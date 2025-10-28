I wasn’t able to publish a BREAK FREE MONDAYS last Monday, so I wanted to make sure I got one out today. To access my BREAK FREE MONDAYS’ essays and videos, please become a paid subscriber.

“I could describe to you what a land of massacre is, but it’s that kind of landscape – very silent, echoing, muffled – as I say, frozen in a sort of Pompeii of murder. I’ve always felt that a land of massacre is not a land of war. I was in Syria: you see lands of war there. It’s not the same thing. A land of massacre is a land of massacre. And what I saw at Be’eri and at Nova was a land of massacre – unmistakably.” ~ Dr. Thieren, WHO representative to Israel

I was so stunned by the powerful and moving words of Dr. Thieren that I thought I have to share it with you. It is a damning indictment of the WHO and the United Nations; I am beyond appalled. The UN is a corrupt, evil organization that has consistently attacked Israel while covering for Hamas, Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood.

First of all, before I get into Dr. Thieren’s words, let’s be clear that there was no famine in Israel. Many countries around the world are actually suffering “crisis-level food insecurity” or “emergency-level food insecurity” and yet their situation is not labeled as “famine.” Israel is the one nation in the world accused of causing a famine.

I wrote about this in Break Free Mondays: The propaganda war

According to the United Nations:

Starting in May 2025, around 4.95 million people have been facing crisis-level food insecurity or worse (Phase 3+), including 1.5 million facing emergency-level food insecurity (Phase 4). These numbers mark an increase of 370,000 people suffering from severe food insecurity compared to the period from November 2024 to February 2025.

Saudi Arabia has purposely targeted Yemen for starvation, but no one condemns them. In fact, Mohammed Bin Salmin is one of the coolest guys ever at the moment.

Instead, Israel has been demonized constantly in the media for causing famine. Where is the famine? Yes, there were food shortages in certain areas, but never famine.

You can go to Instagram and see restaurant after restaurant in Gaa advertising their dishes. Just search “Gaza restaurants”.

Watch this short video as one example:

You will not find this in Somalia, where they say there is a real risk of famine in Somalia due to aid cuts, but they do not call it a famine.

Read on about how the WHO decided that Israel was causing a famine THE DAY AFTER OCT 7TH: