Something big is happening in the Middle East. A giant United States military force is gathering, preparing for all-out war with Iran. Unless, that is, Iran makes a deal.

The build-up is happening on Deigo Garcia AFB in the Indian Ocean.

Two B-52 Stratofortress bombers landed on March 22.

As of March 25, there were three C-17s and eleven KC-135s at Diego Garcia AFB.

On March 27, at least five B-2A stealth bombers from Whiteman AFB joined them.

A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber proceeds to an undisclosed location after completing a mission over Iraq March 27, 2003. The Pentagon has announced its intention to almost double the military ground strength in the Gulf to about 200,000 troops over the next month. Cherie A. Thurlby/AP photo

What is the significance of the B2A Spirit bomber?

Diego Garcia is roughly 3,200 miles from Tehran and the B2A Spirit bomber has a range of 6,900 miles. This means that this bomber from this military base is capable of reaching Tehran and coming back. These bombers are also capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

This can only mean that the United States is preparing for a possible assault on Tehran. Or perhaps the pressure will force Tehran into a nuclear arms deal.

At the same time, cracks are appearing in Hamas’s control over the people of Gaza, with unprecedented protests happening in recent days.

These protests occurred shortly after Israel launched its latest aggressive attacks on Hamas.

Let’s look closer at what’s happening. First of all, we can divide Gaza into five sections:

Rafia: 275,000 population Khan Yunis: 439,000 population Central Gaza: 319,000 population Gaza City: 749,000 population Northern Gaza: 444,000 population

The numbers tell you how many people lived in these urban centers, which are numbers from before the war, of course.

Why is this important to understand? Because it is beneath these densely populated urban areas that Hamas purposely placed its huge network of tunnels. This is like an underground city under Gaza. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent by Hamas to build this network. Money that was supposed to help the people of Gaza but was used to build up this military facility of Hamas.

Hamas has repeatedly fired rockets from those urban centers. Thanks to the Iron Dome, a lot of those rockets were intercepted and destroyed. After such operations, Hamas would hide in those densely populated urban centers or in the tunnels. One of Israel’s main goals is to destroy and seal the tunnels where Hamas is hiding.

Hamas purposely hides among civilians, wearing civilian clothes to make it difficult for Israel to fight against them. Israel does its best by warning civilians to leave combat areas but it’s impossible to fight such a war without civilian casualties. This is completely the fault of Hamas, yet the narrative purposely fed to the world, even by the United Nations is that Israel is to blame.

Additionally, every day the IDF announces that they have eliminated a leader of Hamas. This is destroying the structure of Hamas. The leadership is in disarray. Imagine, becoming the new leader of Hamas one day and being eliminated by the IDF the next day. What was once the highest position that every Hamas leader hoped to achieve, is now a sure way to quick martyrdom.

The weakening of Hamas is now best illustrated by the people in Gaza emboldened to protest against them with shouts of “Hamas are terrorists." This is undermining Hamas’s propaganda war in the West with campus protests in support of Hamas calling for the end of Israel, from the river to the sea, essentially meaning the extermination of all Jews.

Palestinians chant slogans during an anti-war protest and against Hamas in a rare show of public anger against the militant group that rules the territory, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Al Jazeera news outlet from Qatar tried to spin the Gaza protests as if they were against the war in Gaza and against Israel. But in fact, the people were shouting against Hamas, so it shows that even the Arab media don't know how to interpret it or are desperate to make it seem as if Hamas is not losing control or support from Gazans.

President Trump’s full support of Israel’s actions in Gaza is in complete contrast to Biden’s weak stance—and this changes everything.

Israel is receiving everything they need to win this war with Hamas. The message to Israel from the US is clear: Israel, you take care of Hamas, we will not stop you, we will even help you and we'll take care of the Houthis.

Isolationists in the United States say the “America First” agenda shouldn’t concern itself with fighting against the Houthis or aiding Israel. But this is ignorance, or simply a desire to see the downfall of Israel, the one ally that Trump still hasn’t managed to alienate.

It is impossible for the United States to live in a cocoon. It is hypocritical for Americans to cheer on the United States taking over the Panama Canal or Greenland and then say that the United States should not defend itself in the Middle East, just let China or Russia take over the trade routes there.

Just how important are these Middle Eastern trade routes?

