed proof that people's minds are being hacked by AI we have it now. People literally cannot think for themselves anymore.
The menticide is escalating.
I still don't think Trump will be allowed to be president. But if he is, I'm afraid it's too late to turn the course we are on.
America was built on so much better than this. Let's pray that foundation is strong enough to withstand the months ahead.
How many political parties could assassinate their own candidate 4+ months ahead of an election, make it look like a suicide, and still win? The answer is any party in a One Party state.
democrats are pretty harsh, they have great "leadership" skills. They know how to push people to do what they want
It ain't just the Democrats.
That's true. Two sides of the same coin. It's virtually impossible to be a politician and not be corrupt.
It is really sad that so many look at these people as saviors. They talk the talk.
Most are corrupt but not all.
Why are most politicians corrupt?
For the love of Money. The root of all evil.
"People literally cannot think for themselves anymore." Perhaps the most damning truth of all.
You are so right! Beyond the failure of people to think for themselves,, they don't use their reasoning powers, nor challenge what they are told to think/believe. Intelligence is a powerful tool when weeding out what are fact and what is pure bullshit propaganda.
I think the question to liberal family and friends is going to be, ‘Who do you think has been running this country for the last four years? We have been trying to tell you that he has not been capable since the creature emerged from the basement in 2020. Think carefully about it. This regime is a continuation on steroids as the 3rd term of O and company. The fundamentals of Change have been driven hard by the Left to lock up this nation into a tiny neat eugenic package of the chosen elites. Are you finally getting the picture?’
They will still call you a conspiracy theorist. Maybe, just maybe if you stick to the point of who was running the country and that they lied the entire time, maybe that might get through. But I even doubt it.
I asked my liberal brother in law if he thought the violent illegal aliens will ask him who he voted for before they kill him and his wife!! He looked like a deer in the headlights! They don’t have a clue!
Trump needs to put up billboards stating that if an illegal chooses to vote, when Trump is elected, they will be easy to find and will be deported immediately for breaking election laws. (Not to mention sneaking into the USA!)
Something's up, has to be. Things in geopolitics seldom happen by mistake; everything is carefully planned and scripted. So we have to ask ourselves, what was the purpose behind staging an obvious disaster for Biden? Could it be that they brought him down so dramatically so they could get their supporters to go full tilt for his replacement?
Still, in the end, it matters not a whit who is installed in the WH by our invisible overlords. We will still get endless war, endless spending, endless illegal immigration, endless crime, and soon, sudden and certain economic collapse, ushered in by the mega-wealthy global financial parasite class. The rest, like last night's debate, is stage entertainment to keep us from looking at our own destruction.
I had some thoughts on that a couple of days ago. I think the debate bore them out.
WELCOME TO THE FUNHOUSE: The Presidential Deepfake--I mean Debate
"DON’T TRUST, VERIFY. Through experience, your intuition. Because the way that images are created, deepfakes, videos, you will literally not know what is real and what is fake." ~ Jack Dorsey https://khmezek.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-funhouse-the-presidential
Only believe what you see with your own eyes, in person. Scary world.
Nope.
Believe nothing you hear and HALF of what you see.
Our entire extended families on both sides of me and hubbs, are liberals. We are not to speak ill of them.
The left has a soft simple brain. My sister for example can come over to my house and criticise me or tell me she hates me, and days later call my husband and ask for help with her phone service, email problems, bank problems car problems etc.
The same with my brother.
They just move on. If they can scold and punish, it is okay, but we must keep our mouths quiet and not make them sad
It's getting creepier and creepier.
it is. I am going to stay upbeat. After taking full care of my parents for 11 years, I do not have many close friends. Now it is kind of difficult to make new friends. Many of them are just sheep. Hubbs and I do enjoy each other.
Thank God you have a good husband.
he is a gem.
It surely is. Now I know why Star Trek’s episode of The Borg rattled me to my core in the 80’s.
😂 maybe that's the problem with kids these days, they missed out on all those old shows.
Surely could be . . . and of course the original Stepford Wives was another one that I couldn't shake for years. Going to meet a good friend who's an election judge for lunch today, Karen. Wish you were here :).
That would be awesome! Let me know if you glean any good observations.
So my election judge friend thinks that the Dems are resigned to Biden losing because they've shifted to getting control of the House and the Senate. And rather than maneuver Newsom into position now, they'll get him ready for 2028. All I know is that we're in for a rough ride.
Yup, democrabs are the party of tolerance, just ask them.
I think I’m in your family. I’m the mute of the family.
((((hugs))))
Yay, welcome to the party
Maybe your sibs should have an enema so they can clear their mind tracks.
