One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -21:19

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

With all the glitter and glam of this Gulf Summit and its promises of peace, it’s easy to forget what lies at the heart of every devout Islamic leader and what is taught in all their mosques and schools and increasingly in schools across the world:

“Death to America and its stooge Israel.”

“With our hopes high, we are fighting and awaiting the day when the banner of ‘There is no God but Allah and Muhammed is His Messenger’ will fly all over the planet and the one global and just rule of the Mahdi will be established.” ~ Ayatollah Lotfollah Dezhkham, representative of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Only with an Islamic Caliphate ruling the world can Islam be fulfilled. The Islamic Caliphate can be achieved by any means necessary—through death, deceit or conversion.

In all the articles I read as I researched this summit, not a single one mentioned this hidden agenda. Rather, the growing consensus is that if we in the West unite with the Arab states to rid the world of terrorists like Hamas, all will be well. We will all be best friends.

Weird, I thought. Isn’t that’s what Israel’s doing—ridding the world of Hamas?

It isn’t the crazed foot soldiers of Hamas and ISIS, yelling “Allahu Akbar” that we must fear the most. It isn’t even Hamas leaders like Yahya Sinwar, who was hunted down and killed like a rat. In fact, just today, while Trump was being flattered in Saudi Arabia, Israel continued with its thankless task of destroying Hamas, by eliminating Yahya Sinwar’s brother Mohammed, who had taken over Yahya’s role as leader of Hamas.

The strike area. Photo: Arab Networks

And yes, he was hiding in an underground facility beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip. Of course, once again, Israel will be blamed for targeting peaceful Gazans—another hospital, no less—not a terrorist stronghold.

No matter how many rats Israel eliminates, there will always be more funded by great gilded monsters like Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani. These men use the horrific acts of fanatical jihadists to make them appear quite reasonable in contrast.

In Riyadh right now, the Middle East is being reshaped, but the goal is the same. To destroy the West and establish Allah’s Caliphate ruled by Sharia Law.

Saudi Arabia proves the oppression of Sharia law in everyday life . Some examples:

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi was sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in prison for 'insulting Islam' and founding an online forum for political debate.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia executed 345 people —the highest number recorded in recent history. On average, one person was executed every 25 hours.

Women and girls remain subject to discrimination in law and in practice. The male guardianship system was enshrined into law in 2022 and means that women must have a male legal guardian - and they cannot choose who this is.

Many women who supported a campaign against a ban on women drivers were imprisoned and harassed, despite the fact that the law was then changed to allow women to drive.

While this reality plays out on the streets of Riyadh, MBS bedazzles Trump with promises of “a lotta money” and massive towers and golf courses bearing his name.

Since becoming president, “Make America Great Again” has turned into “Make Trump’s Empire the Greatest.”

In one of the most shocking displays of greed over integrity, Trump is accepting a $400 million jet from Qatar.

Trump supporters heaped criticism on me a couple of days ago when I reported that Trump is accepting a $400 million Boeing 747-8 jet from the terrorist state of Qatar. I was accused of spreading “fake news.”

Sure enough, it’s been confirmed that the Defense Department will accept the jet to replace Air Force One with Trump tweeting in all caps: “GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE.”

The president says it would be “stupid” to refuse the gift.

But surely, it’s stupid to accept it.

Of all people, Trump should know that nothing is free. If ever there was a Trojan Horse, this jet is it.

It can now be said that an Islamist dictatorship with 300,000 people has bought America with their right hand while using their left hand to buy everyone else who will then help destroy America.

It seems no one remembers Qatar is the nation that gave refuge to Hamas monsters like Ismail Haniyeh. These monsters (most of them killed by the IDF by now) cheered from their Doha mansions, as they watched Hamas jihadists videotape the massacre of innocent Israelis on October 7th. Those men in Doha then filmed themselves bowing their heads to the ground, thanking Allah for Hamas’ ‘victory.’

On that very same morning, Qatar announced that they stood with Hamas and that, “the Foreign Ministry holds Israel solely responsible” for the October 7th attack.

Now that we know Trump is accepting the jet, I am quite sure Trump supporters will shift away from calling this jet “fake news” toward justifying Trump flying around the world in it. Although, who knows how long it will take to make sure it isn’t outfitted with listening devices or worse, a bomb. Maybe by then, the Boeing Air Force One jets will be finished.

Analysts predict this summit will reshape U.S.-Saudi ties and the regional power balance, possibly isolating Israel to the point where it will have no allies left.

All Gulf leaders are scheduled to participate in the Gulf-US summit. The one glaring omission is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. After the summit, President Trump will head to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates for separate legs of the trip. He will not be visiting Israel.

I fear for the United States. Obviously, Trump doesn’t know or care about God’s promises to Israel, like this one from Psalm 124:

If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, when men rose up against us:

Then they had swallowed us up quick, when their wrath was kindled against us:

the waters had overwhelmed us, the stream had gone over our soul:

Then the proud waters had gone over our soul.

Blessed be the Lord, who hath not given us as a prey to their teeth.

Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers: the snare is broken, and we are escaped.

Our help is in the name of the Lord who made heaven and earth.”

Thinking that he ought to be on God’s side, not Allah’s, is the farthest thing from Trump’s mind. MBS is making sure of that. Trump was greeted by MBS, a rare gesture, and they walked together down a lavender carpet, escorted by military on Arabian horses.

In his first speech, Trump praised Saudi Arabia, calling it the other (besides the United States) hottest country in the world right now.

Trump promised to let them do what they want in the region without interference, the focus being on making commercial deals.

It sounds great. What it really means is the United States is bowing to the Caliphate, while Donald Trump benefits personally:

The Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has offered $600 billion to Trump during his presidency. Trump has lavished praise on MBS, calling him a “fantastic guy.” (1) Saudi Arabia already has the 4th largest military in the world. Trump is now promising MBS Next-Gen U.S. Military Equipment in Historic $100 Billion Arms Deal. (2) Saudi Arabia wants U.S. help developing its own civil nuclear program, and the Trump administration says it is “very excited” at the prospect. In what world does Trump imagine that Saudi Arabia won’t develop its own nuclear weapons? Not only that, but after being wooed with promises of a ‘trillion-dollar’ deal from Iran, President Trump wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran. Even as fears mount that Iran is rapidly nearing the capability to make atomic weapons. (4) Catering to Trump’s enormous ego, two Trump Towers will be built in Saudi Arabia — one in Riyadh and the other in the country’s second city Jeddah along the Red Sea Plans are being made to construct a luxurious Trump golf club in Qatar. An 80-story Trump hotel and residential skyscraper will be constructed in Dubai. The United Arab Emirates poured billions into a cryptocurrency linked to Donald Trump's family. In return, the UAE is being rewarded with access to advanced American-made semiconductors. "The president plans to emphasize that the UAE is a natural American ally that's made major investments in the U.S.," one official familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg. (5) Perhaps they should reword that to “major investments in Trump’s growing empire.”

If anyone can tell me how this benefits the average American person, please let me know. For one thing, prices of gas are bound to rise as the people are tapped to pay for all of these extravaganzas.

In return, Trump is arming our enemies. He is facilitating the last war, where all nations of the world will gather against Israel. All nations. And that includes the United States.

Here are the ways Trump is betraying Israel:

Trump is moving toward recognizing a Palestinian state since MBS has made it clear that Trump will never get a cent of Saudi money unless he does this. A Gulf diplomatic source has stated: "If an announcement of American recognition of the State of Palestine is made, it will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East, and more countries will join the Abraham Accords.” (3) The Abraham Accords were created to bring peace between Israel and its Muslim neighbors, and to open the door for trade and recognition between the nations. It now looks like peace with Israel doesn’t matter anymore. In fact, the destruction of Israel might serve Trump’s interests more than its continued existence. The Trump administration is no longer insisting that Saudi Arabia recognize the Jewish state as a precondition for advancing civil nuclear cooperation. Let me repeat that: In order for Trump to clinch these deals, the United States must acknowledge a Palestinian state, but Saudi Arabia does NOT have to acknowledge an Israeli state. A state that has existed since 1948, despite Saudi Arabia never admitting that fact. Trump has dropped the demand that Hamas be removed from power and disarmed in Gaza without consulting with Israel. (4) The Trump administration's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is now accusing Israel of being the one who doesn’t want to end the war in Gaza. Anyone with half a brain knows what will happen if Israel puts down its arms. Israel will be destroyed and every Jew exterminated—which is exactly why the billions of people who hate Jews are calling for it to lay down its arms.

In his opening speech today at the summit, Trump praised Mohammed bin Salman as the greatest ally the United States has ever had. (huh???)

The truth is that, given half a chance, MBS would slit Trump’s throat and spit on his dead body.

Trump praised Syria to a standing ovation.

This despite the recent massacre of minorities in Syria and the growing fears of Christians and Druze that they will be persecuted and killed.

To see the United States president cheering another terrorist turned diplomat, Syria’s al-Sharaa, while Islamic state leaders cheer with him, has got to be one of the most chilling moments in modern history.

But this speech will be heralded as the moment Trump ushered in a Golden Era of World Peace and Prosperity. And it could well seem that way for a time.

Trump had no praise for Israel. He couldn’t have made it any clearer that the Jews are out and the Muslims are in.

I can only imagine the triumph the leaders of the Caliphate felt as they listened to him pave the way for the destruction of Isreal and the West.

Here is the speech:

In one of my father Dave Hunt’s many sermons, given over 20 years ago and titled The Rapture is Next , he warned precisely about what is happening now:

How are we going to achieve world peace? You’ve got a billion Muslims out there that will take your head off [now almost 2 billion].

They’ll be very peaceful as long as they don’t have power. I mean, Arafat doesn’t make any bones about it. That’s what’s so incredible. He says:

“The Oslo Accord, this peace process, we consider it no different than the peace treaty that our great prophet Mohammed made with the Quraysh tribe of Mecca.” So, Mohammed made a ten-year peace treaty and two years later when he had the troops, he suddenly attacked and destroyed them. And Arafat publicly on television, says, “That’s what we’re gonna do, folks.”

Nobody objected back then. In fact, Arafat kept his keffiyeh on, he didn’t change into a snazzy suit. Even so, he was transformed from the most dangerous terrorist that ever lived into a diplomat who just wanted “peace for Palestinians, and their own state.”

This is the ongoing lie, a Palestinian State, kept alive by Arab leaders and embraced by the West when nothing could be farther from the truth.

As my father said, they’ll be very peaceful so long as they don’t have the power.

Trump seems to be doing everything he can to give them that power.

We must never forget what Egyptian cleric Muhammad Hussein Ya’qoub declared in 2009:

If the Jews left Palestine to us, would we start loving them? Of course not. We will never love them. Absolutely not. The Jews are infidels – not because I say so, but…. It is Allah who said that they are infidels. Your belief regarding the Jews should be, first, that they are infidels, and second, that they are enemies. They are enemies not because they occupied Palestine. They would have been enemies even if they did not occupy a thing. …. We must believe that our fighting with the Jews is eternal, and it will not end until the final battle. You must believe that we will fight, defeat, and annihilate them, until not a single Jew remains on the face of the Earth. It is not me who says so. The Prophet said: “Judgment Day will not come until you fight the Jews and kill them. The Jews will hide behind stones and trees, and the stones and trees will call: Oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him. As for you Jews – the curse of Allah upon you. The curse of Allah upon you, whose ancestors were apes and pigs. You Jews have sown hatred in our hearts, and we have bequeathed it to our children and grandchildren. You will not survive as long as a single one of us remains. Oh Jews, may the curse of Allah be upon you. Oh Jews... Oh Allah, bring Your wrath, punishment, and torment down upon them. Allah, we pray that you transform them again, and make the Muslims rejoice again in seeing them as apes and pigs. You pigs of the earth! You pigs of the earth!

Continually, the West turns a blind eye to the truth, foolishly thinking, it’s just the Jews, it isn’t us. But look what is happening in the West.

Qatar pours billions of dollars into indoctrinating students in American universities. It funds other terrorists’ groups around the world, like the Taliban. It even funds right-wing influencers who spout Nazi hate with the promise of a Christian Nationalist Caliphate. Every day, Stew Peters and others like him spew Nazi propaganda to their millions of followers. And every day, more people listen:

Those who stand with Israel will become fewer as the pressure to condemn Israel grows.

But again, the Bible says:

“Behold, He who keeps Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.” ~ Psalm 121:4.

And this:

“Cursed is the one who trusts in man, who draws strength from mere flesh and whose heart turns away from the LORD.” ~ Jeremiah 17: 5

I trust in no man. I certainly don’t trust in Donald Trump and his promises of material wealth.

I trust in God, and I stand with Isreal.

Share

Leave a comment