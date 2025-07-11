You and listen to me read this essay here:

What’s not to love about Zohran and Rama Mamdani? Everything!

From the city that endured 9/11, what’s going on???

Zohran Mamdani is insufferable. And his wife, well, we’ll get to her later.

Here’s Zohran as a young man, just being your every-day, typically entitled ivy-league student-of-color with a huge chip on his shoulder:

What is it with all these leftists, always saying “I’m tired.” I’ve got news for you, we are all tired of you.

Maybe part of Mamdani’s bitterness comes from the fact that he was rejected from Colombia University in 2009, where he listed himself as both “Asian” and “Black,” which was a lie since he is NOT Black.

The cheater obviously knew that the more “non-white” boxes he checked, the better his chance of acceptance, because far from being discriminated against, non-whites were given an advantage over whites. I’m sure this was his hope since his SAT score was on the lower end of median scores for admitted students.

As for his complaints about being the only non-white in class, according to a 2022 Columbia University article, more than 62 percent of domestic undergraduate students identify as “non-white persons of color.”

Mamdani was rejected from Colombia and ended up at the small, elitist Bowdoin College, where 41% of students are nonwhite. I really am at a loss as to what he had to complain about. I mean, he graduated in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in African studies. And he’s trying to say he was the only nonwhite in his classes?

Mamdani quickly showed his love for jihad when he co-founded the school's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. In 2024, the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) released comprehensive research, revealing that “over $3 million a year” of their funding is linked to organizations accused of funding Hamas.

In a 2013 op-ed, Mamdani wrote:

"White males are privileged in their near-to-exclusive featuring as figures of authority in print, on television and around us in our daily realities."

It’s true that out of the ten top richest people in the world, nine of them are white men, and one is Taiwanese. However, of all nonwhite immigrants, Indians have the least to complain about. India has contributed the highest number of immigrant billionaires (12) this year to the United States, overtaking Israel as the leading birthplace of billionaire immigrants.

His complaints of white male privilege in media are even more absurd considering that his mother Mira Nair is one of the most successful Indian American filmmakers with an almost five-decade-long career. She directed the 1991 film Mississippi Masala starring Denzel Washington and Sarita Choudhury.

Mamdani is anything but oppressed. He comes from privilege, and it isn’t the poor people of color but the uber rich white kids who love him the most.

As Brendan O'Neill wrote in Zohran Mamdani and the Hipster Intifada:

Yes, not content with culturally appropriating Palestinian headwear, now the faux-virtuous brats of the Ivy League co-opt Palestinian terminology. ‘Intifada: globalised’, they’re tweeting in response to Mamdani’s win. Mohammed el-Kurd, the Palestinian poet beloved of the overeducated of the West, got them even hotter under the collar with his response to Mamdani’s win. ‘Consider the intifada globalised’, he posted.

Just as a reminder, during the “Second Intifada of 2000 to 2005, hundreds of Israeli civilians were massacred. They were blown up on buses, burnt alive in nightclubs and mercilessly slain in pizza restaurants. In the Al-Aqsa Flood ‘intifada’ – or the 7 October pogrom, as decent people call it – Jews were raped, kidnapped and murdered in their hundreds. Globalise that?” (1)

Yes. In fact, in 2021, Mamdani’s father tweeted his hope for a 3rd intifada so when Oct 7th came, he must have really jumped for joy:

Between 10-18 May of 2021, more than 4,340 rockets were fired toward Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Jerusalem and other communities. Ten Israelis were killed. The Iron Dome intercepted a majority of missiles targeted at populated areas.

It’s troubling to consider that despite all of this, Mamdani is estimated to have secured about 20% of the Jewish vote.

“It’s not that they feared him because he was inciting,” said Yael, an Israeli doctoral student from Brooklyn. “They feared him because he’s a Muslim with power. That’s the whole story. In reality, I’ll feel safer as a Jewish New Yorker under a Mamdani administration.”

Really, Yael??? You’ll feel safer under a Muslim with power…

Mamdani is a Twelver Shia Muslim, the same as the Iranian Regime that persecutes its own people and arms the jihadists of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Mamdani can call himself a socialist. He can call himself whatever he wants in order to achieve his goal.

But first and foremost, Mamdani is a Twelver Shia Muslim. Islam always comes first.

According to Twelver belief, everyone must recognize the authority of the Twelve Imams. These imams are infallible and free from sins. They require unquestioning obedience. They believe that their 12th Imam vanished as a 5-year-old in 874 CE but is still alive and will reappear in the end times, or the apocalypse, as the Mahdi (their perverted version of the Messiah) who will build a worldwide Caliphate.

This can only be accomplished when every Jew is killed along with every infidel who does not bow to the Mahdi and the rule of Islam. This is the religion of Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani is very clear about his hatred of the Jewish State of Israel.

During the mayoral debate Mamdani would not admit that the Jewish State of Israel had a right to exist. You can watch his answer here.

When asked, Mamdani answered: “I believe Israel has the right to exist.”

Moderator: “Not as a Jewish state?”

Mamdani: “As a state with equal rights.”

To which someone chimes in, echoed by Cuomo: “He will not say it has a right to exist as a Jewish state.”

This distinction is extremely important. Mamdani does not believe Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish state. No matter that Israel is surrounded by nations that exist as Islamic states and no one complains about that. Mamdani knows full well that without a Jewish state to protect them, the surrounding sea of Islamic hatred would engulf Israel and approximately 8 million Jews would be exterminated—half the world’s Jewish population.

There is no mystery about this. The Quran says it, the clerics say it, and it is what every single Muslim nation and army has tried to do for the past 1,400 years.

Mamdani hates the United States as much as he hates Israel. This is just one of many ways he has expressed it:

Mamdani hates democracy. He mixes the teachings of Karl Marx and Islam in the latest cool trend.