I'm a little more optimistic than you Karen. Last night the establishment fell. They don't know it but the American people do. I don't think this is a waking up moment for the public as much as a coming together moment. "The last 4 years have been a lie" said my 24 year old daughter's co-workers last night.
I will admit that after 4-6 years of the establishment media lying to me and discovering as well that the independent media is politicized as well, I believed Biden was not "this" bad. Trump himself seemed hesitant to push the Biden dementia theme and instead danced around the issue with comments about "drugs, etc." Yes, despite the memes and gossip, I believed (based on how he showed up four years ago to debate and "managed") that he would show up and "manage" again.
Funny thing - even though it was an obvious trainwreck, I found myself texting friends during the debate to confirm what I was seeing. "Is he as bad as I think he is?" I fielded similar texts, "is this for real?" That's how good the media has been for the last 4-6 years. I'm a critical thinker. I did not fall for Covid, the vaccine, Ukraine, DEI, the Trans thing, the Insurrection thing, the Trump's a racist/rapist/felon, etc. But I'm embarrassed to admit for a long time, I thought my family was the only one suffering economically, that illegal immigration/homelessness/drug abuse might only be bad in my area, etc.
After spending the last 6 months assuring the public that Biden was "sharper than he'd ever been" (thank you Morning Joe, Chuck Schumer, etc.) and the videos showing him wandering around were deep fakes (thank you CBS), the media (all of them - right and left) spun on a dime and within moments of the debate closing, admitted the truth.
Most significantly the media is avoiding the following discussions: 1) why/how it is that they lied to us all this time, 2) how they're going to to regain their credibility with us, and 3) are acknowledgement of the very real problems that are facing the people of this country right now.
In lieu of, the entire media and punditry is strategizing a path forward - replacing him, keeping him, etc. This tells us everything we need to know. They're done, they've been exposed, and they don't know it yet.
Last night wasn't about Biden collapsing or Trump winning. Last night we watched two parties split and they are now traveling on separate paths. The split was not left and right, R and D. It was the establishment/elites and the rest of America.
You put it very well. The problem is war. We aren't in a good place to be "the people against the elites". The elites are still in charge of everything. I think we are going to find the American people either becoming very angry or very terrified or both. It's not a good time for the country to feel like the rug was pulled out from under its feet. I think once they bring in the new faces all the terrified people who are now in such a state of confusion will sigh with relief and latch on. But I hope I'm wrong.
No. You're right.
All those people will just go RIGHT back in to their brainwashed trances and tuck each other in to their warm and cozy little beds.
The Main Stream Media will NEVER regain my and many people's trust.
Never, never, never ever never, never, never....
N E V E R❕️
Amen Karen yes it started 60-70 whatever years ago with the state-run schools slowly but surely taking out big chunks of our history and changing the narrative it's been a slow burn but the Communists are very very patient....we are reaping what we have sown! Maranatha!!
That’s why I’m still there. I try to give the other side of the story , our side , when I’m able. I started teaching in 1979!
Amen!! My son teaches at a charter school in Philly!
Karen, thank you for your thoughts on last night's comedy show I agree with everything you stated and sadly, I think you are right about Trump's chances of prevailing, but i have hope that he will. I continue to be really worried about what has happened to our once great Nation. I think last night's comedy show will go down in history. Lastly, I think Jill Biden should be arrested for Elder Abuse.
If Fauci was never arrested I doubt Jill Biden will be. Sadly.
Karen, I have to agree with you. She will have to meet her Maker one day and answer up for all that she has done.
Jill biden is a pig that wears lipstick
You understand many of us better than we understand ourselves, Karen. This is my exact fear for our beloved country. We need wisdom and courage more than ever.
Amen
So true about Dr. Jill. Old Joe doesn't have brains enough to know whether or not he wants to run again for POTUS. She is smart enough to know, that no one in his party can challenge him if he wants to run, so she strokes his ego and tells him we need you to run Joe. I think she is behind his running for re-election. The woman is all about power and money.
Dr Jill has been on talk shows/interviews saying how hard he works and how smart he is. Obviously, as close as she is she knows that is a lie. She is probably driving the DNC crazy by pushing Joe as a candidate. If so, I think that is great, they deserve her. I was thinking how awful of her as his wife, but on the other hand, she is a lot like Joe.
She's still doing it. She's like a witch casting evil spells. Today she was out there praising him and that he will win while he stood behind her in a pathetic state of confusion. It's really revolting.
Hey!!! Isn't it obvious that It's all about her???
America's under the JUDGEMENT OF GOD for its corruption and unrestrained idolatry. Part of that judgement is people being given over to a REPROBATE MIND. People are just being given full facility to pursue that which their hearts long for. Whether evil or good. Those who turn back to God the Creator and Sustainer in repentance given a desire to know and love Him, will be anticipated with grace and mercy
No man is going to be able to bring us out of this on our own......
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.
2 Thessalonians 2:11
Exactly what's happening.....🎯🔨 millenia ago God's word was on point. Read Romans 1
Not yet. How can God be offering grace and salvation to the world as revealed in Paul’s epistles, and be judging the world at the same time? No. He is longsuffering still, not willing that any should perish but that all should come unto repentance. There will come a day, a sudden moment, when we, who have trusted the gospel of Christ, will be taken up to be with Him, and then follows the time of Jacob’s trouble… the last 3.5 years a time when God’s wrath is revealed and unleashed on the wicked. Don’t be found in that horror. Today is the day of salvation!
God is not limited. He is judging sin and idolatry at the present time as He will continue to do throughout the Tribulation but he offers through His neverfailing Grace and Mercy the opportunity to repent and turn back to Him. "Whosoever will."
We are in the End Times, the Last Days. However long He sees fit to keep us on this earth, yet I will always trust Him, no matter what the circumstances. I just ask Him for an opportunity to serve Him, each day.
If he's judging sin and idolatry, then why aren't all of us struck dead and in the pit? We aren't perfect in the flesh just bc we've trusted the gospel of Christ. Our sins are covered by the blood of Christ, but his grace is still poured out to all the world, until the appointed time when the church, the body of Christ, is removed. Only then can he pour out judgement... I've studied Paul's epistles, the mystery kept secret but now made known. And what Christ inspired through Paul in Rom-Phil reveal an order to things:
https://risingdawn360.substack.com/p/until-he-that-letteth-be-taken-out
I agree with you, Karen, they will not allow Trump to be the president again. Democrats were caught with their pants down when he won the election in 2016, and will do everything in their power not to repeat the experience. Depressing all around.
I don't think there's going to be a conflict between the Elite/Establishment and the American people. I think last night the American people learned that the world of news/politics/partisans is not rooted in reality. And I think the public reaction to this will be similar to their reaction to what's happening in entertainment industry now.
Meanwhile, I think there is a strong likelihood of a coming together moment for communities across the US. People could "afford" to be rabidly partisan or focused on their unique identity when the economy was good. They do not have that luxury now. The poor and middle class are struggling. Whether you are on assistance, working, or retired, you are struggling. Every identity group is struggling.
For some time the media/establishment has been perceived as the connecting point between the establishment and the public bringing attention to the important issues of the day. Whatever race, sex, creed, political party you are in, last night you saw that the reality that they've assured you was objective and real, is a lie. More than that, they showed you what their priorities are - hint it's not the public good.
In that moment, people started looking at each other differently. There was a realization that "we can no longer trust these people (partisan/media/establishment/institutions/whatever) and we're going to have to work together to dig ourselves out of this...."
With regard to the election, the candidate that takes note of this and speaks to fixing the real life experience of Americans will have their overwhelming support. Partisanship lost all credibility last night.
I could be wrong...
That sounds probable. Still, war.... That's how the elites can keep a stranglehold. But even so, that could push the American people even closer to one another and forget their petty differences.
Yes, but I'm afraid that some of the American people's differences aren't so petty.
That's what I seem to be experiencing.
Some are HUGE differences these days.
I could give examples.
I'm trying to be hopeful, but I think we are going to see a lot of angry people going forward.
Did I call it a year ago? Yes, I did. Of course it was all obvious much earlier than a year ago. But here are the "receipts," as they say.
https://substack.com/home/post/p-124464972
Have faith in God. We are never to put our faith in anything else. All men or women are fallible. We know that. Only God is good. I
“When I am weak, I will trust in you.”
True
Folks with their jaws dropped 'bout the "entity known as Biden" bein' out to lunch STILL keep tootin' & repeatin' (like they et an entire can of baked beans!) that Trump's a liar, pants on fire... So fer every begrudgin' admission that OhBiden is a senile ol' scallop, they keep comin' back with TDS 'bout the Orange Man Bad's lies.
I refused ta listen to the "puppet show" but I saw some clips of the aftermath--oh my my--even with all that prep an' enhancin' drugs and whatnots--"Biden" is GONE (an' not in a good way):
https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/where-where-the-hell-is-joe-a-spankin?
(Gotta share my own laffin' take on the subject--a compilation with the awesome Viseral Adventure!)
Regrettably, lies or just bravado, Orange man took the bait, couldn't resist, an' waxed "smugly" (and BIGLY) 'bout golf (as ya mentioned) an' I heard he said sumthin' during the debate that he didn't sleep with the porn star (equally inappropriate, egads!)
