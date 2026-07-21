With Khalil al-Hayya's election, Hamas is more powerful and popular than ever

With the appointment of Khalil al-Hayya as leader of Hamas, the terror group is stronger than ever.

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Khalil al-Hayya has just been chosen as the new leader of Hamas, to replace Yahya Sinwar, once called the Butcher of Khan Younis by his own people.

Never forget how Hamas leaders, on October 7th, 2023, watched live in Qatar as Hamas massacred 1,200 Israelis and dragged others into Gaza as hostages. The video above shows these demons from hell prostrating themselves and praising Allah for their “victory”.

Since that dark day, most of the Hamas senior leadership has been eliminated by Israel, but not Khalil al-Hayya.

Here is his acceptance speech. If anyone thinks Hamas’s goals have changed since this man praised Oct 7th, and is now willing to give up power and seek peace with Israel, they aren’t listening:

Every single sentence, every single promise and hope and goal, starts and ends with praise to Allah, devotion to Islam and the goal of total destruction of Israel and any nation that supports Israel.

This is simply what every devout Muslim should and would say if they truly followed the teachings of Mohammed in the Quran and Hadiths.

I keep telling people that this is a HOLY WAR and I keep being mocked for it.

I don’t believe in God, people say.

But the entire world does not revolve around what you believe or disbelieve. 2 billion people bow down to Allah. They now flood Times Square in New York City and Picadilly Circus in London and across Western nations as if they own the West. Their imams give the same speeches as Khalil al-Haya. Their royal leaders and prime ministers, even those who pretend moderation, such as Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, believe the same beneath their polite smiles. In fact, they are more dangerous than any Iranian mullah, because they are less obvious and the West is so easily fooled by flattery.

You might continue to insist that you do not believe in holy wars. They are old-fashioned and irrelevant and stupid. We aren’t living in the dark ages anymore, you say.

How can I make it any clearer. Nobody in Gaza or Qatar or Iran or Saudi Arabia or Pakistan or any other Islamic state cares what you think. This is how they think and until our leaders in the West acknowledge this reality and the media reports honestly about it, Western nations will continue making embarrassing and foolish deals like the “Board of Peace” in Gaza and MOUs with Iran and keep on being surprised when the deals are broken every single time.

Israel was kept from utterly destroying Hamas by President Trump and his “Board of Peace” fantasy. With great fanfare, Trump announced its creation in January 2026, promising it would “Open a Path to Hope and Dignity for Gazans.”

Instead, with the withdrawal of Israeli troops, Gazans embarked on a bloodbath amongst themselves as prominent clans vied for power. But none succeeded in defeating Hamas and the terror group regrouped with the thousands of terrorists released from Israeli prisons, reestablished its authority, and is now more powerful and more popular than ever.

None of this was acknowledged by Western leadership or the media. Pro-Palestine mobs didn’t protest the executions of rival clan members on the streets of Gaza. Who cares when Gazans kill each other. If it isn’t the IDF doing it, nobody wants to know about it. Since the “genocidal” IDF had withdrawn, everyone cheered the illusion of peace, proving that all deaths in Gaza were the fault of the “genocidal” Israelis.

To spread the illusion of success, the media reported such absurdities as: “HAMAS EXECUTES GAZAN CLAN MEMBERS AS CEASEFIRE HOLDS ”.

How does anyone with a working brain reconcile the first half of that sentence with the second half?

And I just can’t resist including this photo to show what a sick world we have become. Hamas advertises “Calvin Kline” and “adidas” for Western youths who want to look like the coolest terrorists at school.

And the “accessory” below had a nice little passage from the Quran on it. It garnered 211 five-star reviews, with customers hailing it an 'excellent product' and 'so beautiful'.

Below is a Hamas cosplayer in an Al-Qassam Brigade outfit in Japan, which has become a global trend.

(Photo via X /@AkimotoThn )

So, before we get into who Khalil al-Haya is, let’s look at some stats on this happy-go-lucky place of peace and love called ‘Palestine’.

Part of Trump’s peace plan is that Hamas will lay down its weapons. I try to imagine who Trump is getting his advice from because this is ludicrous.

Nearly three-quarters (70%) of Palestinians oppose Hamas laying down its arms.

Let’s look at a few more facts about ‘Palestine’:

60 percent are satisfied with Hamas’s performance, with 66 percent in the occupied West Bank and 51 percent in Gaza “satisfied” Hamas is vastly more popular than Fatah and the PA, and its support has increased. The last time a vote was held in 2006, Hamas scored an overwhelming victory. President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas have refused to hold elections since. If elections were held today, 65 percent of respondents said they would participate. 44 percent said they would vote for Hamas, 30 percent for Fatah and 10 percent for third parties. Undecided stood at 16 percent.

I have said repeatedly that the US is living in a fantasyland if it thinks Abbas and the PA could ever replace Hamas. Abbas is seen as a puppet of the US and Israel—and indeed this is true. At the same time, the PA is a terrorist organization no different from Hamas and will break any deal just as easily as Hamas. Again, who is advising Trump?

Now, let’s look at Khalil al-Hayya.

Khalil al-Hayya joined the Muslim Brotherhood in the early 1980s alongside Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar. He became a founding member of Hamas when it was established in 1987.

Khalil al-Hayya, Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar

Hamas is an outgrowth of the Muslim Brotherhood whose stated objective is to destroy Israel, kill every Jew and all other infidels, and unite the entire Middle East under a Sharia-based caliphate, while extending the reach of political Islam to the four corners of the world.

So, while Israel is being accused by Communist and Nazi influencers alike in the West of being the evil “colonizer” with the nefarious goal of expanding “Greater Israel” throughout every Muslim nation (and the world), nothing could further from the truth.

Whereas Khalil al-Hayya has so far escaped Isreal’s long arm of vengeance, his family has not. During the 2014 war, a strike on the house of his eldest son, Osama, killed Osama, his wife, and three children. While the deaths of children is a tragedy, it must be remembered that this was a war, Osama was a member of the Hamas terrorist leadership and as such, he put his own family at risk.

al-Hayya’s other son, Azzam al-Hayya, was an operative of the Nukba Force, which carried out the October 7 invasion of Israel. He was killed in a May 2026 airstrike.

So, how has Khalil al-Hayya managed to survive? For one thing, he’s been living the high life in Qatar, protecting himself and his $5 billion fortune. That’s why he was in that video with other Hamas leadership watching the Oct 7th attacks, prostrating himself and praising Allah.

Khalil al-Hayya has consistently stuck to his message of total destruction of Israel and ‘Palestinians’ as the pawns to achieve it.

Four years ago, in Tehran, al-Hayya assured Iranians that Palestinians are committed to martyrdom. Watch the video below of him speaking to a massive crowd.

“Martyrdom means elevation and getting closer to Allah.”

“The blood of martyrs marks the path of victory towards Jerusalem and Palestine.”

“Fear of Israel and the U.S. has disappeared and the Islamic nation, with Iran at its heart, supports the resistance and the Palestinian people.”

In 2024, he called on Arab nations to besiege Israeli and American embassies in Arab countries

With al-Hayya’s election, nothing will change. The same deceptive games will be played and the West will continue to fall for it.

Here are some closing thoughts from Dr. Michael Milshtein, the head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University:

Embraced across the Muslim world, Hayya enjoys relations with Iran, Qatar, and seemingly Egypt, as the country’s intelligence chief was reported to have congratulated Hayya on his election on Monday.

This popularity will mean Hamas might have more room to act outside the traditional proxy relationship it has with Iran, having more freedom than Hezbollah while continuing to enjoy Tehran’s financial support and assistance.

Hamas doesn’t really feel afraid and knows that the technocratic government will be a kind of cosmetic cover, and that this kind of cover will enable Hamas to continue keeping its weapons and being the prominent player in Gaza without having to fund civil society

Hamas will not end its theft of humanitarian aid and will continue to oppress Palestinians.

Hamas will prioritize having the gangs working in opposition to them removed from Gaza, ensuring little changes domestically.

The real boss in Gaza will not be the political bureau in Gaza but the one outside, led by Hayya.

The day after the establishment of the board of peace will not be so different than the day before.

Despite all of this, our Western leaders and the media will continue to promote the fantasy of peace in ‘Palestine’ until it all falls apart more drastically than ever.

Meanwhile, the same goals of the destruction of Israel, the extermination of every Jew and every other infidel and the establishment of the worldwide Islamic Caliphate will continue. Yes, it will be business as usual in ‘Palestine’ and across the Middle Eastern Islamic states.

Peace will be celebrated even as armies of Islamic nations that have vowed to destroy Israel gather in Gaza to ‘keep the peace.’

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