You can listen to me read this article here:

1× 0:00 -8:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

President Donald Trump is not messing around.

ICE rounded up more than 5,500 criminal migrants in less than a week, with President Trump making good on his promise to get tough on illegal immigration.

According to reports:

Those busts included dozens of members of the vicious Venezuelan Tren de Aragua prison gang — as well as multiple MS-13 gang members — at least five “career criminals” nabbed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and scores of others wanted for murder, kidnapping, child molestation and more. ICE has shared daily “enforcement updates” on X since Jan. 23, outlining their daily arrest totals, as well as detainers lodged — formal requests for inmates to be held until they can be picked up by immigration officials. Trump’s newly appointed “border czar” Tom Homan has said deportations targeting violent criminals will continue daily until the estimated 700,000 illegal migrants who have committed crimes are booted from the US — and that sanctuary cities will not be spared.

Here’s a look at some of the worst criminals who were freely roaming the country:

A mugshot of Edgar De La Cruz-Manzo, a convicted child rapist and Mexican national, who was arrested by ICE Seattle on Jan. 25, 2025, posted by the White House Instagram account Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. White House

A mugshot of an unnamed Jordanian national with suspected ties to ISIS arrested by ICE Buffalo/Rouses Point on January 24, 2025, posted by the White House Instagram account Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. White House

An unnamed MS-13 gang member from El Salvador wanted for aggravated homicide with a Red Notice was arrested by ICE Los Angeles on Jan. 24. White House

Yared Geremew Mekonnen, a convicted sex offender and Ethiopian national, was arrested by ICE New Orleans on Jan. 24. White House

Vitor De Sousa-Lima, a Brazilian national convicted of vehicular manslaughter, was arrested by ICE Boston on January 25, 2025 posted by the White House Instagram account, Jan. 26. White House

Juan Ojeda Chang, a 73-year-old Cuban national convicted of drug trafficking and weapons charges, was arrested by ICE Baltimore on Jan. 26. The White House

An Afghanistan national and suspected terrorist was arrested by ICE San Diego on Jan. 2. The White House

An unnamed Mexican national wanted for murder in Mexico was arrested by ICE Los Angeles on Jan. 24.. White House

Remember when Kamala Harris was the “Border Czar?”

Those were fun days, weren’t they? Harris was asked if she’d visited the border and she gave her on-the-verge-of-hysteria laugh and said, “I haven’t been to Europe either.”

The Biden administration tried to backtrack by saying she wasn’t really the border Czar, but that was worse, because it proved that nobody was doing anything except opening the door and saying, “Come on in!”

Now that there’s a real Border Czar, Tom Homan, the left can’t stand it.

Tom Homan

Commenting on the raids on Joy Reid’s show, New York Attorney General Letitia Jame called the government “reckless” for the raids. To which Tom Homan mockingly responded, “She’s dumber than a box of rocks.”

“What ICE did in Chicago is saved children. What we did in New York today is save children. Just in Chicago alone we arrested at least nine sexual predators, most of them child sex predators. We took them off the street,” he said.

“Under Biden, we had a 3,500% increase in people on terrorist watch lists. No, we’re saving this nation. We make America safe again. So they need to get out of the way because we’re coming. We’re going to do it. They’re not going to stop us.”

Selena Gomez performed a meltdown for her 422 million followers, claiming families were being torn apart and wishing she could do something about it. “But I can’t,” she said.

Homan had no sympathy for her hysterics, as he responded, “President Trump won the election on this one issue — securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime.”

Gomez has since deleted the video after being slammed on social media, even by her followers, who suggested rather than crying about it, she could do something considering she has a $1.3 billion fortune.

Yes, it seems people have finally had enough of whiny, hypocritical celebrities.

President Donald Trump ordered a law enforcement crackdown on antisemitism on college campuses, including removing pro-Hamas activists with student visas from the country. "Immediately after the jihadist terrorist attacks against the people of Israel on October 7, 2023, pro-Hamas aliens and left-wing radicals began a campaign of intimidation, vandalism, and violence on the campuses and streets of America," the Trump White House fact sheet states. "It shall be the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence," the order reads.

Additionally , Trump signed an executive order stripping federal funding from K-12 schools that teach critical race theory or radical gender ideology.

Trump also signed an order "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation," which aims to end what he calls a dangerous trend of medical professionals performing procedures on minors.

So far, so good on the home front!

Leave a comment

Share