The real loser ain't "Killer Joe" tho'--it's us. Joe 'n Jill will go up the hill (an' fetch a pail of dollars)--an' end up retirin' in some mansion livin' on their dumb delusions an' lotsa ill gotten gains.
While the world watched an' grimaced at our nation (nay-shun) on the teevee, WE on the other hand....got the Gong! like Gong Show Gong--when the act was Soooooo bad even the cheese-tolerant audience couldn't stand it no more... We got GONGED last nite... the reverb is still resoundin'...
In their manufactured "desperation" at the decline of Biden, the Dems may try a bold move like a Kamala/Obama ticket. Obama can be VP as that's NOT an elected position. It's chosen. Just like in the Bible. Chosen.
Evil is predictable that way. Always imitating God. That makes it easier to spot.
If Obama were somehow weaseled onto the ballot, you bet people would vote for him. No doubt. And Trump would likely lose. Thus playing his part well.
Gavin Newsom? Nah. Michelle O.? Nah.
I don't know why people think the US is such a righteous nation. It began on the back of genocide and slavery, never repented and basically has told the violated to shut up ever since and continued to exploit them. And all while saying it was done in the name of God. Taking God's name in cynical vain.
The most famous line in the great and mighty US Constitution is a hypocrisy -
"...all men are created equal." - Except the ones we SAY aren't equal. WiNK. Wink. Nudge. Nudge.
Jesus despised hypocrites and made no bones expressing it.
Does anyone think the USA pleases God? Fools Him or something?
The Whore of Babylon will fall. Is falling right now. Other nations will mourn and shake in fear but will not dare to help her. Then the Whore will be torn to pieces and devoured.
Regardless of belief systems, Revelation is manifesting. Evil will reach its fullness and God will return.
Get right with God. He has told us the time to do so will run out. God Bless.
Well, Jill and Joe were doubling down this morning! I hazard a guess that there is some serious in-fighting going on at the White House because Joe is not going to gracefully step aside. I would love to be a fly on the wall! Certainly it appears they were well aware how Joe would preform, they of all people know of his mental impairment. This was undoubtedly a deliberate act on their part to force a change. They just haven’t bothered to tell Joe yet!
Will Joe ever know? Best he doesn't. Maybe he will go into the old folk's home happily thinking he's still president. Jill will be gnashing her teeth, though. She'll leave the White House kicking and screaming. She doesn't want to go out like this.
Without a doubt! She’s obviously more interested in power and prestige than she is about Joe!
yup but she'll still figger out a way ta keep earnin' them "Biden Bucks." My guess is that community colleges an' low-grade vocational skools all over AmeriKa will offer her speakin' engagements (it'll be what they call a "vent act" an' a twofer--she'll bring "the dummy" along for the ice cream social afterwards)-- I know I'm bein' super-cynical but NEITHER of these folks (even prior to dementia) deserve ta be leadin' our country or even deserve to be spokes-folks for the swamp. Russia's gotta be havin' a good guffaw now!
The hysteria grows. Is anyone thinking straight? Is anyone telling the truth?
The menticide is escalating.
Did you miss the Anita Hill fiasco? Biden is EVIL. And as demented as Trump is -- Trump also being insane. The US is a bully nation -- just look at the two loonies "the people" (ha!) chose for representation!
I understand what you’re saying, although I don’t agree completely. I don’t think Trump is insane. Although the exchange where they were arguing about golf was totally like something out of looney bin. Yes, the USA is a bully nation but it’s a lot more complicated than that. I’ve written too much about it to go into it here.
I don’t know if you read my piece that I wrote a day before the debate. https://khmezek.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-funhouse-the-presidential
Will read now. Thanks!
YADA, YADA, YADA......Haven't we heard enough of this Trump/Family-Hating bullshit over the last nine years? Has anyone who left one of their hate-posts ever read what big-bad, racist, insane, narcissistic Mr. Trump accomplished in just 4 years.......oh no, that would be too much to ponder - right? It's obvious Mr. Obama did a fantastic job of dividing our Republic....and still in the process of warping the mind of school children.
No one is stating the obvious: how could there be a debate BEFORE either party had a convention to officially have a candidate? This was orchestrated, and too many are taking it seriously. The emperor has no clothes, but almost no one notices.
"...almost no one notices."
I like your post but for that last bit. TDS abounds yet somehow I believe Thursday's debate revealed more than the Democrat machine had anticipated. Folks across the country, and the world, have taken note of it.
I hope you're right.
