You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -18:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

“Wherever the Turks went, a broad line of blood marked the track behind them, and, as far as their dominion reached, civilization disappeared from view.” - British PM William Gladstone

For anyone who understands Islam’s core purpose, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s most recent speech should chill them to the bone.

Mamdani sounds more like an imam preaching in a mosque than a mayor giving a speech in a secular city. How times have changed.

Although he frames his speech around protecting the immigrant community and his pride in NYC’s Sanctuary City status, that is not what his speech is really about. But because the majority of westerners don’t understand Islam, the greater significance of his speech is lost on them.

This essay explains exactly what his speech means.

Mamdani screaming in a most un-Buddha-like fashion at a protest, pre-mayor days.

I had to laugh when Mamdani starts by saying if we are to be free from suffering in the way Buddhism teaches us, we must “remove the poisons of desire, hatred and ignorance.”

If Mamdani is free from these three poisons, I will eat my hat. I will eat my other hat if he actually cares anything about what Buddha has to say.

Mamdani invokes “Hijra”.

“I consider my own faith, Islam, a religion built upon a narrative of migration. The story of the Hijrah reminds us that Prophet Mohammed, was a stranger too, who fled Mecca and was welcomed in Medina,” he says.

Mamdani pretends like he doesn’t know history. He acts as if just because Mohammed was welcomed as a stranger, Islam welcomes strangers, too, when the opposite is true.

According to authentic hadiths, after conquering Mecca, Hazrat Umar narrates:

“I heard the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) say, ‘I will surely drive out the Jews and Christians from the Arabian Peninsula. I will leave no one but Muslims.’”

And by the way, non-Muslims still aren’t allowed to enter Mecca. If caught, punishment can include interrogation and arrest.

In every Middle Eastern Arab Muslim nation, you cannot be a citizen if you are not Muslim.

“Migration” became a strategy of invasion of the entire Middle East and beyond. Every devout Muslim understands this. Every Muslim leader has this goal at heart. I’m sure Mamdani would love nothing more than to be called Caliph instead of Mayor.

The reference to hijra is intentional. Many influencers, church and political leaders in the West try to separate Islam from Islamism, as if there is a radical form of Islam. But Islam is radical. Islam does not exist without its core goal of jihad (holy war). It does not exist without the command from Allah, through his prophet Muhammed, to subjugate or kill all infidels and establish the worldwide Caliphate.

Until the West acknowledges this spiritual warfare, that the motivating factor behind Islam is holy war, they will keep on making excuses for its advancement—and it will keep on advancing.

There is no question that Muslims’ private faith is legally protected in America, as is any other private faith. The problem arises when Muslims demand ‘infidels’ submit to Sharia law, or else.

The spread of Islam through conversion, population growth, propaganda, intimidation, terrorism, infiltration in all government institutions, installation of Muslims in positions of power, is made possible by billions in funding and a long, documented history of undermining democracies from within. This is designed to normalize Islamic supremacy inside secular systems until resistance is labeled illegal, eventually being punishable by death.

I know many people who are willing to give Mamdani the benefit of the doubt, believing he truly wants the best for New Yorkers even though they disagree with his policies. These are decent people who pride themselves on open-mindedness and tolerance. Even when facts and logic prove otherwise, they will insist on this perspective because it’s how one is supposed to think in a liberal, enlightened society. Up until the very last day when it is too late, they will happily march to their own deaths, led by enemies, while insisting they are going to a dinner party with friends.

Mamdani’s treatment of Hindus is extremely important in illustrating how he lies out of both sides of his mouth.

Here you can see what Mamdani really thinks of Hindus, before he became mayor. He is leading a Muslim protest in Times Square against Hindus, as Muslims behind him call Hindus bastards and heap abuse upon Lord Rama, who is worshipped by Hindus.

Mamdani repeatedly uses taqiyya, the Muslim practice of lying to infidels, to fool New Yorkers into trusting him.

The video below shows how Mamdani woos Hindus to their faces while stabbing them behind their backs. He spent a lot of time wooing minorities during his campaign, saying one thing to one group and the opposite to another.

When meeting with Pakistanis, Mamdani quotes Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Faiz is well known in India as a leading Marxist revolutionary and an anti-Indian fanatic.

In A comprehensive look at Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s writings, Arun Anand writes:

A comprehensive look at Faiz’s writings reflects that he was a pro-Pakistan fanatic who pushed for the Partition of India. He was an ardent follower and great fan of Mohammad Ali Jinnah and part and parcel of his party Muslim League. Jinnah and his party had led the movement to partition India as millions of Hindus and Sikhs suffered brutal bloodbaths across the country.

At around the 19:20 mark of the video, Mamdani appears near tears as he lies about his “auntie” fearing to ride the subway in NYC after 9/11. The problem is that she was never in NCY, she was far away in Africa.

Mamdani hates Hindu Indians just as he hates Jews.

He likens Prime Minister Modi to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (and we know what he thinks of Netanyahu and Zionists), claiming that Modi should be seen as a “war criminal” in the same manner as his Israeli counterpart. I suppose he would arrest Modi just as he would arrest Netanyahu if either came to New York.

