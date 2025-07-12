You can listen to me read this article here:

A resurfaced interview shows Zohran Mamdani saying domestic violence wouldn’t be a priority for the NYPD.

Keep in mind that the religion Mamdani follows says this: "The woman who dies in the state of her husband being pleased with her will enter Jannah."

At around the 13-minute mark of the podcast, you can hear Mamdani compare domestic violence to jaywalking, saying neither is a reason to call the police. Both are far better handled by "people trained to deal with those specific situations", as opposed to an "individual with a gun."

This is a shocking statement, not only because of his leftist leanings but most concerningly, because of his religion, which allows men to beat disobedient wives. Yes, that is what the Quran says, despite the lies Westerners who are ignorant of the Quran are told. Many people will brush this off, please, you’re over-reacting they will say. But no one who understands Islam will say I am overreacting.

It’s bad enough when a leftist democrat politician like AOC talks about defunding the police, which is something Mamdani also advocates for. But I doubt even she would be okay with men beating their wives.

This is the difference between a devout communist and a devout Muslim!

Mamdani, who is a Twelver Shia Muslim, just like Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah Khamenei, will rarely bring up his religion—at least for now. I cannot find any present-day articles that focus on his religion. The media will only mention it to say how exciting it would be to have a Muslim mayor. See? New York really is progressive!

These are the useful idiots of the West who refuse to believe the truth, preferring the lie that Islam is a religion of peace. And just as they have no intention of killing every Jew on the planet, of course they would never advocate for men to beat their wives. Just stop!

Well, let’s take a look at the reality beneath the lies.

On the campaign trail Mamdani visited the Islamic Society of Bay Ridge and spoke alongside extremist cleric Sheikh Muhammad Al-Barr.

Just months earlier the cleric had called for the annihilation of Israel in a fiery speech:

“Annihilate all of them and show us your fierce punishment and revenge upon them.” “The Mujahideen in Gaza are achieving more than entire Arab armies could in 1967 and 1973; We ask Allah to guide their shooting and accept their Martyrs.”

As I have said many times, I was in Cairo right before the 1967, 6 Day War, and the plan was to kill every Jew (not just those pesky “Zionists”) and then move on to the great Satan, the United States. I lived in Egypt there recently. The plan has never changed.

The media will do everything it can to separate Mamdani’s religion from his politics. But what everyone who has experienced Islam in a Muslim dominated country knows is that when the Islamic population grows strong enough, the facade always comes off. I can assure you, Mamdani would love nothing better than to see New York—not turn socialist—but turn Muslim.

Now, that won’t happen the minute he becomes mayor, if he does. But that would be the ultimate goal. When a Twelver Shia Muslim talks about any policy, any political stance—whether it’s about Israel or domestic violence or anything else—it’s always from the deeper standpoint of his religion, dating back 1,400 years, not some recent radical Marxist ideology.

When Mamdani says he thinks domestic violence should be handled by people “trained in that field,” he might be talking about psychologists—for now. But what he really means is that he would like for Muslim clerics (Sharia Law) to decide the punishment of a woman who disobeys her husband. That is the person “trained in the field” that he is ultimately talking about.

Mamdani uses socialism as a cover to usher in a world controlled by Islam.

So, what would New York women have to look forward to in a Muslim-dominated city.

One of the most argued about points in the Quran are the verses where husbands are told they can beat their wives for disobedience. Once again, Westerners who are ignorant of the Quran (and that is almost everyone) are easily lied to about these verses. No, no, it doesn’t really mean what it says, we are told.

But what does the Quran actually say about men beating their wives—and please understand, this is what true, devout Muslims believe, even if they lie to you about it. If Mamdani is a true Muslim, this is what he believes.

I found this excellent, scholarly explanation from Hassan Radwan and I am quoting part of it here:

"Those [wives] from whom you fear arrogance — [first] advise them; [then if they persist], forsake them in bed; and [finally], strike them. But if they obey you [once more], seek no means against them. Indeed, Allah is ever Exalted and Grand. (4:34)(Sahih International Translation.) This verse instructs men on how to deal with their wives who commit “Nushooz” (literally “rising up”) — usually translated as rebellion, ill-conduct, disobedience or arrogance. It lays out three steps in the imperative: 1. “Advise them!” 2. “Separate in bed from them!” 3. “Hit them!” Many Muslims are understandably deeply uncomfortable about the Qur’an directing men to hit their wife, even if it is a last resort. They argue that the phrase idribuhunna (اضربوهن) doesn’t mean hit them, but rather means something like; “Go away from them,” or “Leave them alone” citing figurative meanings the Arabic word daraba (ضرب) can have. This is however, false and betrays ignorance of the Arabic language. The verb daraba ( َضَرَب ) means hit/strike/beat. However it can have various figurative meanings, particularly when used with a preposition such as; عن or an adverb such as; مَثَلًا Verse 34 of Surat al-Nisa uses neither. It takes its object directly. Therefore it can only mean hit/strike/beat. If the Qur’an had wanted to convey the meaning of “Go away from them/Leave them alone” it would have to be واضربوا عنهن

I encourage you to read the rest of the short article to get the full explanation, about how people try to twist and justify the verses.

Keep in mind that Mamdani wants New York to cut all ties with Israel, a country where such behavior would bring the police to your door. But he would never criticize any Middle Eastern Muslim nation, where such behavior is standard. Just as one of thousands of examples, here is Qatari sociologist Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Ansari demonstrating on a young boy the “correct way to beat your wife”, explaining that a husband gives her a “disciplinary beating out of love.”

I find this video so disturbing. Especially as I was the victim (although I like to say the overcomer) of domestic violence.

Keep in mind, as we have seen above, this is not even what the Quran actually says, his “light” beating. How do you think men watching are going to interpret this? What do you think they will do in a heated situation with their wife when she “talks back?” They can push and shove her. How hard? And then, what if she still talks back, and the argument grows more intense. Just don’t leave any marks on her face.

The very fact that anyone would have to argue or justify any type of beating of a woman from the perspective of their religion is so deeply disturbing, it should be enough to never want to practice that religion in the first place.

Now, I am sure someone will come back with the argument that the last thing Mamdani’s wife looks like is oppressed or under his authority. But remember, tyrannical systems are led by the oppressors, not the oppressed. This affords them certain privileges their underlings do not have. Mamdani’s wife could very well be free from these religious restrictions, or she could not, we don’t know.

Anyway, if Mamdani is going to win in New York, he cannot have a submissive-seeming wife. Besides which, as we should all know by now, whatever image a leader portrays in public (no matter their religion of political party), we rarely see them behind closed doors.

This was made apparent recently when a camera captured Brigitte Macron face-slapping her husband, the president of France.

It turned into some very funny memes of this tiny woman hitting her husband who is young enough to be her son (and I won’t go into all the other controversies surrounding this odd couple).

But what I really want to point out is that very few people remarked on—or even noticed—the underling female flight attendant whose jacket and shirt was so torn at her shoulder that her skin was visible. No one ever really asked what happened to her. She disappeared into oblivion. I wrote about all of it, and you can see the video with the flight attendant here.

In closing, Mamdani is a Shi’ite Muslim, who follows the Quran which says men have a right to beat their wives.

I cannot believe that there is even a possibility that a Shi'ite Muslim could become the next mayor of New York City.

