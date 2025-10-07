Never forget October 7, 2023.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -10:30

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you enjoy my essays and believe they have value, please become a paid subscriber, share and hit that like button. Thank you.

One-time or recurring donations can now be made at Ko-Fi

Shame on any American fool who votes for this jihadist monster. He isn’t even wearing sheep’s clothing anymore.

Just wait until his statements are signed “ZOHRAN, New York City Mayor.

No words for how much I despise this man. It’s Oct 7th but what is his message? The “occupation” and “apartheid” must end. Isreal is the one at fault.

When asked what his message would be to the hostages today, he could not condemn Hamas, it was his usual doublespeak:

melissarusso4ny A post shared by @melissarusso4ny

Israel is in a WAR with cowardly monsters who do this:

Who can explain it better than Mosab Hassan Yousef. How can New York elect a Muslim mayor when being American is antithetical to being Muslim.

You cannot pledge your allegiance to the United States if you have pledged your allegiance to Allah. But thanks to taqiyah, a Muslim can pretend allegiance. As I explained in my last essay Mamdani is NOT a Socialist. He's a Shia Muslim who will Betray his Liberal Followers, please understand that this is what Mamdani is doing:

hagshaf A post shared by @hagshaf

Let’s remember just a few of the families who were massacred that Zohran Mamdani doesn’t think are important. I could go on and on with so many innocent lives, but this is enough sorrow.

The Siman Tov family:

The Siman Tov family from Kibbutz Nir Oz was burned alive by Hamas.

The Kapshetar Family:

Evgeny (Zhenya) and Dina, Aline (8), and Eitan (5). They had gone camping to celebrate Eitan’s birthday, but on October7 - on their way home - they were murdered in cold blood.



This was an entire family - parents and children - whose lives, laughter, and dreams were cut short by vicious monsters.

Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky:

30 years old parents to 10-month-old twin boys. They are heroes.

On October 7th terrorists stormed their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Hadar and Itay hid their babies in the safe room and then faced the attackers themselves.

Itay’s body was found in a pool of blood between the cribs, protecting his sons.

Hadar was found in the kitchen, next to fallen baby bottles. They both fought until the very end.



Miraculously, their babies, Roi and Guy, survived, and after crying for 14 excruciating hours they were finally rescued. Orphaned.

The victims of October 7th are not only those whose lives were taken in that moment - but families that were shattered, children who will never grow up, lives left unfinished.

We must remember every face, honor every name, and bring light to their memories.

At the Jewish Virtual Library, you will find a comprehensive list of terrorism victims in Israel. This link is from 1993 to the present.

I encourage you to look at the list. The most recent terror attack was last month, when 6 people were killed.

In my essay, Hard Facts: From the River to the Sea, you will find a timeline of Yasar Arafat’s life of terror, from his birth in Cairo in 1929 until 2008, four years after his death.

No, it didn’t start on Oct 7, 2023, as anti-Israel propagandists always like to say. It started 1,400 years ago when Mohammed declared war on the Jews because they refused to submit to Islam. All infidels who refuse to submit must be killed.

To every New Yorker who has not stood up and spoken out against the madness of electing Zohran Mamdani as mayor, shame on you. You will reap what you sow.

Leave a comment

Share