Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
heather gray's avatar
heather gray
1d

I waited to see what would be said. There are some who think perhaps Trump and Netanyahu have a silent agreement going on. I'm not so certain. Donald Trump is an ego maniac. I just never thought he would be bought...Ready for Home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Shelah Horvitz's avatar
Shelah Horvitz
1d

You really nailed this.

It astounds me that people are aware of what's going on, but you're not going to get that information from the standard news sources, so there you are, people don't have the time or the inclination to dig.

I really do think that safety in the Diaspora is a thing of the past, that conditions are going to deteriorate soon and quickly.

I have been thinking every day for months about the warnings in the Nevi'im not to trust in leaders.

I have also been thinking every day about the prophesy that all the countries would come against Israel, and that Israel will prevail.

Which leads me to hope that the prophesy is not just wishful thinking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture