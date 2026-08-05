Tommy Robinson, from his film “Silenced” for which he was sent to prison.

I am adding these thoughts to my last piece asking why Tommy Robinson apologized. Some won’t get why it matters so much, no doubt others will be annoyed, but c’est la vie. If at least one person realizes why this is so important, it will have been worth the time and effort.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

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‘Palestinian’ Muslim student and co‑president of the Oxford Union, Aisha Khan

As a reminder, ‘Palestinian’ Muslim student and co‑president of the Oxford Union, Aisha Khan, introduced Tommy Robinson thus:

“..known to his HOOLIGANS as Tommy Robinson, Steven, there is a crowd outside (I don’t understand that word) against you tonight and without the protection and generosity of a Muslim Palestinian president, and a mostly south Asian executive committee, you would be quite LITERALLY cooked.”

You can watch it HERE

Many of you commented that Tommy wanted to deescalate the situation and clear up any misunderstanding. I get that. I get that Aisha reminds him of his daughter as they are around the same age. At that age, his daughter could equally make a silly comment. Tommy and his family live with constant threats to their lives, something Aisha and her family know nothing about, and I am sure Tommy wouldn’t want her to experience that, all because of a silly comment.

HOWEVER, he could have easily accomplished his goal without saying “I APOLOGISE” in caps at the very start of his statement. This is an apology for what? For not saying something sooner? He said it as soon as he probably could.

Again, I ask the question, but no one addressed it in comments on my last essay:

Where is Aisha’s apology since she is the one who made the statement that, apparently, everyone misinterpreted. Even though if you watch the video, that is not what his reaction or the reactions of his teammates tells us. But upon reflection, and seeing the vile comments about her online, he probably felt he had to defend her. Very chivalrous.

HOWEVER, as woman, I don’t need to be chivalrous.

In my remarks in my last essay about this apology, I listed the horrific slurs and behavior of previous Oxford Union presidents and how they survived anyone who dared criticize them by turning it around and calling their critics Islamophobic and racist. I also told of the misleading bio of Arwa Hanin Elrayess, calling herself a Palestinian, the hysterical woman who pathetically debated Tommy and his crew.

As one example, in case you missed this part of my remarks—and please take the time to read it here—in a group chat called “The Empire” former Oxford Union President, Egyptian Ebrahim Osman-Mowafye, used a vile racial epithet to describe a black friend, then claimed the term was used in a ‘friendly’ manner. Other messages contain homophobic language, with one text crudely stating, “I’m not gay but...” before making a discriminatory remark. (4)

The fact that news reports couldn’t even repeat what he said shows how bad it must have been.

He was ousted at that time. But guess what? He was reinstated after he and…

… three Oxford Union ex-presidents of color – Michael Akolade-Ayodeji, Ahmad Nawaz, and Adam Roble – signed a letter to the Union’s Senior Officers and Trustees alleging that recent Union procedures to remove candidates from their elected positions have been “disproportionately targeting individuals from non-traditional backgrounds.” The letter comes after Osman-Mowafy was disqualified from the role of President-elect in proceedings he alleges were “steeped in nothing but racism, islamophobia and persistent bias.” (5)

The audacity of making this claim when the very reason he was ousted was due to his own racist and homophobic statements is unbelievable!

I’m sorry, but whether she meant it or not, Aisha carried on that tradition of making an inflammatory statement and then the person it was made about apologized!

We have to acknowledge that she didn’t say those words spontaneously. They were written down, she thought about them carefully ahead of time, no doubt asked advice of others before she spoke those words to the world.

TO THE WORLD, MIND YOU.

Aisha is an intelligent academic university student, not a child, admitted into one of the most prestigious universities in the world. There, she rose to the top at the Oxford Union, known historically for the power of words of its long list of debaters.

To name a few:

Winston Churchill, Ronald Reagan, Queen Elizabeth II, Albert Einstein, Malcolm X, Desmond Tutu.

Read my last essay and see how far this institution has fallen.

So, let’s look closer at the word she used that caused such a firestorm.

Here is what “cooked” means.

The slang usage of "cooked" has roots in older expressions like "their goose is cooked," which historically meant someone was doomed or finished. Australian slang also influenced its meaning, originally describing someone intoxicated or acting erratically. Over time, internet culture, gaming communities, and platforms like TikTok and Discord popularized the term among Gen Z, giving it broader applications in digital communication. In slang, "cooked" is a used to convey exhaustion, defeat, chaos, or absurdity.

Please note that she said Tommy is “literally” cooked, denoting the older term, not the slang. But either way, not a great word to use if you don’t want to be interpreted as calling on violence.

Once again, she is not some girl in a community college addressing another kid that no one has ever heard of. She is talking about the most controversial man in Briton, and perhaps in the world.

Aisha did not get to this position without knowing the meaning of words. Again, she didn’t say he was cooked, denoting the slang term, she said he was “literally” cooked.

Do you get the subtlety of this. I know many don’t want to think of subtlety, but I do. And certainly, in the context of a place like Oxford, the subtlety of words can be of great importance.

Now, this next part might be unpleasant for some, but I am a woman and I can say this. I have NO DOUBT that if Aisha had been a man, not a lovely young woman who reminded him of his daughter, Tommy would NOT have apologized.

