Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Shine's avatar
Michelle Shine
3h

Very worrying. Let's hope he doesn't win. New Yorkers should come to London before they vote and take a look at what Sadiq Kahn has done to our capital.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
KARYN TRUITT's avatar
KARYN TRUITT
3h

What a lovely picture of his wife. Is she aware that if she were to go to the palestinian are that she so loves, she would be killed for dressing that way? I am sure Mamdani is aware of it - hence their determination to stay in the US. What farcical hypocrites.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture