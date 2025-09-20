You can listen to me read this essay here:

“A revolution is not a dinner party, or writing an essay, or painting a picture, or doing embroidery; it cannot be so refined, so leisurely and gentle, so temperate, kind, courteous, restrained and magnanimous. A revolution is an insurrection, an act of violence by which one class overthrows another.” - Mao Tse-Tung

Yes, one class overthrows another, replaces it, and then becomes the class they overthrew. Whoever gets the power turns in revenge on those they took it from.

I keep thinking that one day, Charlie Kirk’s children will see the hate-filled comments being written about their father. They will see the terrible video of his assassination.

No child should have to endure that. How will it mold them as they become adults?

This has been especially difficult for me since, as I mentioned before, I met Charlie Kirk a few times. I keep seeing his smiling face in front of me. I keep hearing his laughter as we talked about the piles of baby food he had to buy for his new baby. Then, I see the image of him being shot.

I have written my share of critiques of both the far-left and the far-right. But today, I am so fed up with the absolute amnesia on the left, I have to address it.

The left refuses to take any responsibility for the fact that their behavior towards conservatives over the past eight years, and longer, contributed to the dire situation we are in today. My friends on the left keep insisting that it is only the right that is filled with hate and commits violent acts.

I saw this video today and I thought it’s a perfect example of the amnesia I’m talking about. Few on the left would be concerned about this Muslim mayor’s attitude. They would rather criticize the conservative Christian at the microphone, just as he does.

The man at the mic is expressing his opinion that an intersection shouldn’t be named after Omar Siblani, a supporter of Hezbollah and Hamas who advocated for the terrorists to “strike them [Jews] with knives and their bare hands and be victorious” and other horrific things.

Listen, as the mayor chillingly threatens him:

Conservative Christians with old-fashioned values deserve to be mocked and canceled. Never, under any circumstances should they be taken seriously.

Conservatives are dangerous if they say they know what a woman is. Or that men shouldn’t compete in women’s sport or go into women’s bathrooms. They are dangerous if they believe marriage is only between a man and a woman. Or if they are against abortion. Or if they believe wives should submit to their husbands.

You don’t have to agree with any of those traditional values. Or you can agree with some and not others. But the people who believe this are no more dangerous to you than you are to them. This fear of the other is so bad that people are being killed because of it.

Does Charlie’s widow, Erika, look or act like the stereotypical submissive Christian wife? She doesn’t, even though she believes it is biblical that her husband is the head of the house. Everyone can see how strong she is, especially when she spoke so soon after her husband’s death. Despite all the rumors saying that the extremely dangerous Zionist Ben Shapiro is taking over TPUSA, she is the new CEO. As well she should be. If anyone will honor Charlie’s vision, she will.

For me, personally, TPUSA is far too political. While we can be a nation founded on Judeo-Christian principles, Christianity should not be turned into a political party. I already voiced my concerns that TPUSA was heading towards Christian Nationalism in Here there be Monsters.

I am further concerned that Tucker Carlson, who seems to move more far-right every day, has been featured so prominently within the organization recently. After being the keynote speaker at the last TPUSA conference, he was the presenter last night on Charlie Kirk’s podcast.

Doesn’t the left realize that the more they throw hate at conservatives, the more these influencers can use it to fan the flames from their side?

This growing divide is the result of years of mocking and vilifying conservatives and insisting on silencing them. It is not the way to keep a nation together. It is the way to tear it apart.

It was horrible that those who voted for Trump the first time around dared not talk about it for fear of losing their jobs.

I knew a school principal who voted for Trump and said every day at lunch she had to endure her staff bad-mouthing Trump while she remained silent. She even had to pretend to agree with them sometimes so they wouldn’t suspect her true thoughts. She knew if she said even one tiny sentence in his defense, she would be fired.

The left doesn’t realize how hypocritical their outrage looks that Jimmie Kimmel was canceled when countless conservatives were canceled before him.

This is what Kimmel said:

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Referring to President Trump’s comments after the assassination, he said, “This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

I am not a fan of canceling people, and I don’t want hate crime laws. I just find the amnesia to be absurd.

Despite how many conservatives were canceled under Joe Biden’s reign, most conservatives don’t want hate crime laws because they really do believe in free speech.

Remember Gina Carano. She was fired after she compared the American political climate to the persecution of Jews by their fellow citizens during the Holocaust. “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children,” she wrote.

Of course, now Jews are being called Nazis both on the far left and on the far right and that’s perfectly okay.

Roseanne Barr was fired in 2018, and she said it cost her everything. She has made a big comeback since, and I couldn’t be happier for her.

When Barack Obama said this about Jimmy Kimmel:

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like.”

Roseanne Barr responded:

“Remember when you and your wife called Bob Iger to have me fired?”

And they ignore the Twitter files as if it just doesn’t matter that the Biden administration was putting pressure on Twitter and Facebook to ban conservative voices.

The best example of amnesia concerns Joe Biden. We can start with the 1994 Crime Bill that was authored and pushed through by Biden.

No other political act was more detrimental to the lives of our inner-city youth than that law. It resulted in the "Three Strikes and You're Out" law and the practice of trying youths as adults and sending them to prison for life. I know of young people who were sentenced to 25 years to life, simply for being in the car with someone who committed an armed robbery or a murder.

It was thanks to Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton that black and brown youth were demonized as “super predators”.

Over the past few days, I’ve had some heated exchanges with a few of the former students and colleagues of InsideOUT Writers, the creative writing program for incarcerated youth that I co-founded in 1996. Most of them are very left wing. How could their amnesia be so bad when it was Joe Biden who ruined their lives and sent them to rot in prison. Not Donald Trump. Not MAGA.

People involved with InsideOUT Writers are now telling me things like this:

Wow Karen, for a person who used to do the kind work you did on the past, this is shocking. Charlie Kirk was as dishonest as the day is long. He used logical fallacies and was the king of gas lighting.

To which a friend responded:

I have not seen or heard Kirk to be racist, though I see his message taken out of context quite a bit.

The most interesting part of the comments to your post is that some people who know you cannot comprehend that you do not feel as they do about who is Charlie Kirk.

This expectation that we should have to agree, wholly, with a presumed collective position or narrative is disturbing. I hope that we all might be free to voice our individual beliefs without risk of having our character questioned.

I could not agree more that this attitude of complete agreement—or else—is disturbing.

It makes me think of how Kamala Harris could do no wrong, even though so much about her was wrong.

The day Harris turned Jacob Blake into a hero, meeting personally with his family, with him on the phone from the hospital, was the day I turned my back on her forever.

“They’re an incredible family and what they’ve endured and they just do it with such dignity and grace,” Harris told reporters after the meeting. “And you know they’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders.”

Let’s remind ourselves who Jacob Blake was. He was a 29-year-old black man, who on August 23, 2020, was shot and seriously injured by police officer Rusten Sheskey in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake had placed a knife in his right hand and opened the driver's door of an SUV before turning towards Sheskey, who shot Blake in the back four times and the side three times. Sheskey said that he believed he was about to be stabbed.

Earlier during the encounter, Blake had been tased by two officers, but the tasers failed to disable him and he continued toward the vehicle.

Blake had a warrant for his arrest from July, based on charges of third-degree felony sexual assault and trespassing and disorderly conduct for domestic abuse in May.

But that’s not all. Blake had just raped the mother of his son (it wasn’t the first time), taken the little boy from her and stolen her vehicle, which was the SUV he was about to drive off in. The child was in the back seat of that vehicle.

So… let’s make sure we get this straight. Because the police shot Blake and did not allow him to drive off in a stolen vehicle with a knife, with a child in the car, riots erupted in Kenosha.

Should the police have allowed him drive off like that? Would you, as a mother demand the police let him take your child? Personally, I would be glad they shot him.

This became one more reason to riot. The cost of the BLM riots was a record $2 billion, yet to this day, people on the left insist they never happened. At least 36 people were killed during the riots.

Everyone wanted “justice” for Jacob Blake. Everyone wanted to “stop the police violence.” But what about justice for the raped mother and her child? What about the violence committed against her and her son? Just as no one on the left protesting against the war in Gaza carries photos of the hostages, demanding justice for them, no one on the left carried photos of this mother and child demanding justice for them. We don’t even know their names.

Kamala Harris never offered one word of comfort to the actual victims of Jacob Blake. She did not visit them. She did not praise them for their courage. She did not assure them of her support. She reserved that for their attacker.

As a woman who knows what it’s like to suffer abuse while everyone turns a blind eye, I find what Harris did, the example she set for our nation, to be unconscionable.

How does any Democrat or leftist excuse their amnesia when it comes to Joe Biden's long history of racial comments and actions.

And the list is long:

From 1971 to 1974, Biden's legal residence had a deed barring ownership by African Americans.

In 1974, Biden made an analogy of himself as a 29 year old in the Senate to being a "token black."

In 1975, Biden asked if "the only way a black man or woman can learn is if they rub shoulders with my white child?"

In 1977, Biden said that busing would cause his children to grow up in "a racial jungle."

In 1977, Biden voted against Black Justice Department nominees specifically over his opposition to busing. In 1977, Biden said he asked to join the Senate Judiciary Committee specifically to lead the charge against busing.

In 1979, Biden voted to allow racially segregated private schools to keep their tax exempt status

In 1981, Biden said George Wallace was "right about some things."

In 1984, Biden used the word "boy" to refer to Jesse Jackson.

In 1985, Biden made a favorable comparison between segregationist Senator John Stennis and Confederate General Stonewall Jackson.

In 1987, Biden "sought to appeal to white voters" by touting an award he received from George Wallace in 1973 where he praised Biden as "one of the outstanding young politicians in America."

During his 1988 campaign, Biden falsely claimed he was part of the civil rights movement, saying he "marched" in his "youth."

In 2006, Biden said, "you cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent." In his 2007 book, Promises To Keep, Biden admitted that, as a young person, he had "no real relationships with Black people."

In 2007, Biden called then-Sen. Barack Obama "the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy."