While the above video “Something Huge is About to Happen” claims the United States is fighting the Houthis for Europe and not so much for itself, that is the part of the video that I disagree with.

The Suez Canal plays a crucial role in global trade, connecting Asia and Europe and serving as the fastest route for maritime trade.

Approximately 12% of global trade passes through the Suez Canal, representing 30% of all global container traffic and over $1 trillion worth of goods per year.

The canal provides a shortcut for ships traveling between Europe and Asia, saving them time and money compared to the alternative of sailing around the Cape of Good Hope.

It serves as a vital artery for container ships and fuel tankers, allowing goods and fuel from Asia and the Middle East to reach Europe and the United States efficiently.

The Indian Ocean is home to major sea routes connecting the Middle East, Africa and East Asia with Europe and the Americas.

These vital sea routes facilitate maritime trade in the Indian Ocean region, carry more than half of the world’s sea-borne oil, and host 23 of the world’s top 100 container ports.

Freedom of navigation is vital for the smooth flow of Indian Ocean maritime trade but threats such as competition among great powers, nontraditional security threats, and environmental degradation remain.

Piracy and drug trafficking are gaining traction within the region. In 2012, 200 kgs of heroin was trafficked on the Indian Ocean maritime trade routes. This increased to nearly 4500 kgs of heroin trafficked between May 2015 and May 2016. Out of a total of 180 global incidents of piracy, 84 (46.7% of the global total) occurred within this region in 2017, undermining the safety and the security of maritime trade and other related activities.

The lack of a regional maritime security architecture has prompted major powers to compete for control over these resources and sea-lanes.

By attacking the Houthis, the United States is helping Europe, yes, but it is also helping itself.

When the US is done with the Houthis and Israel is done with Hamas it is possible these two superpowers will turn their sites on Iran.

Iran has threatened to strike American bases and 'blow up' the entire Middle East if Donald Trump follows through on his warning of military action in the absence of a new nuclear deal. President Trump earlier this month sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging Tehran to reach a new nuclear deal. He warned: 'There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal.'

How have Trump’s deals been going so far?

Trump’s ‘deals’ are increasingly looking like disasters. But it’s all part of the “America First” agenda, apparently. I already wrote about BlackRock and the Panama Canal in Who Owns the World. So, let’s focus on Ukraine, Canada and Greenland.

On the campaign trail, Trump had promised to end the war in Ukraine in a day. There is still no end in sight.

Trump’s mineral deal with Ukraine has changed from day to day. A new Donald Trump deal offered to Ukraine in return for continued US support, but with no security guarantees in the face of Russia’s invasion, forces it to choose between life as a US economic colony or Russian occupation.

The latest version of the much-mutated minerals deal, which has been tabled in Kyiv, goes further than ever before in attempting to get Ukraine to sign up to back pay for US support in the war, plus four per cent interest!

On top of that it demands that the US, under Delaware law, controls most of Ukraine’s industrial output and much of its transport and communications system.

It is the result of a mafia-style protection shakedown on Ukraine by its former friends in Washington DC supported (by accident or design) by thuggery from the Kremlin.

Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada Mark Carney gives a speech to his supporters during a rally at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal on March 27, 2025 in Montreal, Canada. Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images

In an ominous statement, Prime Minister Carney has said that the old US-Canada relationship is over. And why wouldn’t he, after President Trump’s disdainful remarks, calling the Canadian leader its “governor,” along with his ongoing belligerent campaign to have Canada become the “51st state.”

On Wednesday, Trump levied a new round of “permanent” 25 percent tariffs on all imported vehicles, and auto parts. Trump had threatened the European Union against working “with Canada in order to do economic harm” to the U.S. unless it too wanted to be hit with steep tariffs, a blatant attempt to back Canada into a corner.

Threats upon threats upon threats meant to force deals with our friends.

Earlier this month, Trump imposed a separate 25 percent tariff on all imports from Canada, with a lower 10 percent tariff on energy and some exemptions for goods covered by the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Increasingly, it seems that Trump’s trade war with Canada could potentially devastate states along America’s northern border.

Who will be affected the most? The middle and working classes, the very people who voted for Trump because they believed he related to them.

Downtown Nuuk, Greenland. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Usha Vance's visit to Greenland turned into a diplomatic disaster.

“We have always looked at America like the nice big brother to help you out and now it’s like the big brother is bullying you,” Anders Laursen, 41, the owner of a local water taxi company, told NBC News.