Trump can't do it alone. He prevailed in 2016 by some divine chance, but in the ensuing four years met with resistance from The Other Side pretty much from his first day in office. While that went on, groundwork laid down in the previous two terms of Obama / Biden was fine-tuned for the travesty the world ran into beginning early in 2020, when the COVID 'virus' suddenly appeared. Biden's 'election' in 2020 put him up simply as a placeholder, nothing more. His handlers have been running things since before that election, as they continue to do to this day, working towards their goal of undermining the US Constitution in favor of a unified WEF global authority in control of western assets.
democrats are pretty harsh, they have great "leadership" skills. They know how to push people to do what they want
It ain't just the Democrats.
That's true. Two sides of the same coin. It's virtually impossible to be a politician and not be corrupt.
It is really sad that so many look at these people as saviors. They talk the talk.
Most are corrupt but not all.
Why are most politicians corrupt?
For the love of Money. The root of all evil.
"People literally cannot think for themselves anymore." Perhaps the most damning truth of all.
You are so right! Beyond the failure of people to think for themselves,, they don't use their reasoning powers, nor challenge what they are told to think/believe. Intelligence is a powerful tool when weeding out what are fact and what is pure bullshit propaganda.
I think the question to liberal family and friends is going to be, ‘Who do you think has been running this country for the last four years? We have been trying to tell you that he has not been capable since the creature emerged from the basement in 2020. Think carefully about it. This regime is a continuation on steroids as the 3rd term of O and company. The fundamentals of Change have been driven hard by the Left to lock up this nation into a tiny neat eugenic package of the chosen elites. Are you finally getting the picture?’
They will still call you a conspiracy theorist. Maybe, just maybe if you stick to the point of who was running the country and that they lied the entire time, maybe that might get through. But I even doubt it.
I asked my liberal brother in law if he thought the violent illegal aliens will ask him who he voted for before they kill him and his wife!! He looked like a deer in the headlights! They don’t have a clue!
Trump needs to put up billboards stating that if an illegal chooses to vote, when Trump is elected, they will be easy to find and will be deported immediately for breaking election laws. (Not to mention sneaking into the USA!)
Something's up, has to be. Things in geopolitics seldom happen by mistake; everything is carefully planned and scripted. So we have to ask ourselves, what was the purpose behind staging an obvious disaster for Biden? Could it be that they brought him down so dramatically so they could get their supporters to go full tilt for his replacement?
Still, in the end, it matters not a whit who is installed in the WH by our invisible overlords. We will still get endless war, endless spending, endless illegal immigration, endless crime, and soon, sudden and certain economic collapse, ushered in by the mega-wealthy global financial parasite class. The rest, like last night's debate, is stage entertainment to keep us from looking at our own destruction.
I had some thoughts on that a couple of days ago. I think the debate bore them out.
WELCOME TO THE FUNHOUSE: The Presidential Deepfake--I mean Debate
"DON’T TRUST, VERIFY. Through experience, your intuition. Because the way that images are created, deepfakes, videos, you will literally not know what is real and what is fake." ~ Jack Dorsey https://khmezek.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-funhouse-the-presidential
Only believe what you see with your own eyes, in person. Scary world.
Nope.
Believe nothing you hear and HALF of what you see.
Our entire extended families on both sides of me and hubbs, are liberals. We are not to speak ill of them.
The left has a soft simple brain. My sister for example can come over to my house and criticise me or tell me she hates me, and days later call my husband and ask for help with her phone service, email problems, bank problems car problems etc.
The same with my brother.
They just move on. If they can scold and punish, it is okay, but we must keep our mouths quiet and not make them sad
It's getting creepier and creepier.
it is. I am going to stay upbeat. After taking full care of my parents for 11 years, I do not have many close friends. Now it is kind of difficult to make new friends. Many of them are just sheep. Hubbs and I do enjoy each other.
Thank God you have a good husband.
he is a gem.
It surely is. Now I know why Star Trek’s episode of The Borg rattled me to my core in the 80’s.
😂 maybe that's the problem with kids these days, they missed out on all those old shows.
Surely could be . . . and of course the original Stepford Wives was another one that I couldn't shake for years. Going to meet a good friend who's an election judge for lunch today, Karen. Wish you were here :).
That would be awesome! Let me know if you glean any good observations.
So my election judge friend thinks that the Dems are resigned to Biden losing because they've shifted to getting control of the House and the Senate. And rather than maneuver Newsom into position now, they'll get him ready for 2028. All I know is that we're in for a rough ride.
Yup, democrabs are the party of tolerance, just ask them.
I think I’m in your family. I’m the mute of the family.
Yay, welcome to the party
Maybe your sibs should have an enema so they can clear their mind tracks.
I'm a little more optimistic than you Karen. Last night the establishment fell. They don't know it but the American people do. I don't think this is a waking up moment for the public as much as a coming together moment. "The last 4 years have been a lie" said my 24 year old daughter's co-workers last night.
