Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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ConradB_TX's avatar
ConradB_TX
24m

Just a quick FYI - it's Britain - Britons are the people who live there (I was one, once). :-)

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2 replies by Karen Hunt
Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
37m

maybe he released his "apology" just to draw attention to her initial threat. maybe.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt
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