Usha’s original Greenland itinerary was supposed to include a trip to one of the world's most renowned dog sled races: the Avannaata Qimussersua, or The Great Race of the North. But that was canceled since no one wanted her there.

"We did not invite them," the race's organizers said in a statement.

JD Vance joined his wife last minute on the trip. All they did was to visit American troops stationed on the island.

"That is a relief.... They were not invited but there were already military planes landing here with bullet proof cars… the tension, the stress that that causes in such a small town as Nuuk with less than 20,000 people is hard for, I think, the rest of the world to understand," said Martin Breum, Danish journalist and author of Greenland and the American Connection.

No matter how much JD Vance smiled in his arrogant message to Greenland, the intent was clear: choose us, or else…

It’s not only about military protection, although that’s what Vance focused on. There’s a $2.5 trillion treasure trove of minerals under the snow and just like Ukraine, the United States wants those minerals.

With statements like, “We have to have it” and the US will "go as far as we have to go" President Trump has made it very clear he will not take no for an answer.

These threats, especially to friendly nations, upend 80 years of established international norms, previously led by the US, that respect the territorial integrity of countries.

Trump’s claim to Greenland, as well as his sights on other foreign territories, such as the Panama Canal, even saying Canada should become part of the United States, turn back the clock on at least eight decades of American and internationally established policy.

I understand the fight against Houthis in the Middle East in order to keep trade routes open.

I understand why the United States stands with Israel as the buffer against an encroaching Islamic threat.

I understand the need to keep Iran from acquiring the nuclear bomb. In this regard, Israel and the United States are in agreement with other powerful ME nations such as Saudi Arabia. Iran is an obvious enemy.

I understand the United States desire to maintain world dominance and its desire to make deals for minerals or other commodities with friendly countries.

What is shocking is the Trump administration’s blatant threats that it will take by force what it isn’t given.

The United States is considered to be the most powerful nation on earth and, realistically, as an American, I’m not saying it should give up that position. Any American who says we should give it up is a hypocrite or simply naive. Once a nation is a superpower like that, it must maintain that position because, the fact is that we are surrounded by enemies who would love nothing more than to destroy us. We are fortunate to have vast seas between us and those enemies, which is one of the reasons why we attained such a level of power.

From that angle, I understand the United States need to maintain a military force on Greenland. But we already have a military force on Greenland and if Greenland achieves independence from Denmark, which seems to be its goal, there is no reason why it wouldn’t want to keep those American forces in place. As long as we remain friends, that is.

What I do not agree with is forcing democratic, friendly nations to bow to the will of the United States or else face invasion or devastation of their economies. This is a whole new level of aggression that we have never seen from the United States. Aggression against friends, not foes.

Where does that kind of bulling end?

Once the United States has no more friends, everyone will be an enemy. Why should even Israel trust anything Trump says? He could turn on them as well, if he thinks it’s in his best interest. At a certain point, there will be no more reason for the United States to show restraint of any kind against anyone.

Will the US government then turn on its own people as other tyrannical governments have done? The United States could become an even greater danger than Russia or China, not to others, but to itself.

And remember, we are not even talking about the government in the traditional sense that we have always thought of it. As I write these words, that old government, what became known as the Deep State, is being dismantled and replaced by a billionaire elite and the “deals” they are making with one another have nothing to do with the welfare of anyone but themselves.

A small group of super-powerful corporations, run by billionaires who benefit from these so-called deals have become the dominant force, completely stripping politicians of any power. Of course, politicians brought this on themselves by being weak and greedy.

For the people of the United States to believe that a bunch of billionaires really care about them and that their promises to fix everything that’s wrong with government will be to the advantage of the people is like jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire. If politicians are greedy, why would anyone think billionaires would be less so, when they are far richer and more powerful than any politician could ever hope to be.

At least politicians are answerable to the people who elected them, or at least that’s how it’s supposed to be. Who elected these billionaires? How do we get rid of them? We can’t, especially when we have come to depend on the products they sell us—we literally are addicted to and imprisoned by those products.

This elite cadre of dominant transnational corporations (TNCs, sometimes also called multinationals) and the billionaires who control them are now the dominant forces in the world.

I had hoped for a different outcome, but it’s all coming together very quickly under the “let’s make a deal” president, Donald Trump.