I will admit that after 4-6 years of the establishment media lying to me and discovering as well that the independent media is politicized as well, I believed Biden was not "this" bad. Trump himself seemed hesitant to push the Biden dementia theme and instead danced around the issue with comments about "drugs, etc." Yes, despite the memes and gossip, I believed (based on how he showed up four years ago to debate and "managed") that he would show up and "manage" again.
Funny thing - even though it was an obvious trainwreck, I found myself texting friends during the debate to confirm what I was seeing. "Is he as bad as I think he is?" I fielded similar texts, "is this for real?" That's how good the media has been for the last 4-6 years. I'm a critical thinker. I did not fall for Covid, the vaccine, Ukraine, DEI, the Trans thing, the Insurrection thing, the Trump's a racist/rapist/felon, etc. But I'm embarrassed to admit for a long time, I thought my family was the only one suffering economically, that illegal immigration/homelessness/drug abuse might only be bad in my area, etc.
After spending the last 6 months assuring the public that Biden was "sharper than he'd ever been" (thank you Morning Joe, Chuck Schumer, etc.) and the videos showing him wandering around were deep fakes (thank you CBS), the media (all of them - right and left) spun on a dime and within moments of the debate closing, admitted the truth.
Most significantly the media is avoiding the following discussions: 1) why/how it is that they lied to us all this time, 2) how they're going to to regain their credibility with us, and 3) are acknowledgement of the very real problems that are facing the people of this country right now.
In lieu of, the entire media and punditry is strategizing a path forward - replacing him, keeping him, etc. This tells us everything we need to know. They're done, they've been exposed, and they don't know it yet.
Last night wasn't about Biden collapsing or Trump winning. Last night we watched two parties split and they are now traveling on separate paths. The split was not left and right, R and D. It was the establishment/elites and the rest of America.
You put it very well. The problem is war. We aren't in a good place to be "the people against the elites". The elites are still in charge of everything. I think we are going to find the American people either becoming very angry or very terrified or both. It's not a good time for the country to feel like the rug was pulled out from under its feet. I think once they bring in the new faces all the terrified people who are now in such a state of confusion will sigh with relief and latch on. But I hope I'm wrong.
No. You're right.
All those people will just go RIGHT back in to their brainwashed trances and tuck each other in to their warm and cozy little beds.
The Main Stream Media will NEVER regain my and many people's trust.
Never, never, never ever never, never, never....
N E V E R❕️
Amen Karen yes it started 60-70 whatever years ago with the state-run schools slowly but surely taking out big chunks of our history and changing the narrative it's been a slow burn but the Communists are very very patient....we are reaping what we have sown! Maranatha!!
That’s why I’m still there. I try to give the other side of the story , our side , when I’m able. I started teaching in 1979!
Amen!! My son teaches at a charter school in Philly!
Karen, thank you for your thoughts on last night's comedy show I agree with everything you stated and sadly, I think you are right about Trump's chances of prevailing, but i have hope that he will. I continue to be really worried about what has happened to our once great Nation. I think last night's comedy show will go down in history. Lastly, I think Jill Biden should be arrested for Elder Abuse.
If Fauci was never arrested I doubt Jill Biden will be. Sadly.
Karen, I have to agree with you. She will have to meet her Maker one day and answer up for all that she has done.
Jill biden is a pig that wears lipstick
You understand many of us better than we understand ourselves, Karen. This is my exact fear for our beloved country. We need wisdom and courage more than ever.
Amen
So true about Dr. Jill. Old Joe doesn't have brains enough to know whether or not he wants to run again for POTUS. She is smart enough to know, that no one in his party can challenge him if he wants to run, so she strokes his ego and tells him we need you to run Joe. I think she is behind his running for re-election. The woman is all about power and money.
Dr Jill has been on talk shows/interviews saying how hard he works and how smart he is. Obviously, as close as she is she knows that is a lie. She is probably driving the DNC crazy by pushing Joe as a candidate. If so, I think that is great, they deserve her. I was thinking how awful of her as his wife, but on the other hand, she is a lot like Joe.
She's still doing it. She's like a witch casting evil spells. Today she was out there praising him and that he will win while he stood behind her in a pathetic state of confusion. It's really revolting.
Hey!!! Isn't it obvious that It's all about her???
America's under the JUDGEMENT OF GOD for its corruption and unrestrained idolatry. Part of that judgement is people being given over to a REPROBATE MIND. People are just being given full facility to pursue that which their hearts long for. Whether evil or good. Those who turn back to God the Creator and Sustainer in repentance given a desire to know and love Him, will be anticipated with grace and mercy
No man is going to be able to bring us out of this on our own......
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie.
