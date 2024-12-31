You can listen to me read this essay here:

Over these last few days of 2024, there has been a plethora of news warning about a possible bird flu pandemic in 2025.

I know what you’re thinking. Karen, couldn’t you have picked a more positive topic for the last day of the year?

Maybe tomorrow.

We need to remind ourselves about mRNA vaccines and that pesky bird flu and a few of the crazy things that we’ve been subjected to so we can better face the crazy things to come.

So, let’s start with Magical mRNA.

“You can basically do anything with synthetic RNA/DNA. It’s like a computer program…. You could probably stop aging, reverse it if you want. You could turn someone into a frigging butterfly if you want with the right sequence. I mean, caterpillars do it.” ~ Elon Musk

As we go through this short piece, remember Musk’s words and remind yourself that it isn’t just about disease or even money, our conditioned obsession with heath and curing it with drugs is the most critical method transhumanists have to convince he masses to allow themselves to be experimented on.

Just yesterday, Newsweek warned:

The first severe human bird flu case in the United States was reported in Louisiana earlier this month. Genetic analysis found the virus had mutated, making it more easily transmissible to humans, the CDC said. The agency called the mutations "concerning' and "a reminder that A(H5N1) viruses can develop changes during the clinical course of a human infection."

For President Trump, this could be like Groundhog Day. Not only will he be expected to stop World War III; he might just need to save us from another pandemic.

Only this time, half the population isn’t going to believe any of it.

Will he order another “Operation Warp Speed?”

What if people really do start dying, not just the elderly, but young people. Children. Will he be blamed for how unprepared we are?

All those middle America folks who voted for Trump, all the farmers and laborers, how much will they suffer?

And if Trump starts deporting the illegals who work on the farms, will the farmers suddenly decide illegals aren’t so bad after all and turn against Trump?

Who will be willing to take the place of desperate illegal workers who work for low wages and are willing to put their health in danger?

Which experts will Trump choose to advise him? It won’t be Dr. Fauci. What will Robert Kennedy Jr recommend, will he suddenly start supporting vaccines?

A second pandemic doesn’t bode well for a nation so divided, especially when it was the first pandemic that made us this way. A pandemic that our government says it still doesn’t know where it came from.

“The Pandemic clock is ticking.”

So says Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, urging officials to examine what they learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and use it to prepare for the next pandemic. That should set off all sorts of alarm bells.

The Salt Lake Tribune

“We are in a terrible situation and going into a worse situation,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. “I don’t know if the bird flu will become a pandemic, but if it does, we are screwed.” Far more bird flu damage is inevitable, but the extent of it will be left to the Trump administration and Mother Nature. And the recent news of a person critically ill in Louisiana with the bird flu shows that the virus can be dangerous. “Apparently, the conjunctivitis that this is causing is not a mild one, but rather ruptured blood vessels and bleeding conjunctiva,” wrote Sean Roberts, an emergency services specialist at the Tulare County, California health department in an email to colleagues in May Over the past 30 years, half of around 900 people diagnosed with bird flu around the world have died.

Governments around the world are stocking up on vaccines as bird flu cases continue to rise in animals and people. The U.K. on Tuesday said it had ordered more than five million shots “to boost the country’s resilience” in case of a pandemic. The U.S., which has recorded 57 human cases across seven states since April, has announced it will double its stockpile of bird flu (H5) vaccines to 10 million by spring.

Half the country believes masks, lockdowns and vaccines worked and half believe it didn’t. Which stance will become the government’s policy?

According to the Institute of Economic Affairs:

COVID-19 lockdowns were “a global policy failure of gigantic proportions.” The draconian policy failed to significantly reduce deaths while imposing substantial social, cultural, and economic costs.

While the National Library of Medicine says:

Non-pharmacological interventions (NPIs), such as social distancing, lockdown and the use of masks, have been one of the most effective measures worldwide to reduce the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 during the 2020 pandemic.

Could lockdowns, testing, masking and mandatory vaccines really happen all over again? Will people actually comply? Yes, if they are scared enough, they will.

And, once again, who would benefit? The tech billionaires and Big Pharma, of course. Now that Covid has faded into the background, companies like Pfizer are suffering and CEOs like Bourla are under pressure from shareholders to find a new disease to refill the dwindling coffers.

There is something horribly wrong with a nation where power is maintained by keeping the populace diseased instead of healthy.

The global animal vaccine market is approximated at $ 15.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $ 37.42 billion by 2034. How about humans? Bird Flu just might tide these companies over until cancer vaccines take off.

"1 in 3 people in the world are going to have cancer," says Albert Bourla, and you can just imagine him rubbing his hands together in glee. Oncology is described as the “main prize” with the potential to bring in billions upon billions of dollars.