I should add that while Mamdani’s mother is Hindu, his father is a radical Marxist Muslim who promotes terrorism. This means that baby Zohran automatically became a Muslim at birth and his loyalty will always be to Islam. A Muslim can never change their religion; it is punishable by death.

Mamdani’s lies about Gujurat State are especially telling.

With great sorrow, as if his whole heart grieves, he lies when he claims that so many Muslims were killed in Gujarat State in the 2002 riots that “people don’t even believe we exist anymore.”

Actually, there are approximately 6 million Muslims in Gujarat, representing 10% of the population. What Mamdani really resents is that Muslims don’t rule over Hindus in Gujarat.

Certainly, the riots of 2002 were terrible. However, what are the facts? How did the riots start?

On 28 February 2002, a three-day period of inter-communal violence began in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The burning of a train in Godhra the day before, which caused the deaths of 58 Hindu pilgrims is cited as having instigated the violence. The riots resulted in the death of 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus.

Oh, okay. So, just as westerners who are ignorant of history are easily lied to about the history of Israel and ‘Palestine,’ Mamdani lies about how the riots started, implying that Hindus are monsters who attacked Muslims for no reason.

What is the actual history of Gujarat. It is a history of endless invasion, plunder, rape and slavery by Muslim armies.

Here is a very short history to give an idea of a thousand years of Muslim conquest into Gujarat. Alā’-ud-Dīn Muhammad Khaljī Conquers Gujarat:

Maḥmūd of Ghazna (r. 997-1030), the well-known smasher of idols and desecrator of temples, launched a devastating raid across Gujarat in 1024, his goal being the temple of Śiva at Somnath on the coast of Kathiawar. Maḥmūd returned to Ghazna with riches that made his exploit celebrated throughout the Muslim world. The temple itself had been destroyed, its devotees slaughtered, and its immense wealth shorn. The next person to turn his attention to Gujarat was Muՙizz-ud-Dīn Muḥammad of Ghūr (r. 1173-1206), the architect of the first Muslim state in northern India. In 1197, a Ghūrid army again advanced on Anhilwara, commanded by Muՙizz-ud-Dīn Muḥammad’s favorite slave-commander and first sultan of Delhi, Quṭ al-Dīn Aybak (r. 1206-1210), who captured the Solaṅki capital and seized an immense treasure. In 1299, Sultan ՙAlā՚-ud-Dīn Muḥammad Khaljī, sent his younger brother, Ulugh Khan, and a trusted henchman, Nusrat Khan, jointly to invade Gujarat, which had been unmolested by Muslim raiders for more than a century and was celebrated for its fabulous wealth. With comparatively little effort, the Khaljīs acquired the immense treasures accumulated by the Solaṅki Dynasty. In addition to precious metals, horses, elephants, and slaves, they captured Rāja Karṇadeva’s women, including his rani (queen), Kamala Devi. Having sacked Anhilwara, the army then (June, 1299) headed for the coast at Somnath, where, after fierce resistance, town and temple were penetrated amid a great slaughter and the acquisition of much booty, satisfying for believers in the ideological imperative of holy war (jihad). The objectives of the campaign, plunder and piety, were now achieved, and the army split up to lay waste the countryside in a more leisurely fashion.

The history of Gujarat goes on like that. It is no different from what happened in Persia, Iraq and throughout the Middle East and well into Europe. If you want to see a list all the conquests of Islam, here they are: Conquests of Islam

It isn’t that long ago that Europe was finally rid of the horrors of Islamic tyranny.

It took 700 years to rid Spain and Portugal of Islam. And we now see another invasion occurring. Over the past 30 years, the Muslim population in Spain has increased tenfold, reaching 2.5 million. (I’m not a fan of the Spanish Inquisition either. My own Mennonite ancestors were tortured and killed by the Inquisition so don’t come back at me with that.)

In 1876, Ohio journalist Januarius MacGahan reported on the slaughter of Bulgarians. In the village of Batak alone, 5,000 of the 8,000 villagers were killed.

“The villagers were tortured to reveal where they had hidden their possessions and were burned alive in the local church and in their homes, and their daughters were taken away to be raped and subsequently beheaded.” He was particularly shocked at the killing of very young children.

British Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone wrote of the Turks in his pamphlet Bulgarian Horrors and the Question of the East,

They were, upon the whole, from the black day when they first entered Europe, the one great anti-human specimen of humanity. Wherever they went, a broad line of blood marked the track behind them, and, as far as their dominion reached, civilization disappeared from view. They represented everywhere government by force, as opposed to government by law.

As I wrote in my essay, Mamdani Swears Allegiance to Islam, Mamdani was sworn in as mayor on an Ottoman Empire Qur’an. How is that acceptable? This seems like treason to me.

But Mamdani is simply doing what every good Muslim leader has done throughout history. He is obeying the commands of Allah. Mamdani’s claim of caring about immigrants is simply a cover for jihad.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Leave a comment

Share