2 Thessalonians 2:11
Exactly what's happening.....🎯🔨 millenia ago God's word was on point. Read Romans 1
Not yet. How can God be offering grace and salvation to the world as revealed in Paul’s epistles, and be judging the world at the same time? No. He is longsuffering still, not willing that any should perish but that all should come unto repentance. There will come a day, a sudden moment, when we, who have trusted the gospel of Christ, will be taken up to be with Him, and then follows the time of Jacob’s trouble… the last 3.5 years a time when God’s wrath is revealed and unleashed on the wicked. Don’t be found in that horror. Today is the day of salvation!
God is not limited. He is judging sin and idolatry at the present time as He will continue to do throughout the Tribulation but he offers through His neverfailing Grace and Mercy the opportunity to repent and turn back to Him. "Whosoever will."
We are in the End Times, the Last Days. However long He sees fit to keep us on this earth, yet I will always trust Him, no matter what the circumstances. I just ask Him for an opportunity to serve Him, each day.
If he's judging sin and idolatry, then why aren't all of us struck dead and in the pit? We aren't perfect in the flesh just bc we've trusted the gospel of Christ. Our sins are covered by the blood of Christ, but his grace is still poured out to all the world, until the appointed time when the church, the body of Christ, is removed. Only then can he pour out judgement... I've studied Paul's epistles, the mystery kept secret but now made known. And what Christ inspired through Paul in Rom-Phil reveal an order to things:
https://risingdawn360.substack.com/p/until-he-that-letteth-be-taken-out
I agree with you, Karen, they will not allow Trump to be the president again. Democrats were caught with their pants down when he won the election in 2016, and will do everything in their power not to repeat the experience. Depressing all around.
I don't think there's going to be a conflict between the Elite/Establishment and the American people. I think last night the American people learned that the world of news/politics/partisans is not rooted in reality. And I think the public reaction to this will be similar to their reaction to what's happening in entertainment industry now.
Meanwhile, I think there is a strong likelihood of a coming together moment for communities across the US. People could "afford" to be rabidly partisan or focused on their unique identity when the economy was good. They do not have that luxury now. The poor and middle class are struggling. Whether you are on assistance, working, or retired, you are struggling. Every identity group is struggling.
For some time the media/establishment has been perceived as the connecting point between the establishment and the public bringing attention to the important issues of the day. Whatever race, sex, creed, political party you are in, last night you saw that the reality that they've assured you was objective and real, is a lie. More than that, they showed you what their priorities are - hint it's not the public good.
In that moment, people started looking at each other differently. There was a realization that "we can no longer trust these people (partisan/media/establishment/institutions/whatever) and we're going to have to work together to dig ourselves out of this...."
With regard to the election, the candidate that takes note of this and speaks to fixing the real life experience of Americans will have their overwhelming support. Partisanship lost all credibility last night.
I could be wrong...
That sounds probable. Still, war.... That's how the elites can keep a stranglehold. But even so, that could push the American people even closer to one another and forget their petty differences.
Yes, but I'm afraid that some of the American people's differences aren't so petty.
That's what I seem to be experiencing.
Some are HUGE differences these days.
I could give examples.
I'm trying to be hopeful, but I think we are going to see a lot of angry people going forward.
Have faith in God. We are never to put our faith in anything else. All men or women are fallible. We know that. Only God is good. I
“When I am weak, I will trust in you.”
True
Folks with their jaws dropped 'bout the "entity known as Biden" bein' out to lunch STILL keep tootin' & repeatin' (like they et an entire can of baked beans!) that Trump's a liar, pants on fire... So fer every begrudgin' admission that OhBiden is a senile ol' scallop, they keep comin' back with TDS 'bout the Orange Man Bad's lies.
I refused ta listen to the "puppet show" but I saw some clips of the aftermath--oh my my--even with all that prep an' enhancin' drugs and whatnots--"Biden" is GONE (an' not in a good way):
https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/where-where-the-hell-is-joe-a-spankin?
(Gotta share my own laffin' take on the subject--a compilation with the awesome Viseral Adventure!)
Regrettably, lies or just bravado, Orange man took the bait, couldn't resist, an' waxed "smugly" (and BIGLY) 'bout golf (as ya mentioned) an' I heard he said sumthin' during the debate that he didn't sleep with the porn star (equally inappropriate, egads!)
The real loser ain't "Killer Joe" tho'--it's us. Joe 'n Jill will go up the hill (an' fetch a pail of dollars)--an' end up retirin' in some mansion livin' on their dumb delusions an' lotsa ill gotten gains.
While the world watched an' grimaced at our nation (nay-shun) on the teevee, WE on the other hand....got the Gong! like Gong Show Gong--when the act was Soooooo bad even the cheese-tolerant audience couldn't stand it no more... We got GONGED last nite... the reverb is still resoundin'...