Until that potential is fulfilled, bird flu is an RNA virus, just perfect for an mRNA vaccine!

In July 2024, the WHO announced the launch of the mRNA Technology Transfer Programme, a new initiative to advance mRNA vaccine development against human avian influenza (H5N1).

But it all started in 2021, at the height of Covid. As I wrote in Dec 2022 in mRNA Madness--it's only just begun:

The WHO is building a series of “mRNA global hubs” around the world. So far, the WHO has announced that fifteen manufacturers (the spokes) will receive technology through the mRNA hub. They are located in Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Pakistan, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Serbia and Ukraine. A consortium of biotech companies, universities and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are driving forward an initiative to mass produce mRNA vaccines for Africa.

And as I wrote in April 2023 in Building the mRNA Empire:

In partnership with Pfizer, BioNTech is building factories in Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa. They also plan to set up BioNTainer-based manufacturing facilities in Australia and Israel. At Davos 2023, Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to build mRNA factories on every continent. The company is already building plants in Canada, Australia, Britain and Kenya.

“For the next pandemic, we’ll have gigantic mRNA factories in India,” says Bill Gates.

Over the past three years, I’ve been reporting on this massive production being set up across the world.

As far back as 2019, Tesla had filed a joint patent with CureVac on a revolutionary ‘bioreactor for RNA’.

In 2020, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would be “building RNA micro-factories for CureVac.” Curvac describes itself as a “one-stop shop for mRNA therapeutics” and their production philosophy as “biopharma meets IT.”

In my essay from April, Why is the US funding dangerous bird flu experiments in China , I wrote about how nothing has changed:

Senator Joni Ernst was demanding answers from the Biden administration that no one ever got, as to why the “Department of Agriculture is spending $1 million in US taxpayer funding experiments on highly pathogenic bird flu viruses in cooperation with the Chinese government and a researcher connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

They just won’t stop messing with nature. And because of that, nature might just come and bite us back, if not this time, then next time.

As a result, we have to put up with maniacal plans of men like Bill Gates.

I guess because he thinks we’ve been so successful stopping wars (seriously), Gates wants the world to prepare for pandemics the way the military prepares for war :

This includes simulations and other preparedness exercises so we can better understand how diseases will spread and how to deal with things like quarantine and communications to minimize panic. We need better coordination with military forces to ensure we can draw on their mobilization capacity to transport people, equipment, and supplies on a mass scale. We need a reserve corps of trained personnel and volunteers, ready to go at a moment’s notice. And we need manufacturing and indemnification agreements in place with pharmaceutical companies –with expedited review processes for government approval of new treatments.

Gates wants to get back to testing but using CRISPR:

…to hunt for specific pieces of RNA. Using paper strips similar to a pregnancy test – and with minimal sample processing – the diagnostic can check a patient’s blood, saliva, or urine for evidence of a pathogen.

If you want to find out more about CRISPR you can read my essay Techno Eugenics, but be careful, it might give you nightmares.

Editas is focused on using viruses or other methods to deliver the CRISPR-Cas9 protein into the cells of sick patients and edit the very DNA that is making them ill.

Testing. Testing. Testing. In one of my most popular essays The Nefarious Goal Behind Covid Testing, I wrote about the data collection behind Covid testing. Whoever has the most data from “verified humans” rules the world.

Testing, lockdowns, masks, and more mRNA vaccines. It isn’t only war that will challenge Trump’s second term. It’s the war on our minds that will challenge us all.

It’s fitting that I end this essay, and this year, with one of the most important reminders I can give my readers. Considering everyone is accused of being Hitler these days:

“There is another important weapon the totalitarians use in their campaign to frighten the world into submission. This is the weapon of psychological shock. Hitler kept his enemies in a state of constant confusion and diplomatic upheaval. They never knew what this unpredictable madman was going to do next. Hitler was never logical, because he knew that that was what he was expected to be. Logic can be met with logic, while illogic cannot—it confuses those who think straight. The Big Lie and monotonously repeated nonsense have more emotional appeal in a cold war than logic and reason. While the enemy is still searching for a reasonable counter-argument to the first lie, the totalitarians can assault him with another.” ~ Joost Meerloo

Knowledge is power. Not information. Knowledge. If I can give my readers any advice for the new year it is to do your own research. Think for yourself. Exercise your mind. Be a skeptic. Yes, it takes some effort, but it’s worth it.

Be like those in Thessalonica, of whom it was said in Acts 17:11, “…they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were true.”

And get some physical exercise, too! In fact, as soon as I finish recording this, I’m getting up and going to the gym. I’ll probably put on my gloves and punch the bag!

Below are some of the many essays I’ve written on mRNA vaccines, CRISPR, data collection and transhumanism.