Please take a moment to check out his posts on X. You will find post after post of him verbally attacking his detractors. HE DOES NOT HOLD BACK.

When Roshan M Salih says in response to Tommy’s apology:

I have never seen Tommy praise Muslims as much as the student leaders of the Oxford Union.



Anyway, he confirms here what I said - he was not threatened.



Will his hooligan fans now apologise to me?

Tommy responds:

Shut up you mug.



Calling all the people who follow me 'hooligans' was part of the problem in the first place.



You lot literally sit down with goose stepping pricks for a love in on your shit podcasts because you all hate 'da Joooooooos'



Islamism and Nazi'ism are opposite sides of the same coin.

But wait, he didn’t tell Aisha to “Shut up, you mug” when she called the people who follow him hooligans.

Tommy has an ongoing feud with Mohammed Hijab, a truly reprehensible human being. Tommy calls him a “retard” and that’s the nicest term he calls him, claiming he’s a retard because he’s an “inbreed”.

Mohammed Hijab

He calls London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “wanker”. I agree! I just don’t use such colorful language.

In many cases what Tommy says could be seen as encouraging hatred and violence, but he doesn’t concern himself with that. He speaks his mind. He’s honest. He’s blunt. And in fact, those are refreshing traits that I admire about him. I, too, am brutally honest and blunt—without the cursing. Most people will not speak up out of fear. It takes enormous courage to confront the mob.

I’m adding the heartfelt video that he posted yesterday. Please watch it. He has gone through so much and is constantly maligned and mocked. I suppose that is one reason why I’m so upset that he apologized in this instance, since he had nothing to apologize for.

He is accused of abusing drugs. People accost him in the street, at the airport, mocking him for this. They try to get him into fights.

A good friend of mine says all the time he is a drug addict. She will not be dissuaded. She brings up his past times in prison. This has never bothered me. I have known too many who spent time in prison, because of my work with youth, when I founded InsideOUT Writers, the creative writing program for incarcerated youth, mostly those facing life sentences. I sat with them face to face and heard their horrific stories that made me weep. When I wanted to understand those in the inner city that Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton called monsters, I went into juvenile hall TO FIND OUT FOR MYSELF. And that has not been the end of my experiences helping those who are in prison. I just don’t write about it, not enough hours in the day and some of it is very personal.

So, in this video, Tommy explains why he fidgets so much. It’s heartbreaking, really, when you realize what he’s been through and yet, he keeps going. Oh, yes and I recognize the veiled woman. She is called “The Muslim Mom” and has a huge following. I have quoted her outrageous videos at various times.

Again, I have to come back to what initially bothered me about this apology. Where is Aisha’s apology. Or at least her clarification of what she said. I’m sorry if I seem brutal about this and perhaps some can’t understand why it irks me so much, but I lived under Islam and I understand the implications. It is always the infidel who must apologize.

On the other hand, I see the horrible things being said about Aisha Khan on social media and I am disgusted. I’m not going to repeat any of it here. I would feel the need to defend her, too. I know Tommy did not want to be accused of being responsible for any of that vitriol. But why should he? Again, he isn’t the one who made an incendiary remark!

The apology was a mistake, unless—and this is the only thing I can think of—it was meant to be such an outrageously out of character thing for him to say, so completely unexpected, that it proved what he couldn’t say outright—that Aisha’s statement was, in fact, a threat.

On the other hand, I have no doubt he genuinely wanted to protect Aisha. A noble gesture that would have worked if not for the unfortunate apology.

I love Tommy for his rough, streetwise smarts, for his imperfect past, for how he has risen above so much adversity, for how he spent two years in prison in isolation and survived and came out stronger. I have written quite a few essays about him. His interviews in Israel were amongst some of the best ever made.

Here is my essay that includes those Israel interviews, and I encourage you to watch them:

Tommy Tells the Truth: A look at what Tommy Robinson actually says, not what the media says he says, and some of the incredible reporting he did in Israel. If this guy is a Nazi, then I am so confused.

In I’m Walking, I write about Tommy shortly after my hip surgery. I include a brilliant clip of Tommy explaining how he went to Israel—the first time, some years ago, to what is known as the West Bank to find out the truth for himself. I loved what he said, the openness of his heart, his curiosity and bravery. Who takes the time and effort to do such a thing unless they genuinely want to know the truth! It is exactly what I did when I went to Luxor, Egypt. I wanted to find out the truth of Islam for myself—not what someone else was telling me.

In that short essay, I also include his film Silenced, for which he went to prison. I encourage everyone to watch it. It’s excellent. The fact he went to prison for this blows my mind.

I also encourage everyone to read my analysis and listen to the Oxford debate “Is the West Right to be Suspicious of Islam?” HERE.

Tommy is on my prayer list. He is someone I pray for every day because I believe he is important in the way he fearlessly speaks the truth.

I pray that he stays away from partnering with the far right, which is a very big temptation. People like all-out Nazi defrocked Calvin Robinson, who has been known to mock me on X, who almost was in the Oxford debate with Tommy. I’m so glad they replaced him. But in order to win against the foes, people make alliances. I understand that. I pray Tommy will be wise in the alliances he makes going forward. And more than anything, I pray God keeps him and his family safe.

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