US congressional candidate Lilly Tang escaped communism. She says the people who vote for socialism are the people who never lived it, who never suffered the hunger and poverty and the lack of freedom. Our school system has failed our youth. Since the 1960s, they have been indoctrinated by communist professors, especially in the hallowed halls of our most prestigious universities.

Manhattan Institute fellow Daniel Di Martino says Mamdani even “lies when he smiles.” He points out that his middle name is after the dictator of Ghana, who was named “president for life.”

Both Tang and Di Martino express concern that this radical trend will not just stay in New York, but it will spread beyond.

Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Dawaji’s radical ideology and their love affair with the wealthy New York leftist crowd reminded me of Tom Wolfe’s phrase “radical chic,” coined in 1970 after he attended a farcical fundraiser for the Black Panthers at Leonard Bernstein’s 13-room duplex overlooking Central Park.

So, let’s take a closer look at Mamdani’s wife, the 27-year-old artist, Rama Dawaji who it is said is less accustomed to the spotlight, but is no less an activist.

Just as Mamdani listed himself as “Black” on his college application, Dawali lists her hometown as “Damascus, Syria” on her Instagram page, even though she was born in Texas. All over the internet are claims she was born in Syria, but they are lies. What’s with this?

Nobody cares about the lies because they make her look the part. Her unapologetic political stance has thrilled Mamdani’s leftist base.

Her work regularly accuses Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and blames New York’s nonprofit tax code for helping “fund Israeli war crimes.” Her art features women in burqas buried under rubble, pro-Palestinian protesters in keffiyehs trampled by police, animated videos in support of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, and Palestinian children depicted as starving and dying at the hands of the Jews.

Below are two examples, featuring angry women talking about “deliberate starvation.” Of course she means Somalia, right, where war and drought have pushed 4.4 million people into severe hunger? No, she means Gaza where, if anyone is starving, the blame should lay squarely at the feet of Hamas.

Here, she and her husband advocate to force Jewish nonprofits to stop funding the “genocide” in Gaza and Israeli “war crimes.”

Of course, she gives equal time to creating art about Hamas’ actual genocide and war crimes. Uh… nope.

As one example of the couple’s radical ideas for changing New York’s economy, Mamdani wanders the streets, talking to Muslim street vendors about how expensive it is to produce halal food

It makes perfect sense that halal food would be more expensive than food that isn’t. In that regard, it is no different from Kosher food, due to strict halal and kosher certification requirements, such as specific slaughtering methods, monitoring of ingredients, and certification fees. Kosher ad halal foods range from 20% to 50% more expensive than non-kosher/halal foods.

Funny that I haven’t seen Mamdani out in the streets, showing the same concern for Jews. Oh, but that’s because all Jews are rich and they rule the world so they can afford higher prices, right? Well, as of 2023, one in five Jewish households is poor (12%) or near poor (8%). It’s just that Jews aren’t out protesting about it.

Mamdani has no business experience, no experience running anything really. Yet he wants to run New York. He acts like it should be easy for halal street vendors; they should just be allowed to do everything themselves. But, just as with kosher food, the certification process encompasses a rigorous assessment of the entire production chain to ensure compliance with Islamic dietary laws.

This is meaningless drivel, yet people love it as revolutionary. Let’s all care about halal food! Mamdani is changing politics forever!

Meanwhile, the media is silent on the violence of his religion, as expressed by the Iranian cleric who just offered a reward to whoever will “ bring him the head of Trump .”

It was 35 years ago that an Iranian cleric ordered a fatwa on Salman Rushdie. People forgot about it, but the religious zealots didn’t. In 2022, Rushdie was attacked on a stage in New York where he was, ironically, speaking about writer safety.

During the trial of his attacker, the author described how he believed he was dying as the knife plunged into his head and body more than a dozen times. Rushdie miraculously recovered, but he is blind in one eye.

Nearly 560 people like Elaheh Tavakolian have lost one or both eyes during protests in Iran. These are just the ones that can be verified, there are plenty more.

Just today it was reported that Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, who won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for women's and human rights in Iran, has received death threats from Tehran.

If you didn’t get it the first time, or the second time, this is the religion of Zohran Mamdani. The religion that vows worldwide jihad and the death to every Jew and infidel.

Mamdani’s massive popularity is happening in a city where hate crimes against Jewish people are on the rise.

A 2024 report from Thomas P. DiNapoli, the state comptroller, found that anti-Jewish hate crimes had increased 89 percent in New York State from 2018 to 2023.

But there is hope. Despite what the press would have you believe, the majority of American Jews are NOT running from but rather embracing their Jewish identity and support for Israel, according to American Jewish Committee's 2024 Survey of American Jewish Opinion.

Despite – or perhaps due to– record levels of antisemitic hate in the U.S., the survey found deepening connections between American Jews, their Jewish identity, and the State of Israel.

85% of American Jewish adults believe it is important for the U.S. to support Israel in the aftermath of October 7 and 57% of American Jews report feeling more connected to Israel or their Jewish identity after October 7 than before.

“Despite rising antisemitism making Jews feel less safe, American Jews are defiantly proud about who they are and even more connected to Israel,” said AJC CEO Ted Deutch.

Here in New York, if Zohran Mamdani is elected, not only will Jews feel even less safe, but I know quite a few successful non-Jewish people who have said they will leave the city because he will ruin it financially with his policies.

It’s hard to imagine that Mamdani could actually win, but that’s the hype. The only hope is if the other side puts aside their differences and bands together behind Eric Adams. If Mamdani does win, the United States that is already divided will only grow more so. Donald Trump will go to war with New York.

They are saying Mamdani and/or AOC will be on the presidential ticket for 2028. As we all know by now, anything can happen.

