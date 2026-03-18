Zohran Mamdani even turns St Patrick's Day into an opportunity to hate Jews

You can listen to me read this commentary here:

0:00 -9:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I just realized it’s St. Patrick’s Day! How could I miss it when Maggot Mamdani’s speech was all about how “Palestinians are left to weep alone.”

Wait, what?

Congratulations, moronic mayor! You managed to turn even a day for the Irish into a tirade about Palestinians oppressed by the “genocidal apartheid state of Israel.”

I can hardly wait for the 4th of July!

I bet he’ll give a rousing speech about how the proletariat rose up against the Czars; the Palestinians are rising against Israel and workers in the US need to do the same.

Then, we have Ireland’s forever depressed-looking socialist president Catherine Connolly, dropping “saint,” and calling him “Patrick.” Yes, that’s right.

Far be it from her to miss the chance to politicize anything. “Patrick’s life serves as a reminder of the resilience and courage of migrants” she said and then went on to praise rabid Jew hater, former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson:

Here is Elisha Wiesel, son of Elie Wiesel’s, blistering response to Mamdani, who also referenced Mary Robinson, so you all know how offensive this is:

Today, Mayor Mamdani celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by spreading the vicious blood libel against the Jews, claiming that we had perpetrated a genocide in Gaza. He platformed and praised Mary Robinson, the previous President of Ireland, whose leadership of UNHCR was forever marked by the stain of the antisemitic Durban conference, from which the American delegation resigned in protest.

Read here what my father wrote in September 2001, days before 9/11, expressing his profound disappointment in Mary Robinson and the hatred against Jews she had allowed to foment at Durban through the United Nations. Elisha Wiesel - March 17th, 2026

FROM ELIE WIESEL’S PRIVATE ARCHIVES:

The Durban Conference will go down in History as an enterprise of shame. Instead of being an important international gathering of goodwill, it became a circus of slander. Conceived as a world gathering against hatred, it turned into a mean spirited meeting of hatred.

I was supposed to be there. Both Kofi Annan and Mary Robinson tried their best to persuade me, especially since I was a member of the small “Committee of Eminent Persons”, created by the UN High Commissioner, to help with the proceedings. But when I read the working documents I resigned. Antisemitism, which is the oldest group prejudice in History, didn’t even figure in the program. What did figure was something about “holocausts such as the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by the Israelis”.

Mrs Robinson called me several times. I had lunch with the UN Secretary General, whom I had known for years. I explained to both why I simply cannot be part of an event that is so outrageously anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish. They claimed that the language would be changed. But the trouble was the content. I warned the UN Secretary General that the Conference, the way it was being prepared, will remain a moral disaster in the annals of social and political conduct among nations.

For the content was sheer vicious hatred whose reverberations must revolt all decent and civilized people. Secretary Powell and his colleagues were outraged. Their courageous stand deserves support and praise.

The American and Israeli delegations left; others did not. I wish European and South-American delegations had followed their example. Their explanation is that they will work from the inside to work out another draft resolution. It’s too late. The damage was done.

Hatred is like cancer. It goes from cell to cell, from limb to limb, from person to person, from group to group. We have seen it at work in Durban. Even respected personalities such as Kofi Annan somehow lost his way and said things that are unworthy of him.

With the Durban scandal in the background, how can the world expect Israel to trust the United Nations? And how can good people, idealistic people have faith in its mission to bring nations together in an atmosphere of dignity?

The Durban conference will be remembered as a forum dominated not by anti-Israelis but by antisemites. That militant Palestinians hate Jews that is known. It is enough to hear the various Islamic leaders harangues and read schoolbooks printed by the Palestinian Authority: they preach hatred and violence not against Zionists but against Jews. Their slogan, naked and brutal, which is everywhere the same, has been felt and heard in Durban too: “Kill the Jews!”

What hurts is not that Palestinians and Arabs voiced their hatred but that so few delegates had the courage to dissociate themselves from them. It is as if in a weird and frightening moment of collective catharsis, they all dropped their masks and showed their true faces.

Through the infamous Durban conference, History is giving us Jews a signal. And we had better learn to decode it. Elie Wiesel - September 4th, 2001

I just left New York City a few days ago, although I will still be going back often. Today in New York, they celebrate the Irish who built so much of this city through hard work, resilience, and determination.

The Irish, like so many immigrants, arrived with little more than the clothes on their backs.

They faced discrimination, saw signs like “No Irish Need Apply,” and took on any job available and were thankful to do so. They became the stereotypical coppers and didn’t mind the jokes. Life centered around family and they believed that anything was possible in this new, free world. Liked all immigrants at that time, they were thankful and they wanted to be a part of this vibrant country, not apart from it.

Nobody was given handouts, free stuff, housing, expensive hotel rooms, free healthcare and childcare. Often, they were sold into indentured servitude, not any better than slavery. And no one to this day demands “reparations.”

Raise your glass to the Irish!

And for myself, I have visited Ireland many times. I love it! I am a life-long Fellow at the Tryone Guthrie Centre where some ten years ago I spent a glorious week writing. Unfortunately, with the way things are today, I’m quite sure I would be persona non grata. In fact, if they knew what I write about now, they would probably remove me as a Fellow in disgrace.

Here is a video that’s been going around, comparing celebrations in Ireland to celebrations in Japan. Can you spot the difference:

So, we don't forget Ireland’s rich heritage and traditions that should never be forgotten, this is so lovely:

And this wee tot:

Let’s all raise our pints to the Irish!

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Leave a comment

Share