In 2010, Biden delivered a 22-minute eulogy, the longest speech, at Senator Robert Byrd's (D-WV) memorial service, calling the former KKK member a "friend," "mentor," and "guide."

In 2016, Biden praised segregationist Senator John Stennis as a "friend" and an "honorable" man.

In 2019, Biden recalled the era when "he was able to get along with segregationist senators."

In 2019, Biden boasted that segregationist Senator James Eastland called him son, not boy. In 2019, Biden said the Obama administration went "into the hood" of Detroit to recruit minorities.

In 2019, Biden claimed a major problem Black communities face is illiteracy, saying Black "parents can't read or write themselves," leaving Black attendees "shocked and frustrated."

In 2019, Biden said that "poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

In 2020, Biden suggested some people were able to quarantine during Covid because "some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf."

From Joe Biden’s inaugural speech onwards, he fanned the flames of hatred and division. “White supremacy … is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland,” Biden said, vowing to say it “wherever I go.” He accused Trump of giving rise to “political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront, and we will defeat.”

Anyone who supported Trump was deplorable, an insurrectionist, white supremacist, even a domestic terrorist. The divisive rhetoric kept escalating.

Just one week before the assassination attempt on Trump, Biden said it was “time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

Look at the short video below as a reminder of how hateful celebrities were to Trump and the conservatives who voted for him.

And then there was this:

Johnny Depp alluded to killing President Trump, when he asked the crowd at the Glastonbury arts festival in England, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

When it comes to January 6th, there is total amnesia about what led up to it and the left’s responsibility for the growing alienation of the right.

Of course, no one should have stormed the capital. But if that was “an insurrection as bad as the civil war”, then the civil war couldn’t have been very bad. The way the left talks, every single person who walked into the capital that day was an “insurrectionist” while every single person participating in the BLM and Antifa riots were not.

Does anyone even know who Victoria White is and what happened to her on January 6th?

White was arrested after she was pushed into the tunnel and desperately tried to escape. You can watch the video in the link below to see that she never raised a finger to the police and never committed an offensive act. She was stuck and couldn’t get out.

According to her attorney Joseph McBride:

She is hit approximately thirty-five times over the course of 4 minutes and 30 seconds while appearing to be begging for mercy the entire time. She is hit with the baton while facing away. She is hit with the baton while facing forward. She is speared and poked with the baton about the face so as to inflict maximum pain. She collapses more than once and is stood up by the officers only to be maced and beaten again. At some point, White-Shirt (one of the policemen) puts away his baton, not because he is showing mercy but because he has a clear avenue to her face. As such, he unloads on the defenseless woman punching her five times in five seconds, directly in the face, with all of his might.

How is it that White was the one on trial, not the police who viciously attacked her? White pleaded guilty and was sentenced to ten days in prison for “interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.” Surely my InsideOUT Writers colleagues should have sympathy for this woman. They, more than most, understand how our justice system works. You take whatever plea deal they offer you. The worst thing a person without money or influence can do is try to prove their innocence.

Hawk Newsome, chairman of the New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, is one of my favorites when it comes to amnesia on the left.

In 2020, Newsome threatened the entire nation on national television:

“If this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. I just want Black liberation and Black sovereignty—by any means necessary.”

Did the left condemn him for this? Of course not. He, like so many others, used George Floyd’s tragic death to incite violence in the streets.

I know how drug addiction can destroy people’s lives. George Floyd was a tragic drug addict, an absentee father, who was convicted years earlier of armed robbery, holding a gun to a woman's abdomen. He should not have died the way he did. He also should not have been turned into a saint by the left while Charlie Kirk is now being turned into a monster.

So much of what Charlie Kirk said has been purposely twisted and taken out of context. While he called George Floyd a “scumbag,” he never said he deserved to die. As I have said previously, as a Christian, I would not use words like, but I have certainly heard much worse said about Charlie Kirk. And I would bet you the mother of George Floyd’s children might have agreed with the term.

On a tour that specifically addressed George Floyd’s death and the riots that came after, Kirk's exact words were: "I am also going to offer some context and some nuance about the death of George Floyd that no one dares to say out loud. Which is that this guy was a scumbag. Now, does that mean he deserves to die? That's two totally different things — of course not."

Hawk Newsome has never offered such nuance. He is an opportunist who fueled the flames of hate during the riots, and he is doing it still.

Here is Newsome, making fun of not only Charlie Kirk’s death, but all Christians, all whites, all conservatives and even Jesus.

This is terrible. George Floyd gets the halo and the angel wings while Charlie Kirk gets mocked and vilified.

Erika Kirk was right when she warned, “You have no idea what you have unleashed.”

If only people on the left would stop their ridiculous amnesia. If only they would accept at least some responsibility for contributing to the unhealthy and hateful state of America, maybe we could start finding some common ground.

Every single person on social media who has said “I don’t support Charlie Kirk dying like that but...” and then followed it up with all the reasons why they actually think he deserved to die, should hang their heads in shame and ask forgiveness of Erika and her children.

But that’s not going to happen, is it.