In their manufactured "desperation" at the decline of Biden, the Dems may try a bold move like a Kamala/Obama ticket. Obama can be VP as that's NOT an elected position. It's chosen. Just like in the Bible. Chosen.
Evil is predictable that way. Always imitating God. That makes it easier to spot.
If Obama were somehow weaseled onto the ballot, you bet people would vote for him. No doubt. And Trump would likely lose. Thus playing his part well.
Gavin Newsom? Nah. Michelle O.? Nah.
I don't know why people think the US is such a righteous nation. It began on the back of genocide and slavery, never repented and basically has told the violated to shut up ever since and continued to exploit them. And all while saying it was done in the name of God. Taking God's name in cynical vain.
The most famous line in the great and mighty US Constitution is a hypocrisy -
"...all men are created equal." - Except the ones we SAY aren't equal. WiNK. Wink. Nudge. Nudge.
Jesus despised hypocrites and made no bones expressing it.
Does anyone think the USA pleases God? Fools Him or something?
The Whore of Babylon will fall. Is falling right now. Other nations will mourn and shake in fear but will not dare to help her. Then the Whore will be torn to pieces and devoured.
Regardless of belief systems, Revelation is manifesting. Evil will reach its fullness and God will return.
Get right with God. He has told us the time to do so will run out. God Bless.
Well, Jill and Joe were doubling down this morning! I hazard a guess that there is some serious in-fighting going on at the White House because Joe is not going to gracefully step aside. I would love to be a fly on the wall! Certainly it appears they were well aware how Joe would preform, they of all people know of his mental impairment. This was undoubtedly a deliberate act on their part to force a change. They just haven’t bothered to tell Joe yet!
Will Joe ever know? Best he doesn't. Maybe he will go into the old folk's home happily thinking he's still president. Jill will be gnashing her teeth, though. She'll leave the White House kicking and screaming. She doesn't want to go out like this.
Without a doubt! She’s obviously more interested in power and prestige than she is about Joe!
yup but she'll still figger out a way ta keep earnin' them "Biden Bucks." My guess is that community colleges an' low-grade vocational skools all over AmeriKa will offer her speakin' engagements (it'll be what they call a "vent act" an' a twofer--she'll bring "the dummy" along for the ice cream social afterwards)-- I know I'm bein' super-cynical but NEITHER of these folks (even prior to dementia) deserve ta be leadin' our country or even deserve to be spokes-folks for the swamp. Russia's gotta be havin' a good guffaw now!
The hysteria grows. Is anyone thinking straight? Is anyone telling the truth?
The menticide is escalating.
Did you miss the Anita Hill fiasco? Biden is EVIL. And as demented as Trump is -- Trump also being insane. The US is a bully nation -- just look at the two loonies "the people" (ha!) chose for representation!
I understand what you’re saying, although I don’t agree completely. I don’t think Trump is insane. Although the exchange where they were arguing about golf was totally like something out of looney bin. Yes, the USA is a bully nation but it’s a lot more complicated than that. I’ve written too much about it to go into it here.
I don’t know if you read my piece that I wrote a day before the debate. https://khmezek.substack.com/p/welcome-to-the-funhouse-the-presidential
Will read now. Thanks!
YADA, YADA, YADA......Haven't we heard enough of this Trump/Family-Hating bullshit over the last nine years? Has anyone who left one of their hate-posts ever read what big-bad, racist, insane, narcissistic Mr. Trump accomplished in just 4 years.......oh no, that would be too much to ponder - right? It's obvious Mr. Obama did a fantastic job of dividing our Republic....and still in the process of warping the mind of school children.
No one is stating the obvious: how could there be a debate BEFORE either party had a convention to officially have a candidate? This was orchestrated, and too many are taking it seriously. The emperor has no clothes, but almost no one notices.
"...almost no one notices."
I like your post but for that last bit. TDS abounds yet somehow I believe Thursday's debate revealed more than the Democrat machine had anticipated. Folks across the country, and the world, have taken note of it.
I hope you're right.
Trump can't do it alone. He prevailed in 2016 by some divine chance, but in the ensuing four years met with resistance from The Other Side pretty much from his first day in office. While that went on, groundwork laid down in the previous two terms of Obama / Biden was fine-tuned for the travesty the world ran into beginning early in 2020, when the COVID 'virus' suddenly appeared. Biden's 'election' in 2020 put him up simply as a placeholder, nothing more. His handlers have been running things since before that election, as they continue to do to this day, working towards their goal of undermining the US Constitution in favor of a unified WEF global authority in control of western assets.