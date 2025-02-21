I was supposed to take the day off, but I just couldn’t. There’s too much to say! I have completely lost my voice, so I can’t record this essay. I’m really sorry as I’m often told how much people enjoy listening to my essays, especially those with poor eyesight. I apologize for not being able to read this one.

“We don’t know what to do or how to pray; we’ve had enough of massacres.” ~ an elder of the CECA20 church, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Allied Democratic Forces (IDF) DR Congo.

Yesterday, it was reported that seventy Christians were discovered beheaded inside a Protestant church in the DRC. According to Open Doors :

…at around 4am last Thursday (13 February) suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – a group with ties to so-called Islamic State (IS) – approached homes in Mayba in the territory of Lubero, saying: “Get out, get out and don’t make any noise.” Twenty Christian men and women came out and were captured. Shaken by this incident, people from the local community in Mayba later gathered to work out how to release those held captive. However, ADF militants surrounded the village and captured a further 50 believers.

The 70 Christians were taken to a Protestant church where they were beheaded with machetes.

Due to security risks, many families have still not been able to bury their dead. Christians are fleeing the area in great numbers, hated for their religion, but also scapegoats of a decade-long campaign to control the region’s mineral-rich territory.

In the words of a Congolese doctor:

Congo has been plagued by war for nearly three decades. Millions of people have been displaced, and rape has consistently been used as a weapon of war. Most estimates state that over six million people have died, making it the deadliest conflict since World War II. But many of us who live in Congo believe that the real number is much higher. And the world remains largely silent.

This latest tragedy happened last week, but we are only now finding out about it, and mostly from Christian media. Mainstream journalists aren’t interested in the genocide of Christians. They are laser focused on Israel, insisting that Israel is committing genocide, when in fact the real genocides are happening elsewhere, in Muslim nations.

Dexter Van Zile, an expert on anti-Christian violence, talks about it this video:

As somebody that has documented hostility towards Israel for the past 20 years, if the IDF was responsible for these beheadings it would have made the front page of the Washington Post and the New York Times and every newspaper throughout the world and there would be Israeli Jews condemning it as well. But the problem is that because it's essentially black on black violence, nobody cares. Scholar Virgil Hawkins documented the number of newspaper articles about the civil war in Congo, where 5.4 million people have died, and there were a few dozen articles… on it. But then when you looked at the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, which every one of the deaths is tragedy, maybe 30 to 40,000 people have died, and there were literally thousands of articles. So, there were more articles than there were people killed during that specific period of time.

While journalists populate luxury hotels in Jerusalem, sharing war stories at the bar, donning helmets as they are driven to a location with a good view of Gaza for ten minutes of reporting, the noise of bombs (hopefully) being heard in the background, the few journalists in the DRC are in hiding. Who’d be crazy enough to go to such a dangerous country to write a story nobody cared about, where at the very least they’d get sick from the food with no hope of good medical care and at the worst they’d get their head chopped off. Not when they can hang out in Israel and blame the Jews for genocide and maybe win some award for their reporting.

Forget those jihadists in the DR Congo who are doing their best to actually commit genocide :

A 67-year-old resident of Goma’s Birere neighborhood recalled laying on the floor of her house shaking as her area sustained heavy bombardment, she presumes from M23 and Rwandan soldiers. The woman said that when she finally left her house, she found multiple injured neighbors including one with broken legs and a missing hand. She was so shocked she went back inside and laid down again on the floor. “My heart was pounding as if it would burst out of my chest,” she told The New Humanitarian, explaining that she thought she was going to be killed. “People were dying, people were being eliminated.”

Islamic State jihadists do NOT warn civilians to evacuate so they won’t be harmed.

In contrast, the Israeli Defense Force DOES warn civilians in Gaza.

Jihadists purposely attack civilians. They purposely butcher Christians in the Congo— and anywhere else they happen to be—because they hate them.

And yet, this is ignored, because we must stay focused! It’s Israel that’s committing genocide. Repeat that again.

“Israel is the one persecuting and killing Christians,” I’m told by outraged internet know-it-alls.

Citing Christian media as proof of Christians being persecuted by Muslim, not by Jews, means nothing to most people. Why isn’t it on CNN, in the Washington Post? If it doesn’t come up in a person’s news feed, it can’t be true.

As an example, I belong to a number of Facebook groups for foreign women married to Egyptian men and when I pointed out the persecution of Coptic Christians in Egypt just as a matter of interest, citing Christian news sources, I was ridiculed and reprimanded for trusting such biased, lying sources.

Egypt's Copts form one of the oldest Christian communities in the world. They can trace their origins to the arrival of Saint Mark in Egypt during the first century. Surely, they deserve recognition and protection.

Here is just one of many tragic stories of how this shrinking minority is treated in Egypt. Of course, the article is in Christianity Today so it’s not to be trusted:

An Egyptian Coptic Christian woman in her 70s, Souad wishes she could forget the moment that a group of Muslim men invaded her home in El-Karam village in Egypt. They dragged her out of the house and stripped her. In her ears, is the noise and giggle of the large crowd of spectators. She was mocked and beaten. Her husband was too.

In this frightening video, you can see Christian homes being attacked with weapons and stones after Friday prayers in the Egyptian village of Al-Kom Al-Ahmar.

Even when I cited ABC news, they still insisted it wasn’t true:

When I suggested that perhaps these “revert” wives were prejudiced against Christians, I was blocked.

The world has no interest in the plight of Coptic Christians in Egypt.

What an incalculable loss it would be to humanity if they died out altogether. So what? The media would rather accuse Israel of genocide in Gaza where nearly 20,000 babies have been born since Oct 7, 2023. I’m not disputing that it’s hard to be born into war, however, you cannot call a baby being born every 10 minutes a genocide.

In 1951, there were 953,408 “Palestinians”. In 2025, there are 560,605,000 “Palestinians”. Again, I’m not really sure how you call that a genocide.

You can look at the population growth rate over the past four years and see there is virtually NO difference, in fact, the growth rate of Palestinians was the HIGHEST in 2023:

The current population of Palestine in 2025 is 5,620,605 , a 2.29% increase from 2024.

The population of Palestine in 2024 was 5,494,963 , a 2.3% increase from 2023.

The population of Palestine in 2023 was 5,371,230 , a 2.31% increase from 2022.

The population of Palestine in 2022 was 5,250,072, a 2.27% increase from 2021.

These facts MUST be ignored. Get back to the message: Israel is committing genocide!

I don’t know what it will take for the world to wake up to the lies. I guess the only solution is for people to stop irrationally hating Jews. But they won’t.

Even after the gruesome Hamas staged production we saw yesterday, mocking the deaths of Shiri Bibas and her children Ariel and Kfir, replacing the body of Shiri with that of an unknown Gazan woman, people still insist Israel is the culprit committing genocide.

Please pay attention. This is the story of Sara in Egypt, but it is a story repeated on streets all across the Western world.

Sara was walking on the street in a busy tourist area near the pyramids of Giza, Egypt in January last year. Suddenly, she felt a sharp object hitting her body. "Dirty Christian, die!" she heard a man shout while her legs started to tremble. The man had stabbed her in the neck. "I didn't feel pain at first," Sara said. "I must have been in shock. I felt a lot of blood was coming out of my body and I just started dabbing it with my scarf, but it was too much." While Sara fainted, the attacker, dressed in the typical white clothes of Islamic extremist Salafists, continued to threaten her. While a crowd of eyewitnesses gathered around them, the man did not feel the urge to flee, seemingly confident that his actions would have no consequences for him. Sara had large, deep cuts around her neck and her life was saved in the hospital. However, the person who committed the atrocious crime was never held to account, allegedly due to “mental illness.” [a common way to get out of being prosecuted]

Journalists need to start doing their job and reporting the truth. They need to stop painting Israel as the culprit and start exposing the real monsters who are intent on invading every Western nation. I mean, they are doing it, right now.

But whatever you do, don’t talk about it.

